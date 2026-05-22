Weekly Roundup: Destiny 2 Support Ends, Ubisoft’s AI Plans, Subnautica 2 Controversy, Spellcasters Chronicles Cancelled, and Broken Sword Movie Announced

Destiny 2 : Bungie confirms June 9 as the final update date, with layoffs expected and no new project announced.

: Bungie confirms June 9 as the final update date, with layoffs expected and no new project announced. Ubisoft : New Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon games confirmed by 2029, alongside a new generative AI experience called Teammates.

: New Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon games confirmed by 2029, alongside a new generative AI experience called Teammates. Subnautica 2 : Unknown Worlds confirms killing sea creatures won’t be added, despite significant player backlash.

: Unknown Worlds confirms killing sea creatures won’t be added, despite significant player backlash. Spellcasters Chronicles : Quantic Dream cancels its multiplayer game just four months after Early Access launch.

: Quantic Dream cancels its multiplayer game just four months after Early Access launch. Broken Sword: A film adaptation is in development at Story Kitchen, with screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos attached.

On May 21, 2026, Bungie announced that Destiny 2 will receive its final live-service content update on June 9, 2026, bringing nearly a decade of active development on the title to a close. In a post published on the Bungie website, the studio said: “As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games. To that end, on June 9, 2026, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio. Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today.”

The announcement has prompted significant community reaction. On Steam, Destiny 2 recently fell to its lowest concurrent player counts since launch, reflecting a broader decline in engagement following years of shifting content strategies. Bungie noted the Eververse store will remain open and Silver, Destiny 2’s premium currency, will remain available for purchase.

The studio’s financial situation adds further context to the move. Earlier this month, Sony disclosed a $766 million impairment loss tied to Bungie’s intangible and other assets during its 2025 earnings report, indicating concerns about the studio’s long-term performance. According to a report by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, Bungie is planning a “significant number” of layoffs tied to the final Destiny 2 update. No new project has been greenlit for the Destiny 2 development team at this stage, and no Destiny 3 has been announced, with the studio’s near-term focus understood to be on Marathon.

Ubisoft Outlines AI Plans and Confirms New Entries in Major Franchises

Ubisoft used its FY2025-26 earnings report to confirm that new games in the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon franchises are in development, with all three expected to release before March 2029. The company revealed an IFRS operating loss of €1.3 billion for the year to March 2026, which executives described as a record low, and framed the upcoming release pipeline as central to a financial turnaround. Ubisoft said FY2026-27 will include Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, scheduled for July 9, 2026, alongside other targeted premium games based on established brands.

The most discussed element of the earnings report was Ubisoft’s announcement of a project called Teammates, described as its “first playable Generative AI experience.” The company stated it is “accelerating investments behind Teammates” to “enrich player experiences,” while separately working on AI applications across its development pipelines. These include, in Ubisoft’s own words, “more intelligent bots supporting our QC teams, smarter NPCs and game worlds that can adapt to player behavior and react more dynamically in real time.”

The reception on social media has been largely negative, with players expressing concern about the quality of AI-generated experiences and whether the tools help developers or quietly replace human craft. Ubisoft has not provided a release window for Teammates.

Subnautica 2 Divides Players Over No-Kill Design Philosophy

Subnautica 2 entered early access on May 14, 2026, selling millions of copies in less than 24 hours and hitting a peak of 467,582 concurrent players on Steam. However, the launch was quickly followed by community debate over one of the game’s core design decisions.

In a letter to the community, the developers at Unknown Worlds thanked players for feedback and acknowledged that predator encounters are currently unbalanced, but confirmed that the ability to kill enemies will not be added to the game. The controversy intensified after level designer Artyom “Artie” O’Rielly told players to “go play Sons of the Forest” if they wanted to kill, a comment that drew widespread criticism.

Developer Gallegos offered a design rationale in subsequent communications: “Making sure the leviathans are always kind of present reinforces the idea that you’re not the master of this world. You’re really meant to coexist with them in a way that, I think, was always the goal of the original Subnautica as well.”

Players currently have access to tools including flares that can distract predators and the Sonic Resonator, which doubles as a way to repel sea creatures, but cannot kill them outright. Unknown Worlds has committed to improving creature encounter balance while maintaining its non-lethal design direction. Despite the controversy, Subnautica 2 currently holds a “Very Positive” review rating on Steam.

Quantic Dream Shuts Down Spellcasters Chronicles Four Months After Launch

On May 20, 2026, Quantic Dream announced via X that it is discontinuing development of Spellcasters Chronicles, its free-to-play 3v3 competitive multiplayer game. The game had launched into Steam Early Access on February 26, less than four months prior.

In its statement, the studio said: “In today’s particularly challenging market environment, the game has not reached the audience needed to ensure its long-term sustainability. We have therefore made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts on our other projects.”

Servers for Spellcasters Chronicles will go offline on June 19, 2026. Players who spent money on the game can receive full refunds upon request. The studio also confirmed it will undergo “internal reorganisation” as a result of the closure, indicating layoffs are expected.

Quantic Dream was explicit that its other in-development project, the cinematic narrative game Star Wars: Eclipse – first announced at The Game Awards in 2021 – will not be affected by the shutdown. The cancellation marks a significant setback for the studio, which is best known for story-driven titles such as Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, and for which Spellcasters Chronicles represented an unusual pivot into the live-service multiplayer space.

Broken Sword Movie Confirmed, With Story Kitchen and Beauty and the Beast Screenwriter Attached

On May 19, 2026, it was confirmed that a feature film adaptation of the Broken Sword adventure game series is in development. The film is being developed by Revolution Software, producer Story Kitchen, and screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos, whose credits include the live-action Beauty and the Beast and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Created by Charles Cecil, the Broken Sword series debuted in 1996 with The Shadow of the Templars. Across five titles released over the past 30 years, the games have been played by more than 10 million players.

Story Kitchen co-founders Dmitri M. Johnson and Michael Lawrence Goldberg said in a joint statement: “Very few franchises of this era have stayed relevant, premium, and loyal to the intelligence of their audience. Our work here isn’t to adapt a game into a film. It’s to move a world that has been building for three decades into the next medium it deserves, working hand-in-hand with the people who built it.”

Revolution Software founder and CEO Charles Cecil added: “Story Kitchen came to this project with a deep passion for the IP. That’s rare. The creative conversations have been about translating what Broken Sword is, rather than what it can be made to look like.”

Story Kitchen is also producing the new Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise and Amazon’s upcoming Life Is Strange series. No release date or casting has been announced for the Broken Sword film.