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Learning how to get Dead by Daylight free starts with Snakzy, a free mobile rewards app that earns you Steam gift card credit by completing mobile game offers. Dead by Daylight costs $19.99 on Steam, and with 60 million players across all platforms, this 4v1 asymmetrical horror game has remained one of gaming’s most popular live-service titles for over nine years. Rather than waiting for a sale or paying full price, Snakzy gives you a straightforward path to grab the game without spending your own money.

This guide covers a 100% legal method only. No cracks, no ROM sites, no unofficial download pages – those carry real risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans. Here you will find a full Dead by Daylight overview, current pricing and sale history, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, a legality breakdown, and answers to the most common questions.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 71/100 on PC Genre Asymmetrical Multiplayer Horror, 4v1 Developers Behaviour Interactive Inc. Publishers Behaviour Interactive Inc. Time to earn – Main story N/A – multiplayer-only live-service game Time to earn – Main + Extra content Open-ended (10-15 min matches) Time to earn – 100% Completionist Open-ended – live-service with ongoing content

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How To Get Dead by Daylight Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Dead by Daylight since its June 2016 launch, and the numbers continue to impress. Behaviour Interactive Inc. built a game with genuine staying power: 891,000+ Steam reviews at 79% Mostly Positive, 60 million players across all platforms, and nine consecutive years of live-service updates with no sign of slowing down. A Metacritic score of 71/100 at launch barely captures where the game stands today after years of polish and new content.

The game’s hook is its 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer structure. Four Survivors play in third-person, repairing generators to power exit gates and escape. One Killer plays in first-person, hunting them down using a unique Power ability. Matches run 10-15 minutes, procedurally generated maps keep trials unpredictable, and the combination of 30+ unique Killers and 30+ Survivors creates a competitive meta that shifts with every chapter update.

Behaviour Interactive launched Dead by Daylight on PC in June 2016, originally with Starbreeze Studios as publisher before going self-published in 2018. The game reached PS4 and Xbox One in 2017, Nintendo Switch in 2019, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2020, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. The 2024 Unreal Engine 5 upgrade brought a major visual overhaul while preserving the entire existing content library.

The licensed crossover roster is what keeps Dead by Daylight culturally relevant. The game features horror icons including Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, Leatherface, the Xenomorph, Chucky, Sadako, and Pinhead, each with faithful design and voicework. Behaviour Interactive has also built out licensed Survivor characters such as Laurie Strode, Ada Wong, Ripley, and Leon S. Kennedy. A film adaptation is in development through Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, and with the 10th anniversary falling in June 2026, new content continues to arrive on a regular schedule. At $19.99, the content volume is substantial.

How Much Does Dead by Daylight Cost?

Dead by Daylight costs $19.99 on Steam for the base game. That price has held since launch, but Behaviour Interactive runs sales consistently throughout the year. The most common discount is 60% off, dropping the price to $7.99, and the historical low sits around $5.99. Seasonal Steam sales – including the Summer, Winter, and Halloween events – are reliable windows to catch a discount.

DLC chapters add new Killers and Survivors for $4.99 to $11.99 each, with licensed characters sitting at the higher end of that range. The full DLC catalogue spans 30+ paid chapters. The base game provides access to several free rotating characters and all core gameplay without additional purchases required.

If you want the base game now without waiting for the next sale, Snakzy earns you Steam gift card credit that covers the full $19.99 without spending your own money.

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Dead by Daylight Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 71/100 (launch) – Steam: 79% Mostly Positive (891,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Dead by Daylight is available on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. The game supports full cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms, meaning your account progress transfers between them. Steam Deck Verified status confirms the game runs without issues on Valve’s handheld.

Since Snakzy redeems for Steam gift cards, the PC Steam version is the natural purchase point for this method. You apply the gift card to your Steam wallet and buy Dead by Daylight through the Steam store directly, giving you the PC version with access to the full active player base and all future content updates.

Dead by Daylight System Requirements

Dead by Daylight upgraded to Unreal Engine 5 in 2024, but the requirements remain accessible. Most gaming PCs built in the past several years can meet the minimum settings without significant hardware upgrades.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i3-4170 / AMD FX-8120 Intel Core i5 / AMD equivalent Memory 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 / AMD HD 8800 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD equivalent DirectX DirectX 11 DirectX 11 Storage 50 GB 50 GB SSD

The 50 GB storage footprint is the most notable demand, and an SSD is recommended after the UE5 upgrade to keep load times manageable. Dead by Daylight is multiplayer-only, so a stable internet connection is essential. A GTX 760 minimum means most gaming setups from the last decade can run it, though a GTX 1060 and an SSD will deliver a noticeably smoother experience.

Dead by Daylight Mechanics

The core loop of Dead by Daylight is a 4v1 standoff played across procedurally generated maps. Survivors enter each trial in third-person, tasked with repairing 5 of 7 generators to power the exit gates and escape. The Killer plays in first-person, using a unique Power to hunt, down, and hook Survivors on sacrificial hooks. Downed Survivors can be rescued by teammates, creating a constant tension between aggression and teamwork. Matches last 10-15 minutes, which keeps each session high-pressure and distinct from the last.

