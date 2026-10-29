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Here’s how to get Chivalry 2 free legally, using rewards rather than a cracked download. Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer medieval slasher built around castle sieges, clashing swords and chaotic 64-player battles. Its $39.99 Steam price is the barrier, but earning store credit can cover it. There’s also a discounted key option for readers who want to join the fighting now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades your time for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card, with no credit card required. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase instead. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the game’s strengths, requirements and platform limits, followed by the steps for earning your copy.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 82 critic / 5.8 user Genre Multiplayer medieval first-person melee combat Developers Torn Banner Studios Publishers Tripwire Presents

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How To Get Chivalry 2 Free: Full Game Overview

Chivalry 2 has a 82 critic score on Metacritic, alongside a more divided 5.8 user score. That gap is worth keeping in mind: critical approval doesn’t mean every player enjoys its battlefield chaos. XboxEra’s review praised the combat’s depth, ridiculous weapon pickups and leveling system, describing fights that swing between skillful counters and slapstick disaster.

Developed by Torn Banner Studios and published by Tripwire Presents, Chivalry 2 arrived on Steam on June 12, 2022. Its premise takes inspiration from medieval movie battles rather than restrained historical simulation. You’ll fight through sieges, burning villages and clashes between the Agatha Knights and the Mason Order, with objectives giving those battles a sense of direction.

The appeal is the contrast between personal duels and a battlefield that refuses to leave you alone. You might block incoming swings and counter successfully, only for another opponent to interrupt from behind. I find that mix more useful for judging Chivalry 2 than treating it as a pure dueling game. Reading the wider fight matters alongside handling the enemy directly ahead.

Its depth comes from four base classes, 10-plus subclasses and over 30 unique weapons, with visual variants and support equipment expanding your choices. Mounted combat adds another way to approach the fighting. There is no story campaign to finish, so the lasting draw is improving against other players and experimenting with different battlefield roles.

How Much Does Chivalry 2 Cost?

The official Chivalry 2 price is $39.99 on Steam. That buys the paid game rather than access to a free-to-play edition. The rewards target uses the listed Steam price of $39.99; check the live price before redeeming. If you’d rather spend money than complete offers, a discounted Chivalry 2 Steam key provides another route.

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Seasonal Steam sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but I wouldn’t plan around an unverified historical low or assume the next promotion will include this game. Compare the live store listing with the key’s activation conditions before paying. The Chivalry 2 price also determines how much wallet credit you need at checkout. Snakzy sidesteps that out-of-pocket cost by letting you earn the funds instead, though building the balance takes time.

Chivalry 2 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 82 PS5 85 PS4 66 Xbox Series X|S 81 Xbox One Not rated

Chivalry 2 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Its store description confirms all-platform cross-play, allowing players across those platforms to share the battlefield. That supports its large multiplayer focus, but cross-play doesn’t make a purchase transferable between stores or turn a wallet code into a universal game license.

The rewards route here specifically gets you the Steam PC version of Chivalry 2. You redeem a Steam gift card into your account, then buy the game through that storefront. The card does not buy a console copy, and this guide’s key offer also activates on Steam. Console players need to purchase through their own console store instead. I would settle that platform choice before completing offers: earning the right kind of store credit matters as much as earning enough of it.

Chivalry 2 System Requirements

Chivalry 2 lists 8 GB RAM and an Intel i3-4370 at minimum, with 16 GB RAM and an Intel i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500x recommended. Both tiers require Windows 10 64-bit and 35 GB of available storage.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel i3-4370 Intel i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500x RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 2 GB Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega-56 DirectX Version 10 Version 10 Storage 35 GB available space 35 GB available space

Check your graphics card against the Steam requirements as well as your processor and memory. Meeting the minimum isn’t a promise of a particular frame rate, so use the recommended tier as a more useful comparison when assessing your setup.

Chivalry 2 Mechanics

The core loop in Chivalry 2 is to enter a battle, fight for your team’s objectives, respawn and adjust your approach. Team Objective maps turn that loop into a siege story: attackers press toward their next target while defenders try to stop them. Catapults, flaming arrows and crowded melee fights make the surroundings part of the challenge. Charging straight into every group may feel appropriate, but watching where teammates are fighting gives you a better basis for choosing your next engagement.

Melee combat asks you to block, counter and judge threats around you, with XboxEra highlighting the satisfaction of defending against multiple enemies before striking back. Progression opens subclasses and expands your arsenal, giving you reasons to try different roles rather than stick with your starting equipment. Chivalry 2 also offers support tools such as oil pots, barricades, supply crates and archer’s stakes. These let you contribute through positioning and team support instead of measuring every useful action by a kill.

