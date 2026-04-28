Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The question of how to get SWORN free has a clean answer: Snakzy. Windwalk Games and Team17’s co-op action roguelite launched September 23, 2025, at $24.99 on Steam, and has already earned an 83% Very Positive rating from over 2,400 reviewers. Snakzy is Eneba’s free rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile offers and redeem them for Steam Wallet gift cards that cover SWORN‘s full price without spending a cent of your own money.

This guide covers a legitimate method only, not a crack, ROM, or unofficial download site. Those routes carry real risks: malware and potential Steam account bans. I’ll walk you through SWORN‘s full game overview, pricing breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, the exact 5-step Snakzy process, a discounted Eneba key for immediate purchase, and a discounted Steam gift card option. Keep reading to pick the approach that works best for you.

Game Info Details Game price $24.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 75 PC (Metacritic); OpenCritic Top Critic Average 72, 50% of critics recommend; Steam Very Positive 83% of 2,416 reviews Genre Action roguelite, co-op, hack and slash, dungeon crawler, isometric, hand-drawn Developers Windwalk Games Publishers Team17 Digital Limited Time to earn (Main story) ~10 hours Time to earn (Main + Extra content) ~30-40 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) ~77 hours

★ Get SWORN free with Snakzy Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get SWORN Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been following SWORN since its Steam Early Access launch in February 2025, and the 1.0 release on September 23, 2025 delivered on everything the Early Access build promised. Windwalk Games, a small independent studio of ex-Riot and ex-Blizzard developers, built something impressive here: a co-op action roguelite with an 83% Very Positive Steam rating across 2,400+ reviews, a 72 Top Critic Average on OpenCritic, and hand-drawn art direction inspired by Mike Mignola’s Hellboy work that reviewers consistently single out as one of the genre’s most distinctive visual styles in 2025.

SWORN is a 1-4 player co-op action roguelite set in a fallen Camelot, where King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table have been corrupted by a spreading darkness. You play as a Soulforged knight, choosing from four characters: the balanced front-line Vigilante, the heavy-hitting Rook, the ranged and stealthy Spectre, or the elemental-focused Monk. Each run takes you through four procedurally generated biomes, where you swear fealty to Fae lords and stack blessings onto your attacks, spells, and passives. The build matrix is the headline: 4 characters x 4 weapons x 200+ Fae blessings produces thousands of viable combinations. The Roundtable Blessings tier adds party-wide buffs that only activate in co-op, making shared runs feel meaningfully different from solo play.

Published by Team17 (the studio behind Overcooked! and Worms), SWORN launched simultaneously on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, with PC Game Pass inclusion at launch. Its closest spiritual predecessors are Hades (run-based action with deity blessings), Dead Cells (tight combat plus meta-progression), and Risk of Rain 2 (co-op scaling). For fans of those games, SWORN is a natural next stop.

Windwalk Games spent roughly seven and a half months in public Early Access before the 1.0 release, iterating with a weekly patch cadence throughout. The post-launch roadmap promises new weapons, biomes, and competitive modes through 2026. Console ports for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch are confirmed for later release, making the Steam version the best place to start.

How Much Does SWORN Cost?

SWORN is priced at $24.99 for the standard edition on Steam, with the Deluxe Edition at $30.99 (adds four character cosmetic packs) and the Ultimate Edition at $39.99 (adds the digital artbook and soundtrack). There was no day-one launch discount. Team17 has a consistent pattern of running 30-40% off promotions during the first major Steam Sale cycle, typically Autumn or Winter, and price-tracking data shows a historical low of roughly 50% off (approximately $12.49) since launch.

For grey-market key sites that promise SWORN for under a dollar, those are not legitimate Steam keys. They come from unauthorized resellers and carry real account risks. The Snakzy method is a straightforward way to cover SWORN‘s $24.99 price using earned gift card credit, no waiting for a sale required.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

SWORN Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 75 (Metacritic); OpenCritic Top Critic Average 72, 50% of critics recommend; Steam Very Positive 83% PS5 Confirmed on developer roadmap, not yet released Xbox Confirmed on developer roadmap (Xbox Series X Switch Confirmed on developer roadmap, not yet released

SWORN launched on PC simultaneously via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on September 23, 2025, with PC Game Pass inclusion from day one. Console versions for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch are confirmed on Windwalk Games and Team17’s public roadmap but have not shipped as of 2026. SWORN is Steam Deck Verified, meaning it runs at the handheld’s recommended fidelity without manual settings adjustments, and GeForce NOW streaming is also supported. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed as Steam Wallet gift cards, the Steam version is the natural purchase point for this method.

SWORN System Requirements

SWORN runs on the Unity engine and is a 64-bit only release. The minimum spec is forgiving: a 2012-era Intel Core i5-3470 paired with a GTX 960 (4 GB) hits High settings at 1080p / 60 FPS, which means most laptops and budget desktops from the last seven to eight years can run it without compromise.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6300 RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD HD 7970 (3 GB) / Intel Arc A310 (4 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6 GB) / AMD RX 5600 (6 GB) / Intel Arc A380 (4 GB) DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage ~5 GB ~5 GB

Memory and storage requirements are modest: 8 GB RAM and a small ~5 GB install footprint mean no SSD upgrade or RAM bump is needed for most players. The GPU upgrade in the recommended spec is purely for 4K play; at 1080p, the minimum spec is all you need.

SWORN Mechanics

SWORN is built around 20-minute roguelite runs through four procedurally generated Camelot biomes, always appearing in the same fixed order. Each run begins with character selection: Vigilante (sword and shield, balanced front-line), Rook (heavy weapons, slow but devastating), Spectre (ranged and stealth-leaning), or Monk (staff and elemental focus). Combat uses a lock-on system with light and heavy attacks, dashes, and weapon-specific abilities, and the feel is closer to a souls-adjacent action game than a twin-stick shooter.

The Fae blessing system is the core hook. As you clear rooms, you swear fealty to one of eight Fae lords and pick from over 200 blessings that stack onto your attacks, spells, dashes, and passives. Fae lord allegiance shapes your run: Titania rewards cleansing fire builds, Oberon adds wind and speed. The math produces thousands of viable build combinations, and Windwalk Games designed the system to let builds get “broken” in the player’s favour, actively rewarding greedy blessing stacks. The 4 characters x 4 weapons x 200+ blessings matrix is what keeps the community queuing one more run.

Each biome ends in a boss fight against a corrupted Knight of the Round Table. Difficulty scales with player count in co-op runs, and late-game players can access higher “Sworn Oath” difficulty modifiers for added challenge. Progression sits in two systems: run-scoped Fae blessings, chosen mid-run and lost on death, and permanent Skill Tree investments through Merlin’s five trees (Life, War, Treasure, Wealth, Devotion), which carry across every run. Failed runs still push meta-progression forward.

The Roundtable Blessings tier is the standout co-op feature: a special blessing category that applies party-wide buffs and only activates in shared runs. Enemy health and density scale per player count, so a full four-player squad plays a meaningfully harder and more rewarding game than a solo run. The speedrun community has begun targeting sub-30-minute solo clears, though no official in-game speedrun infrastructure exists.

SWORN Top Features

✅ 1-4 player co-op with party-scaling difficulty: Enemy density and health scale per player count, and the dedicated Roundtable Blessings tier adds party-wide buffs that only activate in co-op, making shared runs mechanically distinct from solo play.

✅ 200+ Fae blessings across eight Fae lords: Swear fealty to lords like Titania (cleansing fire) or Oberon (wind and speed) and stack blessings onto attacks, spells, dashes, and passives across a build matrix of 4 characters, 4 weapons, and 200+ blessings.

✅ Mike Mignola-inspired hand-drawn art direction: The Hellboy artist’s inky, high-contrast comic style is the defining visual hook of SWORN, singled out by nearly every critic review as one of the genre’s most distinctive looks in 2025.

