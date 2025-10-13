20 Games Like Frostpunk: Top Survival Strategy Picks

When you think of games like Frostpunk, you think of survival city builders that force you to manage resources, make hard choices, and protect your people from freezing to death. This guide lists 20 great strategy games that share the same mix of hope, danger, and tough decisions that made Frostpunk famous.

Each city, leader, and decision in these games can change the story. Will you push your society forward, or lose it all to hunger, cold, and despair? From older RTS favorites like They Are Billions and Banished to newer games like Endzone: A World Apart, you’ll find similar worlds that test your strategy, leadership, and humanity.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Frostpunk

If you’re looking for the best survival city builders that feel like Frostpunk, start with these three. Each one mixes strategy, resource management, and tough choices that will keep you thinking every step of the way. Here are my suggestions:

They Are Billions (2019) – A steampunk world where you must build and defend your city from huge zombie armies. Every wall, tower, and worker matters. One mistake, and the infected will destroy everything. It’s intense, smart, and perfect for anyone who loves surviving under pressure. Frostpunk 2 (2025) – The sequel goes even deeper into city building and moral choices. You must lead a divided society, manage resources, and keep hope alive in a frozen world. It’s about more than staying warm – it’s about keeping your people united when the cold world wants to tear them apart. Age of Empires (1997/Definitive Edition 2019) – A classic strategy game where you build kingdoms, gather resources, and lead great civilizations through history. It’s not about ice and survival, but the focus on building, growth, and leadership makes it a great pick for fans of Frostpunk.

These three games capture what makes Frostpunk special – hard choices, careful planning, and the fight to keep your people alive. Keep reading to discover 17 more games that will test your leadership and your will to survive.

20 Best Games Like Frostpunk to Challenge Your Survival Skills

Get ready to explore the toughest survival city builders ever made. These strategy games will test your ability to manage resources, make hard choices, and keep your people alive when the world turns against you. How many of these games like Frostpunk have you played?

1. They Are Billions [Survival Strategy Against the Infected]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), survival city builder Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Numantian Games Average playtime 60–100 hours Metacritic score 72

They Are Billions drops you into a steampunk post-apocalyptic world where the last humans are fighting to survive. Your job is to build, expand, and defend your colony against massive waves of infected enemies. Every decision counts – one weak point, and everything you’ve built can fall apart in seconds.

Pro tip Start small and focus on defenses early. Expanding too fast without protecting your core base will almost always lead to disaster.

The game shines thanks to its “one life per run” survival mode, which keeps the pressure high. You’ll upgrade technologies, strengthen your economy, and perfect your strategy over dozens of replayable maps. The mix of tension, control, and resource management makes every moment feel urgent and rewarding.

Final Verdict:

If you loved Frostpunk’s sense of urgency and survival under pressure, you’ll feel right at home here. It’s one of the most intense strategy games ever made and a must-play for anyone who enjoys testing their city-building and leadership skills.

2. Frostpunk 2 [City Builder in a Frozen Wasteland]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival city builder, strategy Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s 11 Bit Studios Average playtime 40–80 hours (estimated) Metacritic score 85

Frostpunk 2 takes you back into a world where the cold never ends. Set decades after the first game, people are trying to rebuild their cities and survive in a frozen wasteland. As the leader, you must make tough choices, manage resources, and keep your society together while the world falls apart.

You’ll build huge frozen cities, plan layouts your own way, and deal with hard moral decisions that affect every citizen. Bigger maps, better tools, and more freedom make this sequel feel more alive – but also more dangerous. Your every move can change how people live, work, and hope.

Pro tip Watch your people’s beliefs. As the city grows, different groups will want different things – and choosing sides can lead to real trouble.

With beautiful icy landscapes and a focus on human survival, Frostpunk 2 takes the series to a new level. It’s about more than staying warm – it’s about keeping your people united when everything seems lost.

Final Verdict:

If you liked Frostpunk, you’ll love how Frostpunk 2 builds on it. It’s bigger, deeper, and full of emotional choices that test what it means to protect humanity.

3. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition [Historical Strategy With High Replay Value]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), historical city builder Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 1997 / Definitive Edition 2019 Creator/s World’s Edge / Forgotten Empires Average playtime 50–120 hours Metacritic score 84

Age of Empires is a classic strategy game where you build your own civilization and lead it through history. This game stands proudly among Age of Empires-style strategy games, offering deep planning and epic historical campaigns. The Definitive Edition updates the 1997 game with 4K graphics, a new soundtrack, and easier controls. It’s all about gathering resources, building cities, and training armies to take on rival nations.

You start with a few workers and slowly grow your town by collecting food, wood, and gold. As your people advance, you unlock new technologies and build stronger armies. Each story campaign is based on real events, so you get to learn history while playing.

Pro tip Gather food first! A strong food supply means faster growth, more villagers, and a better chance to win big battles later.

With better visuals and smoother gameplay, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition feels both new and familiar. It’s great for players who like strategy, resource management, and the challenge of building a strong city from almost nothing.

Final Verdict:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition shines for its mix of history, strategy, and creativity. Instead of surviving the cold like in Frostpunk, you’ll be building civilizations that grow, fight, and thrive – a great choice for players who love planning and watching their cities rise.

4. Empire Earth [Civilization Survival Across the Ages]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), civilization builder Platforms PC Year of release 2001 Creator/s Stainless Steel Studios / Sierra Entertainment Average playtime 60–150 hours Metacritic score 81

Empire Earth lets you build and lead your civilization from the Stone Age to the Space Age. You’ll gather resources, train armies, and develop technology as your people move through 14 different time periods. Every new age brings new buildings, units, and tools to help your empire grow stronger.

What makes Empire Earth special is how it shows the progress of humanity. You start with simple huts and swords, but end with futuristic cities, laser weapons, and flying machines. It’s exciting to see how your small village slowly becomes a powerful empire that stands the test of time.

Pro tip Don’t level up too fast. Build a strong economy first so you have the resources to stay safe when enemies attack later.

The game offers tons of replay value with big campaigns and different ways to play. You can build peacefully, prepare for war, or just enjoy watching your city grow across centuries. It’s a great pick for players who like strategy and seeing how their choices shape the future.

Final Verdict:

Empire Earth is perfect for players who love games like Frostpunk but want a longer, history-based challenge. It’s all about building, surviving, and guiding your people through the ages.

5. Rise of Nations: Extended Edition [Nation-Building With Harsh Decisions]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), empire builder Platforms PC Year of release 2014 (original 2003) Creator/s SkyBox Labs / Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 40–100 hours Metacritic score tbd

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition is a strategy game where you grow a small town into a huge nation. You’ll build cities, collect resources, and lead armies to take over new lands. The game moves through time, starting in the ancient era and ending in the modern age, showing how your civilization grows and changes. This makes the game one of the best 4X games our there.

What makes Rise of Nations special is how smoothly it connects city-building with war strategy. You don’t just fight battles – you manage borders, balance your economy, and keep your people safe while expanding your empire. Every decision matters, and one mistake can change the course of your nation’s history.

Pro tip Take new land early. A bigger territory gives you more resources and helps your nation stay strong when wars begin.

Each nation has special powers and wonders that make it unique, and the border system gives your world a realistic feel. The updated edition makes everything smoother, from faster controls to clearer graphics, while keeping the charm of the original game.

Final Verdict:

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition is perfect for players who like strategy games that mix building and conquest. It gives you the freedom to grow your empire your way – through brains, battles, or both – and rewards careful planning and smart use of resources.

6. Stronghold: Warlords [Fortress Defense in Brutal Times]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), castle builder Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Firefly Studios Average playtime 40–80 hours Metacritic score 65

Stronghold: Warlords is a castle-building strategy game set in ancient East Asia. You’ll build fortresses, train armies, and protect your people while trying to grow your kingdom. Each mission challenges you to keep your economy running and your walls standing during tough sieges.

The game has beautiful Asian landscapes and detailed castles that you can design however you want. You’ll collect resources, build defenses, and use smart planning to outlast enemies. With powerful warlords to command and different campaigns to play, every battle feels exciting and full of action.

Pro tip Make friends with nearby warlords early. They can send you extra troops, gold, and supplies when the fighting gets hard.

What makes Stronghold: Warlords special is how it mixes strategy and creativity. You can spend time designing the perfect base or jump into big wars to test your strength as a leader. Fans who enjoy mixing strategy with close combat might also like our guide to the best tactical RPG games.

