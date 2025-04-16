NVIDIA Beefs up Zombies, a Monkey, And Army Men With DLSS Support

NVIDIA has once again rolled out its latest raft of game updates for gamers with its current RTX GPUs. This week, players who own No More Room In Hell 2, Black Myth: Wukong, EXFIL, and Squad can all get updated graphics and potentially smoother gameplay.

NVIDIA’s RTX 50 series of graphic cards all come with DLSS 4 and RTX features, including AI-assisted framerate boosts and latency improvements. More than 700 games have been supported so far, from new to old titles, and the rolling out of enhancements isn’t set to slow down any time soon.

“This week, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation multiplies performance in Black Myth: Wukong, EXFIL, No More Room In Hell 2, and Squad, which has also added support for quality-enhancing Neural Radiance Cache technology,” NVIDIA said in an official news post.

Good News For Gamers With Good Gear

Starting with the game with arguably the biggest playerbase of the recently supported titles, Black Myth: Wukong by Game Science is based on the Chinese legend known as Journey to the West. Players take on the role of the Destined One and fight their way across a mythical landscape and battle unusual enemies based on folklore.

As is usually the case with these RTX updates, games with high-end gear are the ones that can benefit the most. In the case of Black Myth: Wukong, with full ray tracing enabled and everything else set to max, at 4K, DLSS Super Resolution and Multi Frame Generation work in tandem to increase frame rates by around 10X.

Monkey vs Bear, a battle for the ages.

Quite a few NVIDIA DLSS updates affect Early Access games, and EXFIL is one of them. Misultin Studios and MicroProse Software are behind this title, and it’s an objective-based military sim with a fully simulated ballistic model, accounting for bullet drop, penetration and ricochets.

“EXFIL already included support for both DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution, and with the recent release of a new update, DLSS Multi Frame Generation has been added, too, enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series owners to further accelerate performance.”

Next up, No More Room In Hell 2 is a permadeath co-op horror from Torn Banner Studios, in which up to eight players have to team up to survive undead hordes. The DLSS update accompanies a game update that adds extra maps and a redesigned melee combat system. Now gamers can get a boost to framerate when fighting the living dead, with Multi Frame Generation activated.

The last new game getting a boost from NVIDIA’s AI wizardry is Squad, a multiplayer military FPS with 24 large maps, 12 factions, vehicles, and base-building. As well as the same DLSS upgrades as the above games, Squad has also been updated with NVIDIA’s Neural Radiance Cache technology which effectively uses AI to guess how dynamic lighting should look in a game as the game is in action.