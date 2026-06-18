Best Right-Wingers EAFC 26

The best right wingers in EAFC 26 are essential for stretching defenses and creating scoring opportunities, giving your squad unpredictability in attack.

In Career Mode, the right winger role becomes even more important . Managers often look for young talent who can develop into world-class stars, while others target mature players already capable of making an immediate impact.

This guide explores the best right wingers in EAFC 26, from affordable wonderkids with massive growth potential to established young stars ready to dominate top leagues right now. Use this list to scout, plan transfers, and build the ultimate Career Mode squad.

Right-Wingers with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

For many Career Mode managers, the most rewarding part of EAFC 26 is discovering and developing young players into future superstars.

Right wingers are particularly exciting to scout because they can completely change the way your team attacks with pace, flair, and creativity. Signing a player with high potential not only strengthens your squad immediately but also ensures you have a cornerstone for success several seasons down the line.

Career Mode in EAFC 26 emphasizes long-term planning, and those who invest in the right talent early are often rewarded with massive growth by year three or four. This makes the transfer market a crucial part of your strategy, where smart decisions can define the trajectory of your club.

Some managers prefer to chase big names already shining on the biggest stages, while others enjoy unearthing hidden gems – wonderkids who may start with modest ratings but can grow into world-class wingers under the right guidance.

In the next section, I’ve assembled a list of the top 10 right wingers with the best Career Mode potential in EAFC 26. This includes a mix of established young stars and budget-friendly prospects perfect for ambitious managers.

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Who are the best Right-Wingers you can buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

The best right wingers in EAFC 26 Career Mode bring pace, flair, and long-term growth to any squad. Some are affordable hidden gems, while others are destined to become global superstars. Below is a table of the standout talents to consider.

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Lamine Yamal 18 FC Barcelona RW €148–155M 89 95 Antonio Nusa 21 RB Leipzig RW/LW €18–22M 76 88 Matías Soulé 23 AS Roma RW €17–23M 79 85 Arda Güler 21 Real Madrid CAM/RW €38–42M 81 88 Facundo Buonanotte 21 Leicester City RW €14–20M 76 84 Désiré Doué 20 Paris SG RW/CM €55–60M 76 89 Amad Diallo 23 Manchester Utd RW €28–32M 78 85 Johan Bakayoko 23 PSV Eindhoven RW €31–35M 81 88 Ángelo Gabriel 21 Al-Nassr RW €10–15M 74 84 Oscar Gloukh 22 RB Salzburg RW/CAM €18–24M 76 85

Note: Ratings & values are estimates based on EAFC trends; final numbers in EAFC 26 may differ.

1. Lamine Yamal [Best Ultimate Right Winger Wonderkid]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 18 / Spain / FC Barcelona Overall rating (OVR) 89 Pace (PAC) 85 Shooting (SHO) 81 Passing (PAS) 86 Dribbling (DRI) 90 Defending (DEF) 23 Preferred foot Left

Lamine Yamal headlines the list as a generational talent with world-class potential. Already sitting at an elite 89 overall baseline at just 18 years old, his flawless close control, high acceleration, and supreme vision make him the ultimate foundational block to dominate the right flank for over a decade.

2. Antonio Nusa [Best Pacey Inverted Winger]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Norway / RB Leipzig Overall rating (OVR) 76 **Pace (PAC) ** 87 Shooting (SHO) 71 Passing (PAS) 71 Dribbling (DRI) 81 Defending (DEF) 38 Preferred foot Right

Antonio Nusa offers an incredibly exciting, budget-friendly option for managers looking to add electric pace to their attack. Now playing his football at RB Leipzig, his high agility and flair enable him to cut inside effortlessly from wide positions to destabilize defensive blocks.

3. Matías Soulé [Best Technical Inverted Playmaker]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Argentina / AS Roma Overall rating (OVR) 79 Pace (PAC) 77 Shooting (SHO) 76 Passing (PAS) 79 Dribbling (DRI) 82 Defending (DEF) 44 Preferred foot Left

Operating as a creative inside forward for AS Roma, Soulé blends elegant technical execution with a sharp eye for a defense-splitting pass. His left-footed profile on the right wing makes him perfect for possession-heavy systems where wingers are instructed to drift centrally and orchestrate.

