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If you’ve ever asked how to get Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) free without resorting to sketchy download sites, this guide walks through the route that actually works. Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) sits at $49.99 on Steam, which is a real barrier for anyone with a packed wishlist. Snakzy is a free rewards app that lets you earn a Steam gift card by completing offers in your spare time, then spend that card on the game.

To be clear, this is not piracy, a cracked download, or an unofficial “free copy” site. Those carry malware risk, Steam account bans, and zero legitimate licence. The Snakzy method is a legal time-for-coins exchange that ends with a real Steam purchase. This guide covers the full game, pricing, platforms, system requirements, the 5-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount option, legality, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 on Steam (historical low ~$7.49) Metacritic rating 80 critic / 6.0 user (Very Positive on Steam, 84% of 30,000+ reviews) Genre Action, RPG, Open World, Hack and Slash, Third Person, Nemesis System Developers Monolith Productions Publishers Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Main story time ~21 hours Main + Extra content time ~40 hours 100% Completionist time ~90 hours

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How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) Free: Full Game Overview

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) is one of the largest open-world action games set in the Lord of the Rings universe. It holds 80 on Metacritic critic with a 6.0 user score, and Steam reviews remain Very Positive with 84% approval across 30,000+ reviews. The franchise has sold an estimated 5+ million copies, and player goodwill rebounded sharply after Monolith Productions removed every microtransaction in 2018.

This is the same studio behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, the 2014 title that invented the Nemesis System. The sequel expands that idea into a full open-world strategy layer, where orc captains and warchiefs remember every encounter, develop rivalries, and rise through the ranks to control fortresses. The Definitive Edition, released August 28, 2018, bundles the base game with the Blade of Galadriel and Desolation of Mordor story expansions, all Tribe content packs, and the Ithildin Poem legendary gear set.

You play as Talion, a Gondorian ranger sharing a body with the wraith of Celebrimbor, the Elf Lord who forged the Rings of Power. Together they forge a new Ring of Power and build an orc army to challenge Sauron. Combat draws from the Batman: Arkham series, and the open-world layer borrows from Assassin’s Creed. Fans of either will feel at home from the opening hour.

How Much Does Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) Cost?

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) retails at $49.99 on Steam. The game has hit deep discounts in nearly every major Steam sale window since launch, with a historical low around ~85% off (about $7.49), typically appearing during the Summer Sale, Autumn Sale, and Winter Sale. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment also runs publisher-specific promotions a few times per year that often include the Definitive Edition at a steeper cut.

For anyone watching a wishlist for a price drop, the next likely sale window is the Steam Summer Sale in late June, followed by themed sales throughout the year. The Snakzy method sidesteps the live price entirely, so your “cost” becomes time spent in the app, not money out of your account.

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Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 80 critic / 6.0 user PS5 N/A (PS4: 81 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox One: 84 critic) Switch N/A

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) is available on PC (Steam), PS4, and Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners can play through backward compatibility, and the PC version runs well on Steam Deck at most graphical presets. The game was never released on Nintendo Switch. Because Snakzy rewards are most commonly cashed out as a Steam gift card, the PC version through Steam is the natural purchase target for this method.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) System Requirements

The game runs on LithTech, Monolith’s proprietary engine, and is more demanding than its predecessor. A mid-range gaming PC will handle it without issue, but the 70 GB install size and high-resolution textures push older hardware harder than many expect.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2550K / AMD FX-4350 Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350 RAM 8 GB 12 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 Storage 70 GB available space 70 GB SSD recommended

Mid-range PCs from the last five years should hit 1080p at 60 FPS on the recommended preset. An SSD is strongly recommended for faster fortress loading, since open-world streaming pulls heavy textures and large orc populations during sieges. Broadband internet is also required for the online Nemesis System features.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) Mechanics

The core loop in Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) is a three-layer rhythm: stealth and combat encounters with orc captains, strategic recruitment through the Nemesis System, and fortress sieges that put your army to work. You can brand, recruit, betray, or kill procedurally generated orc leaders, each with unique personalities, strengths, fears, and grudges. No two playthroughs produce the same lineup of orcs.

Combat is fluid FreeFlow-inspired melee borrowed from the Arkham series, enhanced with wraith abilities. You can freeze enemies in place, dominate their minds mid-fight, teleport across the battlefield, and summon your dominated orc followers as backup. Talion levels through a deep skill tree across combat, ranged, stealth, wraith, and mounted-beast specialisations.

Progression spans five open-world regions, from the volcanic hellscape of Gorgoroth to the frozen peaks of Seregost. Each region has its own orc tribe with unique aesthetics, multiple fortresses to conquer, and side activities like Gondorian artefact hunts and Shelob’s visions. Completionist runs push ~90 hours, while the critical path comes in around ~21 hours. The replayability is real because the Nemesis System generates fresh rivals on every run.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) Top Features

✅ Nemesis System expanded: Orcs remember every encounter, develop rivalries, betray allies, ambush you in the open world, and climb the ranks to become fortress overlords.

✅ Fortress siege and conquest: Recruit orc captains to your army, assign them as assault leaders, then lead full-scale fortress sieges with siege beasts, sappers, and your dominated warchiefs.

✅ Definitive Edition with all DLC: Includes the Blade of Galadriel and Desolation of Mordor story expansions, all Tribe expansions, and the Ithildin Poem legendary gear set, with every microtransaction permanently removed.

✅ Five open-world regions: Explore diverse Middle-earth environments from the volcanic Gorgoroth to the frozen peaks of Seregost, each with unique orc tribes, wildlife, and fortress designs.

✅ Arkham-style combat with wraith powers: The fluid FreeFlow-inspired combat system is enhanced with Celebrimbor‘s wraith abilities, letting you freeze enemies, dominate minds, teleport across the battlefield, and summon followers mid-combat.

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How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is Eneba‘s free rewards app on iOS and Android that pays out Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers. No credit card required, no subscription, no purchase. The trade is time, not money: every offer pays coins, and once you have banked enough, you redeem them for a real gift card from the same supply chain Eneba sells daily.

Here is how to get Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) free step by step:

Download Snakzy: grab the app free from Google Play or the App Store and create a free account in under 60 seconds. Browse the offerwall: open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget, from quick surveys to free game installs to higher-paying milestone offers. Complete offers and bank coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet, so stack a few during a commute or while watching TV to hit the $49.99 threshold faster. Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card: once your balance crosses the $35 minimum cashout, head to Rewards and select a Steam Wallet card. The $50 denomination covers Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) with $0.01 left over. Buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) on Steam: apply the gift card code to your Steam Wallet, search for the game, and check out.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold is $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region, so check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum cashout still applies, and earning rates depend on which offers are live in your country at any given time.

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Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader has time to wait for Snakzy coins to accumulate. Some want Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) in their library tonight. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys, and the Definitive Edition Steam Key Global currently starts from $2.64, compared with the official $49.99 Steam price. That works out to roughly 95% off the live retail price, depending on the seller and region. The key is a legitimate, permanent licence that redeems directly on Steam, identical to a normal store purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) PUBLISHER $49.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $2.81 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -94% Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition)‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate based on seller availability, so check the live listing before checkout. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code by email. Across all three paths, Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase), the end result is the same legitimate copy of Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) tied to your account.

Is It Legal to Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is simple: you spend time inside the Snakzy app, advertisers pay Snakzy for the completions, Snakzy credits you in coins, you convert those coins into a real Steam gift card, and you use that card to make an official purchase of Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) on Steam. The result is the same as if you paid out of pocket: a permanent licence tied to your Steam account, with full access to updates, achievements, and cloud saves.

What you should never do is download Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) from a “free” download site, a torrent, or a cracked release. Those routes are illegal, infringe on Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s licence, and carry real risks. Pirated copies often ship with malware that compromises your PC, Steam account bans can follow if DRM or anti-cheat detects a cracked build, and you lose the ability to use the game online or update it. The studio also loses revenue from piracy, which directly affects whether sequels and patches happen at all.

The Snakzy method is a legitimate way to play Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) without spending your own money. You support Monolith Productions and keep your bank balance untouched at the same time.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) Free

For anyone with a packed Steam wishlist or a tight monthly gaming budget, the Snakzy method is one of the cleanest options for Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition). The payoff is real: a permanent Steam licence, full Definitive Edition content with every DLC pack included, and zero out-of-pocket spend. The trade-off is time. Expect to spend a few weeks of casual offer completion to clear the $49.99 threshold, depending on which offers are live in your country.

To start, download Snakzy, find a high-payout offer that matches your interests, build your balance toward the $35 cashout floor, then keep going until you have $50 to redeem for a Steam gift card. Buy the game on Steam and start playing. For anyone still wondering how to get Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition) free, that is the complete method, with a gift card in hand and the game in your library.

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