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If you’re searching for how to get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered free, Snakzy is the answer. Spider-Man Remastered costs $59.99 on Steam, a price that can put it out of reach for many players despite its widespread acclaim as one of the best superhero games ever made. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers and redeem them for a Steam gift card, which covers the full purchase price at zero cost out of pocket. No credit card required.

This guide covers only a 100% legal method. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are illegal and carry real risks: malware and Steam account bans. What this guide covers: the full game overview, pricing history, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, the legal framework, and answers to the most common questions.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 86/100 on PC (Generally Favourable). OpenCritic 96% recommend. Genre Open-World Action-Adventure, Superhero, Third-Person Developers Insomniac Games / Nixxes Software (PC port) Publishers Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation PC LLC) Time to earn: Main story ~18 hours Time to earn: Main + Side content ~29 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~45 hours (all suits, gadgets, challenges, DLC)

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How To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered since its PC debut, and the numbers are compelling. The original PS4 version sold over 33 million copies, placing it among the best-selling PlayStation exclusives of all time. On PC, the game holds a Metacritic score of 86 and an OpenCritic 96% recommend rate. Its Steam rating sits at 96% Overwhelmingly Positive from tens of thousands of player reviews. It won over 25 awards, including a BAFTA for Best British Game in 2019.

Spider-Man Remastered is an open-world action-adventure set in Marvel’s recreation of New York City. You play as an experienced Peter Parker, eight years into his career as Spider-Man. Web-swing through a detailed Manhattan, fight crime across dynamic open-world encounters, and face iconic villains including Mr. Negative, Doctor Octopus, and the Sinister Six. The story, developed by Insomniac Games with Marvel, balances superhero action with Peter’s personal life and consistently draws praise for its writing and emotional grounding.

Insomniac Games developed the original PS4 game, which launched in September 2018. Nixxes Software handled the PC port, arriving on August 12, 2022. The PS5 Remaster launched in November 2020 and introduced the updated Peter Parker character model. The PC version includes all DLC from the start: The City That Never Sleeps, three story chapters featuring Black Cat and Hammerhead storylines. PC-specific enhancements include ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS/DLAA, ultra-wide (21:9/32:9) display support, an unlocked frame rate, and DualSense haptic feedback. Spider-Man Remastered is the first entry in Insomniac’s Spider-Man trilogy, followed by Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2.

The main story takes around 18 hours, with main story plus side content running roughly 29 hours. A full completionist run with all suits, gadgets, and DLC clocks in at approximately 45 hours, with 40+ unlockable suits and a New Game+ mode adding replay value.

How Much Does Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Cost?

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered costs $59.99 on Steam, the standard price since the PC launch in August 2022. Steam seasonal sales bring it down regularly, typically hitting 50-60% off during major events and dropping to a range of $23.99 to $29.99. The historical low sits at around $23.99 (60% off). Based on PlayStation PC LLC’s release pattern, you can usually expect a discount during any major Steam sale window. The game has also appeared in PlayStation PC bundles alongside Miles Morales.

At $59.99, it is a significant price for a single title. The Snakzy method sidesteps that entirely: you earn a Steam gift card covering the full purchase price without spending your own money, and the Snakzy path stays open regardless of whether the game is on sale.

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Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 86/100 (Generally Favourable); Steam: 96% Overwhelmingly Positive PS5/PS4 87/100 (PS4 original); Remastered not separately scored Xbox N/A (PlayStation and PC exclusive) Switch N/A

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, and PS5. It is a PlayStation and PC exclusive with no Xbox or Nintendo Switch version. The PS5 version released in November 2020 as a visual upgrade to the original PS4 game, with improved textures, faster load times, and the updated character model. The PC release via Steam includes all DLC from launch, supports Steam Deck, and includes all enhanced visual options. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version: your redeemed gift card goes directly to the Steam store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered System Requirements

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered runs on the Insomniac Engine with DirectX 12. The minimum spec targets 720p/30fps on budget hardware, while the recommended spec covers 1080p/60fps at medium settings. Ray tracing requires an NVIDIA RTX card, and DLSS/DLAA support is also RTX-exclusive.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i3-4160 / AMD equivalent Intel Core i5-4670 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2 GB) / AMD equivalent NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 12 Storage 75 GB 75 GB SSD

Most gaming PCs from the last five to six years can meet or exceed the recommended spec without issue. An SSD is recommended for faster load times, though HDDs are supported at minimum settings. Ultra-wide (21:9 and 32:9) display setups are fully supported, and DualSense haptic feedback works via wired USB.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Mechanics

The core gameplay loop of Spider-Man Remastered centers on web-swinging, combat, and open-world exploration across a detailed Manhattan. On a typical session, you swing between story missions and open-world crime events, collect tokens and backpacks, upgrade your suits and gadgets, and take on boss encounters against iconic villains with their own distinct combat phases.

Web-swinging in Spider-Man Remastered is physics-based: webs attach to real surfaces, and the weight and momentum of Spider-Man’s movement mean small adjustments matter during high-speed traversal. It rewards skilled play and feels satisfying in a way few traversal systems match. Combat uses a FreeFlow-style system that combines punches, web attacks, gadgets (web bombs, trip mines, electric web, spider drones), suit powers, and environmental interactions. Stealth sections provide predator-style web takedowns from overhead positions. Five difficulty modes, including an unlockable Ultimate tier, give the combat system real depth for players who want a challenge.

Progression runs across three trees: a suit collection of 40+ unlockable suits (each with its own suit power), a gadget upgrade tree, and a skill tree split across Innovator, Defender, and Webslinger branches. Side content includes research stations scattered across Manhattan, Taskmaster challenge sites, landmark photo spots, and collectible backpacks with story-relevant audio logs. The City That Never Sleeps DLC adds Black Cat and Hammerhead storylines alongside additional missions and challenges. The core tension throughout is the contrast between Spider-Man’s spectacular mobility in the open world and the grounded human story Peter Parker carries alongside it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Top Features

✅ Best-in-Class Web-Swinging: Physics-based traversal through a detailed open-world Manhattan with real attach-point mechanics, widely regarded as the most satisfying Spider-Man movement system ever built.

✅ Acrobatic FreeFlow Combat: Fast, layered combat combining punches, web attacks, gadgets, suit powers, and environmental interactions, with stealth options and five difficulty modes for players who want real challenge.

✅ Iconic Marvel Story: An original narrative featuring Mr. Negative, Doctor Octopus, and the Sinister Six, developed by Insomniac Games with Marvel collaboration and praised for its balance of superhero action and emotional storytelling.

✅ Complete Edition with All DLC: The PC version ships with The City That Never Sleeps DLC included: three story chapters (The Heist, Turf Wars, Silver Lining) adding Black Cat, Hammerhead, and additional missions.

✅ PC-Enhanced Visuals: Ray-traced reflections, NVIDIA DLSS/DLAA, ultra-wide (21:9/32:9) display support, an unlocked frame rate, and DualSense haptic feedback on PC.

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How To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Free With Snakzy

If you want to get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered free, Snakzy is a straightforward path. It’s a free rewards app where you earn coins through mobile game offers and redeem them for real gift card value. No credit card required. This requires time rather than money.

Here is how to get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered free step by step:

Download Snakzy — available free on iOS and Android, no credit card required Browse available offers — the offer wall rotates regularly; pick offers with the highest coin payouts or games that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins — each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card — once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a Steam gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on Steam — apply the gift card and purchase the game

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before your first redemption. Start with a high-value offer and build toward your first payout. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing.

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Get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait while building up Snakzy coins. For anyone who wants the game immediately, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted PC keys. The official Steam price is $59.99. Eneba lists Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered from around $20.00, saving approximately 67% off the standard price. That works out to roughly $39.99 off versus the Steam asking price. The key is legitimate, the purchase is permanent, and redemption follows the same process as any standard Steam key.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PUBLISHER $59.99 YOUR PRICE $27.04 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -55% Get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted Steam Wallet Gift Cards.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE $19.2 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -4% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select the product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code by email. All three options covered in this guide lead to a legitimate copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds Steam wallet funds for a standard purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: you download a free app, complete mobile game offers, earn coins for your completed tasks, exchange those coins for a Steam Wallet gift card, and use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase. Advertisers pay Snakzy for user engagement with their mobile game offers, and Snakzy passes that revenue back to users as redeemable coins. The result is a permanent, legitimate license tied to your Steam account, identical to any standard paid purchase. Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software receive full payment for every copy sold through this method.

Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are illegal. The risks are serious: malware that can damage your system, Steam account bans, and no real license regardless of what the download page claims. These sites harm the developers directly. Snakzy ensures the developers are paid, your account is safe, and your copy is permanent.

The Snakzy method is a legitimate way to get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered without spending your own money. The result is the same as a full-price purchase on Steam, with none of the legal or security risks that come with unofficial methods.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Free

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered holds a Metacritic 86, a Steam rating of 96% Overwhelmingly Positive, and the original PS4 version sold over 33 million copies. It won 25+ awards including a BAFTA, ships complete with all DLC on PC, and delivers a technically polished PC experience with ray tracing, DLSS, and Steam Deck verification. At $59.99, the Snakzy method makes it accessible to anyone willing to invest time in mobile game offers rather than cash.

The method is simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-value mobile game offer, build your coin balance toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold, redeem for a Steam gift card, and buy the game on Steam. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. With a couple of payout cycles, you can cover the full $59.99 without spending anything out of pocket.

Once your gift card is ready, how to get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered free is just a checkout away.

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