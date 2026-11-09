How To Monetize TikTok: Steps, Tools, and Earnings for 2026

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Open TikTok Studio before choosing how to monetize TikTok, since the earning features you can access depend on your account and location. Compare the options available to you, such as Creator Rewards, viewer gifts, brand partnerships, and product sales, then check each route’s rules for qualifying activity and payouts.

You don’t need to pay for extra software just to explore those options. Linktree and Beacons have free plans, while Manychat can help eligible Business accounts manage messages. This guide explains who pays creators, when earnings become withdrawable, and which tools are worth considering. With that information, you can choose an earning route that suits your audience and the time you’re willing to put into it.

How To Monetize TikTok: Key Facts at a Glance

Your earning potential depends on the programs you qualify for, the audience you’ve built, and the commercial opportunities available to you. Before investing time or money, these are the essentials worth checking.

Startup cost Free-to-start options available; paid tools, selling fees, and product costs vary Launch time Depends on eligibility, approval, and qualifying activity Day-to-day responsibilities Creating content, managing partnerships, tracking payments, and handling sales Main risks Restricted program access, unpredictable earnings, fees, and unpaid work Beginner suitability Moderate – accessible tools, but different eligibility and earning requirements

A video getting thousands of views doesn’t automatically earn money. Check the requirements for your chosen program or offer before building your content strategy around it.

Who Pays You on TikTok and How the Money Flows

Payment rules are important when you’re choosing how to monetize TikTok. The money may come from the platform itself, a brand you’re working with, or customers buying your products. Each route has its own requirements, so you’ll need to track payments separately.

Here’s who handles what:

Platform programs: TikTok manages Creator Rewards and eligible gifting features. TikTok Shop also supports product sales and affiliate commissions, subject to separate requirements.

TikTok manages Creator Rewards and eligible gifting features. TikTok Shop also supports product sales and affiliate commissions, subject to separate requirements. Brands: Sponsors pay for agreed content or promotional work. Creator marketplaces like Collabstr can help you find potential partners, although signing up doesn’t guarantee a deal.

Sponsors pay for agreed content or promotional work. Creator marketplaces like Collabstr can help you find potential partners, although signing up doesn’t guarantee a deal. Viewers and customers: Viewers may support you through eligible gifts, while customers pay for products or services you offer.

Viewers may support you through eligible gifts, while customers pay for products or services you offer. Supporting tools: Services like Manychat, Linktree, and Beacons help you manage conversations or direct viewers toward offers. They don’t automatically generate earnings.

For sponsorship opportunities, Manychat’s influencer marketing tools comparison covers marketplaces such as Collabstr. Prepare your audience statistics and examples of relevant work before approaching potential partners.

There’s no single payout schedule for TikTok monetization. TikTok processes eligible program rewards and gifts, brands pay according to sponsorship agreements, and product sales follow their own settlement schedules. A displayed balance isn’t always ready to withdraw, especially when commissions can change after returns. TikTok doesn’t pay ordinary viewers simply for scrolling. Our guide to getting paid for scrolling on TikTok explains the alternative ways people can earn.

A search for how to monetize TikTok can turn up a long list of creator tools, but you may only need one. Pick software around the earning route you’ve chosen and the work it needs to support.

A storefront helps manage product orders, while a link-in-bio page gives viewers somewhere to find your offers. Message automation becomes useful when recurring questions start taking up too much of your time.

Here’s how five tools compare:

Tool Best for Price Shopify Dedicated product storefronts Paid from $39/month (or $29/month billed annually) Printify Print-on-demand merchandise Free plan; production and shipping charged per order Manychat Automated TikTok messages for eligible accounts Free plan with 25 active contacts/month; paid plans available Linktree Organizing links and offers Free plan; Starter $9/month or $7/month billed annually Beacons Creator landing pages and media kits Free tier; paid from $10/month

Notes: Before connecting Manychat to TikTok, check your account type. Its TikTok integration currently requires a Business account and isn’t supported for accounts based in the UK or EU.

You can start with free tools and upgrade when a particular task becomes difficult to manage. If viewers aren’t clicking your product links or buying what you offer, focus on improving the offer before adding another subscription.

FOR PRODUCT SALES Shopify 4.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. A storefront option for creators building a product business alongside their content. Choose it when you have a clear offer and can manage customer orders. Explore Shopify



How Much Does It Cost To Monetize TikTok?

You can explore how to monetize TikTok using tools you already have. Eligible platform programs and brand outreach don’t necessarily require paid software, while selling merchandise introduces production, fulfillment, and potentially storefront expenses. Your budget will depend on which earning route you pursue.

Here are the main costs to consider:

Optional subscriptions: Tools like Manychat, Linktree, and Beacons offer free starting options. Consider paid features once you need additional capacity or functionality.

Tools like Manychat, Linktree, and Beacons offer free starting options. Consider paid features once you need additional capacity or functionality. Merchandise and fulfillment: Account for production, shipping, returns, and storefront charges before setting your prices.

Account for production, shipping, returns, and storefront charges before setting your prices. Content production: Equipment, editing software, and other production expenses can add up, although you may already have what you need to start.

Equipment, editing software, and other production expenses can add up, although you may already have what you need to start. Platform and transaction fees: Review the fees and commission arrangements attached to your selling or membership platforms before calculating your earnings.

Before paying for another tool, compare your earnings from monetizing TikTok after fees and direct expenses with the hours you spend creating content. A larger sales figure won’t necessarily leave you with more money if your costs rise alongside it.

How Much Can You Actually Earn on TikTok?

TikTok monetization earnings vary by method. Creator Rewards depends on qualified video views, sponsorship income comes from negotiated agreements, and product-related earnings depend on purchases and the costs involved. If you’re interested in rewards for watching content, our guide to getting paid to watch videos covers independent platforms with different payout rules.

Here’s how the main earning routes compare:

Earning method How earnings are calculated When you get paid Creator Rewards Qualified views and your RPM, plus any additional rewards Monthly, subject to payout requirements TikTok Shop affiliate Commission rate applied to qualifying sales after refunds Typically 15 days after delivery in the US, sometimes longer Brand sponsorships Fee negotiated with the brand According to the agreement or marketplace terms Video and LIVE Gifts Eligible gifts contribute to Diamonds and potential creator rewards Depends on account eligibility and reward conditions Merchandise sales Sale price minus production, fulfillment, and selling costs Depends on the storefront and payment provider

For example, a $50 TikTok Shop affiliate sale with a 10% commission would initially generate $5 in estimated commission. If the customer later receives a $20 refund, the final commission would fall to $3.

Creator Rewards works differently. TikTok’s Creator Rewards information explains that qualifying views and video performance affect rewards. There’s no fixed public payment rate for every 1,000 views, so your own dashboard is a better reference than earnings estimates shared by other creators.

When evaluating how to monetize TikTok, consider both the possible payout and the work required to earn it. A sponsorship may bring in an agreed fee for one campaign, while merchandise can create ongoing fulfillment and customer service expenses.

Pros and Cons of Monetizing on TikTok

Monetizing TikTok gives creators several income options, but each comes with different eligibility rules and ongoing work. Before committing to a route, weigh the advantages and drawbacks against the time you can realistically spend on it.

Pros Cons ✅ Multiple earning routes – explore eligible platform rewards, sponsorships, affiliate commissions, and product sales.



✅ Free starting tools – Manychat, Linktree, and Beacons offer free plans for supported creator activities.



✅ Flexible business models – choose content partnerships, merchandise, or other offers that fit your audience.



✅ Audience feedback – use comments, questions, and engagement data to understand which topics and products interest viewers.



✅ Transferable skills – content creation, video editing, audience research, and brand outreach can support work beyond TikTok. ❌ Eligibility restrictions – age, location, account type, and content requirements can limit access to monetization programs.



❌ Unpredictable returns – content production takes time, while fees, fulfillment costs, and inconsistent demand can reduce earnings.

A good starting point is an earning method that matches the content you already create. For example, a gaming creator with an engaged audience might explore relevant sponsorships or original merchandise, while someone producing educational videos could assess Creator Rewards eligibility.

Whichever route you choose, account for the work that continues after publishing. Managing customer questions, negotiating partnerships, and tracking payments all take time, so measure results against your full workload before expanding into another earning method.

Step-by-Step: How To Monetize TikTok

Start with the earning options available to your account, then choose one that suits your content and audience. Each route has different requirements, so check eligibility before investing time in a format or offer that may not qualify.

Step 1: Open TikTok Studio and Check Monetization Eligibility

Open TikTok Studio from your profile menu and select Monetization to see which earning features are available. Review the requirements for each option, including your account type, location, age, and follower count. If a program isn’t available, check whether it’s restricted in your region or whether your account has requirements left to meet.

Make a shortlist of the routes you qualify for and note their payout conditions. This gives you a realistic starting point for choosing an earning method before committing to new content or paid tools.

Step 2: Review TikTok Shop and Choose a Product Route

If you’re monetizing TikTok through products, check whether TikTok Shop is available to your account and decide whether to sell your own goods or promote other sellers’ merchandise as an affiliate. Affiliates earn commissions on qualifying purchases, while product sellers manage inventory and order fulfillment.

If affiliate marketing interests you, review the available products, commission rates, and eligibility requirements before promoting anything. For original merchandise, consider Printify for production or Shopify for a separate storefront. Check product quality and delivery costs before accepting customer orders.

