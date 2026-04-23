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How to get ARC Raiders free is a question worth asking when Embark Studios’ extraction shooter costs $39.99 on Steam. ARC Raiders won Best Multiplayer at The Game Awards 2025, sold over 14 million copies, holds an 87% Very Positive rating on Steam from more than 385,000 player reviews, and earned $500 million+ in revenue. Snakzy, a free mobile rewards app, gives you a legal path to earn a Steam Wallet gift card by completing mobile offers, so you can buy ARC Raiders without spending your own money.

This guide has nothing to do with piracy, cracks, or unofficial download sites. Those routes carry real risks: malware, stolen data, and permanent Steam account bans. This is a 100% legal method built on Snakzy’s advertiser-funded rewards model. This guide covers the full ARC Raiders game overview, pricing, platform availability, system requirements, core mechanics, step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, legality, and FAQs. Read on for the complete breakdown.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 83/100 (PC, Generally Favourable) Genre Multiplayer Extraction Shooter, Third-Person, Co-op/PvPvE Developers Embark Studios Publishers Embark Studios Time to earn – Main story Open-ended live-service, no formal story campaign Time to earn – Main + Extra content Open-ended, hundreds of hours of extraction raids Time to earn – 100% Completionist Open-ended, seasonal progression keeps content fresh

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How To Get ARC Raiders Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been following ARC Raiders since Embark Studios first revealed it in 2021, and the reception since its October 2025 launch has exceeded expectations. The game won Best Multiplayer at The Game Awards 2025 and Online Game of the Year at the 29th D.I.C.E. Awards. Those are not marketing claims: 14 to 15 million copies sold by February 2026, over $500 million in revenue, and 700,000 concurrent players across all platforms within two weeks of launch. On Steam, 87% of more than 385,000 reviews are positive, and OpenCritic shows 92% of critics recommend it. PC Gamer described it as “one of the most polished and accessible third-person extraction shooters in recent memory.”

ARC Raiders is a third-person co-op extraction shooter set in the year 2180 on an Earth overrun by hostile machines called ARC, which descended from space and drove humanity underground. You play as a Raider: gear up at your underground base, deploy to the hostile surface, and have 30 minutes to scavenge resources, fight ARC robots (PvE), and extract before the timer expires. Die without extracting, and you lose everything except items stashed in your safe pocket, a small protected slot that preserves key items across deaths.

Embark Studios, the Swedish developer behind The Finals, built ARC Raiders on Unreal Engine 5 with roughly 70 developers and a $75 million budget. Originally announced as free-to-play, the project pivoted to a premium $39.99 release before launching simultaneously on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 30, 2025. There is no paid DLC, no battle passes, and no loot boxes. All seasonal updates, including the Season 9 Fangwai City megacity map and the 8v8 Point Break mode, are free.

How Much Does ARC Raiders Cost?

ARC Raiders launched at $39.99 on Steam in October 2025 and held that price until the Steam Spring Sale 2026, when it received its first official discount, dropping to $32 for the duration of the sale. Outside of sale events, the standard price is back at $39.99. The next likely discount window is the Steam Summer Sale 2026. No permanent price cuts have been announced, so waiting for another official Steam sale means sitting tight for months.

Third-party keys on Eneba are available from ~$21.81, roughly 45% off the official Steam price, and represent the fastest paid route to owning the game at a discount. For the completely free option, Snakzy lets you build a Steam Wallet balance through offer completions, sidestepping the Steam price entirely without spending your own money.

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ARC Raiders Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 83/100 (PC) – Steam: 87% Very Positive (385,000+ reviews) PS5 TBD Xbox TBD Switch N/A

ARC Raiders launched simultaneously on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 30, 2025. All three versions went live on the same day with full cross-platform play supported, meaning the matchmaking pool is unified across all platforms. Separate Metacritic scores for PS5 and Xbox had not been listed at launch; the PC score of 83/100 serves as the primary critical benchmark.

The Snakzy method applies specifically to the Steam PC version. Snakzy coins redeem for Steam Wallet gift cards, which you use to purchase ARC Raiders on Steam. If you play on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, the gift card path doesn’t transfer to those storefronts, so the Eneba third-party key option is the better discount route for console players.

ARC Raiders System Requirements

ARC Raiders is built on Unreal Engine 5 with DirectX 12, which makes it more demanding than most games at this price point. The minimum spec targets 1080p at Low settings, while smooth 1440p at High requires a more recent GPU such as the RTX 3070 or RX 6800.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 12 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 12 Storage 50 GB SSD 50 GB SSD

An SSD is mandatory and ARC Raiders is always-online, requiring a permanent internet connection. DLSS and FSR are both supported for performance scaling on compatible hardware. Most gaming setups from the past five to six years will clear the minimum requirements, though the 12 GB RAM floor is slightly higher than the extraction shooter genre average.

ARC Raiders Mechanics

The core loop of ARC Raiders revolves around 30-minute surface raids. You configure your loadout at the underground base, deploy to the hostile surface, and race against the clock to scavenge resources, fight ARC machines, and extract alive. The risk-reward tension defines every session: your equipped gear is at stake against the loot you might recover. Die without extracting, and you lose your full loadout except items in your safe pocket, a protected slot that preserves a small selection of key items across deaths.

