Maker of Megabonk Announces Withdrawal From The Game Awards 2025

Megabonk creator pulls game from this year’s Game Awards



Game dev did not believe Megabonk deserved the nod as it is not his first game



Megabonk becomes first game to withdraw from Game Awards after being nominated



Social media praises game dev’s honesty and vows to purchase the game

Calls On Fans To Vote For Other Winner In The Debut Indie Game Category

Vedinad, the developer behind the global phenomenon Megabonk, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he is withdrawing his debut indie title from The Game Awards. His reason for the withdrawal is that Megabonk is not the first game he has made.

Megabonk received only one nomination and it is for the Best Debut Indie Game along with other titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, Despolete, and Dispatch. Vernidad is calling on X for fans to vote for any of the other candidates in the category.

“I really appreciate the nomination, support and votes, but it doesn’t feel right in this category. You should vote for another one of the amazing debut titles, they are all amazing games,” the official Megabonk X account tweeted on Nov. 19.

Megabonk Withdrawal Ignites Conversations About Definition of Debut Indie Game

The announcement set off a long thread on the social media platform with users supporting the decision while others brought up the game Dave the Diver, nominated for Best Indie Game in 2023. Dave the Diver was developed by Mintrocket which is under South Korean gaming giant Nexon.

“It’s an honor and a dream for Megabonk to be nominated for TGA, but unfortunately I don’t think it qualifies for the category “Debut Indie Game.” I’ve made games in the past under different studio names, so Megabonk is not my debut game,” Megabonk tweeted.

Plenty of comments suggested that Vedinad should have kept Megabonk in the running for the trophy as the definition of the Best Debut Indie game simply reads: “For the best debut game created by a new independent studio.”

GamER MD pleaded with Vedinad to change his mind due to the definition of the category: “If it is the first game from a studio, it’s a debut game for the studio. Many indie studios are formed by veteran game creators. I hope you reconsider.”

“If a bunch of experienced game developers start a new company and release a game without the backing of a large publisher, then it is a debut indie game. I believe this is the wrong decision on your part,” Scientific Alchemist tweeted.

Host And Creator Of The Game Awards Confirms Removal Of Megabonk

Since The Game Awards was founded in 2014 by Geoff Keighley, no developer has voluntarily withdrawn after being nominated. Keighley replied to Megabonk’s account on X following the request to be dropped out of the race.

“MegabonkGame, a nominee for Best Debut Indie Game, reached out to clarify that he is an established solo developer who had been presenting himself as a new creator under the name Vedinad. We’re grateful for his honesty. As a result, MegaBonk will be removed from the category,” Keighley wrote.

In a separate post Keighley added: “He’ll (Vedinad) share more about his story when he’s ready, but we respect that he didn’t want to take the recognition away from other debut teams – even though the game itself is outstanding.”

Megabonk has been a big success since it launched on Sept. 18 and is still among the 100 top sellers on Steam. There has been plenty of speculation about the game dev Vedinad’s true identity over the years, but plenty of signs would suggest that he is from Norway.

Megabonk Picking Up New Players After Withdrawing

Dozens of comments on X applauded Vedinad’s decision and said they would buy the game out of respect for the developer’s honesty. The game has already sold more than 1 million copies at $9.99 and it looks like withdrawing from The Game Awards, new players picking up the indie title.

“Thank you John Megabonk for your integrity and honesty. I will purchase the game in honor of this,” Mgs2master tweeted.

“Just for that I’m buying the game,” Krimson KB tweeted.

“Respect. Bought Megabonk in support,” RON1N tweeted.

New reviews on Megabonk’s Steam page also reference the game’s withdrawal from The Game Awards.

“I bought this game out of respect for the developer’s integrity – an extremely rare trait nowadays. Turned out to be a 3D vampire survivor but with a potentially addicting loop. I might have to be wary of myself or I will likely end up playing for hours on end,” Rokkan wrote in a review on Megabonk’s Steam page.