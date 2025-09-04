Hollow Knight: Silksong Finally Arrives With Hornet’s Deadly Pilgrimage

Hollow Knight: Silksong was released today on PC, Mac, Linux, Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S



Hornet takes the lead in a new kingdom filled with beasts, assassins, and ancient secrets



Players will face over 150 new foes, craft weapons, and uncover quests with shocking twists



Composer Christopher Larkin returns with a new orchestral score to shape the atmosphere



Hornet Steps Into The Spotlight

Team Cherry’s long awaited sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, has finally arrived. The game places Hornet, the lethal hunter, as the central character in a new story set within a kingdom ruled by silk and song. Captured and brought to an unfamiliar land, Hornet must battle through enemies and climb toward the shining citadel at the peak of the world.

Silksong was initially planned as a DLC which would expand on the world created in Hollow Knight, Team Cherry’s award winning indie hit, and introduce Hornet as a playable character but as the expansion grew it became clear to the team that they were making a brand new game – a game which took 7 years to make.

“As the lethal hunter Hornet, adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song. Captured and brought to this unfamiliar land, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak,” Team Cherry said.

Players will explore vast new regions that range from coral forests and mossy grottos to gilded cities and misted moors. This progression builds toward a deadly pilgrimage where discovery and combat are tightly interwoven.

The change of protagonist also brings fresh gameplay. Hornet’s acrobatic movement opens up more nimble combat opportunities, creating fights that rely on speed, precision, and improvisation. This shift aims to redefine the core feel of Team Cherry’s action.

The studio’s premiere title, Hollow Knight, is not just classified as a great metroidvania game, it is said to set the benchmark for the entire genre. These are the shoes Silksong are expected to fill, but if we are to judge from what has been discussed in social media, the game of the year 2025 will most likely come down to either Silksong or Claire Obscur: Expedition 33.

Features Packed Into The Sequel

Silksong introduces a long list of new systems and encounters. Hornet gains access to an expanded move set, enabling her to dance around enemies with agility. Over 150 brand new adversaries populate the kingdom, including beasts, assassins, hunters, kings, monsters, and knights.

Crafting plays a more central role. Players will be able to create weapons, traps, and tools to gain an edge in combat and exploration. These items serve as both offensive options and practical aids for navigating treacherous terrain.

Boss fights in Hollow Knight: Silksong are fast and furious

Quests add another layer of unpredictability. Some involve hunting rare beasts, others task players with unearthing mysteries or delivering hope to downtrodden characters. The developers emphasize that surprises are built into these journeys, ensuring progression remains tense and varied.

Audio And Atmosphere

Christopher Larkin, who earned praise for the haunting score of Hollow Knight, returns as the composer for Silksong. His orchestral arrangements aim to capture both melancholy melodies and high intensity boss themes. The soundtrack will continue to serve as a defining part of the series’ identity.

Sound design is tightly integrated with gameplay. Effects are crafted to amplify combat feedback and exploration cues, ensuring the orchestral work blends with the moment to moment play. As with its predecessor, the music will likely be remembered as one of the project’s highlights.

Passing through Bellhart like a champion!

This consistency in sound maintains a link between the two games, even as Silksong branches into new territories. The audio provides continuity, while the setting and characters carve out new ground.

A Small Studio With A Large Vision

Team Cherry remains a three person outfit based in Adelaide, Australia. Ari Gibson handles art, environments, and animation, while co-founder William Pellen is responsible for enemy and boss design. Jack Vine leads the coding effort, refining systems and implementing new features.

The trio have worked together since the original Hollow Knight, which grew from a game jam project into an award winning title. Their collaborative process carries into Silksong, where each member shapes a different side of the adventure.

The world of Silk and Song is beautifully crafted.

The studio’s partners include composer Christopher Larkin and PR manager Matthew Griffin, both of whom also contributed to the first game. This continuity reflects the team’s tight knit approach and reliance on trusted collaborators.

Endgame Challenges

Once the main quest is completed, Silksong offers Steel Soul mode. This alternate version increases the difficulty and creates a new kind of challenge for experienced players. It mirrors the philosophy of the first Hollow Knight, which rewarded those willing to test their skills against harsher conditions.

This addition extends the game’s longevity and encourages mastery. It also provides the hardcore audience with an incentive to keep pushing beyond the story. Team Cherry has positioned it as a separate layer of content rather than a simple difficulty slider.

For players who thrive on pushing mechanics to their limits, Steel Soul mode will likely become a benchmark for skill and endurance.