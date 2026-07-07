EVE Vanguard’s First Public Alpha Begins With Operation Avalon Playtest

EVE Vanguard’s first public alpha playtest has officially begun, giving players their biggest look yet at the extraction shooter set in the universe of EVE Online. Running from now until July 20 on Steam and the EVE Launcher, Operation Avalon introduces a substantial overhaul to combat, progression, and extraction mechanics as developer Fenris Creations (formerly CCP) moves the project into a more focused stage of development.

Rather than serving as a simple technical test, Operation Avalon showcases the direction EVE Vanguard is heading, with new environments, expanded enemy encounters, deeper risk-versus-reward systems, and the first steps toward connecting planetary firefights with the wider sandbox of EVE Online.

Operation Avalon Introduces A New Battlefield And Overhauled Core Systems

Set on the hostile worlds of New Eden, EVE Vanguard casts players as Warclones: immortal mercenaries deployed to recover valuable technology before extracting with whatever they can carry. Operation Avalon centres around Lost Convoy, a new combat zone built around an Upwell salvage site littered with wrecked ships, refineries, and high-value objectives. The map is designed to encourage exploration while steadily increasing pressure the longer players remain deployed, making every decision about whether to keep looting or head for extraction increasingly risky.

Combat has also received one of its largest updates so far. Gunplay has been rebuilt with more responsive handling and improved weapon feedback, while five new weapons expand player loadouts, including beam rifles, laser pulse marksman rifles, scatter cannons, bolt carbines, and slug launchers.

Enemy encounters have become more dynamic as well. Mordu’s Legion now escalates its response depending on player activity, deploying patrols, drones, elite troops, marksmen, and heavily armoured Oppressors as firefights intensify.

Progression And Extraction Become More Meaningful

Much of Operation Avalon focuses on giving players stronger incentives to survive each deployment. Equipment and resources can now be extracted through Harmonic Bridges, which gradually become unavailable as orbital bombardments intensify. Waiting too long can leave players with few escape routes, reinforcing the genre’s signature tension between greed and survival.

Outside individual missions, players now have access to a broader progression loop. Resources collected during deployments can be used to unlock blueprints, manufacture equipment, purchase gear from vendors, and strengthen future Warclones beyond what they carry into each match. As a result of this, looting has also been redesigned to create additional risk. Rather than instantly revealing rewards, searching containers and defeated enemies now takes time, forcing players to weigh potential gains against the growing danger around them.

One of the update’s headline encounters is the Fueling Platform Raid, where players must first eliminate a Mordu’s Legion Reserve Leader to obtain a keycode before tackling one of the toughest combat scenarios currently available in the alpha.

EVE Online Players Can Influence Avalon

Operation Avalon also marks the first meaningful crossover between EVE Vanguard and its long-established MMO counterpart, EVE Online. While Warclones battle across planetary surfaces to secure resources for the future settlement of Avalon, capsuleers flying through New Eden can hunt roaming convoys to earn Vanguard Tokens. Those tokens can then be exchanged within empire space, allowing EVE Online players to influence where Avalon will ultimately be established as development continues.

“Operation Avalon is the moment EVE Vanguard starts to feel like itself,” said Scott Davis, Game Director for EVE Vanguard. “You drop in with a plan, the planet pushes back, and suddenly you’re deciding whether to run for extraction or push your luck and risk losing what you’re carrying. That tension is the game. We want players to feel powerful, vulnerable, and very aware that every choice on the ground has consequences.”

The system offers an early glimpse at CCP’s long-term ambition to create meaningful links between the two games without requiring players to participate in both.

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Operation Avalon runs until July 20 and represents the first major public milestone ahead of EVE Vanguard’s planned persistent 24/7 alpha later this year. Developer Fenris Creations says the current playtest reflects a more complete vision for the extraction shooter following an extended pre-alpha period spent refining its core mechanics. The team plans to continue expanding the game through player feedback before persistent alpha access launches exclusively through the EVE Launcher in November 2026.

For longtime EVE Online players, Operation Avalon offers the clearest look yet at how planetary combat could eventually become another interconnected layer within New Eden’s evolving universe, while newcomers can jump into the free alpha to experience the extraction-focused gameplay without needing prior knowledge of the MMO.