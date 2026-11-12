What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Colombia? Launch Schedule Guide

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What time does GTA 6 release in Colombia? Colombian players can start exploring Leonida at 12:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The country follows Colombia Time (COT), so the launch happens at the same moment in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla, and other major cities .

The game is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s a breakdown of the Colombian release schedule, along with the console and download information you’ll want to check before launch night.

GTA 6 Release Time in Colombia

Colombia operates on Colombia Time (COT), which is UTC−5. The country doesn’t switch its clocks for daylight saving time, so there’s no need to account for seasonal time changes when planning your launch.

For players across the country, the important moment is 12:00 AM COT on November 19, 2026. From Bogotá to Cali, everyone gets access according to the same local schedule.

Here’s the release time for several major Colombian cities:

Colombian City Release Time Release Date Bogotá 12:00 AM COT November 19 Medellín 12:00 AM COT November 19 Cali 12:00 AM COT November 19 Barranquilla 12:00 AM COT November 19 Cartagena 12:00 AM COT November 19 Bucaramanga 12:00 AM COT November 19 Pereira 12:00 AM COT November 19 Santa Marta 12:00 AM COT November 19 Cúcuta 12:00 AM COT November 19 Ibagué 12:00 AM COT November 19

No matter which city you’re playing from, you can use midnight as your launch-night reference. Just make sure your console is ready before the clock strikes twelve.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Colombia?

The release follows a regional schedule, with GTA 6 becoming playable as the clock reaches midnight on November 19 in each local time zone. This means the game doesn’t unlock at one identical worldwide hour.

Colombia’s UTC−5 offset places its launch at 5:00 AM GMT on November 19. That translates to midnight locally, so players can begin their first session as Thursday starts.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

At launch, GTA 6 is available on two console families:

PlayStation 5: The game supports both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.

The game supports both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions.

If you’re getting the game on PS5 in Colombia, visit your local PlayStation Store to check pre order availability. An eligible Colombian PlayStation Network Gift Card can also help you add funds to your PSN wallet before release.

There’s no confirmed PC version in the launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a release date for Windows, so players on PC will have to wait for more information.

For official updates about the game and its available platforms, you can visit the GTA 6 website.

Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, preloading began on November 10th, so players who pre ordered the digital version can already download GTA 6 ahead of its November 19 launch. If you’ve bought the game, head to your console’s library and look for the download option on its store page.

The preload times differ between PS5 and Xbox:

PS5: The download became available at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. Colombian players could start preloading at midnight COT.

The download became available at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. Colombian players could start preloading at midnight COT. Xbox Series X|S: The global download window opened at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10, which was 7:00 PM COT on November 9 in Colombia.

Before installing, take a look at your console’s remaining storage. Rockstar Games lists up to 212 GB of required space, with the exact amount depending on the device.

Keep in mind that an early download doesn’t change the release date. The game remains locked until 12:00 AM COT on November 19, when Colombian players can finally start playing.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Colombia Release Time

The launch schedule is easy to follow across Colombia: GTA 6 arrives at 12:00 AM COT on November 19, 2026. Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, and the country’s other major cities all share that same unlock time.

With preloading already available, now is a good time to check your download and make room on your console. You now have the details on what time does GTA 6 release in Colombia, so you can plan your launch-night session without worrying about time-zone differences.

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