Every Killer brings a fundamentally different Power that changes how the match plays out. Michael Myers stalks Survivors to build Evil Within, eventually gaining a one-hit-down at maximum level. The Nurse uses blink teleportation to bypass walls and structures that protect Survivors from other Killers. The Xenomorph sets up an underground tunnel network across the map, emerging anywhere to cut off escape routes. Learning each Killer’s Power – and how to counter it as a Survivor – provides a skill ceiling that players are still exploring years into the game’s life.

The perk system adds depth on top of the fundamental chase mechanics. Each Survivor and Killer has three unique teachable perks that can be unlocked and equipped across all characters, creating hundreds of build combinations. Progression runs through the Bloodweb, where you spend Bloodpoints earned in matches to unlock perks, items, add-ons, and offerings. A Prestige system rewards players who fully level characters with cosmetics and bonus perks. Skill-based MMR matchmaking pairs players with opponents at a similar skill level, and seasonal events like the Halloween and anniversary events bring limited-time modes and cosmetics that keep the live-service loop active.

Dead by Daylight Top Features

✅ Iconic Horror Crossover Roster: Play as or against Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, Leatherface, the Xenomorph, Chucky, Sadako, and Pinhead – the largest licensed horror crossover roster in any multiplayer game.

✅ Asymmetrical 4v1 Gameplay: Four Survivors in third-person repair generators and attempt to escape while one Killer in first-person hunts them with a unique Power, creating a deeply different experience from each side of the match.

✅ 9+ Years of Live-Service Content: Regular chapter updates bring new Killers, Survivors, maps, and perks, with seasonal events including Halloween and anniversary celebrations, all supported by a 2024 upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.

✅ Deep Perk and Build System: Each character has three unique teachable perks that can be mixed across the full roster for hundreds of build combinations, with a competitive meta that evolves with every update.

✅ Cross-Play and Cross-Progression: Play with friends across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch with full account progression that carries between platforms, supported by a 60-million-player global community.

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How To Get Dead by Daylight Free With Snakzy

If you want to get Dead by Daylight free, Snakzy is a legitimate path. It’s a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers, which you then redeem for a Steam gift card. No credit card required, and no money changes hands from your end.

Here is how to get Dead by Daylight free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $19.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $19.99 or more Buy Dead by Daylight on Steam – use the gift card to purchase the game

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up – check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 – you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region – check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. Since Dead by Daylight costs $19.99, a single average payout covers the full price with room to spare. Keep in mind the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before your first withdrawal, and available offers vary by region.

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Get Dead by Daylight Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait while building up Snakzy coins. Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace where discounted Dead by Daylight keys are available for immediate purchase. The official Steam price is $19.99, but Eneba lists the game from approximately $4.00 , saving you around 80% off the standard price. The key is a legitimate, permanent license that redeems directly on Steam, identical to a standard purchase and covered by buyer protection.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Dead by Daylight PUBLISHER $19.99 YOUR PRICE $4.00 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -80% Get Dead by Daylight Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards – here is the closest card above Dead by Daylight‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 5 USD PUBLISHER $5.00 YOUR PRICE $4.5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -10% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 5 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select the product, complete payment, and receive your key or gift card code. All three methods covered in this guide – Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase) – result in a legitimate, permanent copy of Dead by Daylight.

Is It Legal to Get Dead by Daylight Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process works as follows: advertisers pay Snakzy to promote their mobile games, Snakzy shares that revenue back to users as coins, you accumulate coins and exchange them for a Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to buy Dead by Daylight through the official Steam store. The end result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any standard paid purchase. Behaviour Interactive Inc. receives full payment from Steam, and you receive a clean, legitimate copy of the game with no legal grey area.

Avoid unofficial free download sites, cracks, and torrents. These are illegal, and the real risks go beyond legal consequences. Most unofficial download sites bundle malware that can damage your PC, steal login credentials, or compromise your Steam account and lead to a permanent ban. Losing a Steam account means losing access to every game in your library, with no guaranteed path to recovery. Behaviour Interactive Inc. also receives no payment from pirated copies, which directly harms the studio’s ability to fund the updates, licensed crossovers, and new chapters that have kept the game popular for nearly a decade.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Dead by Daylight free. You support the developers, you receive an official license, and you keep your spending at zero.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Dead by Daylight Free

Dead by Daylight earns its place in the 60-million-player club. With 891,000+ Steam reviews, nine years of consistent live-service updates, a roster of licensed horror icons including Myers, Freddy, Ghostface, and the Xenomorph, a Unreal Engine 5 visual upgrade, and full cross-play across every major platform, this is one of the most content-rich multiplayer games at its price point. Budget-conscious horror fans, players with a packed wishlist, and anyone tired of waiting for sales will find the Snakzy method genuinely worthwhile.

To get started, download Snakzy, browse the available offers, focus on tasks with the highest coin payouts, and build your balance toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold. Once you hit it, redeem for a Steam gift card, head to the Steam store, and complete the purchase. The game is immediately available with no ongoing cost or subscription.

Once your gift card is loaded, how to get Dead by Daylight free is just a checkout away.

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