Apex Legends Heads to Night City With New Cyberpunk Crossover Event

Respawn Entertainment is sending Apex Legends players to a chrome-plated version of E-District next week as its latest crossover event teams up with CD PROJEKT RED’s Cyberpunk universe. Launching on July 14 across all platforms, the limited-time event reimagines one of the game’s newest maps with a distinctly Night City aesthetic while introducing new movement abilities, themed cosmetics, and a handful of nods that Cyberpunk 2077 fans should immediately recognize.

Rather than simply adding a collection of skins, the collaboration weaves Cyberpunk’s signature technology directly into gameplay. Players will be able to experiment with cybernetic upgrades inspired by Night City’s implants while exploring an E-District that’s been transformed with neon skylines, holographic projections, and glitched-out signage. It arrives just months after Cyberpunk 2077 received its long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 release, continuing CD PROJEKT RED’s steady expansion of the franchise beyond its original launch platforms.

E-District Gets a Night City Makeover With Cyberware Gameplay

The event’s biggest addition is a temporary redesign of E-District, giving Apex Legends’ urban battleground a distinctly Cyberpunk-inspired facelift. Neon-lit skyscrapers dominate the skyline, holographic koi drift overhead, and the entire district embraces the futuristic style synonymous with Night City. The crossover also introduces two new Cyberware abilities through the returning Wildcard mode. Sandevistan grants rapid directional dashes, allowing players to chain together bursts of speed to escape danger or aggressively close distances, echoing one of Cyberpunk 2077’s most recognisable implants.

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Meanwhile, Blackwall Breach lets players briefly phase into the Net before reappearing with an EMP blast capable of disrupting nearby opponents, adding another layer of mobility and tactical positioning during firefights.

The event also introduces Cyberpsychosis as a gameplay mechanic. As players use Cyberware, a dedicated meter fills until they enter a powerful berserk state that dramatically boosts movement and melee damage. The trade-off is significant: weapons, abilities, shields, and ordnance are all disabled until players either recover naturally or find Immunoblocker consumables scattered throughout the map.

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Cyberpunk Skins, Skippy, and Event Rewards Arrive

Cosmetics are naturally a major part of the collaboration, with eight new Legend skins inspired by the Cyberpunk universe arriving for Axle, Sparrow, Lifeline, Crypto, Rampart, Loba, Ash, and Gibraltar. Eight weapon skins are also joining the event, covering the Wingman, Charge Rifle, Mastiff, L-STAR, P2020, RE-45, R-301, and Kraber.

Lookin’ sharp, ladies!

Perhaps the most recognisable crossover addition is Skippy, the talkative smart weapon from Cyberpunk 2077. Players can acquire a Mythic Skippy-themed Alternator that features the weapon’s signature personality, switching between “Puppy Loving Pacifist” and “Stone Cold Killer” modes while delivering plenty of sarcastic commentary during matches. Players can further customise the weapon using Exotic Shards to unlock additional visual effects, ordnance skins, and knock effects.

Throughout the event, players will also earn Eddies—the currency familiar to anyone who’s spent time in Night City—which can be exchanged in the Reward Shop for limited-time cosmetics including an Arasaka-themed Valkyrie skin, a Kang-Tao Mirage skin, and other crossover items.

The Apex Legends x Cyberpunk event launches July 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA App. Players who can’t wait for the next Cyberpunk project from CD PROJEKT RED can at least spend a couple of weeks causing chaos in a very different version of Night City.