Mounted combat brings trampling, horse kicks, lance attacks and fighting against grounded or mounted opponents into the mix. That variety supports replayability alongside class progression and changing human opponents. The rough edge is that Chivalry 2 can be frustratingly chaotic: a well-played exchange can end with an attack you never saw coming. I would approach it as a team battlefield first and a clean test of dueling skill second. The tutorial and bot practice modes provide a place to learn before relying on those skills online. For another combat-focused rewards guide, try an accessible way to get Street Fighter 6 free.

Chivalry 2 Top Features

Team Objective Sieges: Attack castles, burn villages and fight through changing objectives. Chivalry 2 gives the wider battle a purpose beyond winning isolated sword fights. 64-Player Battlefields: Large clashes mix infantry fighting with siege weapons and incoming arrows. The spectacle comes from overlapping threats rather than an orderly line of duels. Class and Subclass Progression: Four base classes expand into 10-plus subclasses, supported by over 30 unique weapons. Unlocking alternatives gives you room to change your role. Mounted Combat: Trample enemies, land horse kicks or try to unhorse an opponent with a lance. Mounted and grounded fighters can engage each other directly. Tactical Support Equipment: Oil pots, barricades, supply crates and archer’s stakes broaden your options. Supporting a team or shaping an approach can be as relevant as choosing your next weapon.

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How To Get Chivalry 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy offers a way to get Chivalry 2 for free by spending time rather than money. The app awards coins for completing offers, trying apps, answering surveys and playing partner games. Those coins become store credit; no credit card is required. If you’re deciding how to get Chivalry 2 free, the trade-off is the effort needed to build that balance.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Use the app to see the offers available to your account. Browse available offers: compare the completion conditions and coin rewards. Choose tasks you understand and can reasonably finish rather than selecting solely by the advertised reward. Complete offers to earn coins: follow each offer’s requirements and track your progress toward $39.99 in redeemable value. This game’s price is above the $35 minimum cash-out. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: build enough value to cover the $39.99 purchase, then choose an available Steam reward that funds it. Check the card’s region and currency before redeeming. Buy Chivalry 2 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and that average doesn’t cover Chivalry 2‘s $39.99 price. You need further earnings and may need multiple redemptions, depending on available cards. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Chivalry 2 Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather join a siege now than work through rewards offers, Eneba provides a discounted purchase alternative. The supplied Chivalry 2 Steam key listing costs $4.76, compared with the official $39.99, a saving of 88%. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. Before buying, check the listing’s platform, region restrictions and edition so the product matches your account and expectations. This route involves spending money, unlike earning your copy through Snakzy. I would choose between them based on your budget and willingness to complete offers, rather than treat the cheaper key as a free-game method.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing before paying. The buying flow is simple: select the compatible product, complete checkout and redeem its code. Your options are Snakzy for earned credit, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed through the appropriate store.

Is It Legal To Get Chivalry 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to get Chivalry 2 for free is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins can be redeemed for a real Steam gift card. You then make an official store purchase. The result is a permanent license attached to your account, with the game obtained through the normal checkout rather than an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Chivalry 2 free download promising a cracked copy can expose you to malware, account bans and files that provide no real license. It also hurts Torn Banner Studios, whose work you are playing without a legitimate purchase. Avoid those downloads rather than treating them as an alternative to earning store credit or buying a compatible key.

The distinction is where the license comes from: rewards fund an authorized purchase, while a crack bypasses it. Keep your purchase and redemption records, and follow each offer’s stated conditions.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s dedicated Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Chivalry 2‘s price.

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The $50 card covers Chivalry 2‘s $39.99 price and leaves $10.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Chivalry 2 Free

Chivalry 2 makes sense for players who want 64-player medieval battles, class progression and messy team fights. Its 82 Metacritic critic score supports the appeal, but the lack of a story campaign limits its value for solo-focused players. I would pick it for repeat multiplayer sessions rather than a campaign to complete.

Snakzy lets you exchange time spent on offers for the store credit needed to buy a permanent, legitimate Steam copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your PC against the requirements, confirm that you want the Steam version and compare available offers before starting. Build enough redeemable value to cover the full purchase, rather than stopping at the cash-out minimum. That’s how to get Chivalry 2 free: earn the coins, redeem the card and complete the official purchase.

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