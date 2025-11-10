6 Best Countries To Play in Europa Universalis 5 (2025)

In Europa Universalis 5, even a small nation can rise from obscurity with clever diplomacy and smart reforms. That’s why the best countries to play in Europa Universalis 5 aren’t just the strongest – they’re the most engaging and rewarding.

Each country highlights a different aspect of the game’s new systems, from managing Control and Antagonism to mastering trade, exploration, and warfare.

You’ll learn which states are ideal for beginners and which offer a more advanced game for seasoned players. It also highlights the importance of country choice. Each country’s location, missions, and unique bonuses affect how you grow and rule your empire. This guide helps you pick the country that fits your strategy and style. You can conquer rivals or explore the New World.

6 Top Countries To Play in Europa Universalis 5

Europa Universalis V isn’t for the weak, but knowing where to start is crucial. For new players, the best countries to play in Europa Universalis V include Castile, Hungary, and England. Naples and France for those with more experience. These nations stand out because they have strong starts and clear paths to success.

For those ready to take on greater challenges, France, Naples, and the Golden Horde stand out. They reward smart planning, balanced diplomacy, and bold expansion across Europe and Asia. Each of these nations offers a unique path to victory, through trade, conquest, or strategy. They’re the best countries to play Europa Universalis V based on their different mechanics and approaches.

1. Golden Horde: The Steppe Power

The Golden Horde begins as a vast, mobile empire across the Eurasian steppes. Its strength lies in sheer manpower, fast cavalry, and the ability to be dominant over large distances. This is ideal for players who enjoy expansion, conquest, and flexible strategies.

The Horde’s economy is less developed than European powers. However, its population and mobility allow rapid army recruitment and swift campaigns. Controlling key river crossings and trade routes is crucial to turning your land power into a trade empire.

Pro tip Use your cavalry for fast attacks, skip long sieges early on, and expand across the open steppes provinces. Unite your tribes and manage factions to keep the Horde strong.

The Horde Unity mechanic encourages expansion while punishing fragmentation, making careful leadership essential. Harness your military and steppe mobility to dominate Central Asia. Push east and expand even beyond the steppes. It can even unlock the World Conquest tag.

2. France: The Continental Giant

Few nations begin with as much raw power and opportunity as France in Europa Universalis 5. You possess a large population, strong economy, and a central position in Western Europe. That puts you in a prime place to dominate the land. Early wars with England and Burgundy shape your campaign, and managing internal estates and vassals is key from year one.

Your farmland supports rapid growth and high tax income. This allows you to raise large armies, fund fleets, and build infrastructure. With its rich core provinces and economic potential, France is ideal for ambitious city-building games.

Pro tip Integrate vassals early, defeat one rival at a time, and invest your winnings into Paris and trade centers. Keep estates loyal to avoid instability.

France is ideal if you want to master both land and sea. It offers massive armies, economic strength, and strategic flexibility. With the right focus, you’ll transform from a strong kingdom into a dominant European power. As you develop provinces and technology, your influence stretches far beyond France.

3. England: The Island That Rules the Waves

England is an island fortress surrounded by sea and opportunity. You begin locked in the Hundred Years’ War. This forces an early choice: fight for France or pivot to island consolidation.

Its navy is unmatched early on, giving you control of the North Sea and the English Channel. This sets England apart from land-focused nations, steering it toward trade, colonization, and maritime dominance. While rivals battle on the continent, your borders remain safe behind the waves.

Pro tip Use your navy to dominate the seas and protect your trade. Focus on building wealth, colonies, and loyal allies that keep your enemies at arm’s length.

At home, fertile farmland and industry drive population and economic growth. Overseas, you’re poised to build one of the most powerful colonial empires in the game. Expansion south toward Africa opens rich trade routes and valuable colonies. France may be your first rival, but your true strength lies beyond the Channel.

England’s campaign rewards foresight and long-term planning. Master the seas, balance domestic power, and shape a global empire that endures for centuries.

4. Hungary: The Heart of Central Power

Standing at the crossroads of empires, Hungary commands the heart of Central Europe. Surrounded by major powers, it commands the fertile Pannonian Basin. A land of rich farmland, strong population growth, and a steady economy.

Gold and silver mines in Slovakia and Transylvania add to its wealth, allowing you to support a large standing army early in the game. Hungary is built for both stability and expansion. Its position between the Holy Roman Empire, Poland, and the Balkans offers several paths to domination. It’s ideal for players who enjoy tactical war games.

Pro tip Leverage Hungary’s wealth to strengthen your army and upgrade infrastructure early. Form strong allies with nearby powers, then strike when your rivals show weakness.

Defend your borders, expand into the Balkans, or form influence networks deep into the east of Europe. With its manpower, resources, and central position, Hungary is a powerhouse. It’s a balanced campaign of warfare, diplomacy, and development.

5. Castile: A Beginner’s Powerhouse for Colonization

Starting on the Iberian Peninsula, Castile gives new players a safe and structured way to learn Europa Universalis 5’s core systems. It has a solid economy and room to grow. New players have easy access to learn the game’s main systems: alliances, warfare, and colonization at a comfortable pace.

Castile’s early mission tree guides you step by step. You’ll form alliances, unite Spain, and unlock exploration of the Americas. Its formation also grants powerful national ideas that speed up colonization and trade income.

Each of these goals helps you understand how diplomacy, exploration, and expansion work. Due to its location and starting power, Castile can become one of the most influential nations in Europe and beyond.

Pro tip Use your first diplomatic points to unlock exploration ideas early. Doing this lets you send explorers and claim the best New World provinces before your rivals.

Its missions often trigger major historical events like the Iberian Wedding. This results in a free personal union with Aragon and a stronger foothold in the Mediterranean. Combined with strong naval potential, Castile quickly dominates trade. Leading to a vast trade empire through exploration.

Castile is a balanced and forgiving choice, your mistakes aren’t instantly fatal. It’s ideal for players who want a guided start in complex grand strategy games.

6. Naples: The Southern Kingdom With Hidden Power

With the right management, your management, Naples could be a strong Mediterranean power. Sitting at the crossroads of the Mediterranean, it has access to Italy’s wealth, the Balkans, and North Africa. From the start, you must balance diplomacy, defense, and expansion.

Naples is the play if you enjoy political maneuvering, regional wars, and the thrill of turning a secondary power into a major force. It has the largest population in Italy, giving it high manpower and strong income. But that power can slip away if estates and regional factions are left unchecked.

Pro tip Build alliances with nearby powers before seeking independence. Then focus on unifying southern Italy and expanding your trade in the Mediterranean.

Your first goal is to secure control at home before pushing outward. With patience and smart diplomacy, Naples can rise from a divided kingdom into the main power of southern Europe. It’s a great campaign for gradual progression and rewarding strategy games.

Why Country Choice Matters in Europa Universalis 5

Choose wisely. Your country choice shapes almost everything about your game. Each nation starts with its own strengths, weaknesses, and goals. Like many of the best Paradox games, your opening choice will set the tone for your empire, and your journey can either feel fun or frustrating.

There are countries for every type of player. Those who love to fight wars, prefer careful planning, trade, or diplomacy. Many countries also come with unique bonuses or storylines. These special traits make every playthrough different and add depth to the world.

Pro tip Pick a country you’re genuinely interested in playing. Set attainable goals and enjoy the vast historical sandbox.

A small country surrounded by rivals can be exciting but risky. One wrong move might end your campaign early. Bigger nations are safer at first but often face tougher long-term challenges. Difficulties like managing vast empires or balancing power across borders.

These distinct openings give every campaign its own pace, depth, and reward. Understanding your nation’s strengths lets you develop a long-term, relevant plan instead of reacting to threats. Picking the right starting point helps maintain stability and ensures steady progress without burning through monarch power or resources too early.

Challenges of Playing as Major Powers in EU5

Playing a major power might seem easy at first, but big nations like France, Spain, or the Ottomans face plenty of challenges. Large empires have strong armies and large money reserves, but that power attracts enemies. The enemy of my enemy is my friend. They can form alliances against you, resulting in long and costly wars that drain money and manpower.

Running a large empire also means dealing with instability inside your borders. Different religions, cultures, and regions can rebel if your nation’s unity and stability drop too low. As armies and infrastructure grow, managing everything becomes harder.

Pro tip Watch your aggressive expansion levels. Take breaks between wars to rebuild your economy, restore manpower, and strengthen ties with allies.

Large empires struggle with high autonomy and rising corruption, especially when governing distant provinces without enough control. You have to find a balance between conquering new land and maintaining order in your empire.

Major powers reward patience and planning. Knowing when to slow down is just as important as knowing when to attack. Learning to manage both power and pressure is an important process, you’d need an EU5 Complete Guide: tips and tricks.

Best Nations for Experienced Players in Europa Universalis 5

You’re 1400 hours in, you’ve mastered mechanics, and now you want a challenge. Unlike many other countries, Byzantium, Albania, and Ming force you to plan ahead. These countries are more complex and harder to master. You can’t rely on easy victories.

The Byzantines must rebuild from the brink. They face powerful neighbors and need careful diplomacy, a quality army, and sharp timing. Ming is about politics, stability, and reform. The Mandate of Heaven and the risk of internal crises make expansion tricky. Albania starts small and must use smart alliances and bold tactics to survive.

Pro tip Focus on long-term goals, not quick gains. Fix internal problems before expanding. Keep your army, economy, and allies balanced.

What makes these nations exciting is that every choice matters. One mistake in combat or diplomacy can change your whole campaign. Experienced players will enjoy testing new strategies and pushing against strong foes in this intense RTS game.

Two new systems make rapid growth harder than in Europa Universalis IV. Control limits how large an empire can be far from its capital, and Antagonism caps aggressive expansion. These mechanics encourage the same patient empire-building seen in the best games like Civilization.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Countries To Play in Europa Universalis 5

No two campaigns are the same. The nation you choose shapes how you play and what kind of story you create. You can start as a small nation fighting for survival or as a strong empire ready to grow. You can declare war early to gain more provinces, or rely on trade, allies, and peace to stay ahead. You can explore the New World or expand across the Arabian Peninsula. Use light ships to protect your routes, or even lead Steppe Hordes in the North.

Golden Horde → Best for Aggressive Expansion Players

Fast wars, fierce cavalry, and the drive to unite the steppes. Pure momentum and power from day one.

France → Best for Balanced Strategists

Strong armies, rich cities, and flexible playstyles make it perfect for mastering both war and notable city-building game development.

England → Best for Colonization and Naval Power

Rule the waves, control trade, and turn your island fortress into a global empire. It’s one of the most interesting countries to play as you learn how to colonize EU5.

Hungary → Best for Defensive and Diplomatic Players

Hold the line in Central Europe, balance alliances, and turn geography into your greatest weapon.

Castile → Best for Beginners and Explorers

Stable, guided, and forgiving. The best place to learn colonization and build a world-spanning kingdom.

Naples → Best for Political and Long-Term Planners

Play the long game with diplomacy, trade, and patient power-building across the Mediterranean.

If you enjoyed Europa Universalis IV, the new game keeps the same heart but adds more depth, detail, and smarter systems. The best answer to which country to play is simple: try different ones.

Experiment with England, an African nation, or one of the other small countries mentioned, and decide which fits your style. Each campaign teaches something new. The game stays relevant and interesting no matter how many hours you’ve played.

FAQs