✅ Arthurian-legend setting with familiar friends and foes: Encounter Merlin, Nimue, and a corrupted King Arthur across four procedurally generated biomes, with corrupted Knights of the Round Table serving as end-of-biome bosses.

✅ Permanent meta-progression through Merlin’s Skill Trees: Five trees (Life, War, Treasure, Wealth, Devotion) let you bank progress across failed runs, with new build paths unlocking every few hours of play.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get SWORN Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is Eneba’s free rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers, including installing partner apps, hitting playtime milestones, filling surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card is required, and no money leaves your pocket. The model is simple: you trade time completing offers for coins, and once you’ve banked enough, you redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card that covers SWORN‘s $24.99 price.

Here is how to get SWORN free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $24.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $24.99 or more Buy SWORN on Steam: apply the gift card at checkout and start playing

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies, and a $30 Steam Wallet card covers SWORN‘s $24.99 price with $5.01 of credit left over for a future purchase. Offers and availability vary by region.

★ Cash out and buy SWORN on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get SWORN Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for Snakzy offers to stack up. For those who’d rather have SWORN in their library tonight, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted legitimate Steam keys. The official Steam price is $24.99; Eneba currently lists the same legitimate Steam key for approximately $16.97, a saving of around 32% (roughly $8 off). The key activates on your Steam account and delivers a permanent license identical to a direct Steam purchase. This is not a grey-market account trick: Eneba is a buyer-protected marketplace that sources keys from the same legitimate supply chain it has sold from since launch. No subscription, no extra steps, and no risk to your Steam account.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL SWORN PUBLISHER $24.99 YOUR PRICE $1.49 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -94% Get SWORN Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards: here is the closest card above SWORN‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -0% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select the product, pay, receive a key or gift card code, and redeem on Steam in under a minute. Whether you choose Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (approximately 32% off, immediate), or an Eneba Steam Wallet gift card (immediate, with $5.01 of credit left over), all three methods deliver a legitimate, permanent copy of SWORN with full Steam features.

Is It Legal to Get SWORN Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Here is the chain: Snakzy is Eneba’s first-party rewards app, partnered with offerwall providers that pay Snakzy real cash for completed offers. Snakzy converts that cash into coins, and on cashout, exchanges coins for genuine Steam Wallet gift cards from the same supply chain Eneba sells daily. You buy SWORN on Steam at full price using that gift card. Valve takes its cut, Team17 receives publisher royalties, and Windwalk Games receives developer royalties. Every party in the chain is paid in full, with no legal grey area and no risk to your Steam account.

Unofficial “free SWORN download” sites, cracked builds, and torrents are a different matter entirely. These are illegal under copyright law in virtually every jurisdiction, and executables from unverified sources almost always carry malware: trojans that harvest Steam credentials, crypto-miners that run silently in the background, or ransomware disguised as a game installer. Beyond the legal and security risks, piracy directly harms Windwalk Games, an independent studio whose post-launch roadmap of new weapons, biomes, and competitive modes depends on SWORN generating revenue.

The Snakzy method is a legitimate way to get SWORN for free. You support the developers fully, keep your Steam account safe, and avoid every risk that comes with cracked software.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get SWORN Free

SWORN earns its reception on three grounded data points: an 83% Very Positive Steam rating across 2,416 reviews, a 75 Metacritic critic score and 72 OpenCritic Top Critic Average with reviewers consistently highlighting the Mike Mignola-inspired art as one of the genre’s most distinctive visual styles in 2025, and a build system whose 4 characters x 4 weapons x 200+ Fae blessings produces thousands of viable combinations.

If you have a few days to spare, download Snakzy, find a high-value offer, and stack coins toward a $30 Steam Wallet gift card. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, with $5.01 wallet credit left over after covering SWORN‘s price. If you’d rather play tonight, the Eneba key at approximately $16.97 is a legitimate, immediate alternative.

Once you have that gift card ready, how to get SWORN free is just a checkout away.

★ Start earning SWORN for free today Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs