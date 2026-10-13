GTA 6 System Requirements: Can Your PC Run It?

GTA 6 system requirements are top of mind for PC gamers. The honest answer is that Rockstar has not published official GTA 6 system requirements or a confirmed GTA 6 release date (PC) as of October 2026. Anyone offering guaranteed specs is speculating.

What I can give you are the most credible predicted GTA 6 system requirements, based on confirmed console hardware, Rockstar‘s engine history, and comparable AAA titles.

In this article, we’ll break down the estimated minimum requirements for GTA 6 alongside recommended GTA 6 PC requirements, discuss the overall GTA 6 storage size, review the anticipated GTA 6 release date, and help you evaluate hardware choices.

GTA 6 System Requirements: What We Know

As of September 2026, GTA 6 is officially scheduled for console platforms. The console GTA 6 release date is November 19, 2026, with pre-loading starting November 12. However, official GTA 6 PC requirements have not been announced.

Rockstar’s pre-order announcement on June 24, 2026, only lists the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Take-Two’s May 2026 earnings report also doesn’t mention a PC version. For a detailed breakdown of everything Rockstar has announced so far, you can read our list of everything we know about GTA 6.

What is confirmed is concrete:

November 19 launch

Console compatibility

Standard Edition price ($79.99)

Ultimate Edition price ($99.99)

Single-player focus at launch

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has repeatedly acknowledged the importance of the PC market and noted that “virtually all of our hit titles end up on all platforms over time.” However, Rockstar hasn’t explained exactly why GTA 6 isn’t launching on PC alongside consoles, and no PC version or release date has been announced yet.

Any website showing you a confirmed GTA 6 system requirements table for PC is presenting community estimates, not official Rockstar info, and that includes the predicted GTA 6 PC requirements and GTA 6 storage size estimates you’ll see here. I’ve labeled every prediction clearly, so you always know what’s real and what’s informed analysis.

If you plan to jump in on console on day one rather than waiting for a future PC version, you can buy official console pre-orders and gift tokens on Eneba to lock in your copy.

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Predicted GTA 6 PC Requirements: Performance and Spec Matrix

To help you target your specific gameplay goals, we’ve broken down predicted specs into three distinct performance tiers, including the recommended GTA 6 system requirements.

Important: All specs below are estimates based on PS5/Xbox Series X|S hardware, Rockstar’s RAGE engine history, and comparable AAA titles. It’s the same method Digital Foundry analysts and the general hardware community rely on. This page will be updated when official specs are published.

Target performance tier Predicted CPU requirement Predicted GPU & VRAM target Memory & storage architecture Minimum (1080p / 30–40 fps) AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5-9600K NVIDIA RTX 3060 (12 GB) / AMD RX 6600 (8 GB) 16 GB RAM + 150 GB SSD (NVMe recommended) Recommended (1440p / 60 fps) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700K NVIDIA RTX 4070 / AMD RX 7800 XT (12 GB+ VRAM) 32 GB RAM + 150 GB NVMe SSD Ultra / 4K (4K / 60+ fps) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D / Intel Core i9-14900K NVIDIA RTX 5080 / RTX 4090 (16 GB+ VRAM) 32 GB–64 GB DDR5 RAM + 200 GB Gen 4/Gen 5 NVMe SSD

Windows 11 may be the safer choice for the eventual PC version because it supports newer storage technologies such as DirectStorage, although Rockstar has not confirmed an operating system requirement yet.

The Xbox Series S gives us a useful reference point for the minimum requirements for GTA 6, since it is the least powerful console Rockstar currently has to support. However, console hardware does not translate directly into GTA 6 PC requirements, so the eventual PC minimum could target different settings, resolutions, or frame rates.

For our recommended estimate, we are using 1440p at around 60 fps as a target rather than a confirmed performance result. Actual graphics settings, ray tracing options, and upscaling support will remain unknown until Rockstar publishes official PC details closer to the GTA 6 release date PC announcement.

At the high end, 4K at 60 fps will likely require significantly more GPU power. Technologies such as DLSS or FSR could help reduce that load if they are supported, but Rockstar has not confirmed those features yet. The final GTA 6 storage size and other hardware requirements will also remain estimates until official specs are released.

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VRAM Allocations and Upscaling: Do You Need 32 GB RAM for GTA 6?

A common question among PC gamers is how much VRAM GTA 6 may need and whether 32 GB of RAM will be necessary to meet the expected GTA 6 PC requirements.

Vice City features dense environments and detailed textures, so VRAM usage could climb quickly at higher resolutions and texture settings. 8 GB of VRAM may be enough for a future 1080p target at reduced settings, but Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the actual requirement yet. Higher resolutions, textures, and ray tracing would likely benefit from more memory.

If GTA 6 supports technologies such as DLSS or FSR on PC, upscaling could also help mid-range GPUs reach smoother frame rates at 1440p or 4K. Rockstar hasn’t confirmed which upscaling features the PC version will support, though.

If you’re looking at GPUs for a future GTA 6 PC build, cards such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (12 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (16 GB) offer more VRAM headroom and look better positioned for our estimated recommended tier. However, the official minimum requirements for GTA 6 are still unknown, so these should be treated as planning targets rather than confirmed specs.

Why the Specs Are So High

The predicted GTA 6 system requirements for PC are high because the game needs to handle a large, detailed world with complex systems running in the background:

Dense world simulation Busy streets, traffic, pedestrians, and AI behavior put extra work on your CPU. Ray-traced lighting Realistic lighting and reflections require more GPU power, especially at higher graphics settings. Asset streaming The game needs to load textures, buildings, and other details as you explore. An SSD, preferably NVMe, can help reduce loading delays and stuttering. Higher resolution and fps Playing at 1440p or 4K, especially at 60 fps or higher, requires more GPU power than playing at 1080p and 30 fps.

These demands could make GTA 6 system requirements more CPU-intensive in busy areas, where factoring in the anticipated GTA 6 storage size will also be crucial for smooth streaming. Complex computational tasks (from advanced NPC routines to custom scripts similar to what players experience in GTA 6 roleplay servers) can heavily tax system hardware.

Older quad-core processors may struggle to keep performance smooth when the streets get crowded. A modern CPU with strong gaming performance can help, so consider your processor alongside your graphics card when planning an upgrade.

GTA 6 PC Requirements vs. PS5 and Xbox Hardware

The best way to predict GTA 6 PC requirements is to start with the hardware we can already measure. Let’s take a quick look at what’s inside current-gen consoles:

Specification PS5 PS5 Pro Xbox Series X Xbox Series S CPU 8x AMD Zen 2 @ up to 3.5 GHz 8x AMD Zen 2 @ up to 3.85 GHz 8x AMD Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz SMT) 8x AMD Zen 2 @ 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz SMT) GPU architecture AMD RDNA 2 Custom RDNA 2/3 (with RDNA 4 Ray Tracing) AMD RDNA 2 AMD RDNA 2 Memory 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 + 2 GB DDR5 16 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6 Storage 825 GB or 1 TB custom SSD, depending on model 2 TB custom SSD 1 TB or 2 TB custom NVMe SSD, depending on model 512 GB or 1 TB custom NVMe SSD, depending on model GTA 6 performance PS5 footage suggests roughly 1440p/30 fps Not confirmed Not confirmed Not confirmed

But Rockstar doesn’t copy console specs straight across to PC, which is the key to reading GTA 6 system requirements correctly. Console hardware sets the baseline the game is designed around, but the PC version has to scale across thousands of hardware combinations while pushing higher resolutions, higher frame rates, and extra visual features. This means the PC minimum requirements for GTA 6 will sit above console hardware.

It helps to see what each console is likely to deliver, separating analysis of actual footage from estimates based on hardware:

PS5 (base): Digital Foundry’s analysis of the released footage suggests roughly 1440p internal resolution at 30 fps, upscaled toward 4K. This is based on footage analysis, not an official performance specification.

Digital Foundry’s analysis of the released footage suggests roughly 1440p internal resolution at 30 fps, upscaled toward 4K. This is based on footage analysis, not an official performance specification. PS5 Pro: The stronger GPU and PSSR upscaling could improve image quality and ray tracing. A sharper 4K image at around 30 fps is a reasonable estimate, but neither the resolution nor a 30 or 40 fps mode has been confirmed.

The stronger GPU and PSSR upscaling could improve image quality and ray tracing. A sharper 4K image at around 30 fps is a reasonable estimate, but neither the resolution nor a 30 or 40 fps mode has been confirmed. Xbox Series X: Performance around the base PS5’s estimated 1440p/30 fps level is plausible based on its hardware, but the actual resolution and frame rate remain unconfirmed.

Performance around the base PS5’s estimated 1440p/30 fps level is plausible based on its hardware, but the actual resolution and frame rate remain unconfirmed. Xbox Series S: A lower resolution, potentially around 720p–1080p, with reduced graphical settings is a reasonable estimate given its weaker hardware and smaller memory pool. However, neither the resolution nor ray-tracing settings have been confirmed.

Line that up with the predictions, and it clicks into place. If a PS5 manages 30 fps at 1440p on roughly RTX 2070 Super class graphics, then a PC chasing 60 fps even at 1080p needs noticeably more headroom, which is exactly why community analysts peg the practical 60 fps GTA 6 system requirements around an RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 3070.

One more thing jumps out of the trailers: ray-traced global illumination looks like a core visual pillar of GTA 6, not a toggle you can switch off, and Digital Foundry’s analysis reads the same way. That single design choice pushes the GPU bar higher than usual. Accounting for this level of graphical fidelity alongside the expected GTA 6 storage size of 150–200 GB makes having a fast NVMe SSD a necessity rather than an option.

If you trace every GTA game in order, each generation has pushed PC hardware further than the last, and the next entry looks set to keep the streak going.

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GTA 6 System Requirements (PC) Compared to RDR2 and CP2077

If you want a gut-feel benchmark, the fastest way to place your rig is to line it up against two games you can run today. Based on how your PC handles Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, here’s roughly where you’ll land with GTA 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2: The Closest Rockstar Benchmark

Red Dead Redemption 2 is probably the best Rockstar game to use as a reference point for the GTA 6 PC requirements. Both games use Rockstar’s RAGE engine technology, but GTA 6 is built on a newer version with denser environments, more advanced lighting, and a much busier world to simulate.

For context, the official Red Dead Redemption 2 PC minimum calls for a GTX 770 2 GB, an i5-2500K, 8 GB of RAM, and 150 GB of storage. Those specs are pretty modest by today’s standards, which shows that Rockstar often keeps its minimum requirements lower than you might expect.

The minimum requirements for GTA 6 should still land well above that baseline, though. With the jump in world detail, lighting, and simulation, I’d expect a much stronger GPU and CPU to be needed. For GTA 6 storage size, planning for around 150–200 GB on an SSD feels realistic, with that number likely to grow over time through updates and future online content. Until Rockstar confirms the GTA 6 release date PC window and publishes official specs, though, that’s still an estimate rather than a final requirement.

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Cyberpunk 2077: The Industry Template for Tiered Specs

Cyberpunk 2077 is useful here for a slightly different reason. CD Projekt Red‘s updated PC requirements separate standard and ray-tracing targets, require an SSD, and drop HDD support completely. That makes it a pretty good example of how the eventual GTA 6 PC requirements could be structured.

The main thing to keep in mind is that ray tracing can push GPU requirements up quite a bit, especially at higher resolutions. Since ray-traced lighting already looks like a big part of GTA 6‘s visuals, it will probably have a noticeable impact on the final PC specs too.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s VRAM ladder is also a useful reference:

6 GB minimum without ray tracing

8 GB recommended without ray tracing

12 GB for ultra

16 GB for ray tracing overdrive

GTA 6 will likely follow a similar pattern, with higher resolutions, textures, and ray tracing pushing VRAM needs up. The size and detail of the world could also make SSD speed more important and add to the overall GTA 6 storage size.

Since Cyberpunk 2077 recommends an RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 XT for 1080p/60 fps on high settings, I’d expect the minimum requirements for GTA 6 to sit at least a step above that for a similar experience. An RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 4060 Ti-class GPU feels like a reasonable target for our estimated 1080p/60 fps range.

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Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar still hasn’t announced a GTA 6 release date PC window, but that fits the studio’s usual pattern of bringing major games to PC later.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has also said PC is becoming more important and that “virtually all of our hit titles end up on all platforms over time.” So while a PC version isn’t official yet, it looks very likely. Once Rockstar announces it, the official GTA 6 system requirements and other GTA 6 PC requirements should follow closer to release.

For context, GTA V took 19 months to reach PC, while Red Dead Redemption 2 took about 13 months. If GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, late 2027 to mid-2028 looks like a realistic GTA 6 release date PC window. You can follow the latest updates in our GTA 6 hub.

That later launch should also give Rockstar time to finalize the minimum requirements for GTA 6 and the GTA 6 storage size. If you’d rather play on console first, you can grab PlayStation or Xbox gift cards on Eneba, or check our guide on how to get GTA VI for free.

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Should You Upgrade Your PC Now for GTA 6?

Deciding whether to upgrade depends on your current setup, expected GTA 6 storage size needs, and target resolution. Most PC gamers in 2026 use 6- or 8-core CPUs, 16–32 GB of RAM, and graphics cards around the RTX 3060 or RTX 4060 level.

However, these are only general hardware benchmarks; they are not confirmed GTA 6 system requirements. Until Rockstar publishes official PC specs, use the estimates above as a rough guide rather than a reason to rush into an upgrade.

If your PC is more than 5–6 years old: Upgrade regardless of GTA 6. Most current big-budget games already stretch older hardware past its comfort zone, and a mid-range 2024 or 2025 build will serve your whole library well while setting you up nicely for GTA 6 later.

Upgrade regardless of GTA 6. Most current big-budget games already stretch older hardware past its comfort zone, and a mid-range 2024 or 2025 build will serve your whole library well while setting you up nicely for GTA 6 later. If you have a current mid-range build (RTX 3060–RTX 4060 Ti): Hold off. Based on predicted GTA 6 PC requirements, your hardware should be capable of running the title at 1080p.

Hold off. Based on predicted GTA 6 PC requirements, your hardware should be capable of running the title at 1080p. If you’re planning a new build anyway: Build smart rather than reactively. Prioritize, in order: an NVMe SSD, 32 GB of RAM, an 8-core CPU with strong cache, and a GPU in the RTX 4070 or RX 7800 XT class or better. That setup will clear whatever Rockstar eventually sets as the recommended GTA 6 system requirements with room to spare.

Build smart rather than reactively. Prioritize, in order: an NVMe SSD, 32 GB of RAM, an 8-core CPU with strong cache, and a GPU in the RTX 4070 or RX 7800 XT class or better. That setup will clear whatever Rockstar eventually sets as the recommended GTA 6 system requirements with room to spare. If you’re still on a hard drive: This is the one upgrade worth making today, no matter what. Modern open-world games increasingly demand SSD-level speed, and meeting the minimum requirements for GTA 6 will almost certainly require one. An NVMe SSD improves loading and streaming across everything you already play.

Also worth knowing: DLSS 4 and FSR 4 upscaling have matured to the point where mid-range cards can punch above their weight at 1440p. Turn on Frame Generation, which inserts AI-made frames between real ones, and it takes some of the urgency out of a GPU upgrade if 1440p/60 fps is your goal.

When upgrading, keep in mind that official GTA 6 PC specs will be the only reliable guide, so this page will be updated as soon as those specs drop. In the meantime, if you’d rather not wait and want to play the game on consoles at launch, you can secure your copy of Grand Theft Auto VI at a competitive price through Eneba.

Final Verdict: Can Your PC Run GTA 6?

Can your rig run GTA 6? It comes down to your GPU, CPU, memory, and managing the anticipated GTA 6 storage size on an SSD. While waiting for official GTA 6 PC requirements and the final GTA 6 release date (PC) announcement, use this overview to gauge your PC readiness.

Your hardware Current estimate GTX 10-series / older RX cards An upgrade will probably be needed for comfortable performance, especially at 1080p. RTX 2060 / RX 6600 class Potential entry-level territory, but performance may be limited by graphics settings and VRAM. RTX 3060 / RTX 4060 class A reasonable starting point to watch, potentially suitable for 1080p with adjusted settings and upscaling. RTX 4070 / RX 7800 XT class A promising target for 1440p gaming, although stable 60 fps is not guaranteed. Current high-end GPUs Better equipped for higher resolutions and settings, but actual performance will depend on optimization and the eventual PC requirements.

Key Takeaways:

Don’t rush to upgrade: Even a capable gaming PC can’t be assessed confidently until Rockstar releases official PC requirements. CPU performance, RAM, VRAM, and SSD capacity will all matter alongside your GPU.

Even a capable gaming PC can’t be assessed confidently until Rockstar releases official PC requirements. CPU performance, RAM, VRAM, and SSD capacity will all matter alongside your GPU. Use the predicted specs as a planning guide: A modern 6- or 8-core CPU, 16–32 GB of RAM, and an SSD are sensible targets for a new gaming build, but the exact minimum requirements for GTA 6 and recommended specifications remain unknown.

A modern 6- or 8-core CPU, 16–32 GB of RAM, and an SSD are sensible targets for a new gaming build, but the exact minimum requirements for GTA 6 and recommended specifications remain unknown. Want to play at launch? The announced console versions are the option to consider while waiting for PC news. You can check Grand Theft Auto VI on Eneba for available console editions.

For the latest updates as the PC release situation develops, bookmark the official Rockstar Games support site.

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