4. Arda Güler [Best Creative Inside Forward]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Turkey / Real Madrid Overall rating (OVR) 81 Pace (PAC) 70 Shooting (SHO) 77 Passing (PAS) 83 Dribbling (DRI) 83 Defending (DEF) 52 Preferred foot Left

Real Madrid’s Turkish prodigy delivers immediate elite quality alongside an impressive long-term growth curve. Primarily a playmaker, Güler uses his exceptional passing skills and high composure to unlock low defensive blocks, shifting smoothly between attacking midfield and wide-right roles.

5. Facundo Buonanotte [Best Flank Orchestrator]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Argentina / Leicester City Overall rating (OVR) 76 Pace (PAC) 76 Shooting (SHO) 71 Passing (PAS) 75 Dribbling (DRI) 79 Defending (DEF) 45 Preferred foot Left

Buonanotte provides fantastic tactical flexibility and a great baseline for smart investments. Capable of operating as a traditional winger or moving inside to fill a central attacking midfield pocket, his crisp dribbling control offers great long-term value for mid-tier clubs.

6. Désiré Doué [Best High-Growth Versatile Attacker]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 20 / France / Paris SG Overall rating (OVR) 76 Pace (PAC) 79 Shooting (SHO) 70 Passing (PAS) 72 Dribbling (DRI) 81 Defending (DEF) 52 Preferred foot Right

Now representing Paris Saint-Germain, Doué is a physically robust and highly versatile wide option. His balanced ball-carrying mechanics and defensive work rate allow him to function across the midfield or high up the pitch, developing into a powerful structural asset.

7. Amad Diallo [Best Close-Control Trickster]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Ivory Coast / Manchester Utd Overall rating (OVR) 78 Pace (PAC) 80 Shooting (SHO) 72 Passing (PAS) 74 Dribbling (DRI) 82 Defending (DEF) 42 Preferred foot Left

Amad Diallo is a nimble right-sided attacker with superb agility and exceptional close-control dribbling. He thrives in tight spaces inside the final third, shifting direction seamlessly to create high-value shot opportunities or win crucial penalties for Manchester United.

8. Johan Bakayoko [Best Explosive Touchline Winger]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Belgium / PSV Eindhoven Overall rating (OVR) 81 Pace (PAC) 83 Shooting (SHO) 75 Passing (PAS) 76 Dribbling (DRI) 84 Defending (DEF) 32 Preferred foot Left

Bakayoko brings immediate explosive flair on the wing with plenty of room left to grow. Remaining a dominant force for PSV Eindhoven, his blend of raw sprint speed and high physical strength allows him to hold off fullbacks before whipping in accurate crosses.

9. Ángelo Gabriel [Best Flair-Heavy Budget Option]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Brazil / Al-Nassr Overall rating (OVR) 74 Pace (PAC) 81 Shooting (SHO) 65 Passing (PAS) 70 Dribbling (DRI) 79 Defending (DEF) 33 Preferred foot Left

Playing his football for Al-Nassr, Ángelo Gabriel is a flair-heavy winger who specializes in isolating defenders in one-on-one scenarios. His excellent balance and tricks make him a fun developmental project for managers looking to polish a raw, high-potential asset.

10. Oscar Gloukh [Best Central-Drifting Wide Playmaker]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 22 / Israel / RB Salzburg Overall rating (OVR) 76 Pace (PAC) 76 Shooting (SHO) 70 Passing (PAS) 75 Dribbling (DRI) 79 Defending (DEF) 41 Preferred foot Right

Representing RB Salzburg, Gloukh is a technically intelligent right-winger who behaves like a traditional number 10. He focuses heavily on short combinations, link-up transitions, and delivering intelligent through-balls, keeping your attacking lines highly dynamic.

These RWs’ creativity, pace, and high potential will transform your squad for seasons to come. Lamine Yamal headlines the list as a generational talent with world-class potential, while Antonio Nusa and Facundo Buonanotte offer exciting, budget-friendly options.

Arda Güler and Johan Bakayoko are pricier but deliver immediate quality alongside impressive growth. For managers seeking proven stars, Saka and Rodrygo are must-buys.

Those balancing budgets will find Nico Williams and Michael Olise to be ideal picks, combining strong current ability with the chance to develop into elite attackers.

Best Right-Wingers for Lower League Teams

Finding the right winger for a smaller club in EAFC 26 Career Mode is all about maximizing value while keeping long-term growth in mind. These players are affordable compared to elite stars yet possess the potential to become world-class, making them perfect for managers working on tighter budgets.

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Antonio Nusa 21 RB Leipzig RW/LW €18–22M 76 88 Johan Bakayoko 23 PSV Eindhoven RW €31–35M 81 88 Désiré Doué 20 Paris SG RW/CM €55–60M 76 89 Savinho 22 Manchester City RW €23–28M 82 88 Arda Güler 21 Real Madrid CAM/RW €38–42M 81 88

Why these picks?

For managers outside the top leagues, these five wingers strike the ideal balance between affordability and high ceilings.

Doué and Nusa are versatile, athletic players who can grow into key starters across several seasons. Bakayoko and Savinho bring immediate flair with room to improve, while Güler offers elite technical ability at a reasonable cost. Each provides future-proof options for ambitious lower-league projects.

Best Right-Wingers for Top League Teams

When managing a top-flight club in EAFC 26, the goal is to sign players who can deliver instantly while still having room to grow into world-class superstars. These right wingers already have elite ratings, Champions League experience, and the ability to carry your team in the biggest matches.

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Bukayo Saka 24 Arsenal RW €120–125M 88 90 Rodrygo Goes 25 Real Madrid RW €90–117M 86 91 Xavi Simons 23 RB Leipzig RW/CAM €65–70M 84 89 Nico Williams 23 Athletic Club RW/LW €78–82M 86 89 Michael Olise 24 Bayern München RW €75–80M 84 88

Why these picks?

For top league managers, these wingers bring immediate impact and future-proof quality. Saka is arguably the best young right winger in the game, offering pace, technical excellence, and leadership potential.

Rodrygo provides Real Madrid pedigree with the ability to shine on Europe’s biggest stage. Xavi Simons is a versatile attacker who can play wide or centrally, ideal for tactical flexibility. For clubs seeking slightly more affordable yet elite options, Nico Williams and Olise combine high potential with resale value, making them smart long-term investments.

Cheap Wonderkid Right-Wingers in EAFC 26 Career Mode

For managers working with tighter budgets in EAFC 26, the right wing is a position where you can uncover hidden gems. These wonderkids may not start out as the highest-rated players, but with the right development, they can become game-changing attackers. Signing them early gives you both long-term quality and strong resale value, making them perfect for Career Mode projects.

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Roony Bardghji 20 F.C. Copenhagen RW €3–8M 71 84 Ben Doak 20 Middlesbrough RW €4–7M 70 85 Ángelo Gabriel 21 Al-Nassr RW €10–15M 74 84 Facundo Buonanotte 21 Leicester City RW €14–20M 76 84 Antonio Nusa 21 RB Leipzig RW/LW €18–22M 76 88

These cheap right-wing prospects won’t dominate immediately, but are excellent long-term projects. Nusa and Doué offer versatility and athleticism, Bardghji and Gabriel bring flair at bargain prices, and Doak is a raw but exciting winger ready to grow into a future star.

EAFC 26 Best Right Wingers

Scoring goals wins games, and I’ve already scouted other positions to help you build a complete squad. Check out these guides if you want the full picture.

Best Right Wingers – These wingers bring insane pace and pinpoint crosses that can break defenses wide open. Use them to constantly pressure opponents and set up lethal attacks.

– These wingers bring insane pace and pinpoint crosses that can break defenses wide open. Use them to constantly pressure opponents and set up lethal attacks. Best Left Wingers – Agile and unpredictable, these players can dribble past defenders and create scoring chances from tough angles. They’re perfect for switching the attack and keeping your rivals guessing.

– Agile and unpredictable, these players can dribble past defenders and create scoring chances from tough angles. They’re perfect for switching the attack and keeping your rivals guessing. Best CAMs – Visionary midfielders who control tempo and deliver killer through balls for your forwards. They’re the engine behind every strong attack, giving you full tactical control.

– Visionary midfielders who control tempo and deliver killer through balls for your forwards. They’re the engine behind every strong attack, giving you full tactical control. Best Right Midfielders – Tireless runners with the stamina to dominate wide areas while supporting both defense and attack. Their movement opens space and keeps opponents on their toes.

– Tireless runners with the stamina to dominate wide areas while supporting both defense and attack. Their movement opens space and keeps opponents on their toes. Best Left Midfielders – Balanced creators who can contribute offensively and drop back to help defend. They add versatility to your squad and help maintain consistent pressure across the pitch.

Keep hunting for these talents and tweaking your lineup to rack up goals and dominate every match in Career Mode!