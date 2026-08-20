Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review 2026: A Grounded MCU Story

In my Spider-Man: Brand New Day review, I found Tom Holland’s fourth outing mostly positive: it’s a strong addition to his Spider-Man films, but maybe not the best? As of this writing, the movie has critic scores of 66 on Metacritic and 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with both ratings possibly changing as more reviews are added.

Released July 31, 2026, the film runs for 145 minutes and carries a PG-13 rating in the US and a 12A rating in the UK. It picks up after Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the world having forgotten Peter Parker’s identity as the superhero Spider-Man.

As I sat down to draft this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review, that clean slate immediately set a much darker, more personal tone for Peter’s journey.

I watched Brand New Day in a standard movie theater, and its focus on Peter’s isolation reminded me of Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 game, where Peter also faces threats that affect his mind and behavior. As a gamer, I found that connection especially interesting while writing this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Quick Facts

If you’re searching for “how long is the new Spider-Man movie” or “what rating is the new Spider-Man movie,” here’s a quick overview of the movie, including the runtime, rating, main cast, and where it places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Release Date July 31, 2026 (US) Director Destin Daniel Cretton Studio Sony Pictures Entertainment, Marvel Studios Runtime 145 minutes (2 hours 25 minutes) MPA Rating (US) PG-13 BBFC Rating (UK) 12A Series Entry 4th MCU Spider-Man film, MCU Phase 6 Main Cast Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo Rotten Tomatoes 89% (Critics), 98% (Audience) Metacritic 66 (Critics), 8.0 (Users) Where To Watch In theaters

Plot Summary (Light Spoilers)

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world has forgotten Peter Parker’s identity. Peter has spent the next four years protecting New York as Spider-Man, but living without the people he loves clearly takes a toll.

Watching Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson and Ned Leeds build new lives without knowing him leaves Peter increasingly isolated. His routine changes when a mysterious telepath, which I won’t reveal in this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review until the last section, begins taking control of ordinary people and using them to carry out attacks across the city.

The threat can’t enter Peter’s mind, putting Spider-Man in a rare position against an enemy who can turn almost anyone into a weapon. As the attacks grow more dangerous, Peter also finds himself dealing with changes to his own powers.

Mac Gargan, also known as Scorpion, returns as a more physical threat. But unlike his first appearance and minor role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, he’s now equipped with armored gear and a mechanized tail

One thing I want to highlight in this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review is how much better his combat sequences are handled this time around. His larger role adds another layer of danger as Peter tries to protect the city while dealing with his own personal struggles.

Cast & Characters

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features leads Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned, along with an expanded cast that includes Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Mark Ruffalo, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Michael Mando.

Mando returns to the Scorpion character described above, while Tillman and Colón-Zayas play new characters Bill Metzger and Detective Jean DeWolff. Sink also plays a debuting character, but I won’t spoil it here in this part of my Spider-Man: Brand New Day review.

Bernthal, Pugh, and Ruffalo all continue their MCU roles as Frank Castle/Punisher, Yelena Belova/Black Widow, and Bruce Banner/Hulk from past Marvel projects. Director Destin Daniel Cretton also has MCU history after directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Several other Spider-Man villains also appear in the film. Boomerang, Tarantula, Ramrod, and Tombstone make brief appearances in the opening montage, which I found to be a fun touch I needed to mention in this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review. They add a few familiar comic book faces without cluttering the main storyline.

Something I want to point out in this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review is that these quick cameos will serve as fun easter eggs for longtime Marvel comic readers.

Honest Review: What Works

For me, the strongest point to emphasize in this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review is Peter’s personal growth. His life after being forgotten gives Holland more room to play Peter as an adult dealing with loneliness, lost friendships, and the high cost of being a hero.

I also liked the action, with Cretton bringing energy to the major fight scenes and practical set pieces. Holland remains convincing in both action scenes and the quieter moments, giving Peter’s struggles enough weight between the bigger sequences.

Sink’s character was another standout for me in this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review. Her motivation allows for more emotional depth than a generic threat, which makes her actions a bit easier to understand, even when they put Peter and others in danger. This added sympathy made the conflict feel more personal than a typical superhero battle.

Honest Review: What Doesn’t Work

It’s worth noting in this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review that, as of this writing, it sits as the lowest-rated of the MCU Spider-Man films among critics. And the biggest reason might be just how much it tries to fit into one movie.

The story still works as a standalone adventure. However, I sometimes felt it was juggling too many characters and subplots at once. I found myself wanting more time with certain character arcs, but the film often shifts to another subplot before fully exploring them, which leaves some characters underdeveloped.

I’ve been following the MCU since Iron Man in 2008 and always loved seeing familiar characters appear in other projects. But the returning MCU characters here bring connections to previous films and TV shows that can make parts of the story harder to follow for those who have not kept up with the shared universe.

Some Spider-Man: Brand New Day reviews describe the film as the most tied to the wider MCU franchise than previous installments, and I agree with that.

How Does It Compare to Previous MCU Spider-Man Movies?

If you’re reading this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review to find out how the movie stacks up against Holland’s earlier films, the numbers put it at the bottom of the group with critics. Here’s a comparison of all four MCU Spider-Man movies:

Movie Release Year Runtime Metacritic RT (Critics) Spider-Man: Homecoming 2017 133 min 73 92% Spider-Man: Far From Home 2019 129 min 69 91% Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 148 min 71 93% Spider-Man: Brand New Day 2026 145 min 66 89%

Although the gap is not really huge and the figures can still shift as more Spider-Man: Brand New Day reviews arrive, the current ratings suggest critics have been less impressed with this entry overall.

How Does It Compare to the Spider-Man Games?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has some interesting parallels with Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, all of which are amazing PS5 games. In the film, Peter has to live with everyone forgetting his identity, leaving him cut off from the people he once knew.

That reminded me of Spider-Man: Miles Morales while writing this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review, where Miles is also trying to balance his role as Spider-Man with feeling isolated and his personal relationships. Spider-Man 2 offers another comparison through its Venom storyline. The symbiote gives Peter greater power while affecting his behavior and relationships, while Brand New Day similarly connects Peter’s new abilities to his personal struggles.

The film’s mind-controlling antagonist also feels like an idea that could work well as a game mechanic. As I reflected on the plot for this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review, I realized how random citizens turning against Spider-Man could create incredibly tense gameplay encounters.

These are just thematic similarities, though, not a lore connection, since the Insomniac games and MCU films exist in separate continuities. If you want to explore the gaming side, start with some of the best Spider-Man games, which include the two aforementioned titles.

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Where To Watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As of this writing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is available only in theaters, with no announced digital or streaming release date. Recent MCU movies have generally reached digital and streaming platforms around 60 to 90 days after their theatrical runs, but the exact timing can vary and is something I can’t confirm yet in this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review.

While waiting for a home release, you can get more web-slinging action by playing the Insomniac Spider-Man titles, which are standout PC games. They offer another way to explore Spider-Man and let you experience how a different, more interactive media format portrays the character.

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How Does Brand New Day Set Up the Next Marvel Movies?

⚠️ SPOILERS: Spider-Man: Brand New Day includes a post-credits scene that offers a cryptic clue about Spider-Man’s future. Ned’s “Spidey Tracker” app, which he created to track public sightings of Spider-Man, detects a new sighting and zooms out from New York until the signal appears somewhere outside Earth, followed by a “Spider-Man will return” title card.

Some fans have linked the tease to Avengers: Secret Wars, where Spider-Man could end up off-Earth based on the Secret Wars comic book storyline. Others have speculated that the post-credits scene could be related to another Spider-Man from a different universe, like in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There’s also the possible connection to Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives on December 18, 2026, with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom and a huge ensemble including the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts/New Avengers. Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027, concluding Phase Six and the Multiverse Saga.

But it’s worth mentioning in this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review that, as of this writing, Holland’s involvement in both upcoming Avengers films is not confirmed.

My Overall Verdict on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Ultimately, I’ll wrap up this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review by saying it’s a movie I can comfortably recommend to both MCU and comic fans. It gives Peter Parker’s story a meaningful continuation while still delivering the action and humor expected from a great web-slinging adventure.

It’s not the best entry in the MCU Spider-Man series, with its crowded cast and ties to past MCU projects making it harder to follow for casual viewers. Still, the cast performances, action, emotional moments, and Sink’s character make it worth the 145-minute runtime.

I’ll close off this Spider-Man: Brand New Day review with another reminder that the movie picks up directly from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watching the previous installment first will give you the context needed to understand Peter’s situation and why his isolation is such an important part of the story.

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