Weekly Roundup: Obsidian Delists The Outer Worlds as Warzone Shuts Down, Marathon Season 2, and New Handhelds from Acer and Lenovo

Obsidian removes The Outer Worlds from major storefronts amid backlash over Spacer’s Choice Edition upgrade issues.

from major storefronts amid backlash over Spacer’s Choice Edition upgrade issues. Activision confirms Warzone support is ending on PS4 and Xbox One as Modern Warfare 4 details emerge.

is ending on PS4 and Xbox One as Modern Warfare 4 details emerge. Bungie launches Marathon Season 2 on June 2 with a free trial week, progression changes, and new survival-horror gameplay updates.

on June 2 with a free trial week, progression changes, and new survival-horror gameplay updates. Acer debuts the Predator Atlas 8 handheld powered by Intel’s new Arc G3 Extreme chip and advanced cooling technology.

handheld powered by Intel’s new Arc G3 Extreme chip and advanced cooling technology. Lenovo distances itself from the controversial G02 handheld after reports linked the company to a ROM-packed gaming device.

Obsidian Delists the First Outer Worlds

Obsidian announced this week that it would be removing the first Outer Worlds game from multiple storefronts, namely: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC App, Windows Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and PlayStation 5 – it was removed from this console yesterday, and all other storefronts on May 27. However, it’s still available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Obsidian has said that the delisting is “due to platform limitations with entitlements” for some consoles, and “platform restriction” for others, although it hasn’t elaborated on what these terms mean. Instead, the studio is now focusing on the Spacer’s Choice Edition (which costs around $40). Obsidian did promise a free upgrade to some players, yet failed to follow through.

“This is really shit because the Spacer’s Choice ‘remaster’ is actually worse than the original,” said one user on X. “‘Unforseen platform limitations’ is cope,” said another. “I bought the base game full price for this upgrade. Guess I will be seeking a refund later today. Also not buying any Obsidian games going forward.”

Obsidian did respond to complaints yesterday on X, however: “The Spacer’s Choice Edition upgrade was intended to say ‘Thanks’ to anyone who purchased The Outer Worlds base game by providing them a free upgrade to the newly improved version. However, due to various entitlement restrictions and backend issues we weren’t able to provide this as smoothly as we wished and our players are, rightfully, upset.”

“If you purchased the base game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 between 4/30 and 5/27, or have any issues with the upgrade, please contact our support team and we’ll work with you to make it right. Sorry again for the frustration around this.”

“Additionally, the upgrade will continue to be free to PC players if they own the delisted base game. Due to how entitlements work on the consoles, digital owners on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will need to own the base game + DLCs or the expansion pass to be eligible for the upgrade moving forward.”

Call of Duty: Warzone Leaving Consoles; New Modern Warfare Incoming

The Outer Worlds isn’t the only AAA title being delisted, as Activision announced yesterday that Call of Duty: Warzone will stop being supported on PS4 and Xbox One. The change takes effect on June 4, when the game will be removed from storefronts. Anyone who owns it will still be able to play it, but the in-game store’s going offline on June 25 and the whole game will be unplayable once Season 6 of Black Ops 7 finishes.

If gamers want to upgrade to a newer console (or move over to PC), they can carry over progress in Warzone as long as they use the same linked Activision account. Activision posted an FAQ for anyone concerned about losing access to paid items.

The publisher said that it expects Warzone to end in fall this year, which is also when it plans to release the latest Call of Duty game: Modern Warfare 4. As with other games in the series, it’s primarily being developed by Infinity Ward but around a dozen other studios are also involved. Mark Grigsby and Jack O’Hara, the co-studio heads of Infinity Ward, spoke at a recent press conference about what players can expect from MW4, and why it’s set in Korea.

“We made a conscious choice – we can get a lot of information about what life is like in North Korea, but we don’t have access to Kim Jong-Un or his family, of course,” said O’Hara. “We came up with our own North Korean dictatorship. Through that – at the start of the game, basically, the father has died. What we want to show is an intra-family conflict as they wrestle with the idea of reunifying Korea.”

Captain Price and Task Force 141 return in the single-player campaign to face Vladimir Makarov. The Russian ultranationalist terrorist and Price’s longtime nemesis reappears following his role in the death of John “Soap” MacTavish during the events of MW3.

