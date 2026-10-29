Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Here’s how to get Split Fiction free legally: earn store credit through a rewards app instead of paying out of pocket. Split Fiction is a cooperative action adventure built around teamwork and constant switches between sci-fi and fantasy. Its $49.99 Steam price is the barrier, but there’s a time-based route through Snakzy and a discounted purchase through Eneba.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that exchanges your time for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper key for readers who want to play sooner. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the game’s appeal, prices, platforms, PC requirements and the steps for earning your copy.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 90 critic / 8.6 user Genre Cooperative sci-fi and fantasy action adventure Developers Hazelight Studios Publishers Electronic Arts

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Split Fiction Free Get Split Fiction Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Split Fiction Free: Full Game Overview

Split Fiction pairs a Metacritic critic score of 90 with an 8.6 user score. Developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, it released on Steam on March 6, 2025. Its central attraction is cooperative play that keeps changing the challenge rather than asking you to repeat the same routine throughout.

You play as Mio and Zoe, writers with very different imaginations. Mio creates science fiction, while Zoe writes fantasy. A machine designed to steal their creative ideas traps them inside their stories, forcing them to cooperate to escape with their memories intact. That premise gives Split Fiction room to jump between wildly different environments without losing its narrative thread.

The official description moves from taming dragons to fighting as cyber ninjas, escaping trolls and dodging vehicles hurled by a robotic parking attendant. Those aren’t separate games or modes: they’re examples of the changing situations within the adventure. I find that variety more useful when judging its appeal than a broad promise of “lots of content.”

Reviews support the emphasis on changing gameplay styles, perspectives and teamwork. They also offer a useful warning: the characters and dialogue may take longer to win you over than the action. If you want a shared adventure where learning the next mechanic is part of the fun, that’s a stronger reason to play than expecting an immediately gripping drama.

How Much Does Split Fiction Cost?

The official Split Fiction price is $49.99 on Steam. This is a paid game, so the Snakzy route funds an ordinary purchase rather than unlocking a hidden free edition. If you’re comparing costs before committing, separate the full storefront price from a discounted Split Fiction Steam key: they’re different buying routes to a permanent license.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Games Like Split Fiction GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

Check the current Steam price before buying and compare your options when you’re ready. Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by letting you earn the store credit instead, although completing offers takes time.

Split Fiction Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 90 PS5 91 Xbox Series X|S 93 Switch 2 88

Split Fiction is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2. The supplied platform scores differ, so the PC score shouldn’t be treated as a universal score for every edition. The game supports local and online cooperative play, as described in the review excerpts, giving partners different ways to share the adventure.

For this guide, Steam is the purchase point because Snakzy rewards can become a Steam gift card. That card buys the Steam PC version only. It doesn’t unlock a console copy, transfer the purchase to a console account or replace payment through a console storefront.

Console players should buy through their own console store. Before putting time into offers, decide where you and your partner intend to play. The free method explained here gets you the PC version on Steam, not a platform-independent copy.

Split Fiction System Requirements

Split Fiction requires 16 GB RAM and 85 GB of storage at both minimum and recommended settings. The minimum graphics options are an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 470, each with 4 GB of video memory.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS 64 bit Windows 10/11 64 bit Windows 10/11 CPU Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Intel Core i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 – 4 GB or Radeon RX 470 – 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 – 8 GB or AMD Radeon 6700 XT – 12 GB DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 85 GB available space 85 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with the relevant tier before redeeming rewards. Having enough storage doesn’t establish that your PC meets the game’s CPU and GPU requirements.

Split Fiction Mechanics

The core loop in Split Fiction is to enter a new situation, learn its abilities and coordinate with your partner to move forward. Mio and Zoe’s contrasting stories supply the settings, but cooperation connects them. You’re solving immediate action and traversal problems together rather than independently clearing unrelated objectives. Paying attention to what your partner needs matters as much as mastering your own controls.

Progress comes through adapting to new mechanics and perspectives. The supplied reviews describe shifts away from standard third-person play and scenes drawing on different game genres. Dragon taming, cyber-ninja action and hazardous escapes demand different responses, keeping the adventure from settling into a single combat pattern. I would approach it as a sequence of shared challenges, with room to discuss a failed attempt and adjust together.