Final Verdict:

Stronghold: Warlords combines smart city planning with thrilling siege battles. It’s a solid pick for players who love building strong defenses, managing resources, and proving their strategy skills under pressure.

7. Northgard [Viking Survival and Clan Strategy]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), survival city builder Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2018 Creator/s Shiro Games Average playtime 40–100 hours Metacritic score 81

Northgard is a Viking strategy game where you lead a small clan trying to survive the kind of cold and dangerous land most people wouldn’t. You’ll build villages, gather food, and fight enemies as you explore new areas and grow stronger.

Each clan has its own special skills, like farming faster or fighting harder, which makes every game feel different. You’ll also need to deal with changing seasons – warm summers help you grow, but harsh winters test your planning and resource skills.

Pro tip Always save food and firewood before winter. A bad storm can wipe out your clan if you don’t plan ahead.

The game’s colorful world and calm music make it easy to enjoy while still giving you a challenge. You can play alone or with friends in multiplayer, making every match a new story of survival and teamwork.

Final Verdict:

Northgard is a great choice for fans of games like Frostpunk who enjoy strategy and survival. It’s fun, smart, and lets you feel like a true Viking leader.

8. Factorio [Automation Strategy for Harsh Environments]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Strategy, automation, base builder Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Wube Software Average playtime 100+ hours Metacritic score 90

Factorio is a factory-building game where you crash on an alien planet and must build machines to survive. You’ll mine resources, make tools, and set up production lines that grow bigger and faster over time. As your base expands, you’ll also need to fight off alien attacks to keep your machines safe.

The game’s simple top-down look hides deep gameplay. Every new machine connects to another, creating massive automated systems that are satisfying to design and improve. You can spend hours organizing belts, robots, and power grids to make everything run perfectly.

Pro tip Leave plenty of space between your machines. You’ll need room to expand your factory as it grows.

You can also play co-op with friends or use mods to change how the game works, adding endless ways to play. It’s a game about planning, building, and problem-solving that never really ends. As part of the growing world of games like Factorio, this title rewards players who love automation, efficiency, and creative problem-solving.

Final Verdict:

Factorio is a must-play for anyone who enjoys strategy and building games. It turns simple ideas into complex, satisfying systems, making it perfect for players who love solving problems and watching their creations come to life.

9. Conan Unconquered [Defend Against Relentless Armies]

Our score 6.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), survival base builder Platforms PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Petroglyph Games / Funcom Average playtime 30–60 hours Metacritic score 62

Conan Unconquered is a survival strategy game set in the world of Conan the Barbarian. You must build your base, train soldiers, and defend your city from huge waves of enemies. Each round gets harder, testing how well you can gather resources and keep your walls standing.

The game mixes fantasy and strategy, with deadly monsters, magic, and big armies to fight. You can play alone or with a friend, building strong defenses and working together to survive. Its desert setting, fire-filled battles, and dark style make it feel like you’re fighting for every inch of ground.

Pro tip Build walls, traps, and towers early. It’s much easier to stop enemies before they reach your city.

What makes Conan Unconquered different is that it’s about lasting as long as you can, not taking over new lands. You win by surviving, not by conquering.

Final Verdict:

Conan Unconquered is great for fans of games like Frostpunk who want more action and fighting. It’s tough, fast, and all about using smart strategy to stay alive.

10. Starcraft II [Futuristic Strategy With Life-or-Death Choices]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), sci-fi Platforms PC Year of release 2010 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 50–200 hours Metacritic score 93

Starcraft II is a sci-fi strategy game where three groups – the Terran, Protoss, and Zerg–fight for control of space. You’ll build bases, gather resources, and command armies in battles that test your speed and decision-making. Each group has its own look, units, and fighting style, making every match feel different.

The game’s story campaign is full of exciting missions and movie-style scenes that make it feel like you’re part of an epic war. If you love commanding armies and leading huge battles, you can find more epic fights in our best war games roundup. You can also play online with friends or other players, where matches are fast, intense, and always fair thanks to great balance.

Pro tip Start each match by building workers and gathering resources quickly. A strong economy helps you win faster.

Starcraft II is known for its smooth gameplay and endless replay value. Whether you like to attack fast or build up slowly, there’s always a strategy that works for you.

Final Verdict:

Starcraft II is a must-play for anyone who enjoys strategy, planning, and action. It’s fast, smart, and full of exciting battles that keep you coming back.

11. Empire Earth 3 [Civilization Management With Survival Stakes]

Our score 5.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), civilization builder Platforms PC Year of release 2007 Creator/s Mad Doc Software / Sierra Entertainment Average playtime 50–120 hours Metacritic score 50

Empire Earth 3 lets you lead your people through history, starting in the Stone Age and moving all the way to the future. You’ll build cities, gather resources, and fight battles as your world changes around you. Every new age brings new buildings, weapons, and technologies to master.

The game includes weather and seasonal changes that can help or hurt your progress. Snow slows down armies, while storms or heat can make it harder to keep your economy running. These small details make survival as important as winning wars.

Pro tip Plan your attacks around the weather. Storms can hide your army’s movement but may also weaken your troops.

You can expand your empire, defend your cities, and explore the world while watching your civilization grow from simple huts to futuristic skyscrapers.

Final Verdict:

Empire Earth 3 is a solid choice for players who like strategy games with a mix of building, survival, and history. Watching your civilization grow through the ages while facing new challenges makes every moment feel rewarding.

12. Banished [Exile Survival and Community Management]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game City builder, survival strategy Platforms PC Year of release 2014 Creator/s Shining Rock Software Average playtime 40–100 hours Metacritic score 73

Banished is a village-building game where a group of exiled people must survive and rebuild their lives in a wild land. You’ll build homes, grow crops, and keep your people warm and fed as the seasons change.

There are no enemies or battles – your biggest challenge is nature. Harsh winters, sickness, and food shortages can quickly destroy your village if you don’t plan carefully. You can also trade with merchants to get rare goods and help your town grow.

Pro tip Always store extra food and firewood. A bad winter can wipe out your village fast.

The game looks simple but feels deep. Watching families grow and survive over time gives a real sense of progress and makes every choice matter.

Final Verdict:

Banished is a calm yet challenging city-building game that rewards smart planning. It’s perfect for players who enjoy guiding small communities and watching them grow through hard work and survival.

13. Surviving the Aftermath [Post-Apocalyptic Colony Strategy]

Our score 6.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival city builder, strategy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Iceflake Studios / Paradox Interactive Average playtime 50–120 hours Metacritic score 69

Surviving the Aftermath is a city-building survival game set after a huge disaster wipes out most of the world. You lead a group of survivors trying to rebuild, find food and water, and stay alive in a dangerous, changing world.

You’ll build shelters, collect materials, and defend your people from bandits and harsh weather. Every decision counts – one bad move can put your whole colony at risk. You can also send people out to explore the wasteland, bringing back supplies or new survivors to help your community grow. The game’s ability to test your leadership under pressure makes it one of the best survival games.

Pro tip Build medical tents and wells early. Without clean water and healthcare, your survivors won’t last long.

The game’s world looks rough and broken, but slowly comes back to life as you rebuild. Each playthrough feels different, with new events and challenges that keep things exciting.

Final Verdict:

Surviving the Aftermath is perfect for fans of games like Frostpunk who enjoy tough survival and rebuilding stories. It’s a game about hope, teamwork, and making the best of a broken world.

14. Endzone: A World Apart [Survive a Toxic Wasteland]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival city builder, strategy Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Gentlymad Studios / Assemble Entertainment Average playtime 60–120 hours Metacritic score 72

Endzone: A World Apart is a survival city-building game set after a nuclear disaster. You lead a small group of people trying to build a safe home, find clean water, and stay alive in a world filled with radiation and dust.

You’ll gather materials, plant food, and protect your settlers from droughts, toxic rain, and sandstorms. As your town grows, you can explore old ruins and research new technology to make life a little easier for everyone.

Pro tip Always store extra food and water. Droughts and radiation storms can hit when you least expect it.

The game looks realistic, showing a broken world that’s slowly coming back to life. Each map feels different, and the changing weather keeps things challenging. When you’re ready for more games set after the fall of civilization, make sure to take a look at this guide to the best post-apocalyptic games.

Final Verdict:

Endzone: A World Apart is a great pick for players who enjoy survival city builders with real challenges. It’s all about smart planning, protecting your people, and proving that life can grow again even after disaster.

