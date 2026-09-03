Money Saving Advice and Tips: Complete Guide to Making Extra Money

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Money saving advice and tips work best when they improve both sides of your monthly cash flow. Start by saving on spending you already planned, then add one realistic way to earn extra cash. Rakuten is the easiest low-effort option here, with the average member earning around $120 a year in cash back. Selling unused items or freelancing can bring in much more when you have something useful to sell or a few hours to spare.

The best money saving advice and tips should help you keep more money without pretending one clever hack can replace a paycheck. This guide compares seven methods by realistic earnings and startup cost. It also shows how long you may wait for the first payout.

🔑 Key Takeaways Fastest-start pick: Cashback shopping via Rakuten, no change needed to what you already buyBiggest single-sale earner: Decluttering on Poshmark, $32 net on a typical $40 saleHighest ceiling: Freelancing on Upwork, $29 to $54/hour for established freelancers

Are Money Saving Advice and Tips Actually Realistic?

Yes. Most money saving tips are realistic for almost anyone, while the earning methods need either spare time or something useful to sell. Good money saving advice for beginners starts with what you can actually maintain each week.

For readers looking for ways to save money with almost no extra effort , Rakuten is the easiest fit because cashback sits on top of normal shopping.

, Rakuten is the easiest fit because cashback sits on top of normal shopping. Poshmark can turn things you already own into cash . A 2026 Resellbot analysis of more than 1.6 million sales found an average sold price of $40.

. A 2026 Resellbot analysis of more than 1.6 million sales found an average sold price of $40. Freelancing can pay more , but you need time to find clients and build a track record.

, but you need time to find clients and build a track record. Online tutoring can also raise your earning ceiling, though it takes more active effort than cashback or resale.

This best money saving advice guide sets realistic expectations. No single method here will replace a full paycheck overnight. Honest money saving advice and tips show what you actually keep after fees and effort, not just the headline number. Treat the seven methods below as a menu and choose the one or two that fit your week.

7 Real Money Saving Advice and Tips for Earning Extra Cash

The seven methods below mix low-effort saving with active ways to earn. This money saving advice and tips guide compares startup cost and payout timing for each one, so you can quickly see which option fits your situation.

1. Cashback Shopping With Rakuten

Rakuten reports that the average member earns around $120 a year in cash back. Households routing $300 to $500 a month through partner stores can clear around $300 to $500 a year once bonuses are included, based on 2026 cashback-earnings breakdowns. Among the simplest ways to save money here, cashback asks for very little extra effort because it works on purchases you already intended to make.

In this money saving advice and tips guide, Rakuten only works as a saving method when the purchase was already planned. Cashback lowers the cost of normal spending. It should never become an excuse to buy something just because a rebate is available.

A few details matter before you start.

Startup cost is $0. You need a free account plus the app or browser extension.

You need a free account plus the app or browser extension. Cash back pays quarterly. Your balance needs to reach $5.01 before Rakuten sends a payment.

Your balance needs to reach $5.01 before Rakuten sends a payment. Activation matters. One piece of money saving advice for beginners is to confirm cash back is active before checkout because an unactivated purchase may not qualify.

One of the simplest money saving tips for cashback is to keep the browser extension active. That makes the extension a practical part of any money saving advice and tips routine because it can flag an available rate before you pay and make missed rebates less likely.

Zero Extra Effort on Purchases You’re Already Making Rakuten 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join, with an average member earning around $120 a year in cash back. Join Rakuten Free

2. Paid Surveys and Microtasks on Swagbucks

On the earning side of this money saving advice and tips guide, casual Swagbucks users typically earn $20 to $50 a month, while users spending 2 to 4 hours a day on higher-paying tasks can reach $50 to $200 a month, according to Side Hustle Nation’s 2026 review.

Among the money saving tips in this guide, Swagbucks differs from the direct ways to save money above because you trade time for rewards. It works better for spare minutes than for anyone chasing a high hourly income. The barrier to entry is low:

Startup cost is $0. You only need an account and some spare time for surveys, searches, or sponsored videos.

You only need an account and some spare time for surveys, searches, or sponsored videos. Gift cards start at $3 , equal to 300 SB points.

