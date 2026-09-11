Robin HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Robin in Honkai Star Rail is a 5-star Physical Harmony character who turns nearly any team into a Follow-Up Attack powerhouse. This character guide covers her kit, Traces, Eidolons, and banner history, plus if she’s worth pulling based on which teams get the most out of her.

She pairs a teamwide damage and CRIT DMG buff with an Ultimate that gives every other ally an extra action, and her own Concerto-state damage is high enough to matter on its own. As a Physical element character on the Harmony path, Robin covers offense, buffs, and Energy in a single kit.

Robin at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Physical Path Harmony Role Support Released Version 2.2 (Just Intonation banner) Reruns Version 2.5 (Indelible Coterie banner)



Version 3.0 (Indelible Coterie banner) Voice actors Alice Himora (EN)



Nazuka Kaori (JP)



Qian Chen (CH)



Shin Onyu (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Story and Background: Who is Robin in Honkai Star Rail?

Robin is a Halovian singer who was born on Penacony and rose to become one of its biggest musical stars.

She’s an elegant, demure performer who’s been invited back home by The Family to sing at the Charmony Festival, which is where most players first meet her. Her stage career and Honkai Star Rail‘s wider Penacony storyline both lean on the same idea: Robin’s music carries real influence over the people around her.

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Robin’s Kit Explained

1. Building up to the Ultimate

Robin’s kit leans entirely on her identity as a Physical element, Harmony path support: buff the team first, and let her own damage happen as a byproduct. Her Basic ATK, Wingflip White Noise, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 100% of her ATK to one enemy, and mostly exists to keep her SP topped up between casts.

Her Skill, Pinion’s Aria, raises the whole team’s damage dealt by up to 50% for three of her own turns, and because the duration counts down on her turns instead of a shared clock, one cast covers an unusually long stretch of the fight.

Her Talent, Tonal Resonance, layers a permanent CRIT DMG buff of up to 20% on top of that and quietly refunds her 2 Energy whenever any ally lands a hit, which is what lets her recover from her Ultimate’s steep cost.

2. The Concerto state

Once Robin’s Ultimate, Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique, comes online, she enters the Concerto state and every other ally immediately takes their turn. While it lasts, allies gain an ATK buff worth up to 22.8% of Robin’s own ATK plus 200, and every attack an ally lands triggers Additional Physical DMG from Robin equal to up to 120% of her ATK, with a fixed 100% CRIT Rate and 150% CRIT DMG.

Robin herself can’t act and is immune to Crowd Control until a countdown on the Action Order bar finishes, so timing her Ultimate for just before her own turn usually gets the most value out of the free actions it grants.

Robin’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Robin’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Robin’s Traces

Robin’s Basic ATK, Wingflip White Noise, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 100% of her ATK to a single enemy at its max Trace level.

Her Skill, Pinion’s Aria, increases all allies’ damage dealt by up to 50% for three of Robin’s own turns at max level, and the duration only ticks down on her turns, not the whole team’s.

Her Talent, Tonal Resonance, adds a permanent CRIT DMG buff of up to 20% for the whole party at max level, and refunds Robin 2 Energy every time an ally lands a hit on an enemy.

Her Ultimate, Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique, costs 160 Energy and puts Robin into the Concerto state, instantly advancing every other ally’s action. At max level, allies gain an ATK buff worth up to 22.8% of Robin’s ATK plus 200, and each of their attacks triggers Additional Physical DMG from Robin worth up to 120% of her ATK with a fixed 100% CRIT Rate and 150% CRIT DMG.

Robin’s Technique Overture of Inebriation After using her Technique, Robin creates a dimension around herself that lasts 15 seconds. Enemies inside won’t attack her and instead follow her around, and entering combat while the dimension is active gives her 5 Energy at the start of each wave. Only one such dimension can be active at a time.

Robin’s Bonus Abilities Coloratura Cadenza When battle begins, Robin’s action gets Advanced Forward by 25%. Impromptu Flourish While her Concerto state is active, follow-up attacks from any ally deal 25% more CRIT DMG. Sequential Passage Using her Skill regenerates an additional 5 Energy.

Robin’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28% ATK +5 SPD +18.0% Max HP

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Robin’s Eidolons

E1, Land of Smiles, increases all allies’ All-Type RES PEN by 24% while Robin’s Concerto state is active. It’s her most efficient Eidolon, since flat RES PEN adds damage regardless of what your team is already running.

E2, Afternoon Tea For Two, raises all allies’ SPD by 16% during Concerto and bumps her Talent’s Energy refund from 2 to 3, which helps offset her Ultimate’s cost a little faster.

E4, Raindrop Key, is the next real power spike. It dispels Crowd Control from every ally when Robin uses her Ultimate and grants a 50% Effect RES buff during Concerto, which is a genuine survivability upgrade rather than just more damage.

The remaining Eidolons are smaller, incremental upgrades. E3, Inverted Tuning, and E5, Lonestar’s Lament, raise her Skill, Ultimate, Basic ATK, and Talent levels for slightly bigger numbers across the board.

E6, Moonless Midnight, boosts the CRIT DMG of her Concerto Additional DMG by 450% for up to 8 triggers per Ultimate. None of them are required to make Robin work, so treat E1 and E4 as the priority stops if you’re investing at all.

Robin Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Robin Good?

Robin is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Follow-Up Attack damage, since every attack her allies land during her Concerto state adds to her own Additional DMG and keeps her Energy climbing.

Robin’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Outside of Follow-Up teams, she slots into almost any hypercarry comp that scales off ATK, and her buffs work just as well alongside DoT-based teams built around characters like Black Swan or Kafka.

Her personal damage output during Concerto is unusually significant for a support, and her stat requirements are low since her Ultimate’s bonus damage always crits, so investment mostly goes toward SPD and survivability rather than CRIT gear.

The main tradeoff is her 160-Energy Ultimate cost, which means you’ll have to run an Energy Regeneration Rate (ERR) Link Rope alongside specific Light Cones (like Memories of the Past or Meshing Cogs) or a dedicated energy battery teammate (such as Huohuo or Tingyun) to maintain her optimal performance.

How to Get Robin in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Robin is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Just Intonation banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Robin, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Robin debuted in her Just Intonation banner during Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2, running from May 8, 2024 to May 29, 2024. Her most recent rerun was in her shared Indelible Coterie banner during Version 3.0, running from February 5, 2025 to February 25, 2025, following an earlier Indelible Coterie rerun in Version 2.5 from September 10 to October 2, 2024.

No further rerun has been officially announced for Robin as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Robin in 2026?

Robin is worth pulling if you want a Harmony support that covers offense, Energy, and Action Advance in a single kit, especially if your roster already leans on Follow-Up Attack damage dealers.

She’s one of the more flexible supports in the game, since almost any ATK-scaling Hypercarry team benefits from the extra damage and the free action her Ultimate grants. She’ll shine better with characters who help her recover Energy quickly, whether through follow-up triggers or a healer like Huohuo.

The caveat is that she isn’t as good a pick for players who rely heavily on auto-battle, since the AI tends to fire her Ultimate the moment it’s available instead of saving it for the most efficient window.

Pros Cons ✅ Delivers top-tier teamwide DMG and CRIT DMG buffs for Follow-Up Attack squads



✅ Her Ultimate grants an immediate extra action to the entire party at once



✅ Stays immune to Crowd Control for the whole Concerto state



✅ Contributes real, meaningful personal damage through her Concerto Additional DMG



✅ Extremely SP efficient and one of the easiest supports in the game to gear ❌ Her Ultimate’s 160-Energy cost is steep and slows down her early cycles



❌ Energy regeneration swings a lot depending on team and enemy patterns



❌ Not auto-battle friendly, since the AI can waste her Action Advance by firing the Ultimate too early

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