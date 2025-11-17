10 Best SpongeBob Video Games: Fun Adventures for Fans 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

SpongeBob Video Games is a unique series of games with a vibrant atmosphere, animated graphics, and all your favorite characters. SpongeBob has long become a one-of-a-kind franchise: it’s not just a multi-season TV show; it also has four full-length films released in theaters.

There are also two unique films made specifically for Netflix, a comic book series, and even a Broadway musical.

Our Top Picks for SpongeBob Video Games

Why are SpongeBob games so popular? It’s all about the atmosphere. Almost every game in the series captures the unique cartoon feel of the show. If you’re just getting acquainted with video games based on the franchise, I would recommend paying attention to these three top titles:

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (2023) – You’ll find a variety of themed worlds where SpongeBob and Patrick explore colorful locations (Western-style worlds, Medieval themes, Pirate-themed worlds). SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (2020) – A remake of the classic game with significantly updated graphics. Want to go back to the roots? This one’s a must-play. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) – The story here is based directly on the full-length movie. 18 episodes that fully immerse you in the cinematic atmosphere.

These three games are just the beginning of projects you can’t miss. Below is a detailed review of 10 titles to help you choose the right game for yourself or your child.

10 Best SpongeBob Video Games That Bring Bikini Bottom to Life

If, like me, you love the funny SpongeBob, or you’re looking for something light to play in the evening for yourself or a child, check out my selection. In total, the SpongeBob video game series includes over 40 different titles.

But I’ve simplified your choice and picked top SpongeBob SquarePants games that truly deserve attention. How many of these have you played?

1. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake [Best SpongeBob Game for Adventure Fans]

Our Score 10.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type 3D Platformer Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PC Release Year 2023 Developers Developer: Purple Lamp Studios; Publisher: THQ Nordic Average Time / Unique Features ~10 hours of campaign (based on reviews). Unique features: multiple themed “Wish Worlds,” costumes, the return of the show’s humor. Best For Kids and parents, those who enjoy bright platformers with a character from the show What We Liked Funny humor, colorful levels, well-captured spirit of the show; controls and visuals are perfect for family play.

In SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, SpongeBob and Patrick find a bubble‑soap at the fortune teller Madame Cassandra’s, which opens portals to the “World of Wishes” all across Bikini Bottom.

All of SpongeBob’s friends and the town’s buildings get scattered across different worlds. And this is exactly where we step into the game. You’ll need to go through 7 unique worlds, collect cosmic jelly, and put everything back in its place.

Why we chose it Because it’s one of the most modern SpongeBob games: it looks bright, features familiar characters, and easily appeals to both kids and parents. While not perfect (some weaknesses noted, like repetitive gameplay), it’s well-balanced for family gaming.

Personally, I enjoyed the game for its simplicity and customization. You can dress SpongeBob in more than 30 outfits, and each costume adds unique powers and abilities. Plus, there’s a variety of gameplay mechanics: grappling hooks, karate moves, gliding, and bubble flights.

My Verdict: the perfect choice for anyone looking for a fresh game with a fun platforming vibe and familiar characters.

Our Score 10.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type 3D Platformer (classic remake) Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and others Release Year 2020 Developers Developer: Purple Lamp Studios; Publisher: THQ Nordic Average Time / Unique Features Classic levels, multiple playable characters to switch between, updated graphics. Best For Fans of the original game and families who want nostalgia plus a family-friendly experience What We Liked Great visual refresh, faithful show atmosphere, many familiar moments.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated introduces a new problem for Bikini Bottom – the villain Plankton has built an entire army of robots just to steal the secret Krabby Patty formula. SpongeBob, Sandy, and Patrick team up.

Your main goal is to collect golden spatulas and stop the robot invasion.

Why we chose it It’s a great bridge between older fans and new players: parents can reminisce, and kids can discover it. It offers a familiar world, lots of fun, and a slightly lowered difficulty, making it perfect for family play.

This SpongeBob SquarePants video game is a remake of the classic title, where the graphics have been updated, and the developer also improved controls for modern devices and added multiplayer.

My Verdict: an excellent choice for those who love nostalgia. It has beloved characters and simple, classic gameplay.

3. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie [Best SpongeBob Movie Tie-In Game]

Our Score 10.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type Platformer / Adventure (story-driven mix of platforming, combat, and mini-tasks) Platforms PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, Game Boy Advance, Microsoft Windows (console versions by Heavy Iron Studios) Release Year 2004 Developers Developer (consoles): Heavy Iron Studios; Publisher: THQ. (GBA version developed by WayForward). Average Time / Unique Features ~10-12 hours to complete the story; levels follow the movie, include racing/sliding segments, boss battles, and extra missions: combines platforming with gameplay variations. Best For Kids and families who want to relive the movie adventure; fans who enjoy classic console platformers What We Liked Great capture of the movie and show’s spirit, level variety (platforming, driving, boss scenes).

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is not only an excellent video game movie, but also a great game you can play.

In this title, King Neptune’s crown goes missing, and Plankton successfully blames Mr. Krabs for everything. To save his boss, SpongeBob sets off on a dangerous journey with his friend Patrick.

Why we chose it Because it’s one of the few SpongeBob games that truly tries to retell the movie, with levels, bosses, and scenes recognizable from the film. Kids will enjoy the variety (jumping, racing, fighting bosses), and parents will appreciate that it’s understandable and not too difficult.

I liked the platformer: it immediately offers 18 exciting levels and the ability to play as both Bob and Patrick. By the way, each character has unique abilities.

My Verdict: The game is perfect for those who want to feel like a hero in a SpongeBob movie adventure, with the storyline, familiar moments, and light gameplay for the whole family.

4. SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide [ Best SpongeBob Action Game]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type 3D Platformer / Action-Adventure Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2 Release Year 2025 Developers Developer: Purple Lamp Studios; Publisher: THQ Nordic Average Time / Unique Features New gameplay mechanic: switching between SpongeBob and Patrick, new locations, Unreal Engine 5, powerful bosses. Best For Families who want a “new” SpongeBob game with big potential and modern graphics What We Liked Big ambitions, fresh approach, promise of a large game with beloved characters and new mechanics.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide is set to become the next big hit in the franchise, blending fan-favorite characters with fresh gameplay and a bigger, bolder Bikini Bottom, likely to also take its place among the most popular switch games for kids.

In this title, a conflict begins between the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune, spreading ghostly chaos throughout Bikini Bottom. The main heroes, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, team up to restore order.

Why we chose it It’s a fresh release with real potential to become “the best SpongeBob game” of this generation: full of innovations, modern technology, and perfect if you want to play “together” with kids and friends.

This is the most recent release in the SpongeBob game series at the time of this review. Why I’m looking forward to this epic adventure game? It has all of my favorites – familiar locations, modern graphics, and a ghostly atmosphere.

My Verdict: I recommend this game to those who want a modern, “big” action platformer with SpongeBob and Patrick: fresh, dynamic, with new mechanics.

5. SpongeBob SquarePants: Creature from the Krusty Krab [Best SpongeBob Dream Adventure]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type Action-Adventure / Platformer with dream levels Platforms Windows, Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PlayStation 2, Nintendo DS, Wii Release Year 2006 Developers Developer: Blitz Games (consoles) / WayForward Technologies (handheld) / AWE Games (PC); Publisher: THQ Average Time / Unique Features The game includes various styles: racing, flying, platforming, and comical dream levels. “Each of our heroes’ dreams is different and requires a different set of skills.” Best For Kids and families who enjoy classic platformers with a fun story and familiar characters What We Liked Bright levels, different gameplay styles, familiar show world. Noted: “This game actually has a lot of fun moments… racing parts … weird but epic character designs.”

SpongeBob SquarePants: Creature from the Krusty Krab is a must-play platformer game, taking place in the dreams of SpongeBob, Patrick, and Plankton.

Each hero ends up in their own surreal world. Expect races, battles with giant enemies, flying, and other adventures. The game was a discovery for me, although the project is quite childlike, the transitions between levels are unexpected.

Why we chose it This game deserves attention because it’s not just a regular platformer, it offers “dreams” of the heroes with different mechanics and styles, keeping kids engaged by constantly switching things up. It’s slightly less modern, but it has real charm and variety.

You definitely won’t be able to tear yourself away from the screen for a couple of hours. Plus, it’s one of the few games in the series where you can play as Plankton.

My Verdict: Suitable for those who want a slightly more “crazy” SpongeBob adventure, with whimsical dreams and unconventional levels.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type 3D Platformer / Adventure Platforms GameCube, PlayStation 2, Game Boy Advance Release Year 2002 Developers Developer / Publisher: THQ Average Time / Unique Features An earlier 3D entry in the series. Reviews: > “The game is incompetent on many levels… graphics are horrendous… controls far too slippery…” Best For Kids who just want to experience the familiar world; can be taken as an easy entry-level experience What We Liked Low difficulty, familiar characters. Though criticized, it can still be seen as part of the series’ history.

In the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants: Revenge of The Flying Dutchman, SpongeBob accidentally frees the Ghost Pirate Flying Dutchman from a bottle.

The pirate blames him and tries to take his friend, Gary. SpongeBob must collect all the letters of his name and treasures to defeat the villain.

Why we chose it If a child needs the “simplest entry” into SpongeBob games, and parents want something without complex mechanics, this game is suitable. It’s not perfect, but its nature is light and easy to understand.

Here, you’ll find a classic 3D platformer structure with letter collection, treasure hunting, and open levels.

My Verdict: This is a niche choice, not perfect according to many reviews, but if you’re interested in “treasure hunting” with SpongeBob as the main character, it’s definitely worth a try.

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type Party Game (Mini-Games) Platforms PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, Windows Release Year 2005 Developers Developer: THQ Studio Australia; Publisher: THQ Average Time / Unique Features Over 30 mini-games, multiplayer up to 4 players, theme: competing for roles in the show “The New Adventures of Mermaid Man & Barnacle Boy” in Bikini Bottom Best For Families, parents and kids who want fun co-op play What We Liked Lots of mini-games, simple controls, great for groups. Users note: > “It’s quite fun completing tasks… and assigning roles to citizens”

SpongeBob SquarePants: Lights, Camera, Pants! drops you into Bikini Bottom just as the producer of The Adventures of Mermaid Man & Barnacle Boy announces a special episode with the residents of Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob and his friends participate in a game-show audition, competing against each other for the lead role in the project.

Why we chose it Because it’s an excellent family entertainment: mini-games, competitive element, and familiar characters. If kids and parents want to play together, this is a great choice.

This is a fun party game that’s worth playing with friends. There are over 30 mini-games, multiplayer for up to 4 players.

My Verdict: The best choice if you want to play together with kids or a group: fun, simple, familiar characters, and mini-games.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type Open World / Adventure with Sandbox Elements Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2024 Developers Developer: PHL Collective; Publisher: Outright Games Average Time / Unique Features Players explore a large Bikini Bottom, complete quests, collect costumes, destroy objects; Steam “Mostly Positive” ~77% Best For Younger and middle-age children who enjoy free play, mischief, and familiar characters What We Liked Fun game world, Bikini Bottom atmosphere well captured, many funny tasks

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game is among the best Switch games to play if you love fun and absolute silliness.

In this title, SpongeBob is no longer the main character; now he only appears in a supporting role. Patrick takes the spotlight. You will explore the open world of Bikini Bottom, heroically (or not so heroically) complete absurd tasks, interact with the environment, break and build things.

Why we chose it Because it differs from typical platformers: more like a sandbox for kids, with low difficulty and opportunities for pure fun. If a child wants to explore, play, and laugh, this is a perfect choice.

Also, a prime PS5 game, offering complete freedom of action. I liked that almost everything here can be picked up, thrown, or destroyed. It’s an atmosphere of humor and total lack of rules.

My Verdict: An excellent choice for those who want to “chill” and just run around, destroy stuff, and have fun with Patrick rather than play seriously.

9. SpongeBob SquarePants: SuperSponge [Best Retro SpongeBob Platformer]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type 2D Platformer Platforms PS1, Game Boy Advance Release Year 2001 Developers Developer: Climax Studios; Publisher: THQ Average Time / Unique Features Quite simple game; many note low difficulty and short campaign Best For Young children or for nostalgia – easy introductory platformer What We Liked Colorful style, familiar characters, clear gameplay

In SpongeBob SquarePants: SuperSponge, SpongeBob sets out to find the perfect birthday gift for Patrick, a signed photo of his favorite superheroes, Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy.

To collect their autographs, SpongeBob must complete a series of fun and chaotic challenges across Bikini Bottom. He explores the city, navigates Rock Bottom, and even repairs the heroes’ broken TV before finally earning their praise and making Patrick’s day.

Why we chose it Because it’s simple, making it a good choice for kids starting with video games. It’s not overloaded with mechanics, and features familiar SpongeBob characters and cartoon-like atmosphere.

SpongeBob SquarePants: SuperSponge is one of the early platformers in the series, with a clear and simple retro video game charm.

My Verdict: Perfect for a light retro experience: minimal difficulty, maximum nostalgia, and familiar characters.

10. SpongeBob SquarePants: Truth or Square [Best SpongeBob Memory Adventure]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Type Platformer / Adventure (Movie Tie-In) Platforms Wii, Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, PSP Release Year 2009 Developers Developer: Heavy Iron Studios (and others); Publisher: THQ Average Time / Unique Features Short game, aimed at younger players, many references to the show Best For Very young players (e.g., 5-8 years old) or as a “light” choice for parents What We Liked Fun moments from the show, familiar episodes, simplicity

In SpongeBob SquarePants: Truth or Square, SpongeBob has lost the Krabby Patty formula just before the Krusty Krab’s eleventy-seventh anniversary, and he only remembers things when he is happy.

Along the way, you battle robot versions of SpongeBob’s friends, using morphing attacks like Spatula Slam, Spin Slap, and Cannon Shot. The game is a nostalgic platform action adventure filled with fan favorite callbacks and co‑op gameplay.

Why we chose it Because if a child is very young and needs the “softest” entry into SpongeBob games, this is suitable. It’s easy, with lots of familiar show elements, which can be enjoyable.

The co‑op mode lets a friend join in as Patrick, which makes it a fun shared experience for younger players. While the gameplay is simple and geared toward kids, fans of the series will appreciate the attention to detail, memorable cutscenes, and references to classic episodes.

I really liked the variety of SpongeBob’s abilities in the game, like shovel-head or cannon-head.

My Verdict: A good choice for a family game, especially if you want a light adventure with nostalgia and recognizable moments from the show.

Go Beyond Games With Funny SpongeBob Characters

I’ve also picked a few collectible and adorable items that fans of the SpongeBob franchise are sure to love. From fun figures to quirky merchandise, these goodies bring Bikini Bottom straight to your home

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Celebrate 25 years of SpongeBob with this Doodlebob Funko POP! figure. Standing at 3.75 inches (9.5 cm), it’s made from premium vinyl for durability and long-lasting display. A must-have collectible to expand your Funko POP! SpongeBob collection.

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

This reversible Patrick Star plushie measures 6 inches, flipping from happy to surprised for double the fun. Made from soft velboa material, it’s portable and huggable, ideal for kids aged 3+ or fans of all ages.

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Bring Bikini Bottom to life with this life-size Squidward cardboard standee measuring 48″ x 17″. Made from high-quality sturdy cardboard, it’s lightweight, durable, and reusable for parties, photo ops, or room décor.

My Overall Verdict on the Best SpongeBob Games

SpongeBob video games offer a wide range of adventures, mini-games, and family-friendly fun that can appeal to fans of all ages. Whether you’re new to the series or revisiting nostalgic favorites, there’s a perfect starting point for everyone.

Best starting point for SpongeBob video games today?