, equal to 300 SB points. PayPal cash starts at $25 , or 2,500 SB.

, or 2,500 SB. A first small reward can arrive within days once you reach the gift-card threshold, while PayPal takes longer because of the higher minimum.

The best money saving advice for survey apps is to compare the reward with the time required instead of opening every invitation. You can still be disqualified partway through and earn nothing for that attempt. Shorter surveys and recurring tasks such as Swagbucks Search tend to give you a more reliable return on the time spent.

If mobile-friendly tasks suit your schedule, how to make money from your phone covers other options you can manage with the device you already use every day.

Turn Spare Minutes Into Gift Cards Within Days Swagbucks 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join, with rewards redeemable from just $3 in gift cards or $25 for PayPal cash. Join Swagbucks Free

3. Decluttering and Reselling on Poshmark

A 2026 Resellbot analysis of more than 1.6 million sales across 440,000 sellers found an average Poshmark sale price of around $40. On a $40 sale, the seller keeps $32 after the 20% commission. Sales below $15 use a flat $2.95 fee, with no separate listing or payment-processing fee.

As part of this money saving advice and tips plan, decluttering can start at $0 because you are selling items you already own. You only need a phone to photograph your items and a linked bank account or debit card for payouts.

A few details matter once something sells.

Payout takes a few days. Funds typically release after the buyer confirms delivery under Poshmark’s Posh Protect window.

Funds typically release after the buyer confirms delivery under Poshmark’s Posh Protect window. Your asking price needs to match the resale market. Pricing close to the original retail price can leave an item sitting for months.

Pricing close to the original retail price can leave an item sitting for months. Sold listings are the useful benchmark. They show what buyers actually paid, which is much more useful than comparing active listings.

Money saving tips for resale start with realistic pricing. A practical part of money saving advice and tips for resale is checking a handful of recently sold comparable items before setting your price, which can help you move inventory sooner. For readers looking for ways to save money, another piece of money saving advice for beginners is to sell what you already own before spending money on inventory for resale.

Turn a Closet Cleanout Into Real Cash Poshmark 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A typical $40 sale nets $32 after Poshmark’s commission, real cash for items already sitting unused. Start Selling

4. Freelancing Your Existing Skills on Upwork

For readers using this money saving advice and tips guide to add income, beginner-friendly Upwork categories such as data entry and basic admin commonly start around $15 to $20 an hour. The broader platform range for established freelancers sits around $29 to $54 an hour, based on 2026 freelance-rate aggregator data. That higher range reflects an experienced profile with reviews, so it should not be treated as a day-one expectation.

Upwork’s 2025 Future Workforce Index gives a sense of the longer-term ceiling. Full-time skilled freelancers reported a median annual income of $85,000, while people freelancing alongside a full-time job reported a median $40,000 on top of their salary. Those are established outcomes, not what a new profile should expect in its first few weeks.

The platform also has a few costs and requirements worth knowing.

Creating a profile is free. You still need a marketable skill and a few portfolio samples before pitching clients.

You still need a marketable skill and a few portfolio samples before pitching clients. Freelancer fees range from 0% to 15% per contract. Upwork introduced the variable fee structure in May 2025, replacing the old flat 10% fee.

Upwork introduced the variable fee structure in May 2025, replacing the old flat 10% fee. Winning the first contract can take one to several weeks. New freelancers usually need to send multiple targeted proposals before work starts.

New freelancers usually need to send multiple targeted proposals before work starts. Payment timing depends on the contract. Hourly work follows weekly billing, while fixed-price jobs use milestone-based escrow. Approved work typically reaches you within about a week.

For freelancers, the best money saving advice is to watch platform fees and the time spent pitching before deciding what a job is actually worth. This money saving advice and tips approach also protects your rate because underpricing early work can make an already thin margin even smaller.

Turns Spare Hours Into the Biggest Ceiling on This List Upwork 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Established freelancers typically earn $29 to $54 an hour once reviews build up. Create Profile

5. Virtual Assistant Work With Time Etc

Within this money saving advice and tips guide, Time Etc is one of the steadier active-income options. US-based virtual assistants in structured roles typically earn $17 to $23 an hour, according to 2026 virtual-assistant rate guides. More established assistants handling specialized work through agencies can reach roughly $20 to $32 an hour.

This is regular client work, not passive income. Tasks can include calendar management, inbox triage, and document preparation. The upside is that income becomes more predictable once you build a relationship with the same client.

Applying costs $0, but acceptance is competitive because Time Etc screens applicants before matching them with clients. You need strong organization and communication skills plus reliable internet. After acceptance, you still need to be matched with a client before the money starts coming in. Pay follows a monthly billing cycle, so the first paycheck can take a few weeks from the initial application.

The best money saving advice for VA work is to avoid treating every task as generalist work forever. Skills such as bookkeeping or social media management can support a higher rate once you have experience to back them up.

Steady Retainer Work Once You’re Matched With a Client Time Etc 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. US-based virtual assistants typically earn $17 to $23 an hour on structured, ongoing work. Apply Now

6. Online Tutoring on Preply

On the active-income side of this money saving advice and tips plan, Preply tutors set their own hourly rates. Standard non-certified tutoring typically averages $10 to $15 an hour, while Preply’s own data puts English tutors around $15 to $25 an hour in take-home pay.

The commission is the main thing new tutors need to understand.

New tutors start at a 33% commission. The rate falls toward 18% as cumulative teaching hours increase.

The rate falls toward 18% as cumulative teaching hours increase. Preply keeps 100% of every trial lesson fee with a new student.

with a new student. Established tutors can earn up to $550 a week. That is an aspirational figure based on a strong schedule and student retention, not a beginner baseline.

That is an aspirational figure based on a strong schedule and student retention, not a beginner baseline. You need something you can teach. A subject or language skill, reliable video and internet, and a successful application review are the basic requirements.

Real paid income starts from the second lesson with a student, since the first trial lesson goes to the platform. Payouts then follow a twice-monthly cycle once your balance is available.

A brand-new profile also has to compete with established tutors who already have reviews. Starting with an ambitious rate can make those first bookings harder to land, so the initial goal should be building enough proof to justify raising the price later.

Set Your Own Rate and Schedule From Day One Preply 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. English tutors take home $15 to $25 an hour on average, on a schedule you set yourself. Apply to Tutor

7. Print-on-Demand Shop via Printify

In this money saving advice and tips guide, Printify is the slowest-building route to extra income. Its Free plan costs $0 a month and supports up to five stores with unlimited designs. Sellers commonly net around $5 to $8 on a basic T-shirt once a $20 to $24 retail price covers the $10 to $15 production cost plus shipping and marketplace fees.

That is profit per order, not a guaranteed monthly income. You still need a design, a connected storefront, and buyers before anything pays.

The setup has a few moving parts.

Printify charges no per-order commission or listing fee on the Free plan.

A storefront is still required. You can connect to a storefront such as Etsy or Shopify.

You can connect to a storefront such as Etsy or Shopify. The Premium plan costs $39 a month following the February 2026 pricing update. It only starts to make more sense around 15 to 20 orders based on the margin estimate above.

following the February 2026 pricing update. It only starts to make more sense around 15 to 20 orders based on the margin estimate above. You need designs to sell. That can come from your own design skills or purchased templates.

There is no fixed time to first payout. A first sale can take several weeks of listing and promotion, which makes Printify much slower than a gig platform.

One of the most useful money saving tips for print-on-demand is to look beyond the Printify production cost. If you sell through Etsy, the draft estimates roughly 10% to 12% in combined transaction and payment-processing fees, plus the $0.20 listing fee. Those costs can wipe out a margin that looked healthy before the storefront fees were counted.

No Inventory, Print and Ship Only After a Sale Printify 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to start on the Free plan; sellers typically net $5 to $8 per t-shirt sold after fees. Start Free

How the 7 Methods Compare

This table puts the seven methods from this money saving advice and tips guide side by side, including ways to save money that cost nothing to start. It separates low-effort money saving tips from active income options and shows what each costs to start, how long payouts take, and what you can realistically earn.

The clearest money saving advice for beginners is to compare the startup cost with the payout timeline before choosing a method.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Typical Earnings Rakuten cashback $0 Up to a few months (quarterly, $5.01 minimum) ~$120/year average member Swagbucks surveys/microtasks $0 Days (gift card from $3) $20 to $200/month Poshmark resale $0 A few days after delivery confirmed $32 net on a $40 average sale Freelancing (Upwork) $0 1 to several weeks to first contract $15 to 20/hr beginner; $29 to 54/hr established Virtual assistant (Time Etc) $0 A few weeks after acceptance $17 to 23/hr Tutoring (Preply) $0 From the 2nd lesson onward $10 to 25/hr take-home Print-on-demand (Printify) $0 Several weeks to first sale $5 to 8 net per shirt sold

Use the table as a money saving advice and tips checklist, then choose the method with a startup cost and payout timeline you can realistically sustain. If those payout timelines are too slow for what you need, how to make money in one hour covers faster options for situations where speed matters more.

Can Reward Apps Add to This Money Saving Advice and Tips Plan?

Yes. Reward apps can add a small extra payout while the main methods above are still getting started. In this money saving advice and tips plan, they work best as an add-on because they need no specialist skill and have a much lower earning ceiling than freelancing or tutoring.

Here’s what a reader gets from each app while a longer-term method above is still ramping up. If you would rather earn through gaming than surveys or shopping tasks, how to make money playing video games covers other game-based options worth comparing.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

PLAY-TO-EARN Stack Snakzy on Top of Any Method Above Free to join, with no application wait and a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Money saving advice for beginners should explain the risks before asking you to try a method. Legitimate ways to save money should lower costs or return part of normal spending, not demand a large upfront fee.

The best money saving advice and tips also count the real fees before calling something a good deal. If a platform hides costs or asks you to move payment outside its protections, that is a reason to be cautious.

Cashback apps charging to unlock better rates: legitimate services such as Rakuten are free to join. The BBB regularly records complaints involving paid cashback schemes that fail to deliver the advertised rewards.

legitimate services such as Rakuten are free to join. The BBB regularly records complaints involving paid cashback schemes that fail to deliver the advertised rewards. Survey sites charging for premium tasks: the FTC treats requests for upfront payment as a job-scam warning sign. Legitimate platforms such as Swagbucks do not charge you just to join.

the FTC treats requests for upfront payment as a job-scam warning sign. Legitimate platforms such as Swagbucks do not charge you just to join. Resale buyers pushing off-platform payments: the FTC warns about overpayment scams where a fake buyer sends too much by check and asks for part of the money back. Keep the transaction inside the marketplace’s normal protections.

the FTC warns about overpayment scams where a fake buyer sends too much by check and asks for part of the money back. Keep the transaction inside the marketplace’s normal protections. Freelance clients asking to bypass Upwork : moving payment outside the platform removes its escrow protections. A request to use a personal payment app or wire transfer is a strong reason to walk away.

moving payment outside the platform removes its escrow protections. A request to use a personal payment app or wire transfer is a strong reason to walk away. Guaranteed earnings claims: every legitimate figure in this guide depends on actual work, sales, or qualifying purchases. None of the platforms above promises a fixed guaranteed income.

For a broader look at spotting real opportunities before signing up, our earn legitimate money online guide covers the warning signs that separate legitimate earning methods from common scams.

Final Verdict on Money Saving Advice and Tips

The best money saving advice and tips combine one low-effort saving method with one active income option you can realistically maintain. The strongest money saving tips here work because the passive side can save small amounts in the background while the active method has more room to increase your income.

Among the ways to save money covered here, cashback has the smallest ceiling at roughly $120 a year for the average Rakuten member. Skill-based work can reach around $10 to $54 an hour, while the average $40 Poshmark sale leaves about $32 after commission.

Practical money saving advice for beginners starts with what you can actually use right now. Pair one passive saving method with one active option you can sustain, and you have the most realistic version of money saving advice and tips.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Snakzy to Your Savings Plan A free, zero-effort add-on to any method above, starting at a $35 payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs