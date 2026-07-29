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How to get Cyberpunk 2077 free is worth answering, because the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is not cheap. This bundle packages the base open-world action RPG, the Phantom Liberty expansion, and the full 2.0 overhaul into one purchase, and Steam prices it at $82.78. That is real money, and Snakzy is the free rewards app that covers it without opening your own wallet. This guide covers the game, price, platforms, specs, mechanics, and the Snakzy steps.

This is not a piracy shortcut. There is no cracked installer, ROM, or torrent here, and that route risks malware and a permanent Steam account ban. Snakzy works differently: you complete offers and mobile games, earn coins, and redeem those coins for a Steam gift card that buys Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition through an official purchase. It is a 100% legal method that trades time for money. Keep reading for the full breakdown.

Game Info Details Game price $82.78 on Steam (bundle, 8% off $89.98 list) Metacritic rating Base 86 (PC) / Phantom Liberty 89 (PC) Genre Open-world action RPG, single-player Developers CD PROJEKT RED Publishers CD PROJEKT RED Time to earn: Main story ~25 hours (~35 hours with Phantom Liberty) Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~65 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~130 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been following Cyberpunk 2077 since its rocky 2020 launch, and the Ultimate Edition is the version I would actually recommend today. CD Projekt Red’s open-world RPG sold more than 40 million copies across the whole game, and the Phantom Liberty expansion added millions more once the 2.0 update rebuilt the game’s core systems from the ground up. Anyone who wants to get Cyberpunk 2077 for free is really asking for this exact package, not the rough launch build from five years ago.

As V, a mercenary in Night City, you carry a biochip holding the digital ghost of rockerboy terrorist Johnny Silverhand, voiced by Keanu Reeves, and that chip is slowly killing you. Phantom Liberty adds the walled-off district of Dogtown and a spy thriller led by Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed. Critics and players both rate it as one of the best expansions CD Projekt Red has shipped.

The anime series Edgerunners brought a wave of new players back to Night City, and the 2.0 update gave them a reason to stay. Rebuilt perks, cyberware, police behavior, and vehicle combat finally match the ambition of the original 2020 pitch. The base game released on December 9, 2020, Phantom Liberty followed on September 25, 2023, and the Ultimate Edition packaged everything together on December 5, 2023.

This is the version of Cyberpunk 2077 worth owning. It carries an 86 Metacritic score on PC for the base game and an 89 for Phantom Liberty, and it remains the most complete way to experience Night City in one purchase.

How Much Does Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Cost?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition price on Steam currently sits at $82.78, an 8% discount off the $89.98 combined list price of the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion bought separately. That is one of the higher price tags in this series of guides, since you are buying roughly 65 hours of main and side content across two full releases in one bundle. It is also exactly the kind of price where the Snakzy method pays off the most. A Cyberpunk 2077 Steam key bought this way always includes Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update as part of the same purchase.

CD Projekt Red discounts its catalog regularly during Steam‘s seasonal sales, so expect the bundle to dip further at points throughout the year, though no confirmed historical low is available yet for this exact package. Waiting for a sale is one option. The Snakzy method is another, and it makes the current price close to irrelevant, since you are covering it with coins earned from your phone rather than money from your bank account.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 86 / 7.3 PS5 75 Xbox 87 Switch 2 85

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is available on PC through Steam and GOG, on PS5, on Xbox Series X|S, and now on Nintendo Switch 2, which shipped its own port carrying an 85 critic score. Mac support runs natively through Steam on Apple Silicon as well. Last-gen PS4 and Xbox One still run the base game through backward compatibility, though Phantom Liberty and the Ultimate Edition packaging stay current-gen and PC only. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the Steam version, since that is where the redeemed gift card gets spent.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition System Requirements

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition gets demanding once the 2.0 update’s ray tracing and path tracing options come into play, and an SSD is mandatory rather than recommended. You do not need a high-end rig to run it, but you do need a modern one.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-6700 / Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7-12700 / Ryzen 7 7800X3D RAM 12 GB 16 GB GPU GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / Radeon RX 580 8GB GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage 70 GB SSD required 70 GB SSD required

A mid-range PC from the last few years handles the game well at solid settings with ray tracing turned off. Ray tracing and path tracing are reserved for higher-end RTX cards, so budget hardware should plan to leave those specific options disabled.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Mechanics

The core loop in Cyberpunk 2077 is taking gigs and main jobs across Night City and solving them your own way. Stealth netrunners hack cameras and enemies from a distance, loud solo builds lean on cyberware like Gorilla Arms and the Sandevistan, and tech-weapon builds punch straight through cover and walls.

The main story branches through three life paths, Nomad, Street Kid, and Corpo, each changing V’s opening hours and conversation choices on the way to multiple distinct endings. Phantom Liberty adds Dogtown, its own Relic skill tree, and a spy narrative with endings that feed back into the base game. The 2.0 update rebuilt perks, cyberware capacity, the police response system, and vehicle combat from the ground up.

The tension driving Cyberpunk 2077 is power against mortality. V is dying throughout the entire story, and the game’s best moments weigh flashy cyberware against what that power actually costs. Fans of Deus Ex‘s choice-driven design, The Witcher 3‘s questcraft, or Grand Theft Auto‘s city sandbox will recognize pieces of all three here, filtered through a first-person, RPG-heavy lens.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Top Features

Everything in One Package: The base game, Phantom Liberty, and the 2.0 overhaul ship together as the complete Night City experience. Night City Itself: One of gaming’s densest, most atmospheric open cities, running from towering megabuildings down to the Badlands. Phantom Liberty: An 89-Metacritic spy thriller starring Idris Elba, built around some of CD Projekt Red’s best quest design. Build Freedom: Netrunner, solo, and tech playstyles all get real support through cyberware and the rebuilt perk trees. Johnny Silverhand: Keanu Reeves plays the rockerboy ghost sharing V’s head, one of the more memorable performances in the genre.

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How To Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. Given the $82.78 price tag here, this is one of the higher-value redemptions covered in these guides, and anyone looking to get Cyberpunk 2077 for free through legitimate means ends up at this same starting point.

Here is how to get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $82.78 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $82.78 or more Buy Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Steam: apply the gift card and purchase

Covering $82.78 in one go is unlikely from a single payout, so plan for two to three payout cycles, or one strong payout plus a seasonal sale window, to close the gap. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Is It Legal to Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is completely legal. Snakzy pays you in coins for the time you spend on offers and partner games, you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to buy Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition directly on Steam. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any purchase made with your own money.

Avoid unofficial “free download” sites, cracked installers, and torrents entirely. Searches for a Cyberpunk 2077 free download often lead straight to exactly those sources, and they are illegal. Cracked copies of Cyberpunk 2077 have historically been a notorious malware vector, and beyond the security risk, a cracked copy also means no updates, no Phantom Liberty content, and no legitimate license, cutting CD Projekt Red out of a sale it earned.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your own money in your pocket. If you’re building out a wider open-world RPG library, a closer look at open-world RPGs worth playing next is a good next stop, and Eneba’s broader lineup of discounted Steam gift cards covers whatever you pick up after this one.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition earns its spot on this list on more than one data point: 40 million+ copies sold, an 89 Metacritic score for Phantom Liberty, and the most complete open-world RPG package CD Projekt Red has shipped. If you already burned through a similarly sprawling way to grab Grand Theft Auto V free or lost a few hundred hours in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this same Snakzy approach applies to Night City too.

Getting there is simple in practice. Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your coin balance toward $82.78, and redeem for a Steam gift card once you clear the threshold. That is the most direct path to Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition free that does not involve piracy.

Once that gift card is sitting in your Steam wallet, how to get Cyberpunk 2077 free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free Get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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