The appeal of another playthrough rests on revisiting favorite sequences and improving your coordination, rather than any verified loot grind or character-build system. Its rough edge is the storytelling: reviewers found some dialogue cheesy and the leads slow to become likable. A review also criticized the limited incentive to explore for collectibles. Split Fiction puts its energy into directed cooperative action, so players seeking open-ended exploration should set their expectations accordingly. The strongest fit is a pair who enjoy reacting, experimenting and laughing through changing situations together. For a more competitive two-player game, check out our accessible guide to getting Street Fighter 6 free.

Split Fiction Top Features

Mio and Zoe: Contrasting sci-fi and fantasy writers give the adventure its central partnership. Their escape depends on cooperating inside the stories they created. Sci-Fi and Fantasy Worlds: Split Fiction moves between futuristic hazards and fantasy creatures. The premise makes those shifts part of the story rather than disconnected distractions. Changing Abilities: Dragon taming and cyber-ninja action illustrate how frequently the game changes your role. Learning unfamiliar abilities with a partner is central to its appeal. Local and Online Co-op: Reviews describe playing both together on a couch and online. Pick the arrangement that works for your partner and your setup. Shifting Perspectives: The adventure moves beyond a fixed third-person presentation, according to reviewers. Those perspective changes help familiar action ideas feel different as the journey progresses.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Split Fiction Free Get Split Fiction Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Split Fiction Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. To get Split Fiction for free this way, you’re investing time instead of money, then turning those rewards into store credit. Consider the effort involved before choosing offers, rather than treating the game as an immediate giveaway.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: read each offer’s requirements and choose activities that suit your interests and available time. Check what completion involves before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: build your balance toward the $49.99 needed for the game. The $35 minimum cash-out alone won’t cover its full price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you’ve earned enough redeemable value to cover $49.99, choose a suitable card. Check the available denomination and regional compatibility before confirming. Buy Split Fiction on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. That average doesn’t cover this game’s price, so keep earning toward the full amount; don’t expect the first earnings milestone to buy it. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Split Fiction Free Get Split Fiction Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Split Fiction Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to start sooner, Eneba lists a Split Fiction Steam key for $40.21, compared with the official $49.99, a supplied saving of 20%. That makes it a discounted purchase, not a way to get Split Fiction for free. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. Before paying, check that the listing names the correct platform and that its activation region matches your account. I would also distinguish a game key from wallet credit: the key activates the game, while credit funds a storefront purchase. This route suits readers who would rather spend money now than complete rewards activities. It remains an alternative to Snakzy, not a replacement for the free method.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Games Like Split Fiction GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: select the compatible product, complete payment and redeem the code as instructed. Choose Snakzy for earned credit, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or the gift-card option below for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when used for the appropriate official purchase or activation.

Is It Legal To Get Split Fiction Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy is legal. Advertisers pay for completed activities, you receive coins, and those coins become a real gift card. You then make an official Steam purchase. The result is a permanent license on your account, with the payment funded by earned rewards rather than money from your own wallet.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Split Fiction free download offering a cracked copy can expose you to malware, account bans and no legitimate license. It also denies Hazelight Studios payment for its work. A download that bypasses the official purchase isn’t equivalent to earning store credit and checking out normally.

Stick with official purchases and valid key activations. That keeps the distinction clear between a funded purchase and an unauthorized copy. If you’re comparing what to play next, our varied adventure games guide offers other directions to explore without resorting to questionable download sites.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Split Fiction‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

The $50 card covers the $49.99 Split Fiction price, leaving $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Split Fiction Free

Split Fiction is a strong fit for partners who enjoy changing action challenges, with a 90 Metacritic critic score and 8.6 user score backing its reception. I like the clear contrast between Mio’s sci-fi and Zoe’s fantasy, though the dialogue may not land as well as the gameplay.

If you’re deciding how to get Split Fiction free, Snakzy lets you trade time completing offers for the Steam credit needed to buy a permanent copy without spending out of pocket.

Check your PC requirements, arrange a partner and decide if earning rewards fits your schedule. If it does, start with offers you understand and track progress toward the full $49.99, not merely the cash-out minimum. That’s how to get Split Fiction free: earn the credit, redeem a compatible card and finish your official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Split Fiction Free Get Split Fiction Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs