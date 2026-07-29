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If you are searching for how to get Horizon Forbidden West free, you have come to the right guide. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition bundles Aloy’s machine hunting sequel with the Burning Shores expansion, and the open world action RPG carries a $59.99 price tag on Steam. This guide breaks down two ways around that cost: one that pays with time, and one that pays with a discount.

Two options make that possible. Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent on mobile game offers into coins you redeem for a Steam gift card, with $0 out of pocket. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace where a Horizon Forbidden West Steam key costs around $26.36, about 56% off the official price, for readers who want to buy right away. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 on Steam (base game + Burning Shores) Metacritic rating 88 (PS5 base) / 83 (PC Complete Edition) Genre Open world action RPG, third person, single player Developers Guerrilla Games (PC port by Nixxes Software) Publishers PlayStation Publishing LLC Time to earn: Main story ~29 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~50 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~90 hours (includes Burning Shores)

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How To Get Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Horizon Forbidden West since its original PS5 launch, and the Complete Edition is the version I recommend to anyone catching up on PC. The base game holds an 88 Metacritic score on PS5, and the PC Complete Edition sits at 83 based on early critic reviews, with Steam user reviews landing at roughly 87% positive. That is a strong showing for a port handled by Nixxes Software, a studio known for careful PC work on PlayStation exclusives.

Aloy heads west into a frontier stretching from a ruined San Francisco to a jungle covered Las Vegas, chasing a blight that is killing the world’s biosphere. Along the way she faces the rebel Tenakth tribe, the machine controlling warlord Regalla, and a threat that reaches beyond the sky. The included Burning Shores expansion continues the story into a volcanic Los Angeles.

Guerrilla Games released the base game on February 18, 2022 for PS5 and PS4, with Burning Shores following in April 2023. The PC Complete Edition arrived on March 21, 2024, built on Guerrilla’s Decima Engine. Between the huge map, the machine variety, and the added expansion, this is one of the more complete open world packages on Steam right now, and it is exactly the kind of premium title where getting Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition free through a rewards app actually pays off.

How Much Does Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Cost?

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition costs $59.99 on Steam, which covers the base game and the Burning Shores expansion in a single purchase, so there is no separate expansion fee to budget for. That is the full Horizon Forbidden West PC price at the time of writing. Since the Complete Edition is still a fairly recent PC release, Steam has not discounted it heavily yet, though seasonal sales have occasionally pushed the price down toward $40.

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Since the PC release is recent, there is no long discount history to reference yet, but Sony’s PC ports typically see their first meaningful markdown within 6 to 12 months, based on how Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were discounted after their own Steam debuts. Expect winter and summer sale windows to bring further cuts over time. Either way, the Snakzy method below is a legitimate way to get Horizon Forbidden West for free, which makes today’s price irrelevant since you are earning the cost back rather than paying it.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 83 / 7.2 PS5 88 / N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is available on PS5 and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, while the original base game also runs on PS4. Burning Shores stays exclusive to PS5 on console, though the PC Complete Edition includes it for every player regardless of hardware. There is no Xbox or Nintendo Switch release, and none has been announced. Steam Deck owners can also play it, since Valve currently lists the Complete Edition as Playable on the handheld, though a few graphics settings need lowering for a steady frame rate. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, the Steam version of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is the natural purchase point once you have redeemed your coins.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition System Requirements

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition runs on Guerrilla’s Decima Engine, and while it scales down reasonably well, it rewards a mid range to strong gaming PC. An SSD is mandatory for both the minimum and recommended tiers, since the game will not install properly on a traditional hard drive.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 16 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage 150 GB SSD required 150 GB SSD

A PC built around the recommended specs handles Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition at higher settings without much trouble, and DLSS, FSR, and XeSS upscaling all help mid range graphics cards keep pace. Even the minimum tier is achievable for a lot of budget builds from the last five years, as long as the SSD requirement is met.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Mechanics

The core loop in Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition revolves around Aloy’s Focus device, which scans machines to reveal weak points before a fight even starts. Combat rewards preparation. You target elemental weak points with bows, tripcasters, and slings, strip armor plating, and exploit status effects like shock or fire to bring down towering machines. Human enemies add stealth and melee options, so not every encounter has to be a straight machine hunt.

Structurally, the game splits between a tribal politics main quest and a wide spread of side content. Cauldrons function as machine dungeons that unlock override abilities, letting you ride and command machines you would otherwise fight. Tallnecks reveal new sections of the map, while hunting grounds, relic ruins, and the Machine Strike board game fill out the side content list. Burning Shores adds a new region, new machine types, and a continuation of Aloy’s story in volcanic Los Angeles.

What keeps the design interesting is the tension between spectacle and system. Under the cinematic surface, this is a genuinely tactical combat sandbox where part targeting and elemental matchups decide most fights. Fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will recognize the foundation, the part breaking design borrows a page from Monster Hunter, and the open world structure sits comfortably next to PlayStation peers like Ghost of Tsushima.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Top Features

Machine Hunts. Dozens of robotic machines with breakable parts turn every encounter into tactical spectacle rather than a simple shooting gallery. Burning Shores Included. The full Los Angeles expansion ships in the box, adding new story content, machines, and a fresh region to explore. A Stunning Frontier. From a ruined San Francisco to a jungle covered Las Vegas, the Decima Engine turns the American West into a genuine visual benchmark. Aloy’s Arsenal. Six weapon classes, elemental ammo types, and deep skill trees reward players who experiment instead of relying on one build. A Premier PC Port. Nixxes Software’s work brings ultrawide support and strong DLSS and FSR scaling to a game built for PlayStation hardware.

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How To Get Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download partner apps, fill out surveys, and play mobile games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment method, not a money investment one, and hunting down the best paying offers works a lot like hunting machines in Horizon Forbidden West: methodically, for parts that add up.

Here is how to get Horizon Forbidden West free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward the Horizon Forbidden West PC price right inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase

On average, Snakzy users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of signing up, and the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before you can redeem anything. Covering the full $59.99 price usually takes more than one payout cycle, or a single payout if you time your purchase around a sale. Offers and payout speed vary by region, so check what is live in your country before you start.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a week or two building a Snakzy balance, and that is fair. For anyone who wants Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition right now, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted keys with buyer protection built in. The official Steam price is $59.99, while Eneba lists a Horizon Forbidden West Steam key from around $26.36, a saving of roughly 56%. That key activates a legitimate, permanent license on Steam, identical to a direct purchase. This is not a replacement for the Snakzy method above. It is simply a faster option for readers who would rather pay a lower price today than wait to earn the game for free.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before buying either product. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Whichever route you choose, Snakzy for free, an Eneba key for an immediate discount, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds, all three result in a legitimate copy of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition.

Is It Legal to Get Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is 100% legal. Snakzy pays you for your time rather than your money. Advertisers pay Snakzy, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to make an official purchase on Steam. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, exactly like a purchase you paid for directly. Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Publishing get paid in full either way.

What is not legal is using an unofficial Horizon Forbidden West free download site, crack, or torrent. Those routes carry real risks, including malware that can damage your PC and permanent Steam account bans, and they leave you without a real license. Guerrilla Games is the studio harmed by piracy, not helped by it, so choosing Snakzy or an Eneba key keeps the developer paid.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the people who made this game while keeping your wallet closed. If you enjoy open world PlayStation ports, a cheaper way to grab Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut free is worth a look next, or check the Eneba Steam gift card hub if you would rather fund your wallet directly.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Free

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition earns its spot on a budget conscious wishlist for three reasons: an 88 Metacritic score on PS5, a strong launch window sales run, and a complete package that bundles the base game with Burning Shores in one of the stronger PC ports of the year. If you are chasing other PlayStation exclusives on PC, a cheaper way to grab The Last of Us Part II Remastered free is worth reading next.

The Snakzy method covered here is one of the more straightforward ways to get Horizon Forbidden West for free, and it ends the same way every time: download the app, build a coin balance, redeem for a Steam gift card, and buy Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on Steam with a permanent license. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get Horizon Forbidden West free stops being a question and becomes a checkout.

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