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If you’ve been searching for how to get Mad Max free, Snakzy is the answer worth starting today. Avalanche Studios‘ open-world action-adventure retails for $19.99 on Steam, but that price is the only real barrier between you and 88,000+ overwhelmingly positive reviews, 60+ hours of vehicular combat, and one of the most underrated post-apocalyptic sandboxes in gaming. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays out real Steam gift cards in exchange for completing mobile offers, with no credit card required.

This article covers only a 100% legal method, not a crack, ROM, or unofficial download site. Those routes carry real risks: malware and potential Steam account bans. The guide ahead walks through the full Mad Max game overview, pricing and sale history, platform availability, system requirements, core mechanics, top features, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, the legality breakdown, and a final verdict. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 on Steam (currently $2.99, 85% off) Metacritic rating 73/100 (Critics) / 7.9/10 (Users) on PC Genre Action, Adventure, Open World, Vehicular Combat Developers Avalanche Studios; Feral Interactive (macOS/Linux) Publishers Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Time to earn – Main story ~20 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~38 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~60 hours

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How To Get Mad Max Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Mad Max since its cult revival in 2024, and the numbers tell the real story. The game holds a 91% Very Positive rating on Steam from 88,481 player reviews, with IGN scoring it 8.4/10 and GamesRadar+ at 4/5. Avalanche Studios shipped 1.8 million copies despite the game launching the same day as Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in September 2015, which buried it commercially. Former Avalanche CEO Christofer Sundberg admitted in 2024 that Warner Bros. blamed the studio for poor sales on a functionally excellent game that was simply in the wrong release window. The 2024 Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga film reignited franchise interest, and a new wave of players is now discovering what they missed.

Mad Max is a third-person open-world action-adventure where up to 60% of gameplay centers on driving. The core loop blends Batman: Arkham-style free-flow melee with V8-powered vehicular combat across a sprawling post-apocalyptic Wasteland. Players scavenge scrap, upgrade Max Rockatansky and his Magnum Opus war car, and dismantle War Boy strongholds run by the warlord Scabrous Scrotus. The standout mechanic is the harpoon: fired from the car, it yanks drivers out of enemy cabs, strips armour plating off War Buggies, and topples lighthouse towers in one satisfying pull.

The game launched on September 1, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One simultaneously, with macOS and Linux versions following via Feral Interactive. Powered by Avalanche’s proprietary Apex Engine (also behind Just Cause 3 and Rage 2), Mad Max represents a mid-development pivot from a linear experience into a full open-world game. It holds Steam Deck Verified status.

The Wasteland is split into distinct regions, including Great White, Gas Town, and the Dead Barrens, packed with over 300 collectibles: History Relics, scarecrows, minefields, convoys, and Top Dog locations. All planned post-launch DLC was cancelled by Warner Bros. after commercial underperformance, so the single-player campaign is the complete and polished experience it was always meant to be.

How Much Does Mad Max Cost?

Mad Max carries a base price of $19.99 on Steam, though it is currently on sale at $2.99 (85% off). That $2.99 floor has become a recurring pattern: the title consistently hits it during Steam’s Summer, Autumn, and Winter sales. Smaller seasonal events such as the Lunar New Year and Spring Sale typically land around $4.99 to $5.99. The lowest price recorded on Steam is $2.99, while third-party key resellers have dipped as low as $1.16 on Instant Gaming (as of October 2025). For anyone working out how to get Mad Max for free, the Snakzy method bypasses every sale window entirely: earn enough coins, redeem a Steam gift card, and own the game outright with no wait and no spending from your own pocket.

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Mad Max Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 73/100 (Critics) / 7.9/10 (Users) PS5 N/A (runs via PS4 backwards compatibility) Xbox 72/100 (Critics, Xbox One) / 7.7/10 (Users) Switch N/A

Mad Max launched simultaneously on PC (Windows), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 1, 2015, with macOS and Linux versions following via Feral Interactive. Current-gen console players can access the game through backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, where it runs at a stable 60fps. There is no native PS5 or Xbox Series X|S build, and no Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 release has been announced. The Snakzy method targets the Steam version: redeem a Steam gift card, find Mad Max in the store, and add it to your library on the platform with the largest active community and full Steam Deck Verified support.

Mad Max System Requirements

Mad Max runs on Avalanche’s proprietary Apex Engine, which prioritizes open-world density and dynamic weather over raw visual demands. By 2026 standards, the requirements are modest: almost any gaming PC built in the last seven years clears the recommended spec without breaking a sweat.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit) Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i5-650 @ 3.2 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz Memory 6 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660ti (2 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (3 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon HD 7970 (3 GB VRAM) DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 32 GB available space 32 GB available space

The game runs on DirectX 11 only, with no DirectX 12 path added. Steam Deck owners get a Verified rating, meaning Mad Max works out of the box at a locked 30fps with default controller mapping and no configuration required.

Mad Max Mechanics

The campaign puts you in control of Max Rockatansky, voiced by Australian actor Bren Foster, a former patrol officer turned reluctant Wasteland survivalist. Max fights as a heavy, deliberate brawler: every punch carries real weight, dodges are precise, and finishing moves are bone-crunching. The standout mechanic is the harpoon, mounted on the Magnum Opus and fired from the passenger seat. Use it to drag drivers from enemy cabs, rip armour from War Buggies, demolish sniper towers, and tip over convoys. Combined with V8 ramming, every vehicular encounter becomes a physics-driven sequence of close-in, harpoon, slam, and escape.

Campaign structure follows a region-by-region liberation model. Each Wasteland zone is controlled by a Top Dog; the player reduces enemy presence by clearing camps, dismantling scarecrows, neutralising convoys, and clearing minefields before confronting the Top Dog themselves. Difficulty is not a slider: the world scales with Max’s progression and the upgrades fitted to the Magnum Opus. There is no traditional New Game+; once the story is complete, the Wasteland stays open for full collectible cleanup.

Progression runs two parallel upgrade trees. Max’s personal upgrades (health, melee combos, scavenger skills, Fury mode) are earned through Griffa tokens scattered across the Wasteland. The Magnum Opus (engine, body, armour, exhaust, tyres, weapons) is upgraded with scrap. The relationship between Max and his obsessive mechanic Chumbucket, who rides shotgun and treats the car as a sacred machine, frames the narrative tension: Max wants to leave the Wasteland; Chumbucket wants to build the perfect war machine. Every upgrade pulls Max deeper into the chaos he is trying to escape.

Mad Max Top Features

✅ Magnum Opus customization: Build your war machine from scratch with V8 engine swaps, armour plating, exhaust types, harpoon configurations, and Thunderpoon explosives, with every change affecting handling, top speed, and combat effectiveness.

✅ Arkham-style free-flow melee: Free-flow strikes, counters, dodges, and brutal Fury mode finishers drawn directly from Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham blueprint, but heavier, grittier, and built for the post-apocalypse.

✅ Harpoon-driven vehicular combat: Fire from the passenger seat to yank drivers out of enemy cabs, strip armour from War Buggies, and topple sniper towers, turning every road encounter into a physics sandbox with the harpoon at the center.

✅ Dynamic weather and sandstorms: Real-time storms roll across the Wasteland, shredding visibility, hurling debris, and spawning rare loot caches that only appear after surviving the storm.

✅ Stronghold building and faction warfare: Liberate camps, repair Strongholds, and assign upgrade projects covering water, scrap, ammo, and fuel that generate passive resources while you explore, adding a light base-building layer on top of the open-world loop.

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How To Get Mad Max Free With Snakzy

If you want to get Mad Max for free, Snakzy is a straightforward path. It is a free rewards app for Android and iOS where you earn coins by completing mobile offers: installing free games, hitting playtime milestones, filling surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card is required, and no money changes hands. This is a time investment rather than a money one: every completed offer credits coins that convert into real Steam gift card value.

Here is how to get Mad Max free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android at snakzy.com Browse the offerwall – open the Earn tab and pick offers that fit your time budget: quick surveys (1 to 5 minutes), free game installs (10 to 30 minutes), or higher-paying milestone offers for the biggest coin payouts Complete offers and bank coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet; stack a few sessions to build toward Mad Max‘s $19.99 price point Redeem for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, head to the Rewards section and select a Steam Wallet gift card worth $20 or more Use the gift card to buy Mad Max on Steam – add the code to your Steam Wallet, find Mad Max in the store, and check out

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 – you need at least this balance to redeem.

– you need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies, so stack offers until your balance clears that mark before cashing out. Offers and availability vary by region, with the best rates typically found in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Western Europe.

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Get Mad Max Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for Snakzy coins to accumulate. Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace with instant key delivery, full buyer protection, and a refund policy on unviewed keys. The official Steam price for Mad Max is $19.99, while Eneba currently lists Mad Max Steam keys from around $1.05 USD (approximately €1.00), a saving of roughly 95% versus the Steam store. That is $18.94 saved on a permanent, legitimate Steam licence: same game, same Steam library, same achievements, and the full single-player campaign intact. The online functionality was retired by Warner Bros. on October 31, 2020, but the single-player experience is completely unaffected. Eneba is an authorized digital marketplace and the key activates directly on Steam, identical to a standard cash purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Mad Max PUBLISHER $19.99 YOUR PRICE $1.7 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -91% Get Mad Max Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards: here is the closest card above Mad Max‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE $19.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -0% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is fast: select the product, complete payment, and receive the Steam key or gift card code by email within seconds. All three options covered in this guide lead to the same destination: whether you earn it with Snakzy (free, requires time), buy a discounted key on Eneba (around $1, immediate), or top up via an Eneba Steam gift card (adds $20 of wallet funds), you end up with a permanent, legitimate copy of Mad Max in your Steam library.

Is It Legal to Get Mad Max Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy partners with advertisers and survey networks who pay for user attention. Completed offers generate real ad revenue that Snakzy converts into in-app coins. Those coins redeem for genuine, fully licensed Steam Wallet gift cards sourced from Eneba’s verified supply chain. The user adds the code to Steam, purchases Mad Max through Valve’s official storefront, and Warner Bros. and Avalanche Studios receive their full publisher and developer cut as if the purchase were made with cash. There is no legal grey area, no piracy, and no Terms of Service violation anywhere in that chain.

Cracked or pirated copies of Mad Max are a different matter entirely. Unofficial “free download” sites, torrents, and cracked installers are illegal under copyright law in virtually every country. The risks are serious: malware-laced installers, no Steam achievements, no cloud saves, no community features, and potential Steam account bans. Piracy directly harms the developers: Avalanche Studios, already badly treated by Warner Bros. over the original launch, deserves to be paid for their work.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your own money intact. The end result is identical to any standard Steam purchase.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Mad Max Free

Mad Max is one of the most underrated open-world games of the last decade. The data backs it: 91% Very Positive on Steam from 88,000+ reviews, 1.8 million copies shipped despite a brutal launch collision with Metal Gear Solid V, IGN 8.4/10, and a Steam Deck Verified badge that has introduced the game to a new generation of portable players. The harpoon-driven vehicular combat, Apex Engine-powered Wasteland, and Arkham-style melee remain genuinely impressive in 2026, and the 60-hour completionist run gives budget-conscious gamers exceptional value for zero outlay.

Download Snakzy, complete a few hours of mobile offers, redeem your coins for a $20 Steam gift card, and walk away with a permanent Steam licence to Mad Max at no cost from your own pocket. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies, so build your balance before cashing out.

Once your gift card is ready, how to get Mad Max free is just a checkout away.

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