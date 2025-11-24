Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Will Win Game of the Year 2025 According to Bookmakers

Online sportsbook have Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as clear favorite to win



The Odds to Win Game of the Year 2025 Favors Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Online sportsbooks offering odds on which game will win the Game of the Year award this year are unanimously favoring Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. While odds vary from bookie to bookie, the most common offer puts the indie game as a 10/1 favorite to bring home the loftiest trophy to Sandfall Interactive, the studio behind its debut title.

Six games are nominated for the highest honor but none of them is even close to winning according to the bookmakers. Furthermore, Expedition 33 leads the Game Awards with 12 nominations spread over 10 categories, making the game the most nominated in the history of the event.

All nominees in all 29 categories are accounted for except for Megabonk which was pulled from the competition by its developer Devinad who requested to be removed on the grounds that it was not his first game.

The Competition For The Main Price

There are six nominees in the Game of the Year category, including Hollow Knight: Silksong, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. According to Bet MGM, among others, Expedition 33 is such a huge favorite to win that the rest of the field pales in comparison.

The offered Bet MGM odds at the time of this writing.

Death Stranding 2 currently trails the pack as the biggest underdog with the odds going in the exact opposite direction of E33 at +1000, meaning that a bet of a single dollar would net a $100 profit. If it wins.

The Game Awards official X account has a post with an image of the nominees and it has been viewed 13.3 million times and has about 2,800 comments. Scrolling through the comments shows that there is a strong support for Expedition 33 to win.

“Just give it to Clair Obscur. We all know that was the best game of the year,” FedUpMajority commented in the thread.

“Expedition 33 for the win, loved every single second and wish I could forget the game to play it again,” REIGN H4Y4A, commented.

“Expedition 33 is the winner this year,” Erik Carazo commented.

The Game Awards Are Not Without Criticism

It would not be an award show or a reflection of the gaming industry without dissenting voices. There are more than a few who are upset with the nominees and others who would like to see games not nominated win.

One comment stands out as the strongest critic of the event coming on Dec. 11.

“Fake awards. Consumers get 10% of the vote. 90% comes from people who don’t actually play games,” Tre’ commented in reference to how the winners are ultimately decided.