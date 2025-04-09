NVIDIA Reveals More Games Getting DLSS Support

Another week, another round of games getting DLSS 4 support from NVIDIA. This time, titles include The Finals, Wild Assault, Enotria: The Last Song, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

As is always the case, these updates are free for gamers with the above titles, as long as they have an RTX 50 Series GPU, except for Wild Assault, which also gets DLSS support for RTX 40 Series GPUs.

“DLSS Multi Frame Generation will maximize performance on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. DLSS Frame Generation will multiply frame rates for GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers. And DLSS Super Resolution, utilizing our newest transformer AI model, will further enhance image quality,” NVIDIA said, on its official site, of the available upgrades for Wild Assault.

DLSS up The Wazoo

DLSS 4 is the latest version of the neural rendering tech used by contemporary NVIDIA graphics cards. It allows for enhanced lighting and framerates, and together with NVIDIA’s RTX suite of features, like improved latency, can make new games look newer, and older games look like they were made for modern tech.

Wild Assault comes from Combat Cat Studio and is a 20 vs 20 third-person shooter, where players are anthropomorphic animals that have special abilities related to what they are, rather than what they have.

The Finals is another multiplayer shooter, from Embark Studios, but one where the environment itself is destructible. With DLSS 4 turned on, explosions could be even more vibrant and eye-catching.

Enotria: The Last Song comes from Jyamma Games and presents an Italian-flavored Soulslike. Players could already use DLSS with this game but now NVIDIA have added Multi Frame Generation to improve the framerate and help the sun-lit world of Enotria look even better.

Recently released on PC, The Last of Us Part II Remastered brings all the bells and whistles of the console remaster to desktop, including new game content like additional maps and characters for its No Return survival mode. DLSS 4 support is just one of the many PC-specific features this game gets, and arguably boasts better graphics and framerate than the already decent console version.

A Boost For Games

DLSS 4 might not be to every gamer’s taste, but even if the graphic tweaks don’t suit a player, they can still activate it to get improved framerate. For example, in recent tests, Wild Assault can run with max game settings without DLSS at around 40 frames per second. With DLSS 4 engaged, and using an RTX 5090 GPU, this rockets up to 415 frames per second.

NVIDIA will release more DLSS updates next week.