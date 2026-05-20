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How To Get The Last of Us Part II Remastered Free?

Wondering how to get The Last of Us Part II Remastered free without resorting to a torrent or a shady cracked installer? The Last of Us Part II Remastered sits at $49.99 on Steam, which is a real barrier for anyone with a packed wishlist. The clean way to land it without paying is Snakzy, a free rewards app that pays out genuine Steam gift cards in exchange for time spent on partner mobile games and short in-app offers. No credit card, no subscription, no piracy.

This guide is not about pirated copies, repacks, or torrent sites. Those routes carry real malware risk and a permanent Steam ban if Valve flags the file. What follows is the full game overview, current pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the step by step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount route for readers who want The Last of Us Part II Remastered today, the legal side of the method, and a short FAQ block. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 90 critic (PC) / 7.6 user (combined) Genre Action, Adventure, Story Rich, Third-Person Shooter, Stealth Developers Naughty Dog (with Iron Galaxy for PC port) Publishers PlayStation Publishing LLC / Sony Interactive Entertainment Time to earn (Main story) ~24 hours Time to earn (Main + Extras) ~32 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) ~48 hours

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How To Get The Last of Us Part II Remastered Free: Full Game Overview

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the upgraded PS5 and PC version of Naughty Dog’s 2020 sequel, and it remains one of the most decorated single-player releases of the last decade. The original release pulled in over 300 Game of the Year awards, including The Game Awards 2020 GOTY, the Golden Joystick Ultimate GOTY, and BAFTA Best Game. The Remastered cut arrived on PS5 in January 2024 and landed on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 3, 2025. It carries a Metacritic score of 90 from PC critics and similar universal acclaim on console.

What makes The Last of Us Part II Remastered stand out is how seriously it takes its narrative. Naughty Dog built a revenge story that forces players into the perspective of the person they are hunting, splitting the campaign between Ellie and Abby across roughly 24 hours of main story content. The Remastered edition adds a roguelike survival mode called No Return, three restored Lost Levels with developer commentary, a Guitar Free Play feature, full director and cast commentary, and DualSense haptics on PS5. On PC the port from Iron Galaxy adds ultrawide support, uncapped frame rates, and DLSS plus FSR upscaling. Over 10 million copies of Part II sold on PlayStation alone, and the PC release has expanded the audience considerably.

How Much Does The Last of Us Part II Remastered Cost?

The current Steam price for The Last of Us Part II Remastered is $49.99. The lowest official store price has been the active $49.99 tag, with no major seasonal sale yet for the PC version on Valve’s storefront. Authorized third-party marketplaces such as Eneba and other legitimate key resellers run lower prices on regional Steam keys, often dipping into the $30 to $44 range when Global stock is available.

Sony’s PC ports historically see their first deep cuts around the Steam Summer Sale or the publisher’s own annual PlayStation PC promotion. Until then, the Snakzy route makes the $49.99 sticker price largely irrelevant, since you cover it with earned credit instead of cash from your wallet.

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The Last of Us Part II Remastered Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 90 critic / Universal Acclaim PS5 90 critic / 7.6 user Xbox N/A Switch N/A

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and on PS5 through the PlayStation Store. There is no Xbox release and no Nintendo Switch release, and no native handheld build outside of streaming through PS Portal. The original PS4 version of Part II is playable on PS5 with backward compatibility, but the Remastered upgrade is required for No Return mode, Lost Levels, DualSense features, and the 60 FPS target. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for Steam gift cards, the PC version on Steam is the natural fit for the Snakzy method covered in this guide.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered System Requirements

The PC port is heavy on storage, but the CPU and GPU requirements are reasonable for any mid-range build from the last few years. An SSD is required even at minimum settings, so plan storage accordingly.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 / 11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 16 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD RX 5700 NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 110 GB SSD 110 GB SSD

In practical terms, a six-year-old build with a GTX 1070 clears the minimum bar at 1080p, and the recommended tier targets 1440p High at 60 FPS with DLSS or FSR upscaling. Mid-range hardware handles the game well thanks to the Iron Galaxy port work, but the 110 GB SSD install footprint is the real friction point for older machines.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered Mechanics

The core loop alternates between Ellie and Abby across roughly three days in post-apocalyptic Seattle, with stealth, brutal third-person combat, scavenging, and crafting woven through every encounter. You sweep rooms for parts, build shivs, alcohol bombs, trap mines, and silencers at workbenches, then move into stretches of hostile territory held by the WLF, the Seraphites, and the Infected. Combat shifts between quiet takedowns with the bow and silenced pistol, and louder engagements with shotguns and incendiary shells once you are spotted.

Progression is built around weapon upgrades at workbenches and skill branches earned by finding supplements. The dual-protagonist structure changes the rhythm of the campaign: Ellie’s stretches lean into agility, mobility, and verticality, while Abby’s stretches feel heavier and more aggressive, with a different upgrade tree and access to different tools. Both characters move through interconnected open-area levels rather than linear corridors, and prone movement, dodging, and crafting are woven into a single cohesive system.

