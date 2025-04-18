MSI Reveal Gaming Desktops Powered by NVIDIA RTX 50 Series

MSI have revealed details on six new gaming desktops, all of which come with NVIDIA 50 series graphics cards. The machines vary in specification from high-end powerhouses that should cost at least $5,000, through to more budget-friendly desktops.

NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs all come with AI-assisted features such as DLSS 4, but all of the MSI desktops also include innovative AI. MEG Vision X AI leads the way in this regard, with MPG Infinite X3 AI, MPG Trident AS AI 2nd, MAG Infinite S3, and MAG Infinite E1 completing the new line-up.

“MSI AI Gaming Desktops usher in a new era powered by cutting-edge AI technology and the latest Intel Core Ultra processors,” MSI said on its official site.

“Integrated AI features elevate your gameplay to unprecedented heights delivering unparalleled intelligence and performance. Experience a revolutionary leap where artificial intelligence redefines gaming.”

AI in Your Desktop

The MEG Vision X AI is the most explicitly impressive new desktop on offer, as it includes a built-in AI HMI touchscreen inspired by electric vehicle control centers. The AI HMI has a bunch of gaming-focused features, too, such as hardware monitoring and RGB control.

The MEG Vision X AI.

Each of the new desktops incorporates a few shared features. One is the Silent Storm Cooling AI which, as MSI puts it, is “inspired by space station airlock systems, the design isolates each component in independent air chambers to prevent heat buildup within the same chamber.”

The NVIDIA RTX GPUs vary by model from a 5060 up to a 5090. No matter which one the desktop comes with, it’ll still include DLSS 4 and RTX features, such as enhanced ray-tracing for games, and Multi Frame Generation for improved framerate and reduced latency.

The new desktops also come with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, which include an integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit). These have built-in AI processing capabilities to help run a device as efficiently as possible.

The MPG Trident.

For gamers who can’t decide which of the new desktops is best for their needs, the MPG Trident AS AI 2nd could be a viable option. It crams a bunch of high-tech specs into a compact 10 liter tower, which also includes a hinged side panel for easy access to components.

The six new gaming desktops are out now, although availability can vary by region.