Step 3: Assess the Creator Rewards Program

Open Creator Rewards in TikTok Studio to check how to monetize TikTok through eligible video views. TikTok’s published requirements include a Personal account in good standing, at least 10,000 followers, 100,000 video views in the previous 30 days, and age and location eligibility.

Once eligible, focus on original videos longer than one minute that meet the program’s content rules. Monitor qualified views and estimated rewards in your dashboard, since a video’s total view count doesn’t necessarily reflect what you’ll earn. If you’re not eligible yet, continue developing your content and revisit the requirements as your account grows.

Step 4: Review Video Gifts and LIVE Rewards

Check whether Video Gifts or LIVE rewards are available in your account. These features have separate eligibility requirements, including age, location, and account standing.

For livestreams, choose topics that encourage genuine participation, such as gaming discussions, tutorials, or audience Q&As. Prepare your moderation settings and a clear session plan before going live. Viewer gifts are voluntary, so build the experience around useful content and treat any rewards as variable.

Step 5: Prepare for Brand Deals Through a Creator Marketplace

Start with a short media kit if you want to explore how to monetize TikTok through sponsorships. Include your audience demographics, typical engagement, content niche, and examples of relevant work. You can then approach suitable brands directly, explore Collabstr, or check your eligibility for TikTok One’s Creator Marketplace. If you prefer paid client work, our TikTok digital marketing guide covers services such as managing campaigns for brands.

Before accepting a partnership, agree on the deliverables, revision limits, payment terms, and rights to reuse your content. Confirm these details in writing before filming, and use TikTok’s commercial content disclosure settings when promoting a brand.

Step 6: Track Earnings and Withdraw the Payout

Keep separate records for Creator Rewards, gifts, affiliate commissions, sponsorships, and product sales. Include any associated expenses and distinguish estimated earnings from approved payments. For example, TikTok Shop commissions can change when customers return products or orders are refunded.

Review your earnings dashboard and complete any required payout verification. For brand deals, keep invoices and agreements alongside payment records. Compare the money you receive with the time and expenses involved, then use those results to decide how to monetize TikTok going forward.

ORGANIZE AUDIENCE CONVERSATIONS Manychat 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. A free-to-start automation option for supported audience conversations. Use it when recurring messages create a clear administrative task, and review account integration requirements first. Explore Manychat

Deepen Your TikTok Monetization Knowledge

A short course on how to monetize TikTok can be useful when you want more guidance on a particular earning route. Look for lessons that cover tasks you can practice on your own account, such as preparing sponsorship pitches or setting up product offers.

TikTok Monetization: Collaborate with Brands on Coursera is a beginner-friendly option covering brand partnerships, TikTok Shop, and livestream shopping. It takes about an hour to complete and offers free enrollment, although additional fees may apply for certain learning features.

FOCUSED BRAND COLLABORATION COURSE TikTok Monetization: Collaborate with Brands 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. A beginner-level course for creators exploring brand collaboration. Free to enroll, with a focused topic that suits creators choosing a partnership route. Explore the Course

For broader coverage, AI Powered Tiktok Monetization-Multiple Income Streams on Udemy explores affiliate marketing, product sales, sponsorships, and AI-assisted content creation. Its current listing includes 1 hour and 14 minutes of video.

Here’s how the two courses compare:

Course Provider Learning focus AI Powered Tiktok Monetization-Multiple Income Streams Udemy Multiple monetization routes with an AI-related focus TikTok Monetization: Collaborate with Brands Coursera Brand collaboration for beginner creators

Choose the Coursera course if brand collaborations are your next priority. The Udemy alternative covers more earning methods, although some lessons reference the former Creator Fund, so check current platform requirements alongside the course. Either way, put what you learn into practice before paying for more training.

4 Ways To Earn From TikTok Beyond Creator Rewards

There are more options for how to monetize TikTok once you’ve built an audience that trusts your content. Sponsorships, affiliate recommendations, merchandise, and paid memberships can generate revenue independently of Creator Rewards, although each requires a different level of commitment.

Here are four routes worth considering:

Brand sponsorships: Approach companies whose products suit your content, or create a profile on Collabstr to explore potential partnerships. Prepare engagement data and examples of your work, then agree on deliverables, payment, and content usage rights before accepting a campaign. Affiliate marketing: Recommend relevant products and earn commissions when eligible purchases come through your tracked links. Tools like Linktree or Beacons can organize those destinations. Explain what makes each product useful and disclose your affiliate relationship clearly. Merchandise sales: Create original designs for your audience and use Printify or Fourthwall to handle print-on-demand fulfillment. Order samples, check production costs, and make sure you have the rights to any artwork you sell. For a broader look at product businesses, our startup ideas guide covers print-on-demand stores and direct-to-consumer brands. Paid memberships: Offer exclusive tutorials, behind-the-scenes content, or other benefits through Patreon. Set a schedule you can maintain and explain exactly what members receive. Its standard platform fee is 10%, with additional payment-related fees potentially applying.

When monetizing TikTok, start with an option that matches what viewers already appreciate about your content. A creator whose audience frequently asks for equipment recommendations may find affiliate offers easier to test than launching a merchandise line. Review the results before committing to a second earning route.

Where New Creators Lose Money Monetizing TikTok

Production costs deserve a place in any discussion on how to monetize TikTok, especially when creators start paying for editing software, equipment, or promotion. Before increasing your spending, watch for these five mistakes:

Reusing content that doesn’t qualify: Create original videos and check the rules for your chosen earning program. Reposted clips, minimally edited footage, or unauthorized material can prevent content from qualifying for Creator Rewards, even when the video attracts viewers.

Create original videos and check the rules for your chosen earning program. Reposted clips, minimally edited footage, or unauthorized material can prevent content from qualifying for Creator Rewards, even when the video attracts viewers. Starting videos with unclear openings: Show viewers what they’ll learn or see within the opening seconds. For a gaming tutorial, demonstrate the relevant mechanic early so viewers know what the rest of the video will cover.

Show viewers what they’ll learn or see within the opening seconds. For a gaming tutorial, demonstrate the relevant mechanic early so viewers know what the rest of the video will cover. Following an unsustainable posting schedule: Set a schedule that accounts for filming, editing, and audience interaction. Consistency is easier to maintain when you know how much work each video requires.

Set a schedule that accounts for filming, editing, and audience interaction. Consistency is easier to maintain when you know how much work each video requires. Using unrelated hashtags or offers: Choose descriptions and promotional links that match the video. If someone watches a controller setup tutorial, direct them toward relevant products or resources that support the topic.

Choose descriptions and promotional links that match the video. If someone watches a controller setup tutorial, direct them toward relevant products or resources that support the topic. Buying tools before identifying a problem: Review your existing analytics and workflow before adding subscriptions. If viewers aren’t clicking your links, check the offer and its presentation before paying for another marketing tool.

Review one problem at a time so you can tell whether your changes improve the results. Keep track of production costs alongside views, engagement, and revenue, then focus your resources on the content and offers that show genuine potential.

TikTok Creator Taxes and Disclosure Rules

Taxes, recordkeeping, and sponsorship disclosures are part of how to monetize TikTok responsibly. The exact requirements depend on where you live and how you earn money, so keep your financial records organized and review the relevant rules before accepting commercial work.

Here are the main areas to consider:

Income records: Record platform rewards, sponsorship payments, affiliate commissions, gifts, and product sales separately. In the US, the IRS requires taxpayers to report taxable gig income even when they don’t receive a Form 1099. Keep receipts for business expenses as well.

Record platform rewards, sponsorship payments, affiliate commissions, gifts, and product sales separately. In the US, the IRS requires taxpayers to report taxable gig income even when they don’t receive a Form 1099. Keep receipts for business expenses as well. Platform fees: Track your gross earnings, fees, refunds, and final payouts. A deduction from a marketplace or membership platform isn’t necessarily a tax payment, so keep these figures separate when calculating your business income.

Track your gross earnings, fees, refunds, and final payouts. A deduction from a marketplace or membership platform isn’t necessarily a tax payment, so keep these figures separate when calculating your business income. Sponsorship disclosure: Clearly identify sponsored posts, affiliate relationships, and other material connections with brands.

Clearly identify sponsored posts, affiliate relationships, and other material connections with brands. Products and permissions: Check the business registration and consumer protection requirements for your selling regions. Use original or properly licensed artwork, music, and branding in commercial products, particularly when creating gaming-related merchandise.

If you’re monetizing TikTok, keep copies of sponsorship agreements, invoices, and payment records throughout the year. Requirements can differ considerably between countries, so consult a qualified professional when you need guidance for your particular business.

Final Verdict on TikTok Monetization

Monetizing TikTok is worth considering if you’re already creating content consistently and have an audience interested in what you share. For creators choosing how to monetize TikTok, Creator Rewards can be an option if their accounts qualify, while sponsorships and affiliate marketing may suit those with a clearly defined niche.

Creators still building their audience should focus on developing a sustainable posting routine before paying for subscriptions or committing to memberships. If your viewers are interested in buying original merchandise, Printify can help with production and fulfillment. Just make sure to account for product costs, shipping, and customer support before launching.

Start with one earning route you can manage and track what you actually receive after expenses. If the results justify the effort, consider expanding into another method. TikTok earnings can fluctuate, so they’re better treated as supplemental income until you have a reliable record of payments.

FOR AN AUDIENCE READY FOR MERCH Printify 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. A print-on-demand option for creators with an original merch idea and audience interest. Review product quality, fulfillment costs, and customer responsibilities before launching. Explore Printify

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