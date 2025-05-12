PRESS RELEASE – Silent Hill 2 (2024) Vinyl Sets Emerge From The Fog

May 12, 2025 – Pre-orders open via Laced Records for Limited Edition 6LP box set and Exclusive Edition double LP. The box set includes a complete re-recorded and expanded soundtrack by series composer Akira Yamaoka. Also includes an art book with composer liner notes (and a few surprises). Double LP sequenced by Akira Yamaoka.

Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. (KONAMI) and Laced Records once again team up to bring long-time SILENT HILL series composer Akira Yamaoka’s reworked soundtrack for 2024’s SILENT HILL 2 to vinyl.

SILENT HILL 2 composer, Akira Yamaoka, says: “After nearly a quarter of a century, SILENT HILL 2 has been revived. I’ve poured a tremendous amount of thought and passion into this thing called SILENT HILL. Touching it again evoked a special emotion I had never felt before, as if I was touching the breath of God. Writing this music was a personal challenge, but I feel a deep sense of gratitude towards the people around the world who have loved this series for so long.”

Pre-orders are open for the Limited Edition 6LP box set, which features the complete 93-track soundtrack specially mastered for the vinyl format. The set boasts Laced-exclusive opaque brown + red A-side/B-side effect heavyweight LPs and a 32-page art booklet with exclusive liner notes written by Akira Yamaoka. Artwork is by Bloober Team.

Also available to pre-order is a double LP set featuring 27 tracks sequenced by the composer. Laced-exclusive milky clear heavyweight LPs come in printed inner sleeves, all housed in a widespined outer sleeve.

Akira Yamaoka completely reworked the soundtrack for Bloober Team’s critically lauded remake. Brand new and re-recorded cues for 2024’s SILENT HILL 2 perfectly capture the eerie atmosphere of the titular town, fusing elements of trip-hop and industrial rock with dark ambience and musique concrète. This new soundtrack will feel both familiar and fresh to ardent fans of the beloved survival horror series.

About SILENT HILL 2

SILENT HILL 2 (2024) has sold more than two million copies since release and has been lauded by players and critics for its faithful recreation of the psychological horror masterpiece originally released on the PS2 in 2001. Recent award wins include Outstanding Visual Style award at The Steam Awards 2024; Best Remake Award at the New York Game Awards 2025.

About Laced

Laced is the world’s leading video game soundtrack record label, with over 250 releases to date across vinyl, CD and digital.

We create the best special edition vinyl sets on the market for games new and old, from the biggest blockbusters to the most intimate indies. Releases include music from Assassin’s Creed, Bloodborne, Borderlands, Civilization, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, DOOM, Fallout, Far Cry, Gears of War, God of War, Halo, Hitman, Metal Gear Solid, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, SILENT HILL, Street Fighter and TEKKEN.

Laced is a part of Keywords Studios.

About Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment, which is the core company of Konami Group, develops entertaining content for mobile, console and card games. The company is known for global franchises such as eFootball™, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Contra, as well as the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game series.