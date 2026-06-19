The best CAMs in EAFC 26 are the heartbeat of every attack. A central attacking midfielder has the vision to thread passes through tight defenses and the composure to deliver clutch goals. Secure the right playmaker, and the entire squad will feel smoother in possession.

This guide highlights elite creators who can immediately transform your team, along with wonderkids who grow into superstars after a few seasons of development.

From already world-class names to affordable gems brimming with upside, these CAMs ensure that every attack flows and every match feels under your control in EAFC 26.

CAMs with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

Want a midfield that keeps winning for seasons? Target CAMs with high ceilings. These playmakers grow into assist machines, press-resistant dribblers, and late-run scorers who can decide the biggest matches. Sign them early, invest in their growth, and you’ll not only control games today but also future-proof your squad for years to come.

Some of these midfielders are plug-and-play creators, ready to step into your starting XI from the first matchday. Others demand patience – they need minutes, mentoring, and development plans tailored to their strengths before they reach superstar status.

Balancing instant-impact stars with long-term projects ensures that your squad thrives in the short term while steadily improving season after season.

In this guide, you’ll find the best CAMs in EAFC 26 for every type of Career Mode project: budget-friendly picks perfect for smaller clubs, and blue-chip talents destined to dominate the world stage.

Secure the right attacking midfielder and your EAFC 26 Career Mode team will dictate tempo, create endless chances, and stay competitive deep into league pushes and cup campaigns. With the right CAM leading your attack, success feels inevitable.

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Who Are the Best Young CAMs You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

The right CAM changes everything – tempo, creativity, and how often your team finds dangerous positions in the box. Below is a mix of elite playmakers and rising wonderkids who can run your attack for years to come. Ten names stand out, from sensible buys to generational talents:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value (Estimates) Current Rating Potential Rating Jude Bellingham 22 Real Madrid CAM €170–180M 90 94 Jamal Musiala 23 Bayern Munich CAM €130–140M 88 92 Florian Wirtz 23 Liverpool CAM €140–150M 89 92 Pedri 23 FC Barcelona CAM €110–120M 89 90 Xavi Simons 23 Spurs CAM €65–70M 84 89 Arda Güler 21 Real Madrid CAM/RW €38–42M 81 88 Kenan Yıldız 21 Juventus CAM €16–20M 79 86 Nico Paz 21 Como CAM €16–20M 79 86 Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto CAM €17–25M 76 88 Rayan Cherki 22 Manchester City CAM €38–42M 81 88

1. Jude Bellingham [Best Complete Box-to-Box Creator]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 22 / England / Real Madrid Overall rating (OVR) 90 Pace (PAC) 80 Shooting (SHO) 86 Passing (PAS) 83 Dribbling (DRI) 90 Defending (DEF) 78 Preferred foot Right

Jude Bellingham is the absolute gold standard for central attacking midfielders. Gifted with incredible physical presence, elite short-passing, and an uncanny ability to arrive late in the box, he single-handedly controls the tempo of matches and provides a massive goalscoring output for any elite squad.

2. Jamal Musiala [Best Trickster Playmaker]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Germany / FC Bayern München Overall rating (OVR) 88 Pace (PAC) 80 Shooting (SHO) 82 Passing (PAS) 80 Dribbling (DRI) 90 Defending (DEF) 66 Preferred foot Right

Jamal Musiala possesses supernatural close-control dribbling that allows him to effortlessly weave through crowded penalty areas. With superb agility and precise positioning, the German maestro unlocks stubborn, low-block defenses with ease, serving as a lethal, entertaining hub for modern creative systems.

3. Florian Wirtz [Best Pure Creative Orchestrator]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Germany / Liverpool Overall rating (OVR) 89 Pace (PAC) 80 Shooting (SHO) 82 Passing (PAS) 88 Dribbling (DRI) 90 Defending (DEF) 54 Preferred foot Right

Florian Wirtz is a master of creation, utilizing his magnificent passing and tight ball control to generate endless scoring opportunities. Operating seamlessly between the lines, he commands the final third with defense-splitting through-balls, making him a dream signing for managers who favor dominant possession football.

4. Pedri [Best Maestro of Possession Control]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Spain / FC Barcelona Overall rating (OVR) 89 Pace (PAC) 77 Shooting (SHO) 73 Passing (PAS) 85 Dribbling (DRI) 91 Defending (DEF) 78 Preferred foot Right

The quintessential technical midfielder, Pedri dictates games through exquisite dribbling and masterful passing precision. He thrives under extreme pressure in tight spaces, circulating possession effortlessly and serving as the perfect link to translate play from deep midfield quarters straight into dangerous attacking lines.

5. Xavi Simons [Best Dynamic Flank-Drifting Creator]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Holland / Spurs Overall rating (OVR) 84 Pace (PAC) 77 Shooting (SHO) 77 Passing (PAS) 80 Dribbling (DRI) 87 Defending (DEF) 56 Preferred foot Right

Xavi Simons provides a relentless vertical threat with his sharp technical agility and high work rate. Gifted with explosive close control, he excels at collecting the ball on the turn and driving directly at static defenses, offering exceptional tactical versatility across the frontline.

6. Arda Güler [Best Elegant Technical Playmaker]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Turkey / Real Madrid Overall rating (OVR) 81 Pace (PAC) 70 Shooting (SHO) 77 Passing (PAS) 83 Dribbling (DRI) 83 Defending (DEF) 52 Preferred foot Left

Arda Güler combines sublime left-footed close control with a wonderful eye for a pinpoint pass. Shifting smoothly between wide-right and central playmaker roles, he effortlessly breaks down low blocks with clever combinations and precise long-range efforts, offering top-tier potential.

7. Kenan Yıldız [Best Explosive Attacking Wildcard]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Turkey / Juventus Overall rating (OVR) 79 Pace (PAC) 84 Shooting (SHO) 78 Passing (PAS) 74 Dribbling (DRI) 83 Defending (DEF) 35 Preferred foot Right

Kenan Yıldız mixes deceptive linear pace with sharp dribbling and physical robustness. Capable of operating across the entire frontline or behind a striker, the Turkish starlet brings immense dynamic movement and clinical finishing upside to managers looking for a direct offensive option.

8. Nico Paz [Best Breakout Line-Breaking Gem]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Argentina / Como Overall rating (OVR) 79 Pace (PAC) 78 Shooting (SHO) 71 Passing (PAS) 77 Dribbling (DRI) 82 Defending (DEF) 51 Preferred foot Left

Shining brightly for Como, Nico Paz is an elegant playmaker blending stellar close control with clever vision. He specializes in driving forward into the final third, offering managers a physical yet highly technical creative option packed with immense future growth potential.

9. Rodrigo Mora [Best Low-Budget Creative Prodigy]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 18 / Portugal / FC Porto Overall rating (OVR) 76 Pace (PAC) 77 Shooting (SHO) 66 Passing (PAS) 74 Dribbling (DRI) 79 Defending (DEF) 40 Preferred foot Right

At just 18 years old, Rodrigo Mora is a highly technical advanced playmaker boasting superb dribbling and spatial awareness. He operates beautifully between line channels to open defenses with clever short passes, representing a fantastic, cost-effective investment for long-term growth projects.

10. Rayan Cherki [Best 5-Star Skill Trickster]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 22 / France / Manchester City Overall rating (OVR) 81 Pace (PAC) 75 Shooting (SHO) 75 Passing (PAS) 80 Dribbling (DRI) 88 Defending (DEF) 21 Preferred foot Both

Boasting exceptional five-star skill moves and weak foot capability, Rayan Cherki is a pure entertainment force. Now playing for Manchester City, his elite dribbling mechanics and line-breaking passes make him an unpredictable weapon capable of turning defenders inside out at any moment.

Bellingham, Musiala, and Wirtz can immediately dictate games with vision and end product, while Pedri and Simons add control and versatility. Prospects like Güler, Yıldız, and Mora require patience but blossom into elite creators with proper development. This balance of instant stars and long-term projects ensures your midfield stays dangerous in every season of EAFC 26.

Best CAMs for Lower League Teams

Smaller budgets, big brains. These three are affordable, flexible, and develop fast – perfect CAMs in EAFC 26 for clubs climbing the ladder:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value (Estimates) Current Rating Potential Rating Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto CAM €17–25M 76 89 Nico Paz 21 Como CAM €16–20M 79 86 Claudio Echeverri 20 Leverkusen CAM €10–15M 74 86

Mora is an instant chance-creator who scales with training. Paz offers smart movement and a dangerous left foot. Echeverri gives you flair between the lines at a bargain price. They help underdogs punch above their weight while retaining resale upside.

Best CAMs for Top League Teams

Need seamless impact for title pushes and European nights? These are the best CAMs in EAFC 26 that bring elite playmaking with room to grow:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value (Estimates) Current Rating Potential Rating Jude Bellingham 22 Real Madrid CAM €170–180M 90 94 Jamal Musiala 23 Bayern Munich CAM €130–140M 88 92 Florian Wirtz 23 Liverpool CAM €140–150M 89 92 Pedri 23 FC Barcelona CAM €110–120M 89 90 Xavi Simons 23 Spurs CAM €65–70M 84 89

These creators unlock low blocks and thrive in high-tempo transitions. Pair any of them with a clinical striker and overlapping fullbacks, and you’ll generate high-quality chances on demand.

Cheap Wonderkid CAMs in EAFC 26 Career Mode

If you’re on a budget, these ten are the best-value creators who can grow into top-tier playmakers with minutes and mentoring:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value (Estimates) Current Rating Potential Rating Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto CAM €17–25M 76 89 Nico Paz 21 Como CAM €16–20M 79 86 Kenan Yıldız 21 Juventus CAM €16–20M 79 86 Arda Güler 21 Real Madrid CAM/RW €38–42M 81 88 Claudio Echeverri 20 Leverkusen CAM €10–15M 74 86 Tommaso Baldanzi 23 AS Roma CAM €12–18M 75 82 Rayan Cherki 22 Manchester City CAM €38–42M 81 88 Oscar Gloukh 22 RB Salzburg CAM €16–22M 76 85 Fermín López 23 FC Barcelona CAM €31–36M 83 86 Giovanni Reyna 23 M’gladbach CAM €9–15M 75 81

These signings won’t break your budget but can become assist leaders by Year 3. Focus development plans on vision, short passing, agility, and stamina; give them central freedom with an aggressive striker ahead, and watch your goal tally climb.

EAFC 26 Best Young Players

Attack wins matches, balance wins trophies. Round out your squad with top talents in every role so your CAMs always have outlets and cover.

Best Young Players – A complete under-23 roundup across the pitch for a fast track to building tomorrow’s superteam.

– A complete under-23 roundup across the pitch for a fast track to building tomorrow’s superteam. Best Young Defenders – Organizers and ball-winners to anchor title-winning back lines.

– Organizers and ball-winners to anchor title-winning back lines. Best Young Midfielders – Engines and artists who control games, flip transitions, and feed your CAMs.

– Engines and artists who control games, flip transitions, and feed your CAMs. Best Players – Already-elite stars to raise your ceiling the moment they arrive.

Keep experimenting with roles and development plans, and your squad won’t run out of ideas – or winners – when it matters most.