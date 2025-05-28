Best Flight Simulator Setup Guide

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

A flight simulator setup lets you experience the thrill of flying without leaving home. Whether you’re exploring the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator or flight training for real-world aviation, the right setup transforms your gameplay into a truly immersive experience.

With interest in flight sims soaring—thanks to ultra-realistic software and stunning new hardware—there’s never been a better time to build your own virtual cockpit. From curious beginners to aspiring pilots, gamers to tech tinkerers, this guide is your takeoff point.

I’ll walk you through everything you need—from picking software and controls to building a comfortable, immersive station. You’ll also discover cost-effective tips, recommended gear, and expert insights to ensure your setup delivers both performance and realism.

Whether you’re on a tight budget or aiming for full throttle, our step-by-step breakdown will help you make informed choices and avoid costly mistakes. Let’s dive in and get your flight sim setup off the ground.

Essential Components for the Best Flight Simulator Setup

You’ll need a few core components to achieve a basic but functional flight simulator setup. These form the foundation of your sim experience and are essential for even the most budget-friendly builds. At minimum, you’ll need a:

Flight simulation software (most commonly Microsoft Flight Simulator)

(most commonly Microsoft Flight Simulator) A capable computer (PC)

Display (monitor or VR headset)

(monitor or VR headset) Primary flight controls (joystick, control pad, or yoke)

Once those essentials are covered, you’re ready to take off. But for those looking for a fully immersive experience, you will require some additional hardware to help you feel like you’re truly in the cockpit. Below, I provide a breakdown of everything you’ll need to make that pilot fantasy come true and why each component matters.

1. Choose Your Flight Simulator Software

Your flight simulation software is the foundation of the experience, shaping everything from realism and physics to visuals and supported hardware. Choosing the correct sim depends on your goals—whether you’re a beginner, a modder, or an aspiring pilot.

Each of the major platforms offers distinct strengths. Some focus on pushing graphical boundaries and offering the most realistic flying experience possible, while others are more focused on modularity and accessibility. Which flight simulator is best for you will depend on your needs and the capability of your gaming rig.

Below are our top software picks, ranked by key benefits and ideal users.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 [Best Overall]

With photo-realistic graphics, real-time weather, and support for hundreds of aircraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 delivers the most immersive flight experience available today. It’s perfect for beginners and veterans alike, offering stunning detail and constant updates to expand the experience. As such, it’s often the most highly recommended software when it comes to home flight simulation.

X-Plane 12 [Most Customizable]

X-Plane 12 is built for precision and modularity, offering an industry-leading flight physics engine and massive community mod support. If you want total control over your sim environment, this is the go-to platform for deep customization and realism.

FlightGear [Free/Open Source]

FlightGear is a completely free and open-source simulator with decent graphics, flexible settings, and low hardware demands. It’s ideal for budget-conscious users or those who enjoy tweaking and learning through experimentation.

Aerofly FS 4 [Beginner-Friendly]

Aerofly FS 4 offers smooth performance, easy controls, and fast loading times, making it a favorite for casual flyers and newcomers. It’s less complex than other sims but still provides a visually beautiful and enjoyable flying experience.

2. Choose Your Dedicated PC

A home simulator setup is only as good as the computer system powering it. Flight sims are some of the most demanding programs in PC gaming, so you’ll need a machine that can handle complex weather systems, global terrain data, and high-fidelity aircraft models.

For casual flyers, a modest build can get the job done. But for VR, ultrawide monitors, or ultra settings, you’ll want the best gaming PC you can afford to ensure smooth, stutter-free performance.

Minimum Specs (For Basic Performance)

– CPU: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

– GPU: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD RX 590

– RAM: 16 GB

– Storage: 150 GB

– OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended Specs (For High Settings or VR)

– CPU: Intel i7-9800X / AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X

– GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon VII

– RAM: 32 GB DDR4

– Storage: 150 GB SSD

– Cooling: Mid-to-high-end cooling setup

– OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Investing in a high-quality gaming PC is essential if you want smoother frame rates, faster load times, and visual clarity during landings. Even if you can hit mid-high settings with the recommended specs listed above, there is always room for improvement when it comes to PC gaming rigs.



Below, I’ve listed the best pre-built PCs to get you ready for take-off. Starting with ones that will hit the minimum requirements on a budget, all the way up to the super high-end machines that will allow you to turn all the settings up to the max, to give you that truly photorealistic experience.

