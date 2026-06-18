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Home » Games » Game Guides » Best Right-Wingers EAFC 26

Best Right-Wingers EAFC 26

Tringë Cakaj Elshani
Tringë Cakaj Elshani Tech Writer | Turn Passion into Playful and Practical Game Guides
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: June 18, 2026
Best Right-Wingers EAFC 26
Image credit: Bright Future, EA Vancouver

The best right wingers in EAFC 26 are essential for stretching defenses and creating scoring opportunities, giving your squad unpredictability in attack.

In Career Mode, the right winger role becomes even more important. Managers often look for young talent who can develop into world-class stars, while others target mature players already capable of making an immediate impact.

This guide explores the best right wingers in EAFC 26, from affordable wonderkids with massive growth potential to established young stars ready to dominate top leagues right now. Use this list to scout, plan transfers, and build the ultimate Career Mode squad.

Right-Wingers with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

For many Career Mode managers, the most rewarding part of EAFC 26 is discovering and developing young players into future superstars. 

Right wingers are particularly exciting to scout because they can completely change the way your team attacks with pace, flair, and creativity. Signing a player with high potential not only strengthens your squad immediately but also ensures you have a cornerstone for success several seasons down the line.

Career Mode in EAFC 26 emphasizes long-term planning, and those who invest in the right talent early are often rewarded with massive growth by year three or four. This makes the transfer market a crucial part of your strategy, where smart decisions can define the trajectory of your club. 

Some managers prefer to chase big names already shining on the biggest stages, while others enjoy unearthing hidden gems – wonderkids who may start with modest ratings but can grow into world-class wingers under the right guidance.

In the next section, I’ve assembled a list of the top 10 right wingers with the best Career Mode potential in EAFC 26. This includes a mix of established young stars and budget-friendly prospects perfect for ambitious managers.

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Who are the best Right-Wingers you can buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

Who are the best Right-Wingers you can buy in FC 26 Career Mode

The best right wingers in EAFC 26 Career Mode bring pace, flair, and long-term growth to any squad. Some are affordable hidden gems, while others are destined to become global superstars. Below is a table of the standout talents to consider.

Player NameAgeClubPositionMarket Value (Est.)Current RatingPotential Rating
Lamine Yamal18FC BarcelonaRW€148–155M8995
Antonio Nusa21RB LeipzigRW/LW€18–22M7688
Matías Soulé23AS RomaRW€17–23M7985
Arda Güler21Real MadridCAM/RW€38–42M8188
Facundo Buonanotte21Leicester CityRW€14–20M7684
Désiré Doué20Paris SGRW/CM€55–60M7689
Amad Diallo23Manchester UtdRW€28–32M7885
Johan Bakayoko23PSV EindhovenRW€31–35M8188
Ángelo Gabriel21Al-NassrRW€10–15M7484
Oscar Gloukh22RB SalzburgRW/CAM€18–24M7685

Note: Ratings & values are estimates based on EAFC trends; final numbers in EAFC 26 may differ.

1. Lamine Yamal [Best Ultimate Right Winger Wonderkid]

Lamine Yamal - Best Ultimate Right Winger Wonderkid
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club18 / Spain / FC Barcelona
Overall rating (OVR)89
Pace (PAC)85
Shooting (SHO)81
Passing (PAS)86
Dribbling (DRI)90
Defending (DEF)23
Preferred footLeft

Lamine Yamal headlines the list as a generational talent with world-class potential. Already sitting at an elite 89 overall baseline at just 18 years old, his flawless close control, high acceleration, and supreme vision make him the ultimate foundational block to dominate the right flank for over a decade.

2. Antonio Nusa [Best Pacey Inverted Winger]

Antonio Nusa - Best Pacey Inverted Winger
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club21 / Norway / RB Leipzig
Overall rating (OVR)76
**Pace (PAC) **87
Shooting (SHO)71
Passing (PAS)71
Dribbling (DRI)81
Defending (DEF)38
Preferred footRight

Antonio Nusa offers an incredibly exciting, budget-friendly option for managers looking to add electric pace to their attack. Now playing his football at RB Leipzig, his high agility and flair enable him to cut inside effortlessly from wide positions to destabilize defensive blocks.

3. Matías Soulé [Best Technical Inverted Playmaker]

Matías Soulé - Best Technical Inverted Playmaker
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club23 / Argentina / AS Roma
Overall rating (OVR)79
Pace (PAC)77
Shooting (SHO)76
Passing (PAS)79
Dribbling (DRI)82
Defending (DEF)44
Preferred footLeft

Operating as a creative inside forward for AS Roma, Soulé blends elegant technical execution with a sharp eye for a defense-splitting pass. His left-footed profile on the right wing makes him perfect for possession-heavy systems where wingers are instructed to drift centrally and orchestrate.

