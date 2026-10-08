15 Best Remote Freelance Writing Jobs to Try in 2026

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The best remote freelance writing jobs are realistic to land within a week if you already have one finished writing sample. The fastest route is a per-word marketplace like WriterAccess or Textbroker since both accept that sample instead of a full portfolio. That speed comes at entry-level pay, one to five cents a word at first, so treat the first month as portfolio-building instead of a paycheck.

You do not need a journalism degree or a client list to get paid for writing this month, just one finished sample and the right place to send it.

Beyond those marketplaces, this fuller roundup of the best remote freelance writing jobs spans general job boards like Indeed and We Work Remotely, bid-based platforms, and curated-lead subscriptions like SolidGigs.

Are the Best Remote Freelance Writing Jobs Realistic?

Yes, the best remote freelance writing jobs are realistic, but expect to start around one to five cents a word or $10 to $30 an hour, not the six-figure “freelance writer” salary some headlines quote. That range holds for someone with a finished sample and no clips; it climbs once you have three to six months of published work behind you.

Bridging the gap between entry-level rates and high-earning contracts comes down to strategic positioning. Once you accumulate a small body of work on initial platforms, even just three to five well-edited pieces, your primary objective shifts from accepting open marketplace rates to pitching targeted clients directly.

Reaching $0.05 to $0.10+ per word or $30 to $50+ per hour requires leveraging published samples to demonstrate specialized subject-matter authority rather than competing solely on speed or low cost.

Ultimately, high-paying freelance work from home jobs for writing operate more like business-to-business consulting than simple task fulfillment. Income scales significantly when you move beyond generic article creation and align your output with commercial outcomes, such as writing high-converting sales copy, technical documentation, or search-optimized B2B blog posts.

What Realistic Pay Actually Looks Like at Each Stage

Pay rises in three fairly predictable stages as a portfolio grows. Knowing the stage in the best remote freelance writing jobs actually keeps expectations honest:

Stage 1 (first 1 to 3 months): Entry-tier content-mill or marketplace rates, the range built for beginners or anyone wanting to make side money from home, roughly $0.01 to $0.03 a word

Entry-tier content-mill or marketplace rates, the range built for beginners or anyone wanting to make side money from home, roughly $0.01 to $0.03 a word Stage 2 (3 to 12 months): Direct marketplace clients or a small roster of repeat clients, $0.05 to $0.10 a word or $20 to $35 an hour

Direct marketplace clients or a small roster of repeat clients, $0.05 to $0.10 a word or $20 to $35 an hour Stage 3 (12-plus months): A portfolio strong enough for retainer clients or agency work

Demand also swings with the calendar. Marketplaces and content mills tend to post more work in January, when marketing teams start new budgets, and again in September, than in the slower midsummer stretch. Applying to a new platform in a quiet month does not mean the platform is dead; it usually just means fewer open orders that week.

Who This Is a Good Fit for (and Who It Isn’t)

The best remote freelance writing jobs are perfect for someone who can commit five to ten hours a week and treat the first few gigs as paid practice, not someone who wants to make $1,000 a week with zero writing history.

Chasing entry-level remote freelance writing jobs purely because writing “seems easy” underestimates the work involved: editing, deadline discipline, and plenty of rejection. That mismatch is the single biggest reason people quit in week two.

Anyone weighing these best remote freelance writing jobs against a traditional job search should budget for that adjustment period rather than expecting an immediate income replacement.

15 Real Ways to Find Remote Freelance Writing Jobs

These fifteen picks run from free job boards to paid marketplaces and subscriptions, so start with whichever cost and pay structure fits you today.

1. Indeed — The Biggest Pool of Listings, Unfiltered

Indeed carries the largest raw volume of listings among these fifteen best remote freelance writing jobs, with roughly 9,000 remote part-time freelance writing openings live in a single search in mid-September 2026.

Pay swings hard by employer, from about $10 to $30 an hour depending on the role, with some posts paying per article or per word instead of hourly.

That spread is the trade-off for free, unlimited volume to make cash online. Every posting is employer-submitted, so quality, legitimacy, and pay transparency differ from listing to listing, and Indeed does no vetting of its own. It is still worth checking first simply because nothing else on this list surfaces this many listings at once.

Getting a foothold here takes a few deliberate steps:

Create a free Indeed profile and upload a resume plus two or three writing samples (links or PDFs)

Search “remote freelance writer” and filter by Remote and Contract

Set a daily job alert so new postings reach you before the applicant pile grows

Screen each listing for a named company, a real pay range, and a working email or ATS link before applying

Requirements: A resume and profile; no experience needed for entry listings.

Common mistake: Treating every Indeed posting as pre-vetted the way a curated board like Remotive is. Duplicate and recycled listings are common, so confirm the employer before sending samples. Anyone who wants the biggest raw pool of postings to search will still put this among the best remote freelance writing jobs to check first.

Largest Listing Volume Indeed 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to browse; roughly 9,000 remote part-time freelance writing listings live as of Sept 2026 (count shifts daily). Search Writing Jobs

2. We Work Remotely — Curated, Fully-Remote Listings

We Work Remotely costs nothing to use and has run for over a decade as one of the largest fully-remote-only job boards. Writing sits alongside tech, design, and marketing instead of as its own category. The free Basic plan lets you browse every listing, apply directly, upload a resume, and set one job alert.

Every company on the board committed to remote-only hiring before it could list. Postings skew toward established companies instead of one-off gigs, which is perfect for someone looking for the best remote freelance writing jobs that are long-term.

A simple routine gets the most out of We Work Remotely’s free tier:

Create a free account and complete your profile with a resume and writing links

Filter or search within the writing, content, and copywriting-adjacent postings

Use the one free custom job alert so new writing roles reach your inbox first

Claim the free resume review offered through the Basic plan before applying widely

Requirements: A free account and resume.

Common mistake: Assuming every listing is freelance; the board mixes full-time and contract roles, so confirm the employment type on each posting before applying. Response times also run slower than a typical job board, since the companies posting here filter applicants carefully instead of hiring on volume. For someone who wants the best remote jobs from the outset, it remains one of the best remote freelance writing jobs to bookmark.

100% Remote-Only Listings We Work Remotely 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to browse and apply; no paywall between you and any listing. Browse Listings

3. Remotive — Hand-Picked Jobs, Applications Handled Off-Platform

Hand-picked listings are Remotive‘s whole pitch: every posting is reviewed instead of pulled from an automated feed, drawn from over 90,000 remote jobs across categories, including writing, copywriting, and specialist roles like medical writing. The free tier shows roughly 2,000 active listings at a time.

That curation cuts down on the scam and duplicate-posting noise a board like Indeed carries. It also means fewer total writing listings live at once, and Remotive never hosts an inbox or application tracker of its own, so every apply click leaves the site.

That trade-off still makes it one of the best remote freelance writing jobs for someone who values quality over sheer volume. It can also be a useful place to look for highest-paying remote jobs, particularly when established employers list specialized writing or technical content roles.

Working the free tier well comes down to habit more than strategy:

Browse the dedicated writing category instead of the general feed

Apply directly on the employer’s own site or applicant system, since Remotive does not host messaging

After testing the free tier for a few weeks, consider the paid Remotive Accelerator membership, which adds unlimited access and priority visibility to recruiters

Requirements: None to browse; an external application per listing.

Common mistake: Checking the free tier only occasionally; curated boards get picked over fast, so a daily check beats a weekly one. A writer who would rather scroll fewer, better-vetted listings will count this among the best remote freelance writing jobs, even with the smaller pool.

Hand-Vetted Listings Remotive 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free tier shows about 2,000 hand-picked listings; no bot-scraped postings. See Writing Jobs

4. FlexJobs — Vetted Listings Behind a Subscription

FlexJobs charges for access, starting at $2.95 for a 14-day trial that renews into a roughly $23.95-a-month plan, with cheaper quarterly and annual tiers available. In return, it screens listings for legitimacy across more than 50 categories, including writing.

That fee is the entire business model: no commission on anything you earn afterward. Its vetting record is why it makes the list of the best remote freelance writing jobs despite charging a fee just to browse. It’s also a solid option for those searching for remote jobs for college students since the screened feed reduces time wasted on scams and low-quality postings.

To look for the best remote freelance writing jobs on FlexJobs:

Sign up for the 14-day trial and calendar a cancellation reminder before it renews

Filter by Freelance and Writing/Editing instead of browsing the full feed

Use the one subscription across every category; you are not locked to writing-only listings

Requirements: A paid subscription.

Common mistake: Forgetting to cancel the trial before the auto-renewal date is the single most common complaint on record. Someone willing to pay for a pre-screened feed instead of sorting scams themselves gets the best remote freelance writing jobs for peace of mind.

Scam-Screened Listings FlexJobs 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $2.95 for a 14-day trial, then about $23.95 a month; every listing is vetted first. Try FlexJobs

5. WriterAccess — Per-Word Marketplace With a Clear Pay Ladder

WriterAccess pays on a star ladder that runs from about $0.02 a word at the entry tier up to $0.10-plus at the top tier, with writers keeping 70% of the project price throughout. That ladder makes it one of the more realistic entry-level remote freelance writing jobs on this list since your rating and your pay rise as your work does.

New writers usually start on the “crowd” order form, which pays about 10% below standard per-word rates in exchange for faster access to work while you build a rating. Payouts are processed twice a month automatically, on the 4th and the 19th. If a per-word marketplace does not fit your schedule, our guide to making money online covers other paths worth comparing.

The path from application to steady work runs through a few clear steps:

Apply as talent and complete the required writing sample to get your star rating

Pick up crowd orders first to build reviews and reach a stable 3 to 4-star rating

Set up direct-message availability so returning clients can request you specifically once you have a track record

Requirements: A free application; a writing sample sets your starting star level so you can make money right now.

Common mistake: Staying on discounted crowd orders long after you qualify for standard-rate work instead of pushing toward direct client relationships once your rating allows it. A true beginner who needs per-word pay from the first assignment will find this among the best remote freelance writing jobs to start with.

Clearest Pay Ladder WriterAccess 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Writers keep 70% of project price; pay scales from about $0.02 to $0.10-plus per word by star rating. Apply as Writer

6. Scripted — Tiered Commission That Drops as You Rank Up

Beginners on Scripted start around $0.04 a word, rising to $0.07 to $0.14-plus for experienced copywriters. Lower tiers pay a 20% platform commission; Gold and Platinum tier writers pay none.

Payout timing improves the same way pay does. Standard-tier writers get paid twice monthly through Bill.com or PayPal, while Gold and Platinum writers move to weekly payouts. Reaching Gold is what actually makes Scripted pay competitively; the entry tier alone sits closer to a content mill than a premium marketplace.

Even so, the climb to Gold keeps it among the best remote freelance writing jobs for a writer willing to stick around. It’s also one of the more realistic ways to make money with $0 upfront if you already have writing samples.

Climbing that ladder follows a set order:

Complete the writer registration form and pass the required writing assessment

Take entry-level jobs first to build your completed-order count toward Gold status

Track your commission-free eligibility once you hit the platform’s Gold threshold, then prioritize Scripted work over lower-paying boards

Requirements: Free registration and a writing sample or assessment.

Common mistake: Quoting your standard freelance rate on Scripted assignments without accounting for the 20% entry-tier commission, which quietly cuts your effective per-word pay. If you’re aiming to rank up into commission-free pay, look for the best remote freelance writing jobs with real upward mobility.

Commission Drops as You Rank Up Scripted 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0.04 to $0.14-plus a word; 20% commission at entry tier, none at Gold or Platinum. Register as Writer

7. Textbroker — Lowest Barrier to Entry and Starting Pay

Your Star level sets your rate on Textbroker’s Open Orders: 2-star pays $0.007 a word, 3-star pays $0.011, 4-star pays $0.016, and 5-star pays $0.055. That is genuinely the lowest pay among these best remote freelance writing jobs.

However, it’s also one of the best sites to find a job because it’s easy to break into: a single writing sample sets your starting 2- to 4-star level, and 5-star is an in-house promotion instead of something you apply for directly.

Direct Orders change the math. Authors set their own per-word rate, and Textbroker adds a 35% commission on top that the client pays, so your rate is not reduced by that percentage; the client’s price is increased by it. Payouts can be requested any time once your balance reaches $10, processed twice weekly. Writers weighing other low-barrier options can also check out our Freecash review for another way to earn on the side.

Moving up the ladder here takes a specific sequence:

Register and submit the required writing sample to get your starting star rating

Pick up Open Orders at your level while building a portfolio of published pieces

Pursue Team Orders or set up Direct Order pricing once you have a rating and a few clients

Requirements: Free registration and a writing sample.

Common mistake: Staying on entry-level Open Orders indefinitely instead of pursuing Team or Direct Orders, the only way Textbroker pay approaches what other marketplaces on this list offer. Nothing else on this list of the best remote freelance writing jobs approves a first-time applicant faster.

Easiest First Approval Textbroker 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0.007 to $0.055 per word by star level; $10 minimum payout, twice weekly. Register as Author

8. Freelancer.com — Bid-Based Marketplace With Contests

A project fee applies to whatever you win on Freelancer.com: 10% of the bid or $5, whichever is greater, on a fixed-price project, or 10% per milestone on an hourly one. A $1 withdrawal fee also applies for PayPal, Skrill, or Payoneer. That fee structure sits close to other bid-based marketplaces, but the bidding and contest format works differently from a per-word content marketplace.

Instead of applying to an open listing, you bid a price and turnaround against other freelancers per project, or enter a writing contest with a fixed prize. That format suits a writer who prices confidently more than one who wants a posted per-word rate, and it earns its spot among the best remote freelance writing jobs for someone who negotiates well.

It’s also one of the most accessible ways to make money from home for free since you can start with a no-cost profile and pay fees only when you win work.

Building momentum on a bid-based board takes a different approach than applying to postings:

Build a profile with writing samples and set a clear, specific bid amount instead of undercutting every project

Enter a few contests early to build a public portfolio of accepted entries

Track free monthly bids carefully; they are limited on the free membership tier

Requirements: A free profile with limited monthly bids.

Common mistake: Submitting the same templated bid on dozens of projects; a specific, project-referenced bid wins far more often than a generic one. That kind of control over your own rate is exactly what keeps this among the best remote freelance writing jobs for someone tired of waiting to be picked.

Bidding and Contests Freelancer.com 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 10% project fee on wins; $1 withdrawal fee via PayPal, Skrill, or Payoneer. Create Free Profile

9. PeoplePerHour — Fees That Fall as Client Relationship Grows

PeoplePerHour charges a tiered commission per client relationship: 20% on the first £250 billed to any one buyer, falling in stages to 3.5% once that client has paid you more than £5,000. That fee resets with every new client, which rewards repeat business over one-off side gigs from home.

Writers list fixed-scope “Hourlies,” a defined deliverable at a set price, instead of bidding blind. That gives more pricing control than a pure bidding marketplace, but it means your listing has to sell itself without back-and-forth negotiation upfront.

Making the falling commission actually work for you means playing a longer game:

Create one or two clearly scoped Hourlies, for example, a 500-word blog post with a 2-day turnaround

Price the first Hourlie competitively to land initial reviews since new profiles compete on trust first

Nurture repeat clients deliberately since your fee on that relationship drops sharply past £250 and again past £5,000

Requirements: A free profile.

Common mistake: Spreading effort across many one-off clients instead of building two or three repeat relationships is the only way the commission actually falls from 20% to 3.5%. Someone building a small roster of repeat clients gets one of the best remote freelance writing jobs for turning a single sale into a relationship.

Fees Drop With Repeat Clients PeoplePerHour 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 20% commission on a new client, falling to 3.5% after £5,000 billed to them. List a Service

10. SolidGigs — Curated Leads Instead of a Board to Scroll

SolidGigs is not a job board; it is a $35-a-month subscription, with a 14-day free trial, where a team of “gig hunters” plus AI matching hand-select freelance leads from job boards, requests for proposals, and social media based on your stated niche, budget, and keywords. There is no commission on anything you earn, only the flat subscription fee.

For writers targeting side hustles to make $1,000 a month, SolidGigs can help by surfacing the best remote freelance writing jobs that convert more often than random board browsing.

The pitch is time saved instead of access you cannot get elsewhere, since every lead it surfaces exists on a public board somewhere. For other low-effort ways to add income on the side, see our passive income apps guide.

Getting real value from the subscription depends on setup more than luck:

Set specific niche, budget, and keyword preferences at signup instead of leaving defaults

Use the 14-day trial to judge lead quality against your own niche before the subscription renews

Treat it as a supplement to, not a replacement for, direct outreach and the free boards above

Requirements: A $35-a-month subscription.

Common mistake: Subscribing with vague or default preferences, which produces the same generic leads free job-board browsing already turns up. A writer who would rather pay to skip searching than browse boards alone will see why this counts among the best remote freelance writing jobs for saved time.

Leads on Autopilot SolidGigs 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $35 a month, 14-day free trial; zero commission on anything you earn. Start Free Trial

11. All Freelance Writing — Free Niche Board Run Since 2006

All Freelance Writing is a free, writing-only job board that has run since 2006 under writer and founder Jennifer Mattern. It’s one of the boards here that lists the best remote freelance writing jobs, with the pay range in each posting’s short description.

It curates listings from multiple sources, including Craigslist, and pairs the board with a free RSS feed and email subscription, plus a writer directory for anyone trying to get discovered by clients directly instead of only applying to postings. As one of the more transparent digital side hustles for writers, it lets you filter out unpaid or underpaying gigs before you even apply.

A short routine makes this board worth checking daily:

Subscribe to the RSS feed or daily email so new postings reach you the day they go up

Use the visible pay range to skip unpaid or underpaying listings before you click through

Add yourself to the writer directory once you have two or three published samples to link

It also keeps an older but still-browsable archive of past postings, useful for spotting which types of clients repeatedly hire remote writers over time.

Requirements: Free, no signup required to browse.

Common mistake: Skipping the posted pay range and applying blind, which defeats the one feature that sets this board apart from larger, unpriced listing sites. Anyone who wants pay ranges shown before they apply will keep this among the best remote freelance writing jobs worth a daily check.

Pay Range Shown Upfront All Freelance Writing 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free, writing-only board running since 2006; posted pay range on every listing. Browse Job Board

12. Contena — Paid Training and Leads at a Real Cost

A Gold membership on Contena currently starts at $997 a year, about $83 a month, with Platinum and Elite tiers priced higher for added coaching and features. That positions the platform as a flat-fee alternative to commission-based marketplaces, trading an open job board for training content and a leads database.

The membership includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, but it requires completing a set of worksheets to prove you did the work before a refund is issued. Many of the leads it shares are findable for free with some research.

That trade-off is exactly why it ranks lower among the best remote freelance writing jobs than the free options above and why it’s a less efficient choice for writers simply looking to make money at home without an upfront investment.

Weighing this option honestly means working through it in order:

Apply and expect a waitlist; Contena runs invite-only enrollment instead of instant signup

Read the refund terms in full before paying, since the worksheet requirement is a real condition

Compare a month of free boards, Indeed, We Work Remotely, and All Freelance Writing, against Contena’s leads before paying for a membership

Requirements: A Contena Gold membership starting at $997 a year

Common mistake: Buying Gold, Platinum, or Elite before testing whether free boards already meet your needs; this is deemed the platform’s most common regret. This only earns a place among the best remote freelance writing jobs once free boards have genuinely been tested first.

Flat Fee, Not Commission Contena 3.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Gold membership starts at $997 a year; 30-day refund window requires completed worksheets. See Membership Options

13. Medium Partner Program — Paid by Reading Time, Not by the Job

Reading minutes from paying members, not a flat rate per article, decide what Medium’s Partner Program pays, which makes this the one entry on this list closer to content royalties than a job. Joining takes six published stories, an eligible country, and a Stripe-supported payout account; the minimum payout is $10.

Earnings swing hard by writer and story. Top-performing pieces from established writers can bring in $500 to $1,000-plus, while community reports suggest many new or mid-tier writers see closer to $1 to $20 a month without an existing following.

Treat this as a slow-building side channel since it rewards an existing audience or search-driven traffic far more than a fresh account. It still belongs among the best remote freelance writing jobs for a writer thinking in years, not weeks, but it’s not comparable to free apps that pay real money instantly, since payouts depend on accumulating member reading time over weeks or months.

Unlocking and actually using the program follows a short sequence:

Publish six original stories to unlock Partner Program eligibility

Write for a specific Medium publication with an existing readership instead of only your own profile

Connect a Stripe account in a supported country to actually receive payouts

Requirements: Six published stories and a Stripe-supported country

Common mistake: Publishing one piece and expecting it to replace income; only “member reads,” time spent by paying subscribers, count toward earnings, so reach among non-members pays nothing directly. Someone who already has an audience or search traffic to lean on gets more out of this than most of the best remote freelance writing jobs on this list.

Paid by Reading Time Medium 3.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join with 6 published stories; $10 minimum payout via Stripe. Join Partner Program

14. Draft2Digital — Turn Writing Into a Royalty Instead of a Gig

Draft2Digital distributes self-published ebooks to Apple Books, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, and other retailers at once, without the exclusivity some competitors require. Authors keep an effective 54% to 63% of list price once its 10% distribution commission comes out of each retailer’s own royalty rate. There is a one-time $20 activation fee, plus a small annual maintenance fee for accounts earning very little in sales.

This is the one genuinely passive, asset-style route on this list: you write once and earn per sale afterward instead of trading hours for a per-word rate, an unusual shape among the best remote freelance writing jobs covered here.

Payout timing reflects that model. PayPal has no minimum, checks require $100, and international direct deposit needs $10, with retailer reporting lag meaning your first royalty can take several weeks to arrive after a sale. Readers weighing other set-it-and-forget-it options can compare it against our passive income ideas guide.

Turning a manuscript into ongoing royalties takes a specific setup:

Format a manuscript, a short guide, story collection, or niche how-to, and get a free ISBN through Draft2Digital

Distribute wide across all supported retailers instead of one exclusive store

Set your payout method to PayPal if you want the lowest practical minimum

Requirements: A finished manuscript and cover, plus a $20 one-time activation fee

Common mistake: Publishing without any plan to reach readers; a wide-distribution ebook with no marketing behind it earns close to nothing, since the royalty model only pays once someone actually buys it. A writer who wants passive, per-sale income instead of traditional jobs as a freelance writer will treat this as the odd one out among the best remote freelance writing jobs here, in a good way.

Write Once, Earn Per Sale Draft2Digital 3.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. About 54% to 63% of list price per sale; $20 one-time activation fee. Start Publishing

15. Wyzant — Teach the Skill Instead of Selling the Writing

Tutoring writing, essay structure, or English skills remotely instead of selling finished articles is what Wyzant actually offers. It takes a flat 25% service fee off your hourly tutoring rate, with no minimum for direct deposit.

Payouts are twice monthly on the 1st and the 15th, or Express Pay in 24 to 48 hours. It is the one skill-adjacent route on this list for someone whose writing ability is stronger than their appetite for client deadlines. It makes a natural side hustle for teachers who already tutor writing, grammar, or test-prep essays.

Setting up a profile that actually books sessions takes a few deliberate moves:

Apply and set your subjects to writing, essay help, or English/ESL as relevant

Price your hourly rate with the 25% platform fee already built in

Offer a short trial session to build initial reviews before raising your rate

Requirements: A free application; a background check may apply depending on subject and state.

Common mistake: Listing the exact hourly rate you want to keep, then being surprised when the 25% fee reduces your actual take-home per session. A writer whose strength is teaching, not deadlines, rounds out the best remote freelance writing jobs on this list with a genuinely different shape.

Teach It Instead of Selling It Wyzant 3.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 25% platform fee on your hourly rate; no minimum for direct deposit. Apply to Tutor

15 Best Remote Freelance Writing Jobs: Quick Comparison

These 15 best remote freelance writing jobs span three business models: free-to-browse boards, per-word marketplaces with real commissions, and two asset-style routes that pay per sale or per read instead of per job.

Match your situation to a pick below: free entry or paid, per-word pay or hourly, and how fast you get your first payout all vary by platform. Read that entry’s full section above before committing any money or time. For a wider view beyond writing work, compare our roundup of the best freelance platforms.

If you want the single fastest realistic start today, apply to Textbroker with one writing sample and pick up an Open Order this week.

Platform Cost to Start Typical Pay Time to First Payout How Passive Is It? Indeed Free $10 to $30/hour (employer-set) Varies by employer Active We Work Remotely Free Employer-set Varies by employer Active Remotive Free (paid Accelerator optional) Employer-set Varies by employer Active FlexJobs $2.95 trial, about $23.95/month Employer-set Varies by employer Active WriterAccess Free to apply $0.02 to $0.10+/word (70% to writer) Twice monthly (4th/19th) Active Scripted Free to apply $0.04 to $0.14+/word Twice monthly, weekly at Gold+ Active Textbroker Free to apply $0.007 to $0.055/word Twice weekly, $10 minimum Active Freelancer.com Free (10% fee on wins) Bid-dependent Per project terms Active PeoplePerHour Free (20% to 3.5% tiered fee) Self-priced Hourlies Per project terms Active SolidGigs $35/month, 14-day trial Varies by lead Per project terms Active All Freelance Writing Free Employer-posted, varies Varies by employer Active Contena $997/year Varies by lead Per project terms Active Medium Free (6 stories required) $1 to $20/month typical; $500 to $1,000+ standout $10 minimum via Stripe Semi-Passive Draft2Digital $20 one-time fee About 54% to 63% of list price/sale Weeks; $100 check minimum, no PayPal minimum Passive Wyzant Free to apply Your rate minus 25% fee Twice monthly (1st/15th) Active

Play-to-Earn and Reward Apps: A Faster, Smaller Top-Up

Reward apps will not replace the best remote freelance writing jobs as income, but they can put a few dollars in your account the same day while your first writing applications are still pending. They pay for small actions, surveys, app trials, short tasks, instead of skilled work, so treat them as a bridge alongside the best remote freelance writing jobs above, not a plan on their own. Both apps below set a minimum age of 18 to sign up.

Snakzy, Eneba’s own reward app, charges no user fee and pays out from a $35 minimum balance; Swagbucks is free to use with a $1 minimum cash-out to gift cards and $5 via PayPal. Freecash is also free to join, with payouts starting at $0.50 to $5, depending on the payment method. For more ways to earn small amounts fast, see our guide to remote side hustles.

App Best For Entry Cost Snakzy Extra earnings from mobile games Free Swagbucks Surveys, shopping, games, and offers Free Freecash Games, offers, and surveys, among other gigs Free

Get started with Snakzy while your writing applications are pending.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while building your writing portfolio. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Most fake remote freelance writing jobs share one tell: they ask you to pay first, or to work first and get paid later, never upfront. Spotting that pattern when looking for the best remote freelance writing jobs matters more than memorizing company names since the tactic outlives any single bad actor. The same tell applies well beyond writing, as our roundup of the best remote jobs sets out.

Advance-Fee “Starter Kit” Scams

A posting offering guaranteed remote writing work in exchange for an upfront “training kit,” “certification,” or “software access” fee is not a job. Per the FTC’s long-standing guidance on job-scam red flags, a real employer never charges you to start working. This differs from a legitimate paid membership like Contena, where the fee buys stated training and leads for the best remote freelance writing jobs instead of a promise of guaranteed placement.

Unpaid “Test Articles” With No Real Job Behind Them

Some postings ask for a full, publishable article as an unpaid “trial” before any contract exists, then simply use the piece and stop responding. A short, clearly scoped sample, one paragraph, or a rewrite of an existing sentence, is normal. A full 800-word article with no pay attached is not, and the BBB has logged this exact pattern under freelance job posting complaints for years.

Check-Overpayment and Wire-Back Scams

A “client” who overpays by check and asks you to wire back the difference is running a classic overpayment scam. The original check bounces days later, and you are left owing the full wired amount, a pattern the FTC documents specifically in its guidance on job and freelance work scams.

None of the fifteen best remote freelance writing jobs above require an upfront fee just to apply. Contena and FlexJobs charge for training or curation, not for the promise of a job, and none should ever ask you to accept, then refund, a client payment.

Final Verdict on Best Remote Freelance Writing Jobs.

Among the best remote freelance writing jobs, WriterAccess or Textbroker are the fastest realistic entries if you need to start today with zero clips. Both accept a writing sample instead of a portfolio and pay per word from day one.

If you already have a few finished samples and want the widest pool of employer-posted roles, apply to Indeed and We Work Remotely in parallel; they cost nothing and complement each other’s blind spots. Skip Contena’s $997-a-year membership until you have tested at least two free boards for a month, and skip FlexJobs unless you will actually cancel the trial on time.

The honest floor for any of these best remote freelance writing jobs is one to five cents a word for the first month, climbing from there, not the six-figure average some sites quote. Someone chasing part-time remote freelance writing jobs around a fixed schedule is best served by WriterAccess or Scripted, where per-word pay lets you control hours directly.

Meanwhile, Snakzy can cover small expenses the same day while those applications are pending. Start this week by applying to WriterAccess with one finished sample, the fastest entry point among the best remote freelance writing jobs here.

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