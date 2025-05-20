Razer Release Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop

The Blade 14, from gaming tech company Razer, is only 0.62 inches thick, making it one of the thinnest gaming laptops on the market. It’s available now.

Being extremely thin on its own isn’t much of a selling point, however. Razer knows this, so has made sure to pack the Blade 14 with a bunch of top tier gaming components, including an AMD processor and NVIDIA GPU.

“At only 0.62 inches slim, meet the thinnest Blade 14 ever,” Razer said on its official site. “Packed with power from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs and accelerated with the AMD Ryzen 9 AI 365 processor, the new Blade 14 is built for gamers with things to do and places to be.”

The Razer Blade 14 was first released in May 2013, but back then it was 0.71 inches thin. It has since seen several iterations with newer gaming guts and an overall thinner build, but the latest Razer Blade 14 is certainly the slimmest yet.

Gamers worried that a laptop no thicker than a slice of toast might break easily can rest assured Razer have used cutting-edge technology to craft a robust device. Each Razer Blade begins as a single block of aluminum, which is then CNC-milled into shape. CNC means Computer Numerical Control which in turn means that the machine can trim and cut material to extremely specific dimensions.

A look at the CNC process.

Afterwards, sand-blasting is used to finish the chassis off, before it’s anodized with color (which bonds it at the molecular level). The final stage is assembling the full laptop and quality control. All of this means the Blade 14 is extremely tough as well as extremely thin.

What’s Inside

The outside might be mechanically impressive, so the interior has to follow suit. The NVIDIA RTX 50 series graphics card means gamers will get modern DLSS 4 upgrades for multiple games, as well as access to NVIDIA Studio, which uses AI to speed up workflow for content creators and streamers.

The Razer Blade 14 also has, of course, an RGB keyboard.

The AMD Ryzen 9 CPU also incorporates AI, in terms of being a Neural Processing Unit. This means that gamers also get full access to Copilot+, which is a recent tech development to help with things like choosing the best settings for a game through to in-game tips.

A brand new dual-fan cooling system works in tandem with a thermal hood to create a quiet and cool gaming environment; no more hot knees with this laptop. Razer hasn’t skimped on the screen, either, as this boasts a 14 inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, at 2880×1800 resolution.

There are four USBs in total, a HDMI 2.1 output, and MicroSD card reader. Six built-in speakers provide THX Spatial Audio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack means gamers can use their preferred headset with ease. All of this comes with up to 64GB RAM and up to 2TB in storage. Battery life is also substantial, with up to 11 hours juice for gameplay.