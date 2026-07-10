Weekly Roundup: Video Game Companies Get Physical and Cool New Games Get Announced

A relatively short Roundup this week as I’m busy behind the scenes, which is also why you get an intro instead of bullet points: It’s a bit of a grim week for the industry as the fallout from Xbox’s massive layoffs and restructuring continues to settle. Plus, PlayStation blowback continues apace, with it receiving constant harassment every time a new post appears on X.

However, some companies announced this week that they’re taking a more proactive approach to Sony’s dismissal of physical media…by creating new physical media! I’m going to focus on new game announcements this week, too.

Own a Game Forever

Physical publisher 33 Games and transmedia studio Beyond The Pixels have launched The Forever Project, a strategic partnership designed to provide independent developers with a streamlined, self-service pathway for producing premium physical editions. Rather than discs, the initiative allows indies to release collector-quality USB cartridge packages for PC and Mac, overcoming traditional barriers like high costs and complex logistics.

The initiative addresses the overcrowding of digital storefronts by offering creators alternative revenue streams through direct sales, crowdfunding, and retail partnerships. The success of this model was recently proven by the Kickstarter campaign for Astro Burn, which reached 156% funding. Devs/Studios can also choose to package their game USB in a variety of pretty snazzy ways, such as hidden inside chunky cartridges.

Don’t Google ‘Astro Burn’ unless you want to see a bunch of messed-up legs.

CEOs HaZ Dulull and Steven Charles emphasize that the project aims to restore the nostalgic, tactile experience of gaming—complete with manuals and artwork—while putting control back into the hands of creators. HaZ Dulull, Founder & CEO of Beyond The Pixels, said: “We want to bring back a time when buying a game was more than just a transaction, it was an experience. Opening the box, flipping through the manual, admiring the artwork, and holding the cartridge in your hands made every game feel special.”

Steven Charles, CEO of 33 Games, added: “Independent developers face an increasingly difficult challenge standing out in today’s digital marketplaces, where storefronts have become the primary route to market. Our partnership with Beyond The Pixels changes that by making premium physical publishing accessible to indie developers…More importantly, it puts control back into the hands of creators, giving them new revenue opportunities while allowing their games to be experienced as the premium physical products they deserve to be.”

Atari Joins the Physical Revival

Atari, through a partnership with Strictly Limited, Apogee Entertainment, and Emberheart Games, has announced a physical PlayStation 5 release for the fantasy FPS, Wizordum. This move reinforces Atari’s commitment to physical media and game preservation, which it’s already demonstrated by acquiring (and working with) Nightdive Studios.

In Wizordum, players take on the role of a Mage from the Wizordum sanctuary, tasked with uncovering the source of a dark corruption unleashed by the shattering of the Ancient Seal of Terrabruma. This magical adventure spans diverse landscapes, from the town of Grimbrook to treacherous ruins, where players wield powerful weapons, solve environmental puzzles, and battle the forces of Chaos to save the kingdom. The game also features a high-difficulty leaderboard, online time competitions, and an in-game level editor for custom content.

Atari is helping to ensure indie titles receive the premium physical treatment they deserve, making them accessible to a global fan base that values tactile gaming experiences. Plus, its revived Infogrames label is actively seeking to acquire and manage a catalog of titles that fall outside the core Atari portfolio.

Infogrames aims to expand both digital and physical distribution for these acquisitions, treating game preservation as a core component of its mission. By actively managing these IP collections and sequels, Atari and Infogrames are positioning themselves as leaders in the effort to keep classic and indie gaming legacies alive in physical form. Wizordum is out now on disc.

Hillthorn Makes an Impression Without Saying a Word

New game time! Raw Fury and developer Fool Moon have announced Hillthorn, a wordless, card-based investigation game set on a haunting mountain. Tasked with finding a missing child, players must use logic and intuition to navigate mazelike trails and interact with a secretive local “Flock.” The story unfolds entirely through Clue cards, which serve as the primary tool for exploring the environment and uncovering the truth behind the disappearance.

The game emphasizes atmospheric tension and strategic time management, as players follow various leads under a ticking clock. Hillthorn joins Raw Fury’s portfolio of eerie mysteries alongside titles like Blue Prince and The Seance of Blake Manor. Currently available to wishlist on Steam, the game promises a unique experience where players can revisit paths, though such actions may come with a mysterious cost. Oooooo, spooky!

Become a Nightmarish Living Spaceship in Hell Galaxy

Italian Games Factory has announced that its dark sci-fi title, Hell Galaxy, will officially leave Early Access and launch version 1.0 on Steam on July 31, 2026. This definitive release follows a year of community-driven development, introducing a haunting cosmic narrative where players take on the role of an ex-convict whose consciousness is fused with a living starship. Set in the cursed Neterun galaxy, the game blends intense space dogfights with RPG progression and psychological horror.

The V1.0 update expands the universe with refined combat systems, customizable loadouts, and epic encounters against colossal monstrosities. Players must navigate forgotten civilizations and ancient mysteries while managing their ship’s integrity and their own sanity. Currently available to wishlist on Steam, Hell Galaxy promises a distinctive experience where every encounter pushes the player further into a world where nothing is truly human anymore.

Survive the Dense Horrors of Kowloon

The real-world walled city of Kowloon has served as inspiration for everything from angular rock to a location in the, in my humble opinion, faultless Shadowrun: Hong Kong game. Now, it’s the sole focus of a new indie game, fittingly titled Welcome to Kowloon. Developed by Axyos Games, it’s a first-person indie horror title available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S today, July 10. If the game name is familiar, it’s likely because Markiplier featured it recently:

Set in the oppressive, cramped atmosphere of the infamous walled city, the game delivers a short but intense psychological experience. Players arrive searching for affordable housing, only to find themselves navigating narrow corridors and disturbing apartments where a dark reality quickly begins to unfold behind the facade of its ordinary residents.

Built using the Unity engine, this compact, story-driven journey focuses on exploration and atmospheric tension rather than action. Developed by a small independent team, the experience is designed to be completed in a single sitting, emphasizing environmental detail and unsettling encounters.

And that’s it for this week. Don’t forget that the News section now has daily updates on current games, as well as (yes, I’m shilling right now) substantial deals on brand new titles – including Palworld, which has finally hit version 1.0. What? You don’t like saving money? Ehhhhhhh!