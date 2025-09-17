13 Games Like Uncharted for All of Your 2025 Adventures
If you’re on the hunt for games like Uncharted, you already know the thrill of cinematic storytelling and globe-trotting mystery. Packed with bold adventures and unforgettable characters, these games are perfect for anyone eager to keep the Uncharted spirit alive.
I’ve rounded up 13 standout titles that bring their own twist to the genre. You’ll find classic favorites and modern masterpieces that you won’t be able to stop playing. If you’re ready to get lost in a new adventure, keep an open mind as you explore my recommendations.
Our Top Picks for Games Like Uncharted
There are a ton of games like Uncharted, but these five stood out to me. Each of them has a unique twist on the genre that sets them apart. These post-apocalyptic open-world titles and cinematic reboots take the Uncharted formula somewhere special.
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy (2021) – This reboot trilogy blends grounded and realistic survival with the grand set pieces and exploration Uncharted is known for.
- Horizon Zero Dawn (2017) – A vast open world sets the stage for an intriguing story. The giant mechanical beasts are just a bonus.
- God of War (2018) – A modern reboot that sees Kratos changed from earlier games, exploring a mix of brutal combat and touching storytelling.
- Assassin’s Creed IV (2013) – Swashbuckling adventure on the high seas, cinematic ship battles, and sweeping story moments make this a great experience to play after Uncharted.
- The Last of Us Part I (2013) & Part II (2020) – A gritty, fatalistic survival game where the zombies take a backseat to the deep, character-driven story.
These five are the cream of the crop, but hey – Uncharted fans are spoiled for choice. Want more daring escapes, gripping stories, and cinematic chaos? Keep scrolling for the complete lineup of 13 games like Uncharted.
13 Games Like Uncharted You Have to Play This Year
Adventures both modern and classic make up my recommendations for Uncharted-like games. Each of these offers stunning action sequences and exploration to match some of the greatest Uncharted missions.
1. Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Best for Exploring Ancient Ruins]
|Our score
10
|Platforms
|Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator/s
|Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, Square Enix
|Average playtime
|60 Hours (Across All 3 Games)
|Metacritic score
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition: 85
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration: 88
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: 75
The reboot of this popular series began in 2013 with Tomb Raider, but the entire trilogy is available for you in this neat package. Here, you’ll see Lara Croft’s character development across three adventures: Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.
As Lara, you’ll traverse ancient tombs and crumbling ruins to discover ancient secrets. There’s far more to the game than this, though. Throughout the game, you’ll face survival elements, resource management, tense combat, and stealth mechanics.
Craft your way through a character-driven story that feels tense and rewarding. It’s a bit more grounded than Uncharted, but the vibes are similar. As a full package, it’s one of the best Tomb Raider games available.
It offers one of the best cinematic adventure arcs in modern gaming, but it carves out its own identity within the genre.
My Verdict: If you like Uncharted but prefer a game that’s heavier on survival and grit, this trilogy was made for you.
2. Horizon Zero Dawn [Best for Combat That Makes You Think]
|Our score
9.8
|Platforms
|PlayStation 4, PC
|Year of release
|2017
|Creator/s
|Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Average playtime
|47 Hours
|Metacritic score
|89
Horizon Zero Dawn drops you into a sprawling open world game where post-apocalyptic tribal cultures collide with futuristic machine monsters. Aloy’s journey to discover the truth about the end of the world is filled with mystery and her sharp, insightful narration.
Tactical battles against towering mechanical beasts keep combat fresh, as difficulty slowly ramps up as you progress across the world. You’ll use traps, bows, tools, and timing to bring creatures tumbling to the earth so you can harvest their parts.
The way you uncover ruins of the Old World makes this one of the best games like Uncharted, especially when it comes to modern releases. Beautiful world design and the thrill of toppling giant creatures make this an equally thrilling action RPG.
Inventive combat and a striking open world make it one of the most memorable action RPGs of the past decade.
My Verdict: Horizon Zero Dawn adds deep combat to an Uncharted like game, with a premise you won’t find elsewhere.
3. God of War [Best for an Emotional Gut-Punch]
|Our score
9.7
|Platforms
|PlayStation 4, PC
|Year of release
|2018
|Creator/s
|SCE Santa Monica, Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Average playtime
|33 Hours
|Metacritic score
|94
A powerful emotional narrative defines every step of your journey in God of War. This 2018 series reboot redefined Kratos, swapping the rage-fueled carnage from the previous games for an emotional father-son journey. Norse mythology is the new vehicle for this narrative. The modern visuals are stunning, so a top gaming monitor is a must.
Combat is brutal but methodical. You’ll find yourself battling large, powerful enemies against cinematic backdrops that take your breath away. Backtracking and exploration are key here. Because you gain skills as you progress through the story, returning to previous areas can unlock generous rewards.
The story is unlike any other game I’ve played. Emotional gut-punches make the characters feel human and flawed. This, blended with a satisfyingly deep and responsive combat system, makes this the best God of War game of all time.
Exploration balances perfectly with the heartfelt narrative here, but you’ll also get some extremely engaging combat.
My Verdict: God of War is a masterclass in cinematic action and impactful storytelling.
4. Assassin’s Creed IV [Best for Swashbuckling Adventures on the High Seas]
|Our score
9.5
|Platforms
|Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Wii U, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
|Year of release
|2013
|Creator/s
|Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft
|Average playtime
|40 Hours
|Metacritic score
|88
Assassin’s Creed IV (known more commonly as Black Flag) gives you a ship, a hat, and a swashbuckling crew. You set sail as Edward Kenway, a pirate and assassin. The naval combat is the best in the series, even over a decade later.
Of course, there are land missions as well. It’s still Assassin’s Creed, and it’s still one of the best stealth games you’ll ever play. The real magic happens at sea, taking down enemy ships and exploring tropical islands. The world is massive, and you really feel it from the first time you set foot on the Jackdaw.
It remains the series’s most adventurous and varied entry.
My Verdict: Similar exploration mechanics with rum-soaked sea shanties make Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag a must-play.
5. The Last of Us (1&2) [Best for Post-Apocalyptic Emotional Storytelling]
|Our score
9.3
|Platforms
|PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC
|Year of release
|2013 (First Game)
|Creator/s
|Naughty Dog, SCEA
|Average playtime
|44 Hours (Across Both Games)
|Metacritic score
|Part 1: 89
Part 2: 93
Both Last of Us games ground their stories in raw human emotion rather than relying on spectacle. The performances are outstanding. The story is unforgettable. These elements are rounded out by stealth-focused combat and resource management that heighten the stakes.
The second game isn’t as widely regarded as the first, but it offers some conclusion to the intensely personal story. The setting makes it a great candidate for the most interesting horror game with a strong narrative focus, too.
It’s a modern classic with gripping storytelling and grounded gameplay.
My Verdict: Absent the Uncharted-style quippiness, The Last of Us is a hard-hitting series that focuses on survival instead of spectacle.
6. Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb [Best for Puzzles That Belong in a Museum]
|Our score
9.2
|Platforms
|Xbox, PC, PlayStation 2
|Year of release
|2003
|Creator/s
|The Collective, LucasArts
|Average playtime
|13 Hours
|Metacritic score
|73
This early-2000s gem captures the pulpy spirit of Indy better than most. The globe-trotting plot is laden with puzzle-trapped tombs and brawling combat that feels scrappy without losing the cinematic edge.
Today, the graphics are a bit outdated, and the controls are clunky. The charm in every inch of this game far outweighs the jank. You can use Indy’s whip to swing across gaps and disarm enemies. While it isn’t one of the best platforming games you can play, the whip adds a unique dimension.
It channels the rugged adventure that Indiana Jones and Uncharted share.
My Verdict: If you want to lean into classic pulpy adventure (with puzzles to spare), this game is your next favorite.
7. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time [Best for Time-Twisting Shenanigans]
|Our score
9.1
|Platforms
|Game Boy Advance, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, PC
|Year of release
|2003
|Creator/s
|Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft
|Average playtime
|9 Hours
|Metacritic score
|92
In 2003, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time changed the action-adventure landscape with precise platforming and a unique time-rewinding mechanic. Acrobatics, wall-running, and puzzle-filled palaces were revolutionary for the time. It’s simple to see where modern adventure games got their start, including some of the top hack-and-slash games released recently.
The biggest draw for this game is the way it allows you to rewind mistakes. If you mess up, you can rewind to an earlier point and go again. This allows it to be challenging without being unfair. If you can see past the dated graphics, this is one worth checking out.
Its innovative systems are still present in modern action-adventure games.
My Verdict: This is a pure classic that shows where modern cinematic adventures found inspiration.
8. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Best for Familiar, Charismatic Characters]
|Our score
9
|Platforms
|PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator/s
|Eidos-Montreal, Square Enix
|Average playtime
|20 Hours
|Metacritic score
|80
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise when dropped back in 2021. In a time when many were tired of Marvel-style banter, this game provided a sharper writing style with more heartfelt storytelling than expected. Now, it’s regarded as one of the best-written Marvel games so far.
Its humor and characters carried the experience, but the combat (including the team commands) is the star. It’s chaotic but rewarding. The gunplay makes it feel like a standout TPS game, which no one expected from its narrative design.
Endearing characters are familiar, but not restricted by their on-screen counterparts.
My Verdict: This game features the comedic Marvel twist, which many find more entertaining than most quippy games today.
9. Control [Best for Supernatural Action You Can’t Stop Thinking About]
|Our score
8.9
|Platforms
|PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2019
|Creator/s
|Remedy Entertainment, 505 Games
|Average playtime
|17.5 Hours
|Metacritic score
|82
Remedy’s Control takes place in a brutalist skyscraper filled with shifting rooms, supernatural forces, and unending mysteries. The Federal Bureau of Control lends the game its eerie atmosphere, where your reality-bending powers work together with destructible environments in every firefight.
The main character, Jesse, uses telekinesis to fling things around during fights. The combat is fun, the story is weird and cryptic, and it’s a wild ride all the way around. Compared to Uncharted, it’s full of modern style and charm.
Physics-driven combat and surreal storytelling set this apart from other games similar to Uncharted.
My Verdict: As a more supernatural take on games like Uncharted, Control manages to stay weird and wonderful.
10. Batman: Arkham Asylum [Best for Making You Feel Like Batman]
|Our score
8.8
|Platforms
|PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
|Year of release
|2009
|Creator/s
|Rocksteady Studios, Eidos Interactive, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment/DC Entertainment
|Average playtime
|15 Hours
|Metacritic score
|92
Batman: Arkham Asylum is a landmark in superhero gaming. This title is so loved by fans that it’s still regarded as one of the best superhero games after nearly two decades. Batman feels like the vigilante hero we all know, with a predatory presence that feels screen-perfect.
It’s atmospheric, claustrophobic at times, and features great characters in the form of some of Gotham’s most famous villains. There is some backtracking, but the gameplay is so satisfying that treasure hunting doesn’t feel tedious.
Arkham Asylum was the first to show that licensed superhero games could be excellent.
My Verdict: This game’s darker superhero edge makes it a win for Uncharted fans.
11. Quantum Break [Best for Unique Time Manipulation Mechanics]
|Our score
8.6
|Platforms
|Xbox One, PC
|Year of release
|2016
|Creator/s
|Remedy Entertainment, Microsoft Studios
|Average playtime
|12.5 Hours
|Metacritic score
|77
Remedy’s at it again with Quantum Break, an ambitious experiment that uses third-person shooter mechanics with live-action TV episode narratives. You can freeze your enemies, dash past bullets, and manipulate time in new and incredibly interesting ways.
The narrative-driven action is strongly reminiscent of Uncharted’s charms. While some say it leans too heavily on its gimmicks, I think that using them is kind of the whole point. Stunning character performances and the TV structure gave this game such a unique structure, too.
My Verdict: It plays like Uncharted but helps you bend time itself, so it’s definitely worth a look.
12. Far Cry [Best for Chaotic, Open-Ended Gameplay]
|Our score
8.5
|Platforms
|PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360, PC
|Year of release
|2004
|Creator/s
|Crytek, Ubisoft
|Average playtime
|14.5 Hours
|Metacritic score
|89
If you ask Far Cry fans which is the best Far Cry game, they will have vastly different answers. I tend to think that the first is the best because of the way it introduced mechanics that carry through to every sequel, defining this series and an entire genre.
Far Cry mixes an immersive tropical sandbox with stealth, vehicles, and shootouts. It’s the perfect cocktail for a fun ride. Charismatic villains and explosive cinematic stories are just a backdrop to the near-complete freedom you’ll find in the gameplay.
It pioneered some of the common mechanics now used in open-world shooter-style games.
My Verdict: Fewer rails and more chaos make Far Cry perfect for Uncharted fans.
13. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain [Best for Tactical Stealth Missions]
|Our score
8.4
|Platforms
|PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC
|Year of release
|2015
|Creator/s
|Konami, Kojima Productions
|Average playtime
|80.5 Hours
|Metacritic score
|93
At a whopping 80+ hours, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has a lot to offer. It’s a tough-but-fair stealth action game that many have compared to the greatest Soulslike games simply because of the difficulty.
Still, the gameplay is deep, versatile, and allows for near-complete freedom. You’ll have full run of the desert and jungle as you set up infiltration missions and chase a complex story.
Systems-driven design gives players more control than in other stealth games.
My Verdict: This open-world adventure makes you tackle missions your way, with peak stealth action that feels good to play.
FAQs
What is the best game like Uncharted?
The best game like Uncharted is Tomb Raider, specifically the new trilogy. Tomb Raider has many of the same ingredients that made Uncharted fans fall in love with the series, including cinematic set pieces and fast-paced action.
What style of game is Uncharted?
Uncharted is an action game with a healthy dose of adventure, exploration, cinematic narratives, and puzzles that you’ll actually have fun solving. It’s a globe-trotting adventure game, the perfect example of a compelling single-player experience.
Is Tomb Raider as good as Uncharted?
Yes, Tomb Raider is just as good as Uncharted. The 2013–2018 reboot trilogy modernized it, so it has improved graphics. These are balanced by a darker tone, survival mechanics, and more complex gameplay. It’s a good match for Uncharted’s cinematic storytelling.
Is Uncharted or Last of Us harder?
On the highest difficulty, Uncharted is generally regarded as the hardest game. Last of Us relies on stealth, and most of the time you can avoid fights altogether. Uncharted turns into a grueling Soulslike experience on its highest difficulty setting.
Is Far Cry better than Uncharted?
Far Cry and Uncharted offer different experiences. Far Cry is an open-world game, while Uncharted presents a tight narrative with linear storytelling. If sprawling open worlds are your thing, Far Cry will be more enjoyable, but it isn’t inherently “better”.