Another strong option is to build your PC from the ground up. You can use PCPartPicker to design your own custom flight sim build—perfect for balancing price, power, and personalization. This will let you tweak your desired setup with the help of professionals to ensure you get the exact PC that suits your personal needs.

Skytech Blaze 3.0 [Entry-Level]

This affordable gaming PC features a Ryzen 5 processor and GTX 1660 graphics card—plenty of power for running Microsoft Flight Simulator on medium settings. It’s a great first step into flight simming without blowing your budget.

Alienware Aurora R16 [Mid-Range]

Stylish, compact, and well-cooled, the Aurora R16 pairs an Intel i7 CPU with an RTX 4060 Ti, offering solid 1440p performance and strong multitasking. It’s perfect for simmers who want smooth visuals and future-proof specs.

Corsair Vengeance i7400 [High-End]

Designed for maximum power, this rig comes with an RTX 4070 Ti, Intel i7-13700K, and liquid cooling. It can handle 4K resolutions, VR flight, and maximum settings with ease—ideal for serious enthusiasts.

3. Select Your Primary Flight Controls

No flight simulator setup is complete without reliable flight simulator controls. These input devices translate your real-world movements into virtual flight, offering far more realism than a mouse and keyboard ever could.

Depending on your flying style and budget, there are several types of flight simulator controls to choose from. Whether you’re aiming for general aviation, airliners, or fighter jets, having the right gear—joystick, yoke, throttle, or rudder pedals—makes all the difference.

Each new component can add to the immersion of your experience, both in terms of feel and gameplay. There may be one or two things you should prioritise to get you going, like a simple joystick. But with each element you add, you will slowly start to build your cockpit in your own home.

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick [Joystick]

This entry-level joystick is a consistent favorite among beginners thanks to its affordability and versatility. It features 12 programmable buttons, a twist rudder, and solid ergonomics for its price point.

Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition [HOTAS]

This high-quality HOTAS system replicates real Airbus controls with smooth throttle levers and responsive stick inputs. It’s a great mid-range option for users who want immersive two-handed control for both airliners and small aircraft.

Honeycomb Alpha Yoke + Bravo Throttle Quadrant [Yoke + Throttle Quadrant]

One of the best full-flight control sets on the market, the Honeycomb Alpha and Bravo combo offers professional-grade feel and customization that offers you precise control. It’s ideal for users building a serious cockpit environment and prioritizing realism.

Thrustmaster TFRP [Rudder Pedals]

These compact and affordable pedals add precise yaw control and are essential for realistic taxiing and coordinated turns, perfect for slight training. Their adjustable resistance and wide compatibility make them a solid starting point for sim pilots.

4. Establish Your Station

Building the physical environment for your simulator is just as important as choosing your software and controls. A proper station enhances immersion, comfort, and long-term usability, especially during extended flight time.

From ergonomic chairs to sturdy mounts and full rig frameworks, your station should reflect your available space and simulation goals. Whether you’re looking for flexible upgrades or complete cockpit immersion, many high-quality gaming setup ideas exist for you to explore.

RESPAWN 900 Racing Style Reclining [Gaming Chair]

This reclining chair blends gaming ergonomics with sim-friendly features like a built-in footrest and plush arm support. It offers long-session comfort at a reasonable price, making it a solid base for home cockpits.

Next Level Racing Wheel Stand [Mounting System]

Designed primarily for racing but perfectly adaptable for flight controls, this mount offers stability and adjustability. It helps prevent your controls from shifting mid-flight and supports yokes, throttles, and joysticks alike.

Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Lite [Full Rig]

This foldable, purpose-built rig offers a complete framework to mount your yoke, pedals, and throttle in realistic positions. It’s ideal for users who want a compact but immersive cockpit feel that emulates that of real world pilots.

5. Enhance Audio and Visual Immersion

Once you’ve sorted out your flight controls and cockpit space, the next step is to enhance your audio and visual immersion. Your visual and auditory setup makes a huge difference, whether it’s a high-resolution VR headset, an ultrawide monitor, or a set of high-quality gaming speakers. A more lifelike sensory experience can transform a standard flight into something truly cinematic and unforgettable.

Using a gaming microphone is also essential for those planning to utilize in-sim ATC or start flying online. Pairing that with a gaming headset will take that immersive feeling to the next level by making you feel like a real world pilot.

Meta Quest 3 [VR: For Immersive Cockpit Views]

The Meta Quest 3 delivers crisp visuals, untethered mobility, and can track head movement making it an excellent option for full cockpit immersion. It allows you to naturally move your head, look around instruments, and engage with your surroundings in real time, making your flight simulation feel almost indistinguishable from the real thing.

SteelSeries Alias Pro Mic + Logitech G560 RGB Speakers [Sound]

The SteelSeries Alias Pro is a high-quality gaming microphone that offers clean voice capture and onboard processing for radio-style comms. It’s the perfect addition for flight simmers who plan on flying online.

Paired with Logitech’s G560 RGB gaming speakers, you’ll enjoy positional audio and reactive lighting effects that elevate any sim. A great addition to any flight sim setup, and especially useful for those doing flight training, due to the precise positional audio.

LIGHTSPEED Zulu 3 Premium ANR Aviation Headset [Headsets]

Originally designed for real-world aviation, the LIGHTSPEED Zulu 3 offers unmatched clarity and comfort, with active noise cancellation to block out background distractions. It’s a must have for any student pilot who needs to simulate the real thing. For users who want professional-grade realism and immersive communication, it’s an essential addition to their flight sim setup.

Consider Optional Immersion Upgrades

Once the essentials are in place, optional upgrades can take your experience from great to professional-grade. These extras aren’t necessary to fly, but they add layers of realism, functionality, and educational value that are hard to match.

From tactile switch panels to digital charts and logbooks, these tools help simulate real cockpit procedures. Whether you’re practicing for real-world flight or just want a more structured experience, these upgrades are well worth considering.

Logitech G Pro Flight [Switch Panel]

This plug-and-play switch panel adds tactile toggle switches for landing gear, lights, engine start, and more. It’s perfect for enhancing realism and muscle memory, especially during high-pressure moments like takeoff or descent.

Logitech G USB Pro [Instrument Panel]

With customizable LCD gauges that mimic real aircraft instruments, this panel helps you monitor vital data like altitude and airspeed at a glance. It’s a great tool for learning IFR navigation or simply decluttering your screen.

ForeFlight (for iOS) or SkyVector for VFR charts [Logbooks & Charts]

ForeFlight offers professional-grade features like flight planning, weather overlays, and logbook management for iPad users. SkyVector is a free resource for desktop users with real-world VFR charts that are perfect for navigating simulated skies.

Hiking 2 Set The Desk Mount [Hand-Control Mount]

Designed for stability and adjustability, this mount lets you secure your joystick, throttle, and Hotas systems. It is compatible with a vast range of flight sim control systems, including the ones listed in this article. It’s a simple addition that brings a lot of practical value to any setup.

Begin Your Virtual Flights

With your setup complete, it’s time to take off and explore everything your flight simulator has to offer. Whether you’re flying a bush plane through the mountains or practicing ILS approaches in a commercial jet, the sky’s no longer the limit.

Don’t be afraid to experiment, tweak settings, and gradually add gear. Every pilot’s journey is different—some focus on realism, others on exploration or training. Always remember that flight sims should be fun, whether you derive that fun from your fully kitted-out cockpit or just enjoy relaxing for an hour as you soar through the skies on your basic setup.



What matters most is building a flight simulator setup that fits your goals, your space, and your budget.

This is a hobby that grows with you, and the best setups evolve over time. Now that you’re equipped with the essentials and expert recommendations, your first virtual flight is just a pushback away.

FAQs

What do you need for a flight simulator setup?

What you need for a flight simulator setup includes a capable PC, flight simulator software, a display, and a flight control system like a joystick or yoke. Optional accessories like rudder pedals, throttle quadrants, and mounting systems can enhance realism and comfort.

What is the best flight simulator?

The best flight simulator is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 due to its unmatched global scenery, real-time weather, and aircraft variety. It’s widely supported, beginner-accessible, and offers cutting-edge realism for hobbyists and aspiring pilots alike.

How much is Microsoft Flight Simulator?

Microsoft Flight Simulator costs between $59.99 and $109.99, depending on the edition (Standard, Deluxe, or Premium Deluxe). Prices may vary by platform, region, and whether it’s part of a Game Pass subscription.

Is Microsoft Flight Simulator on PS5?

No, Microsoft Flight Simulator is not available on PS5. It is exclusive to Windows PCs and Xbox Series X|S platforms, with no announced plans for a PlayStation release.

How much does a flight simulator setup cost?

A basic flight simulator setup, including a PC, joystick, and simulator software, can start at around $800- $1000. Full cockpit builds with premium controls, VR, and accessories can exceed $2,000–$3,000 while providing a truly immersive experience.