PUBG Mobile’s Biggest Crossover Yet, Featuring Naruto Shippuden, Is Now Live

PUBG Mobile’s Version 4.5 update has arrived, headlined by one of the battle royale’s most ambitious collaborations to date. Available until September 7, the update transforms Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok with a full Naruto Shippuden-themed experience, introducing iconic locations, powerful ninjutsu abilities, special boss encounters, and a wave of limited-time rewards.

The anime crossover is just one part of a packed seasonal update. Version 4.5 also expands creator tools in World of Wonder, launches a new Metro Royale chapter, refreshes Home Mode, and tees up another high-profile collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari HP, which begins on July 10.

Naruto Shippuden Takes Over PUBG Mobile

The centerpiece of Version 4.5 is the new Naruto: Ninjas Assemble mode, which recreates some of the anime’s most recognizable locations across PUBG Mobile’s battlefields. Players can explore the Hidden Leaf Village, complete with Hokage Rock, Naruto’s Apartment, the Hokage’s Residence, Ichiraku Ramen Shop, and the Aviary, alongside other landmarks including the Chunin Exam Finals Arena, Valley of the End, Hidden Leaf Hospital, Ninja Academy, and the Great Naruto Bridge.

The collaboration also introduces several gameplay mechanics inspired by the long-running anime. Rogue Ninja enemies now roam the map, while Kurama—the Nine-Tailed Fox—appears in dynamic encounters before taking center stage in a large-scale village defense event beginning July 17, where squads must work together against one of Naruto’s most iconic foes.

Players can also unlock a range of signature ninjutsu techniques throughout the event, including Flying Raijin Jutsu, Rasengan, Chidori, Shadow Clone Jutsu, Reanimation Jutsu, Fire Style: Great Fireball Jutsu, and Earth Style: Mud Wall. One particularly inventive addition allows players inside the Chunin Exam Finals Arena to activate certain abilities using voice commands in supported languages, bringing an extra layer of immersion to matches.

The collaboration extends beyond gameplay with an original animated short created by Studio Pierrot under the supervision of the Naruto Production Committee, alongside themed plane sequences, celebrations, and interactive moments inspired by the anime.

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Character Skins, Rewards, and PUBG Mobile’s Biggest Giveaway

The crossover also delivers an extensive collection of cosmetics inspired by the Naruto universe. Players can unlock outfits based on Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Hinata, Gaara, Tsunade, Madara, and Jiraiya, with Naruto receiving multiple versions including Sage Mode and Six Paths Mode variants featuring form-switching functionality.

Additional collaboration items include themed vehicle skins, gear, voice packs, the Kurama Buddy companion, and exclusive emotes.

Version 4.5 also features what PUBG Mobile describes as its largest giveaway to date, with players able to earn more than $600 worth of in-game rewards through limited-time events. These include character outfits, themed music, lobby backgrounds, voice packs, and cosmetic choice chests, while separate community contests offer cash prizes and creator rewards.

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Outside the Naruto collaboration, Version 4.5 introduces Metro Royale Chapter 33, which incorporates themed encounters with Rogue Ninja enemies and the Nine-Tails Challenge while adding a new Fabled melee weapon and fresh seasonal progression.

World of Wonder also receives one of its largest creator-focused updates yet. New Naruto-themed templates and assets allow players to build custom experiences inspired by the Hidden Leaf Village and other locations, while the introduction of the World of Wonder PC Editor significantly expands editing capabilities with collaborative tools, advanced scripting, and more than 1,600 Home assets.

Meanwhile, Home Mode adds the new Seashell Bay theme alongside Home Competitions, Style Voting, and several quality-of-life improvements for decorating and sharing player homes.

More Limited-Time Events Are Still To Come

Version 4.5 also introduces Season 31, Ultimate Royale, the 2026 H2 Season Series, Crazy Chicken Day, swimming improvements, weapon balancing, and vehicle tweaks, ensuring there’s plenty to explore beyond the headline collaboration.

The update’s calendar is only just getting started, too. PUBG Mobile’s partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP begins on July 10, with more details set to be revealed as the event goes live. Combined with the ongoing Naruto Shippuden crossover, it makes Version 4.5 one of the game’s busiest live-service updates of the year, giving players multiple reasons to keep dropping back into the battlegrounds throughout the summer.