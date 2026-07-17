Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How to get Dark Souls: Remastered free is worth figuring out, since this is the game that started the entire Soulslike genre. Dark Souls: Remastered brings the 2011 classic back at 60fps with sharper resolutions, dropping players into the cursed kingdom of Lordran. The catch is the $39.99 price tag on Steam. This guide breaks down how to remove that cost, one way or another.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for playing mobile games, redeemable for a Steam gift card at no cost. Eneba sells a legitimate Dark Souls: Remastered Steam key from around $17, roughly 57% off the official price, for anyone who wants it today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, and this guide covers the game, its cost, platforms, specs, mechanics, and both methods in full.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 84 critic (PC); Steam 91% Very Positive (96,000+ reviews) Genre Action RPG, Soulslike, dark fantasy Developers FromSoftware (remaster by QLOC) Publishers FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment Time to earn – Main story ~29 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~44 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~68 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free: Full Game Overview

Dark Souls: Remastered earns its spot on any wishlist because it is the 2011 original that defined the Soulslike genre, now running at a stable 60fps with sharper textures. On Metacritic the PC version sits at 84 (‘generally favourable’), OpenCritic calls it ‘Mighty,’ and Steam players have it at 91% Very Positive from over 96,000 reviews. Some critics called it a light remaster rather than a full overhaul, and grumbled at the price for relatively few changes, which is a fair point worth acknowledging.

The game itself is a deliberate, punishing action RPG set in the decaying kingdom of Lordran, famous for interconnected world design, cryptic lore, and a difficulty curve that turns every ‘you died’ screen into a lesson. Every shortcut, bonfire, and boss placement feels intentional, and victory feels earned rather than handed to you. It is tough, but fair, and endlessly rewarding to master.

The original Dark Souls released in 2011 from FromSoftware. This remaster, handled by QLOC, launched May 23, 2018 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, followed by an October 19, 2018 release on Nintendo Switch, published by Bandai Namco. It runs on FromSoftware’s original engine with modern enhancements and stands as a spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls.

Content-wise, the package includes the base campaign plus the acclaimed Artorias of the Abyss DLC, with roughly 29 hours for the main story and around 68 hours to see everything. The remaster’s biggest additions are 60fps (30fps on Switch), higher resolutions, dedicated servers, and online play for up to six players.

How Much Does Dark Souls: Remastered Cost?

Dark Souls: Remastered costs $39.99 on Steam, and it discounts regularly, often landing around 56% off (roughly $17.60) during sales. Third-party keys go lower still, with a historical low near $12.98. Checking the Dark Souls Remastered price before a big sale window can save real money, but there is a way to skip paying entirely: earning a key through Snakzy.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

This early in the remaster’s life, its lowest recorded price on Steam is that 56% sale figure, though third-party marketplaces have dipped closer to $13 in the past. Expect Bandai Namco to run seasonal sales a few times a year, following the pattern set by most FromSoftware back-catalog titles. None of that matters much once you are earning through Snakzy, since the method sidesteps the current price altogether and gets you a Dark Souls Remastered Steam key for free.

Dark Souls: Remastered Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 84 critic / 91% user PS5 N/A (backward compatible) Xbox N/A (backward compatible) Switch N/A

Dark Souls: Remastered is available on PC via Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and it plays on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility. The PC, PS4, and Xbox versions all run at 60fps, while the Switch version targets 30fps. Dedicated servers support online play for up to six players across every version. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards, Steam is the platform this method targets directly.

Dark Souls: Remastered System Requirements

Dark Souls: Remastered is light on modern hardware. The install is small, and almost any PC built in the last several years runs it comfortably at 60fps.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit SP1 Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz / AMD FX-6300 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5-4570 3.2 GHz / AMD FX-8350 4.2 GHz RAM 6 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 460 (1 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 6870 (1 GB) NVIDIA GTX 660 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB) DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 8 GB available space 8 GB available space

A modest mid-range PC from several years back handles this comfortably at 1080p and 60fps. There is no need to upgrade anything just to play Dark Souls: Remastered.