15. Kingdoms Reborn [Rebuild Civilization in a Harsh World]

Our score 5.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game City builder, colony simulation Platforms PC Year of release 2020 (Early Access) Creator/s Earthshine Average playtime 50–150 hours Metacritic score N/A (Early Access)

Kingdoms Reborn is a city-building game where you help people rebuild society after the fall of the old world. You start with a few settlers and slowly grow your town by gathering resources, building houses, and keeping everyone happy and fed.

The game uses cards to unlock new buildings and upgrades, which makes each playthrough feel different. Every world is randomly generated, so you’ll always face new challenges and landscapes. You can also play with friends online, working together or competing to build the best kingdom.

Pro tip Make sure your people are happy early on. Happy citizens work harder and help your city grow faster.

The world is bright and peaceful, making it a relaxing game even when times get tough. Building a thriving city from nothing feels rewarding and fun.

Final Verdict:

Kingdoms Reborn is perfect for players who like city-building and strategy games with a peaceful tone. It’s fun, creative, and gives you endless ways to grow your own thriving kingdom.

16. Caesar IV [Roman City Building With Survival Challenges]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game City builder, historical strategy Platforms PC Year of release 2006 Creator/s Tilted Mill Entertainment / Sierra Entertainment Average playtime 40–100 hours Metacritic score 74

Caesar IV is a city-building game set in ancient Rome, where you play as a governor running your own Roman city. You’ll build homes, farms, and markets, while keeping your people happy with food, religion, and jobs.

The game looks great for its time, with detailed 3D cities full of temples, roads, and statues. You can play campaign mode to climb the ranks of Roman power or sandbox mode to build freely without limits.

Pro tip Keep houses close to food markets and temples. It makes people happier and keeps your city running smoothly.

Keeping balance is key – if you forget food, people will go hungry; if you ignore the army, invaders might strike. It’s all about smart planning and steady growth.

Final Verdict:

Caesar IV offers a classic city-building experience full of charm and challenge. It’s perfect for anyone who loves planning, problem-solving, and watching their Roman city come to life.

17. Farthest Frontier [Frontier Settlement Strategy With Hardships]

Our score 6.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival city builder, strategy Platforms PC Year of release 2022 (Early Access) Creator/s Crate Entertainment Average playtime 60–150 hours Metacritic score N/A (Early Access)

Farthest Frontier is a city-building game where you lead a small group of settlers trying to survive and grow in the wilderness. You’ll build houses, farm crops, and protect your people from hunger, sickness, and bandits.

The game has lots of detail – you must plan crops carefully, store food for winter, and make tools to keep your town running. The weather changes with each season, and beautiful graphics make the world feel alive and harsh at the same time.

Pro tip Build wells early to stop fires before they spread. Water is just as important as food.

Every playthrough is different, with new maps and challenges each time. You’ll need to adapt and plan ahead to help your people survive year after year. If you love expanding peaceful settlements, you’ll find more gems in our best city builder games list.

Final Verdict:

Farthest Frontier is great for fans of hard-but-rewarding survival city builders. It’s about smart planning, teamwork, and turning a small camp into a strong, lasting town.

18. Diplomacy is Not an Option [Survive Waves of Enemies]

Our score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), survival Platforms PC Year of release 2022 (Early Access) Creator/s Door 407 Average playtime 40–100 hours Metacritic score 80

Diplomacy is Not an Option is a medieval survival strategy game where you must build your castle and defend it from endless enemy attacks. As the ruler, you’ll manage food, workers, and soldiers while trying to survive one siege after another.

The game mixes humor and chaos – your villagers complain, soldiers get sick, and enemies never stop coming. You’ll need to balance building your economy with strengthening your defenses. The battles get huge, with hundreds of units fighting at once.

Pro tip Keep extra gold for repairs and upgrades. It’s easy to run out once the fighting starts.

Its bright, detailed art makes every fight easy to follow, and the survival mode keeps things exciting by forcing you to plan ahead and react fast. If defending your city from endless waves is your favorite part, check out our best tower defense games list for more action-packed survival challenges.

Final Verdict:

Diplomacy is Not an Option is a fun mix of city-building and nonstop battles. It’s perfect for players who enjoy planning smart defenses, managing resources, and surviving wave after wave of enemies.

19. Frozenheim [Viking Survival in Frozen Lands]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game City builder, real-time strategy (RTS), survival Platforms PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Paranoid Interactive / Untold Tales, Hyperstrange, and Gamersky Games Average playtime 40–100 hours Metacritic score 67

Frozenheim is a Viking survival and city-building game where you lead your clan through the frozen north. You’ll build homes, gather food, and defend your village from enemies while dealing with the harsh cold and changing seasons.

Each season brings new challenges. Winters are long and deadly, while summers give you time to farm, hunt, and prepare for battle. You can play through a story mode, take part in skirmishes, or test your skills in survival mode.

Pro tip Store extra food and firewood before winter. Your villagers won’t make it through the cold without them.

The game’s beautiful Nordic setting and calm music make it easy to get lost in the world. It’s all about planning ahead and keeping your people safe when the storms roll in.

Final Verdict:

Frozenheim is the perfect blend of peaceful city-building and tense survival moments. It’s ideal for players who want to lead a Viking clan through changing seasons and prove they can survive the frozen wilds.

20. Cossacks 3 [Massive Battles With Harsh Strategy]

Our score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy (RTS), historical war Platforms PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s GSC Game World Average playtime 50–120 hours Metacritic score 63

Cossacks 3 is a strategy game set in the 17th and 18th centuries, where you build cities, train armies, and fight huge battles across Europe. It’s inspired by Age of Empires but features even bigger armies and deeper resource systems.

You can control thousands of soldiers at once, making every battle feel massive. To win, you’ll need to manage food, gold, and coal, build defenses, and plan your attacks carefully. The game also includes different nations, each with its own units and style of play.

Pro tip Don’t forget to gather enough food and ammunition–even the strongest army can lose if it runs out of supplies.

Cossacks 3 looks realistic and offers single-player missions, custom games, and online matches, so there’s always something new to try. The game’s gans will love diving deeper into other top RTS games that test planning and quick thinking

Final Verdict:

Cossacks 3 is a must-play for fans of strategy and war games. It’s exciting, challenging, and rewards players who love building strong armies and outsmarting their enemies on the battlefield.

My Overall Verdict

If you enjoy similar games to Frostpunk, you probably like survival, planning, and tough decisions. Whether you like to build cities, fight battles, or manage people, there’s a great game here for you.

For newcomers → Banished .

A simple and relaxing city builder that teaches you how to manage food, homes, and people without being too hard.

A simple and relaxing city builder that teaches you how to manage food, homes, and people without being too hard. For strategy fans → They Are Billions .

A fast, exciting game where you defend your city from endless zombie attacks using smart planning and quick thinking.

A fast, exciting game where you defend your city from endless zombie attacks using smart planning and quick thinking. For builders → Farthest Frontier.

A beautiful but tough game where you grow a village in the wild, facing harsh weather, disease, and bandits.

A beautiful but tough game where you grow a village in the wild, facing harsh weather, disease, and bandits. For storytellers → Frostpunk 2 .

A deep and emotional city builder where every choice matters as you lead people through freezing, desperate times.

A deep and emotional city builder where every choice matters as you lead people through freezing, desperate times. For challenge seekers → Endzone: A World Apart.

A post-apocalyptic builder that’s tough but rewarding, testing your skills as you rebuild life in a dangerous world.

FAQs

What is the best game like Frostpunk?

They Are Billions is one of the best games like Frostpunk. It combines survival, base-building, and real-time battles where you must protect humanity from massive zombie swarms and manage your city under pressure.

What type of game is Frostpunk?

Frostpunk is a survival city builder that challenges you to lead a frozen colony. You’ll gather resources, keep your people warm, and make moral choices that decide whether your society thrives or collapses.

How many hours of gameplay is Frostpunk?

The main story takes about 10–15 hours to complete, but playing all scenarios, survival modes, and DLC can stretch your total playtime to around 40–50 hours, depending on your choices.

Is there an end in Frostpunk?

Yes. Each scenario has an ending based on how well you manage your city. You either survive the final storm or fail due to low hope, starvation, or the death of your citizens.

What is the hardest scenario in Frostpunk?

The hardest scenarios are “The Last Autumn” and “On the Edge.” Both require expert planning, resource balance, and quick decisions to prevent hunger, rebellion, and collapse during extreme conditions.

What is the difference between Frostpunk and Frostpunk 2?

Frostpunk 2 expands the world with larger maps, deeper city systems, and new moral challenges. It focuses more on politics, technology, and rebuilding humanity decades after the original game.