ARC Raiders has no formal story campaign. It’s an open-ended live-service game with seasonal content cycles that refresh maps, ARC enemy types, environmental conditions, and game modes. Expedition 5-day cycles provide structured challenge windows with damage-based objectives, giving short-term progression targets to players who want more direction than open-ended raiding provides. Veteran-only matchmaking activates at level 40+, grouping experienced players together in harder sessions.

Gear customization and weapon progression happen at the underground base. Raider Decks let you configure different loadouts for different playstyles, whether aggressive or methodical. ARC enemy variety is a standout element: encounters range from fast-moving drones to mid-tier ARC units to massive Matriarch-level bosses, with dynamic AI that keeps each surface raid unpredictable. The 8v8 Point Break mode, added in Season 9, introduces coordinated team-based PvP as an alternative to the standard extraction format. All content is free: no paid DLC, no battle passes, no loot boxes.

ARC Raiders Top Features

✅ Accessible Extraction Shooter: ARC Raiders softens the traditionally punishing permadeath of the extraction genre with a safe-pocket system and adjusted solo matchmaking, making it approachable for newcomers while retaining enough tension for veterans.

✅ Rich PvE Combat Against ARC Machines: Enemy variety ranges from agile drones to Matriarch-level ARC bosses, with dynamic AI that keeps encounters unpredictable and rewards players who learn the machines’ behaviours.

✅ Stunning Unreal Engine 5 Visuals: Built on Unreal Engine 5 with detailed post-apocalyptic environments, from rust belt wastelands to large-scale megacity maps like the Season 9 addition, Fangwai City, running smoothly across PC and console.

✅ Live-Service Free Updates: All seasonal content, including new maps, ARC enemy types, Raider Decks, conditions, and game modes like 8v8 Point Break, is delivered free with no battle passes, no loot boxes, and no paid DLC.

✅ Solo, Duo, or Trio Play: Flexible team sizes with adjusted matchmaking for each option, plus full cross-platform play that unifies the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S player base.

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How To Get ARC Raiders Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free mobile rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers: downloading and playing mobile games, filling surveys, signing up for free trials, and hitting playtime or level milestones in partner games. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment model: you trade time on mobile offers for coins, and those coins convert into real Steam Wallet gift card credit.

Here is how to get ARC Raiders free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on the App Store and Google Play; no credit card required Browse available offers – the offer wall rotates regularly; filter by payout value and pick offers that match your gaming habits Complete offers to earn coins – each completed milestone credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card – once your balance meets the minimum threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy ARC Raiders on Steam – use the gift card to complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up, check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35, you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region, check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. Note the $35 minimum threshold applies before you can cash out, and offers and availability vary by region.

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Get ARC Raiders Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend time accumulating Snakzy coins. If you want ARC Raiders immediately at a reduced price, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted digital keys. The official Steam price is $39.99, and Eneba lists keys from ~$21.81, saving approximately 45% ($18.18 off). The key is a legitimate, permanent license redeemed directly on Steam, covered by Eneba’s buyer protection program, and identical to a standard Steam purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL ARC Raiders PUBLISHER $39.99 YOUR PRICE $26.48 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -34% Get ARC Raiders Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above ARC Raiders’ price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE $39.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -20% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate with supply, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select your product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code. All three options result in a legitimate copy of ARC Raiders: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba Steam gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get ARC Raiders Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process works as follows: Snakzy connects you with advertisers who pay for user engagement in mobile game offers. You complete those offers, earn coins, accumulate a balance, and redeem those coins for a Steam Wallet gift card. You then use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase, and the result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, no different from any standard paid purchase. Embark Studios receives full payment from Steam, so the developer is not harmed.

The alternative routes are not legal. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracked versions, and torrent files are illegal. The risks are serious: malware that can damage your system or compromise your login credentials, and permanent Steam account bans that lock you out of your entire game library. Piracy directly harms the team at Embark Studios, roughly 70 developers who built ARC Raiders on a $75 million budget.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get ARC Raiders at zero cost while supporting the developers.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get ARC Raiders Free

ARC Raiders is one of 2025’s standout multiplayer titles, a record-breaking extraction shooter that makes the genre accessible without losing the tension that defines it. It won Best Multiplayer at TGA 2025, sold over 14 million copies, and holds an 87% Very Positive rating on Steam. For budget-conscious players, anyone with a long wishlist, or anyone who doesn’t want to wait for the next Steam sale, Snakzy is a straightforward and legal path to owning it at zero cost.

To start: download Snakzy for free on iOS or Android, browse the offer wall for a high-value task, and build your coin balance toward the $39.99 Steam price. Once you reach the $35 minimum cashout threshold, redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card and complete the purchase. The process is legal, permanent, and ends with an official license identical to any standard purchase.

For anyone searching for how to get ARC Raiders free, the answer is Snakzy, and once that gift card is ready, you’re just a checkout away.

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FAQs