4. Arda Güler [Best Creative Inside Forward]

Arda Güler - Best Creative Inside Forward
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club21 / Turkey / Real Madrid
Overall rating (OVR)81
Pace (PAC)70
Shooting (SHO)77
Passing (PAS)83
Dribbling (DRI)83
Defending (DEF)52
Preferred footLeft

Real Madrid’s Turkish prodigy delivers immediate elite quality alongside an impressive long-term growth curve. Primarily a playmaker, Güler uses his exceptional passing skills and high composure to unlock low defensive blocks, shifting smoothly between attacking midfield and wide-right roles.

5. Facundo Buonanotte [Best Flank Orchestrator]

Facundo Buonanotte - Best Flank Orchestrator
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club21 / Argentina / Leicester City
Overall rating (OVR)76
Pace (PAC)76
Shooting (SHO)71
Passing (PAS)75
Dribbling (DRI)79
Defending (DEF)45
Preferred footLeft

Buonanotte provides fantastic tactical flexibility and a great baseline for smart investments. Capable of operating as a traditional winger or moving inside to fill a central attacking midfield pocket, his crisp dribbling control offers great long-term value for mid-tier clubs.

6. Désiré Doué [Best High-Growth Versatile Attacker]

Désiré Doué- Best High-Growth Versatile Attacker
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club20 / France / Paris SG
Overall rating (OVR)76
Pace (PAC)79
Shooting (SHO)70
Passing (PAS)72
Dribbling (DRI)81
Defending (DEF)52
Preferred footRight

Now representing Paris Saint-Germain, Doué is a physically robust and highly versatile wide option. His balanced ball-carrying mechanics and defensive work rate allow him to function across the midfield or high up the pitch, developing into a powerful structural asset.

7. Amad Diallo [Best Close-Control Trickster]

Amad Diallo - Best Close-Control Trickster
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club23 / Ivory Coast / Manchester Utd
Overall rating (OVR)78
Pace (PAC)80
Shooting (SHO)72
Passing (PAS)74
Dribbling (DRI)82
Defending (DEF)42
Preferred footLeft

Amad Diallo is a nimble right-sided attacker with superb agility and exceptional close-control dribbling. He thrives in tight spaces inside the final third, shifting direction seamlessly to create high-value shot opportunities or win crucial penalties for Manchester United.

8. Johan Bakayoko [Best Explosive Touchline Winger]

Johan Bakayoko - Best Explosive Touchline Winger
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club23 / Belgium / PSV Eindhoven
Overall rating (OVR)81
Pace (PAC)83
Shooting (SHO)75
Passing (PAS)76
Dribbling (DRI)84
Defending (DEF)32
Preferred footLeft

Bakayoko brings immediate explosive flair on the wing with plenty of room left to grow. Remaining a dominant force for PSV Eindhoven, his blend of raw sprint speed and high physical strength allows him to hold off fullbacks before whipping in accurate crosses.

9. Ángelo Gabriel [Best Flair-Heavy Budget Option]

Ángelo Gabriel - Best Flair-Heavy Budget Option
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club21 / Brazil / Al-Nassr
Overall rating (OVR)74
Pace (PAC)81
Shooting (SHO)65
Passing (PAS)70
Dribbling (DRI)79
Defending (DEF)33
Preferred footLeft

Playing his football for Al-Nassr, Ángelo Gabriel is a flair-heavy winger who specializes in isolating defenders in one-on-one scenarios. His excellent balance and tricks make him a fun developmental project for managers looking to polish a raw, high-potential asset.

10. Oscar Gloukh [Best Central-Drifting Wide Playmaker]

Oscar Gloukh - Best Central-Drifting Wide Playmaker
AttributeDetail
Age/Nationality/Club22 / Israel / RB Salzburg
Overall rating (OVR)76
Pace (PAC)76
Shooting (SHO)70
Passing (PAS)75
Dribbling (DRI)79
Defending (DEF)41
Preferred footRight

Representing RB Salzburg, Gloukh is a technically intelligent right-winger who behaves like a traditional number 10. He focuses heavily on short combinations, link-up transitions, and delivering intelligent through-balls, keeping your attacking lines highly dynamic.

These RWs’ creativity, pace, and high potential will transform your squad for seasons to come. Lamine Yamal headlines the list as a generational talent with world-class potential, while Antonio Nusa and Facundo Buonanotte offer exciting, budget-friendly options. 

Arda Güler and Johan Bakayoko are pricier but deliver immediate quality alongside impressive growth. For managers seeking proven stars, Saka and Rodrygo are must-buys. 

Those balancing budgets will find Nico Williams and Michael Olise to be ideal picks, combining strong current ability with the chance to develop into elite attackers.

Best Right-Wingers for Lower League Teams

Best Right-Wingers for Lower League Teams

Finding the right winger for a smaller club in EAFC 26 Career Mode is all about maximizing value while keeping long-term growth in mind. These players are affordable compared to elite stars yet possess the potential to become world-class, making them perfect for managers working on tighter budgets.

Player NameAgeClubPositionMarket Value (Est.)Current RatingPotential Rating
Antonio Nusa21RB LeipzigRW/LW€18–22M7688
Johan Bakayoko23PSV EindhovenRW€31–35M8188
Désiré Doué20Paris SGRW/CM€55–60M7689
Savinho22Manchester CityRW€23–28M8288
Arda Güler21Real MadridCAM/RW€38–42M8188

Why these picks?

For managers outside the top leagues, these five wingers strike the ideal balance between affordability and high ceilings. 

Doué and Nusa are versatile, athletic players who can grow into key starters across several seasons. Bakayoko and Savinho bring immediate flair with room to improve, while Güler offers elite technical ability at a reasonable cost. Each provides future-proof options for ambitious lower-league projects.

Best Right-Wingers for Top League Teams

Best Right-Wingers for Top League Teams

When managing a top-flight club in EAFC 26, the goal is to sign players who can deliver instantly while still having room to grow into world-class superstars. These right wingers already have elite ratings, Champions League experience, and the ability to carry your team in the biggest matches.

Player NameAgeClubPositionMarket Value (Est.)Current RatingPotential Rating
Bukayo Saka24ArsenalRW€120–125M8890
Rodrygo Goes25Real MadridRW€90–117M8691
Xavi Simons23RB LeipzigRW/CAM€65–70M8489
Nico Williams23Athletic ClubRW/LW€78–82M8689
Michael Olise24Bayern MünchenRW€75–80M8488

Why these picks?
For top league managers, these wingers bring immediate impact and future-proof quality. Saka is arguably the best young right winger in the game, offering pace, technical excellence, and leadership potential. 

Rodrygo provides Real Madrid pedigree with the ability to shine on Europe’s biggest stage. Xavi Simons is a versatile attacker who can play wide or centrally, ideal for tactical flexibility. For clubs seeking slightly more affordable yet elite options, Nico Williams and Olise combine high potential with resale value, making them smart long-term investments.

Cheap Wonderkid Right-Wingers in EAFC 26 Career Mode

Cheap Wonderkid Right-Wingers in EAFC 26 Career Mode

For managers working with tighter budgets in EAFC 26, the right wing is a position where you can uncover hidden gems. These wonderkids may not start out as the highest-rated players, but with the right development, they can become game-changing attackers. Signing them early gives you both long-term quality and strong resale value, making them perfect for Career Mode projects.

Player NameAgeClubPositionMarket Value (Est.)Current RatingPotential Rating
Roony Bardghji20F.C. CopenhagenRW€3–8M7184
Ben Doak20MiddlesbroughRW€4–7M7085
Ángelo Gabriel21Al-NassrRW€10–15M7484
Facundo Buonanotte21Leicester CityRW€14–20M7684
Antonio Nusa21RB LeipzigRW/LW€18–22M7688

These cheap right-wing prospects won’t dominate immediately, but are excellent long-term projects. Nusa and Doué offer versatility and athleticism, Bardghji and Gabriel bring flair at bargain prices, and Doak is a raw but exciting winger ready to grow into a future star.

EAFC 26 Best Right Wingers

Scoring goals wins games, and I’ve already scouted other positions to help you build a complete squad. Check out these guides if you want the full picture.

  • Best Right Wingers – These wingers bring insane pace and pinpoint crosses that can break defenses wide open. Use them to constantly pressure opponents and set up lethal attacks.
  • Best Left Wingers – Agile and unpredictable, these players can dribble past defenders and create scoring chances from tough angles. They’re perfect for switching the attack and keeping your rivals guessing.
  • Best CAMs – Visionary midfielders who control tempo and deliver killer through balls for your forwards. They’re the engine behind every strong attack, giving you full tactical control.
  • Best Right Midfielders – Tireless runners with the stamina to dominate wide areas while supporting both defense and attack. Their movement opens space and keeps opponents on their toes.
  • Best Left Midfielders – Balanced creators who can contribute offensively and drop back to help defend. They add versatility to your squad and help maintain consistent pressure across the pitch.

Keep hunting for these talents and tweaking your lineup to rack up goals and dominate every match in Career Mode!

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Tringë Cakaj Elshani

Tech Writer | Turn Passion into Playful and Practical Game Guides

Hi, I’m Tringë – a tech writer who enjoys making complicated things easier to understand.
My background spans technical writing, teaching, AI training, and content strategy, and I’m always looking for ways to make complex topics feel approachable and practical.
At Eneba Hub, I primarily focus on CS2, where I lead content covering skins, market trends, and the mechanics behind them.
When I’m not writing, you’ll probably find me chasing down a puzzling coding tutorial I swore I’d finish, sketching out plans for my next travel adventure, or exploring languages and layered storytelling.

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