Dark Souls: Remastered Mechanics

The core loop of Dark Souls: Remastered is exploring the interconnected world of Lordran, resting at bonfires that restore health and Estus but respawn every enemy nearby, banking souls as currency, and pushing deeper toward the next boss. The standout is deliberate, stamina-based combat: reading an enemy’s windup, timing a dodge or a block, and committing to an attack only when it counts. Death comes often, and it costs you your dropped souls until you fight your way back to retrieve them.

Progression runs through souls spent on leveling attributes, upgrading weapons, and buying gear, letting you build around strength, dexterity, magic, faith, or pyromancy. A deep arsenal of weapons, shields, and spells supports wildly different playstyles, and many players run multiple New Game Plus cycles once the first playthrough ends.

Online play adds another layer: leave messages for other players, watch ghosts of their runs, summon help for a tough boss, or get invaded for PvP, all on dedicated servers supporting up to six players. The core tension is difficulty against fairness. It is punishing, but every death teaches something, and mastery through patience is the entire point. This remaster keeps that intact while smoothing out performance.

Dark Souls: Remastered Top Features

The Genre-Defining Classic: The 2011 original that launched the Soulslike genre and influenced everything from Elden Ring to countless imitators. Masterful Interconnected World: Lordran’s looping level design, full of shortcuts and secrets, remains a high-water mark for the genre. Deliberate, Rewarding Combat: Stamina-based, methodical combat where patience turns brutal bosses into hard-won victories. 60fps and Artorias of the Abyss: The remaster runs at 60fps with higher resolutions and includes the acclaimed Artorias of the Abyss DLC. Deep Online Play: Dedicated servers support up to six players for co-op summoning, PvP invasions, and the series’ signature message system.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment rather than a money investment, and it ends in a permanent, legitimate license for Dark Souls: Remastered, the same as any standard purchase.

Here is how to get Dark Souls: Remastered free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Use the gift card to buy Dark Souls: Remastered on Steam

Buying during a sale, around $17.60, roughly halves the offers you need to reach payout, though the $35 minimum cashout threshold still applies either way.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, though results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before any cash-out. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to one.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Dark Souls: Remastered Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend weeks stacking Snakzy coins, and that is fair. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection for players who would rather buy in today than earn their way there. The official Steam price for Dark Souls: Remastered is $39.99, and Eneba lists a Dark Souls Remastered Steam key from around $17, which works out to roughly 57% off the list price. That key is a legitimate, permanent Steam license, the same as one earned through Snakzy, just available immediately instead of after a payout cycle. Eneba is not a replacement for the Snakzy method here, it is simply the option for readers who do not want to wait for their balance to build.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Dark Souls: Remastered‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before you buy. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. Snakzy is free but takes time, an Eneba key is discounted and immediate, and an Eneba gift card adds funds for an official Steam purchase. All three end with a legitimate copy of Dark Souls: Remastered.

Is It Legal to Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy shares that revenue with users as coins, and you redeem those coins for a Steam gift card used to buy the game officially. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco get paid in full, the same as any retail sale. There is no legal gray area anywhere in that process.

That is different from cracked or pirated copies, which are illegal and break online co-op and PvP entirely. If you have seen a so-called Dark Souls Remastered free download on a random site outside Steam, skip it, since those routes risk malware, permanent Steam account bans, and no real license at all. Piracy directly harms the developers, and the Snakzy method ensures FromSoftware and Bandai Namco receive full payment.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If you want to explore more of the genre, a handy Soulslike buying guide covers where to go next, and the full Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth bookmarking for future purchases.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free

Dark Souls: Remastered earns its keep on 84 Metacritic, an OpenCritic ‘Mighty’ rating, and 91% Very Positive from Steam players, the genre-defining classic that launched the Soulslike wave, now smoother at 60fps. If you enjoyed this one, a cheaper way to grab Elden Ring is worth checking out too, along with Sekiro for more of FromSoftware’s catalog.

If you want to get Dark Souls Remastered for free without digging through sketchy download sites, the path is straightforward: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your balance over a payout cycle or two, then make your official purchase on Steam. Budget-conscious gamers and anyone with a long wishlist benefit most, since the payoff is a full, legitimate copy of one of the most influential RPGs ever made.

Once your gift card lands in your Steam wallet, how to get Dark Souls: Remastered free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free Get Dark Souls: Remastered Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs