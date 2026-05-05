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If you are looking for how to get ULTRAKILL free, this guide walks you through a legitimate method using Snakzy, a free rewards app that pays out Steam gift cards for completing phone-based offers. ULTRAKILL costs $25.00 on Steam and carries a 98% Overwhelmingly Positive rating from over 85,000 reviews, making it one of the highest-rated games in Steam‘s history. This guide shows you how to cover that price without spending your own money.

This is not piracy, a crack, or an unofficial download site. Those routes carry real risks: malware, Steam account bans, and no legitimate license. The Snakzy method earns you real Steam credit through phone-based offers, which you use for an official purchase. This article covers the game overview, pricing, platforms, system requirements, the step-by-step process, an Eneba discount alternative, legality, and FAQs. Keep reading for the full breakdown.

Game Info Details Game price $25.00 (Steam) Metacritic rating Overwhelmingly Positive; 98% of 85,000+ reviews (Steam) Genre Action, FPS, Retro FPS, Boomer Shooter, Stylish Action Developers Arsi “Hakita” Patala Publishers New Blood Interactive Time to earn: Main story ~10 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~20 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~50 hours

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How To Get ULTRAKILL Free: Full Game Overview

ULTRAKILL is one of those rare games that earns every bit of its reputation. Released in Early Access on September 3, 2022 and reaching its 1.0 full release in 2025, it was developed almost entirely by one person, Arsi “Hakita” Patala, and published by New Blood Interactive. The result speaks for itself: a 98% Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam from over 85,000 reviews, placing it among the highest-rated games on the platform, and more than 2 million copies sold on indie charts since launch.

The genre blend is a big part of what makes it stand out. ULTRAKILL is a Retro FPS and Boomer Shooter at heart, but it layers in stylish-action scoring straight from Devil May Cry, movement depth borrowed from Quake, and an aggressive resource loop reminiscent of DOOM (2016/Eternal). Every kill is scored for style from D through P-rank, and the movement system rewards slide jumps, dash cancels, and wall jumps to the degree that speedrunners have built entire communities around its routes.

The protagonist is V1, a combat machine descending through a Dante’s Inferno-inspired Hell across layers including Limbo, Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Wrath, Heresy, and Violence. Each layer introduces new enemy types and unique mechanics, and boss fights like Minos Prime, V2, and Gabriel have become community highlights for the creativity and challenge they demand. These encounters are regularly cited as examples of how indie games can out-design titles with ten times the budget.

I’ve tracked ULTRAKILL since its first chapters dropped, and the full 1.0 release delivered on every promise made during Early Access. The solo-dev foundation makes this one of the more impressive case studies in indie game design. Arsi “Hakita” Patala’s vision is cohesive, razor-focused, and polished to a standard that rivals AAA titles in gameplay depth and community engagement. At $25.00, it is priced well below the impact it delivers.

How Much Does ULTRAKILL Cost?

ULTRAKILL is priced at $25.00 on Steam, and that price has been notably stable. New Blood Interactive holds firm pricing on most of its catalogue, and ULTRAKILL is no exception. The title has gone on sale only occasionally, with the deepest discount reaching around 20% off, bringing it to approximately $20.00 during rare promotions.

If you are waiting for a deep discount, history suggests it may be a long wait. New Blood does not typically drop titles to 50% or 75% off in seasonal sales, which is common for games at this price from larger publishers. That puts ULTRAKILL at full or near-full price for most of the year.

Snakzy sidesteps this entirely. By banking coins from phone-based offers, you can cover the full $25.00 Steam price with a gift card, making the sale history irrelevant to your plan.

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ULTRAKILL Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC No aggregated Metacritic score (Early Access history); Steam: Overwhelmingly Positive (98% of 85,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A: PC exclusive at this time Xbox N/A: PC exclusive Switch 2 N/A: PC exclusive

ULTRAKILL is currently a PC exclusive, available through Steam only. No console ports have been announced by developer Arsi “Hakita” Patala or publisher New Blood Interactive, and the game’s Unity-based engine means it runs on even older Windows hardware at minimum spec.

Because the game is Steam-only, the Snakzy method maps directly to its purchase path. You earn coins, redeem a Steam Wallet gift card, and buy ULTRAKILL through the official Steam store. No console version or alternative storefront complicates the route.

On the Metacritic question: ULTRAKILL spent most of its life as an Early Access title, which is why no aggregated Metacritic score exists. The Steam score of 98% Overwhelmingly Positive is the authoritative measure of player reception, and it holds across more than 85,000 user reviews.

ULTRAKILL System Requirements

ULTRAKILL is built on Unity and targets accessibility. The minimum spec will run on hardware that is nearly a decade old, which is one reason the game has reached such a wide audience across different PC setups.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 or equivalent Intel Core i7 or equivalent RAM 4 GB 8 GB GPU Dedicated GPU with OpenGL 3.2+ support NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent Storage 2.5 GB available space 2.5 GB available space

If your machine can run most games from the past five years, ULTRAKILL will run without issue. The 4 GB RAM minimum and a basic dedicated GPU is enough to get in at the lower spec, while the recommended setup targets 1080p Ultra at 144+ FPS on modern mid-range hardware. Storage is a lightweight 2.5 GB, which keeps the installation fast regardless of connection speed.

ULTRAKILL Mechanics

The core loop of ULTRAKILL is straightforward to describe but genuinely deep to master. You move through handcrafted Hell levels at speed, kill enemies using a varied weapon set, and chain kills together to maximize your style ranking. The style system grades each encounter from D through S and up to P-rank, pushing you to use the full toolkit rather than defaulting to a single weapon.

The combat rewards creativity in ways that few FPS games match. Throwing a coin and hitting it with a railgun to ricochet the shot into an enemy, parrying a projectile back with a ULTRAKILL-signature shotgun pump, healing yourself by landing close-range blows using the blood mechanic: these are the tools that separate casual runs from high-level clears. The goal is always efficiency and style together, not just survival.

V1 descends through a Dante’s Inferno-inspired structure, with each layer introducing new enemy types and environmental mechanics. The layers cover Limbo, Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Wrath, Heresy, and Violence, each acting as a distinct design chapter with escalating difficulty. Boss encounters are a particular highlight: fights like Minos Prime and Gabriel require pattern recognition and fast adaptation across multiple phases, and both have become community touchstones across the broader FPS scene.

Progression runs on challenge and mastery. Main story completion takes around 10 hours, while 100% completion stretches to 50 hours, with the upper range driven by P-rank clears that demand near-perfect execution. Global leaderboards for time and style give competitive players a long-term target beyond the campaign itself. The Unity engine handles all of this at high frame rates on modest hardware, keeping the focus on skill rather than system specs.

ULTRAKILL Top Features

✅ 98% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam: One of the highest-rated games on the platform, backed by over 85,000 reviews and more than 2 million copies sold, with a rare sustained consensus that spans casual players and hardcore speedrunners alike.

✅ Stylish-action FPS scoring system: Every kill is ranked from D through P, with mechanics like coin-toss railgun ricochets, shotgun parries, and blood healing creating combat depth that rivals dedicated stylish-action games like Devil May Cry.

✅ Dante’s Inferno-inspired Hell structure: Each layer introduces unique enemies, mechanics, and boss encounters, with fights like Minos Prime and Gabriel standing as some of the most creative and demanding boss designs in FPS history.

✅ Ultra-responsive movement system: Slide jumps, wall jumps, dash cancels, and ground slams give players a movement toolkit that enables speedrun routes and style chains the community has developed into an art form.

✅ Solo developer ambition at scale: Built primarily by one developer, Arsi “Hakita” Patala, and published by New Blood Interactive, ULTRAKILL demonstrates that single-developer projects can match or exceed AAA gameplay depth when vision and execution align.

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How To Get ULTRAKILL Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app for Android and iOS that pays out real gift cards in exchange for completing mobile offers: installing and playing games to specific milestones, filling surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card is required and no subscription is involved. The trade is time, not money.

Here is how to get ULTRAKILL free, step by step:

Download Snakzy: grab the app free from Google Play or the App Store and create a free account in under 60 seconds Browse the offerwall: open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget, from quick surveys to higher-paying mobile game milestones Complete offers and bank coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet; stack them during commutes or downtime until you reach the $35 minimum cashout threshold Redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card: once your balance is ready, head to the Rewards section and select a $50 Steam gift card, which covers ULTRAKILL‘s $25.00 price with $25.00 left over Buy ULTRAKILL on Steam: apply the gift card code to your Steam wallet and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies to all redemptions, and the $50 Steam gift card gets you ULTRAKILL with $25.00 credit to spare. Offer availability and earning rates vary by region.

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Get ULTRAKILL Cheaper With Eneba

For readers who want ULTRAKILL immediately without waiting to bank Snakzy coins, Eneba offers a discounted key as an alternative. The official Steam price is $25.00, while Eneba lists ULTRAKILL keys from approximately $12 to $20, depending on current seller availability. That puts the saving at anywhere from 20% to over 50% compared to buying directly through Steam. The key is a legitimate permanent license redeemed on Steam, just like a standard purchase, and New Blood Interactive receives the sale through the distribution chain.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL ULTRAKILL PUBLISHER $25.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $10.34 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -59% Get ULTRAKILL Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards: here is the closest card above ULTRAKILL‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card $50 PUBLISHER $50 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card $50 on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing for the most current rate. The process is straightforward: select a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code by email. All three paths result in a fully legitimate copy of ULTRAKILL: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get ULTRAKILL Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process works as follows: advertisers pay Snakzy to promote their apps and services, Snakzy converts that payment into coins for your wallet, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card. You then use that gift card to purchase ULTRAKILL at $25.00 through Steam‘s official checkout. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, no different from a standard direct purchase. Arsi “Hakita” Patala and New Blood Interactive receive the full purchase price, and you receive a legitimate game.

What you should avoid are unofficial “free download” sites, torrent files, and cracked versions of ULTRAKILL. These are illegal, and the risks are serious: malware infections that can compromise your PC, Steam account bans that wipe your entire library, and no legitimate license regardless of whether the game runs. Piracy directly harms the developer, and in the case of a solo-developer project like ULTRAKILL, the impact is felt more sharply than with a large studio.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get ULTRAKILL free. You support the developer, keep your account safe, and end up with a game you actually own.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get ULTRAKILL Free

ULTRAKILL is one of the best-value purchases in the current FPS market, and at $25.00 it is already competitively priced for what it delivers. The Snakzy method makes the price irrelevant for readers willing to invest a few sessions of mobile offer-completion. Budget-conscious players, people with long Steam wishlists, and anyone who does not want to wait for a New Blood sale will benefit most from this approach.

To get started: download Snakzy from the App Store or Google Play, browse the Earn tab for high-value offers, and work toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold. Once you redeem your $50 Steam gift card, the remaining checkout is straightforward.

ULTRAKILL earns its place among the highest-rated games on Steam, and knowing how to get ULTRAKILL free through Snakzy means you can start your descent through Hell without spending a cent.

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