Multiplayer updates include the addition of Kill Block, a mode where the environment shifts following every Gunfight round. Loadout customization in Gunsmith is now aided by AI recommendations, and players can equip high-powered Apex attachments. Additionally, the introduction of concussive force to explosives means blasts can now physically knock players down. There’ll also be a DMZ mode, with more info on this coming on June 7.

Marathon Season 2 Comes With a Free Trial

Bungie has now revealed that Season 2 of Marathon will start on June 2. It’s also going to be free to play from then until June 9, in what Bungie calls an Open Play Week. Note that Xbox and PlayStation owners will still need to have a subscription to access online services.

Existing players will experience various resets at the end of season one, which Bungie has outlined in an official post; things like cosmetics and achievements are not affected. It said that it’s wiping a bunch of game progress as “it’s important we give players a chance to explore the new season together and not have to worry about going up against fully kitted out crews right out of the gate.”

The Season 2 update comes with a major refresh focused on survival-horror gameplay, progression, and quality-of-life improvements. The centerpiece is Night Marsh, a darker nighttime version of Dire Marsh where visibility is limited and players rely on flashlights, signal flares, and special gear to survive both hostile players and tougher AI enemies. Season 2 also introduces Sentinel, a new defensive Runner shell built around area control with mines, projectile-blocking tech, and enemy tracking abilities.

The update overhauls progression with a new Cradle system that lets players permanently improve stats by recycling gear, while faction leveling and contracts have been streamlined to reduce grind and make progression faster. Bungie is also adding new weapons, implants, ranked changes, expanded vault space, duo queues, and anti-cheat improvements.

Acer Reveal Predator Gaming Handheld With Intel Arc G3 Extreme

Acer has officially introduced the Predator Atlas 8, a new premium gaming handheld powered by Intel’s newly launched Arc G3 and G3 Extreme processors. Announced during Computex 2026, the device is one of the first handhelds built around Intel’s dedicated Arc G-Series platform. Intel says the chips combine optimized power management, AI-powered XeSS 3 upscaling, and ray tracing support to deliver stronger handheld gaming performance and better battery efficiency while running full Windows 11 experiences.

The Predator Atlas 8 features an 8-inch 1920×1200 WUXGA touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate support, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and up to 500 nits of brightness. Acer is heavily emphasizing cooling and sustained performance, introducing what it claims is the first metal cooling fan ever used in a gaming handheld alongside a dual-fan AeroBlade thermal system designed to improve airflow by up to 10%.

The device also includes Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, Hall-effect triggers, DTS Ultra audio, expandable storage, and up to an 80Wh battery aimed at extending portable gaming sessions.

The new Arc G3 lineup includes standard and Extreme variants with up to 14 CPU cores and Xe3 graphics based on Intel’s Arc B390 architecture, with Intel positioning the chips as a major leap in low-power gaming efficiency. Acer plans to launch the Predator Atlas 8 in North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions beginning in October 2026.

Lenovo Speaks Out About Shady New Handheld

Meanwhile in other handheld gaming news, there’s been some dodgy business going on with a reported new Lenovo budget handheld, the G02. Positioned as a pricier alternative to the likes of the R36S and ROYIBEILA P36S, the G02 was spotted for sale through AliExpress.

It features Lenovo branding and comes preinstalled with thousands of ROMs – a legally gray area at the best of times, but an especially prickly one when linked with a huge tech company like Lenovo. Despite multiple outlets widely reporting that Lenovo itself was selling the console, it does not, and never did, appear on any Lenovo sites (not even the Chinese version). It’s also been widely reported that it’s been pulled from sale on AliExpress but this is not the case.

Images taken from the current listing on AliExpress.

What is true is that it’s a white label device, a term used to describe generic products licensed by big name companies; this is a common practice in the Asian market, similar to the aforementioned ROYIBEILA which is manufactured by Powkiddy.

Lenovo did respond to an article by Tom’s Hardware on the G02, where an unnamed spokesperson for the tech giant said “Devices officially distributed by Lenovo or its authorized licensees in the China market do not include memory cards or preloaded games. Any software or content found on devices sold outside of authorized channels may have been added by third parties without Lenovo’s knowledge or approval. Any content installed by the user – and any issues that may arise – are the sole responsibility of the user of the device, as explicitly stated in its instruction manual.”

Eneba News has also reached out to Lenovo for a statement.