Beyond the campaign, the Remastered version adds No Return, a roguelike survival mode with run-based encounters and unlockable characters, plus three Lost Levels that reinstate cut content with developer commentary. There is also a Guitar Free Play mode that lets you compose on the in-game instrument. Speedrun support, a permadeath option, and full UI scaling on PC round out the package.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered Top Features

✅ Dual-protagonist campaign: You play roughly half the game as Abby and half as Ellie, with both characters featuring distinct weapons, animations, and upgrade trees that force a complete shift in playstyle mid-story.

✅ No Return roguelike mode: A run-based survival mode that drops you into procedurally selected encounters with persistent character progression, unlockable cast members, and a new soundtrack from Mac Quayle.

✅ Restored Lost Levels with commentary: Three full sequences cut from the 2020 release are restored in playable form, each paired with director and developer commentary explaining why they were originally removed.

✅ PC-tuned port from Iron Galaxy: The desktop release adds ultrawide support, uncapped frame rates, DLSS, FSR, XeSS, and full mouse and keyboard control, with audio mixing tuned for high-end home setups.

✅ Accessibility-leading option set: Over 60 customizable accessibility options carry over from the original release, including high-contrast display, screen reader support, navigation assistance, and gameplay assists, all individually toggleable.

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How To Get The Last of Us Part II Remastered Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is Eneba‘s free rewards app for Android and iOS that pays out genuine Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers. The catalogue rotates between free game installs, milestone-based mobile titles, short surveys, and watch-and-earn videos. No credit card, no subscription, no purchase. You trade time for coins, and once your balance is high enough you redeem the coins for a real Steam gift card that covers The Last of Us Part II Remastered on Steam.

Here is how to get The Last of Us Part II Remastered free step by step:

Download Snakzy on iOS or Android and create a free account in under a minute. Open the Earn tab and pick offers that fit your time budget: short surveys for quick coins, free mobile game installs for medium payouts, or milestone-based mobile titles for the highest single offers. Complete offers to bank coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet, and you can stack a few during a commute or while watching TV. Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card once your balance hits the $35 minimum cashout threshold, or stack further toward a card large enough to cover the $49.99 price tag. Buy The Last of Us Part II Remastered on Steam using the gift card code from the Snakzy Rewards section.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up, so check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold is $35, which is the lowest balance you can redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region, so check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing the app, and average game sessions land around 44 minutes. The minimum cashout threshold of $35 still applies, and earning rates vary by region, so check the app to see which offers are live in your country before planning a target.

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Get The Last of Us Part II Remastered Cheaper With Eneba

If waiting on Snakzy coins is not your style, Eneba is the immediate alternative. The marketplace lists legitimate Steam keys for The Last of Us Part II Remastered sourced from authorized regional distributors. The official price on Steam is $49.99, and the Global Steam key on Eneba starts at $43.48, which is a saving of roughly 13% on the active store price. The key is region-free in its Global variant, redeems straight into your Steam library, and the licence is permanent and identical to one you would receive from buying directly through Steam. This is not a replacement for the Snakzy method, it is a parallel option for readers who want the game now and prefer paying a smaller cash amount.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, and here is the closest card above The Last of Us Part II Remastered‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate based on stock and seller, so check the live listing before buying. The process is simple: pick the product, pay, and receive a Steam key or wallet code by email. All three routes lead to a legitimate copy of The Last of Us Part II Remastered: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba Steam key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for the official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get The Last of Us Part II Remastered Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is fully legal. The chain works like this: Snakzy pays you in coins for time spent on partner offers, you redeem those coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card, you add the gift card code to your Steam account, and you buy The Last of Us Part II Remastered through the official Steam checkout at $49.99. PlayStation Publishing LLC and Sony Interactive Entertainment receive their cut from the purchase exactly as if you had paid yourself in cash. The licence is tied to your Steam account, identical to any other purchase.

What you must avoid are unofficial “free download” sites, repack scenes, cracked installers, and torrent trackers. Those routes are illegal and carry three serious risks. First, almost every cracked installer carries embedded malware, credential stealers, or persistence payloads, with current threat reports flagging Sony PC port pirated builds as some of the most heavily infected this year. Second, Steam and Valve actively ban accounts caught running cracked binaries, and the ban is permanent across the entire library tied to that account. Third, Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy lose revenue on every pirated copy, which directly hurts future PC port budgets from Sony.

The Snakzy method is a legitimate way to play The Last of Us Part II Remastered without spending your own money. You support the developers, your Steam account stays clean, and your machine stays free of stealers and remote-access payloads.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get The Last of Us Part II Remastered Free

My take: for anyone who has been eyeing The Last of Us Part II Remastered since the PC launch but has not pulled the trigger at $49.99, the Snakzy path is the cleanest free route. It is best suited for budget-conscious players, anyone with a long wishlist, and players who would rather invest 6.5 days of casual play than wait for the next Steam sale. The payoff is a permanent licence tied to your Steam account with all Remastered features intact, including No Return, Lost Levels, and the Iron Galaxy PC polish.

To start, download Snakzy, browse the offerwall, pick a high-payout offer that fits your schedule, build your coin balance above the $35 cashout floor and high enough to cover The Last of Us Part II Remastered‘s $49.99 Steam price, then redeem the Steam Wallet card and check out. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get The Last of Us Part II Remastered free is just a checkout away.

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