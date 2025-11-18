Not A Single Multiplayer Title Nominated For Game of the Year 2025

Multiplayer games only nominated in a handful of categories



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Nominated For 10 Different Awards

The most coveted award in the video game industry will not be going to a multiplayer shooter or RPG despite a string of strong contenders for the top prize. There is no multiplayer game even listed among the nominees to snag Game of the Year 2025 at the upcoming Game Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Nov Dec.11.

As was to be expected, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the pack with nominations in 10 different categories, including Game of the Year and three entries in the Best Performance category. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yōtei follow with nominations in seven categories. Best Multiplayer ought to be a competition between Battlefield 6 and ARC Raiders.

Last time a multiplayer game won Game of the Year was in 2016 when Overwatch beat the closest rival Titanfall 2. Voting for winners in each of the 29 Game Awards categories this year is now open and will be available until Dec. 10.

Team Cherry broke the mold this year with their sudden release of Hollow Knight: Silksong, giving online market places a notice period of two weeks before releasing on Sept. 4. Fans had been waiting for seven years and their run to buy the game priced at $19.99 wreaked havoc with servers going down. The indie hit is nominated for 5 awards.

Only 10% Of Public Votes Apply To Determine Winners

Game Awards winners are determined by a combined vote from the public and the voting jury, but only 10% of the popular vote count which means that the jury effectively decides the winners.

The voting jury is made up of over 100 media companies and influencer outlets around the world connected to the gaming industry. These are selected based on their history of evaluating video games and among them are Entertainment Weekly, EuroGamer, GamesRadar, IGN, PC Gamer, Polygon, and Pride.

Allowing the full vote to go to fans would be unfair in the Game Awards’ organizers opinion as some games may only be available on a single platform which would give them a distinct disadvantage. Also, having a voting jury ensures that winners cannot be picked based on social media campaigns.

All Categories And Nominees For This Year’s Game Awards

Game of the Year 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Silksong – Team Cherry

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Warhorse Studios

Hades II – Supergiant Games

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yōtei – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades II – Supergiant Games

Split Fiction Hazelight Studios

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yōtei – Sucker Punch Productions

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Warhorse Studios

Silent Hill f – Konami

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yōtei – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades II – Supergiant Games

Silksong – Team Cherry

Best Score And Music

Christopher Larkin – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb – Hades II

Lorien Testard – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa – Ghost of Yotei

Woodkid And Luvig Forssell – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6 – EA

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yōtei – Sucker Punch Productions

Silent Hill f – Konami

Best Performance

Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill f

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation In Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Ubisoft

Atomfall – Rebellion

Doom: The Dark Ages – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

EA Sports FC 26 – EA Canada/EA Romania/EA

South of Midnight – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios

Games For Impact

Consume Me – Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable

Despolete – Julian Cordero/Sebastian Valbuena/Panic

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod

South of Midnight – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios

Wanderstop – Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive

Best Ongoing

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

Fortnite – Epic Games

Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel Rivals – NetEase Games

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

Fortnite – Epic Games

Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Best Independent Game

Absolum – Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu

Ball X Pit – Kenny Sun/Develover Digital

Blue Prince – Dogubomb/Raw Fury

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Hades II – Supergiant Games

Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince – Dogubomb/Raw Fury

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Despolete – Julian Cordero/Sebastian Valbuena/Panic

Dispatch – AdHoc Studio

Megabonk – Vedinand

Best Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising – NetEase Games

Persona 5: The Phantom X – Black Wings Game Studio/Sega

Sonic Rumble – Rovio Entertainment/Sega

Umamsusme: Pretty Derby – Cygames Inc.

Wuthering Waves – Kuro Games

Best VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Survios

Arken Age – VitruviusVR

Ghost Town – Fireproof Games

Marvel’s Deadpool VR – Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios

The Midnight Walk – MoonHood/Fast Travel Games

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6 – Battlefield Studios/EA

Doom: The Dark Ages – idSoftware/Bethesda Softworks

Hades II – Supergiant Games

Ninja Gaiden 4 -Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – Lizardcube/Sega

Best Action/Adventure

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Yōtei – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks

Split Fiction – Hazelight Studios/EA

Best RPG

Avowed – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Kingdom Come Deliverance II – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver

Monster Hunter Wilds – Capcom

The Outer Worlds 2 – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Best Fighting

2XKO – Riot Games

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – Capcom

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – SNK Corporation

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – Digital Eclipse/Atari

Virtual Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – Ryu Ga Gotaku Studios/Sega

Best Family

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Lego Party! – SMG Studio/Fictions

Lego Voyagers – Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive

Mario Kart World – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds – Sonic Team/Sega

Split Fiction – Hazelight Studios/EA

Best Sim/Strategy

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Invalice Chronicles – Square Enix

Jurassic World Evolution 3 – Frontier Developments

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Firaxis Games/2K

Tempest Rising – Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms

The Alters – 11 Bit Studios

Two Point Museum – Two Point Studios/Sega

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 26 – EA Canada/EA Romania/EA

F1 25 – Codemasters/EA

Mario Kart World – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Rematch – Sloclap/Kepler Interactive

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds – Sonic Team/Sega

Best Multiplayer

ARC Raiders – Embark Studios

Battlefield 6 – Electronic Arts

Elden Ring Nightreign – FromSoftware Bandai/Namco Entertainment

Peak – Aggro Crab/Landfall

Split Fiction – Hazelight Studios/EA

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie – Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros

Devil May Cry – Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch – FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix

The Last of Us: Season 2 – HBO/PlayStation Productions

Until Dawn – Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions

Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light – IO Interactive

Grand Theft Auto VI – Rockstar Games

Marvel’s Wolverine – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom

The Witcher IV – CD Projekt Red

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

Moistcr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 – Valve

Dota 2 – Valve

League of Legends – Riot

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Moonton

Valorant – Riot

Best Esports Athlete

Brawk – Brock Somerhalder – Valorant

Chovy – Jeong Ji-Hoon – League of Legends

Forsaken – Jason Susanto – Valorant

Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe – Street Fighter

Menard – Saul Leonardo – Street Fighter

Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut – Counter-Strike 2

Best Esports Team

Gen.G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – Dota 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2