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How to get Another Crab’s Treasure free is worth asking before you pay full price for a soulslike about a hermit crab fighting to reclaim his shell. Another Crab’s Treasure casts you as Kril, whose home gets seized by a loan shark, forcing him through a polluted ocean kingdom wearing soda cans and party hats as armor. It’s a genuine soulslike action-adventure, and at $29.99 on Steam, the price is the only real barrier.

This is not about cracked downloads or shady mirrors. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for playing mobile games, and those coins convert into a real Steam gift card, no credit card required. This guide covers the game, its price, platforms, requirements and mechanics, then the Snakzy steps and the legal side. Keep reading for a plan to get Another Crab’s Treasure for free.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 78 (PC); OpenCritic 78; Steam reviews Very Positive (94%) Genre Soulslike action-adventure with 3D platforming Developers Aggro Crab Publishers Aggro Crab Time to earn – Main story ~12 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~15 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~20 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Another Crab’s Treasure since before launch, and it’s easy to see why it built such a loyal following so fast. The game landed a 78 on Metacritic for its PC version, with an OpenCritic aggregate of 78 across more than 70 reviews, and Steam players have rated it Very Positive at 94% across thousands of reviews. It also picked up Best Indie Game (Self Published) at the 2024 Golden Joystick Awards, which says a lot for a small self-published studio.

Aggro Crab, the Seattle studio behind Going Under, built a soulslike around Kril, a hermit crab whose shell gets repossessed by a loan shark. You descend through a sunken kingdom drowning in Gunk, humanity’s pollution, fighting crustacean knights and abyssal horrors while wearing whatever trash you can scavenge as your next shell, from soda cans to shot glasses, each with its own ability.

Another Crab’s Treasure released on April 25, 2024, launching simultaneously on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, plus day-one Xbox Game Pass. That kind of simultaneous, everywhere-at-once launch is rare for an indie soulslike, and it helped the game sell roughly 500,000 copies across all platforms within about three and a half months of release.

What sets it apart is depth paired with genuine welcome. Dozens of shells each carry a unique ability, Umami adaptations and a full skill tree let you build toward a playstyle, and themed regions escalate from the sunlit Shallows toward the abyss. Then there’s the headline accessibility suite: sliders for shell durability, damage taken and dodge windows, plus a toggle that hands Kril an actual gun. It’s one of the most flexible soulslikes on the market without diluting the genre’s real challenge for players who want it straight.

How Much Does Another Crab’s Treasure Cost?

Another Crab’s Treasure costs $29.99 on Steam, the same price it launched at back in April 2024. That’s squarely mid-range for a fully-featured indie soulslike, but it’s still money you don’t have to spend if you’d rather earn it.

Like most indie titles, it sees steep seasonal discounts. Steam has run it as low as 60% off, bringing the price down to roughly $12, though the exact discount and timing shift with each sale calendar. If you don’t want to wait around for a sale window, the Snakzy method below sidesteps the Another Crab’s Treasure price entirely: one Snakzy payout can cover the full $29.99 with room to spare, and you’ll walk away with a legitimate Another Crab’s Treasure Steam key tied to your own library.

Another Crab’s Treasure Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 78 PS5 77 Xbox 82 Switch 65

Another Crab’s Treasure launched simultaneously on PC (via Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, plus day-one Xbox Game Pass at release. The Switch version also runs on Switch 2 through backward compatibility. Windows is the only supported PC platform, with no native Mac or Linux client, and the game carries Steam Deck Verified status for handheld play. Since Snakzy rewards redeem for a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method, and it’s also the version this guide targets.

Another Crab’s Treasure System Requirements

Another Crab’s Treasure is not a demanding game to run. Its stylized visuals mean most mid-range PCs and laptops from the last several years should handle it without issue.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit [value to confirm] CPU 2.5 GHz or faster [value to confirm] RAM 4 GB [value to confirm] GPU NVIDIA GTX 970 or equivalent [value to confirm] Storage 6 GB available space [value to confirm]

Even the minimum spec is light by modern standards, and a mid-range gaming laptop from the past few years should clear it with room to spare. Steam‘s own listing doesn’t publish a separate recommended tier, so treat the minimum spec as your baseline and expect smooth performance well above it.

Another Crab’s Treasure Mechanics

The core loop follows classic soulslike bones: stamina-based combat, dodges and parries via shell blocking, checkpoints that respawn every enemy on death, and a currency called microplastics that you drop and can recover if you survive the trip back. Aggro Crab reframes all of it with crab logic and constant humor, so even punishing deaths tend to land a joke.

Structurally, themed regions descend from the sunlit Shallows toward the abyss, each ending in a boss fight. The signature system is shells: every bottle, can or shot glass you find works as armor with its own unique ability, and shells break with use, forcing you to improvise with whatever trash is nearby. Umami adaptations and a full skill tree layer extra build depth on top of that shell-swapping loop.

The real design tension is challenge versus welcome. Another Crab’s Treasure plays it straight as a demanding soulslike, but it hands players an unusually deep assist toolkit, up to the infamous option that gives Kril a gun, without watering down the experience for anyone who wants it unfiltered. Fans of Dark Souls‘s structure and Hollow Knight‘s charm-through-challenge will recognize the DNA immediately.

Another Crab’s Treasure Top Features

Shells as Armor: Any piece of trash can become your shell. Dozens of them exist, each with its own unique ability, and they break with use, forcing constant improvisation. A Real Soulslike: Stamina combat, punishing bosses and lost-currency runs form the genuine article, reframed underwater with a hermit crab lead. Best-in-Genre Accessibility: Granular assist sliders, up to literally giving Kril a gun, let you tune the challenge without losing the core game. A Polluted Kingdom: The Gunk-drowned undersea world is funny, gorgeous and quietly pointed about real-world pollution. Everywhere at Once: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch simultaneously, with day-one Xbox Game Pass support.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment method, not a money-investment one: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, which you then use to get Another Crab’s Treasure for free at checkout.

Here is how to get Another Crab’s Treasure free, step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $29.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $29.99 or more Buy Another Crab’s Treasure on Steam – apply the gift card and purchase

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, according to Snakzy’s own data, which comfortably covers the $29.99 Another Crab’s Treasure price. Keep in mind the $35 minimum payout threshold applies, and offers and availability vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Is It Legal to Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is 100% legal. Snakzy pays you for your time playing mobile games, you receive coins, you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to if you’d paid for it yourself.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, cracked copies and torrents. Steer clear of any Another Crab’s Treasure free download offer promising a cracked copy, since the real risks are serious, including malware that can damage your PC, permanent Steam account bans and no legitimate license at all. Aggro Crab is a small, self-published studio, and piracy takes money directly out of the team that built the game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Aggro Crab while keeping your wallet closed. If you’re hunting for what to play next, a helpful guide to other soulslike games covers plenty of genre picks, and a handy Steam gift card hub is worth bookmarking for whatever you buy after this one.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free

Another Crab’s Treasure earns its 78 Metacritic score and its 94% Steam approval the hard way: a real soulslike wrapped in genuine humor, with accessibility options that make it one of the genre’s friendliest entry points without losing the challenge underneath. It’s the kind of game budget-conscious players and packed-wishlist gamers alike shouldn’t have to wait for a sale to try, and if you liked how Dark Souls: Remastered or Elden Ring handled their own free routes, this one follows a similar playbook.

Getting started is straightforward: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your coin balance and make the purchase on Steam once you hit the payout threshold.

Once your gift card is ready, how to get Another Crab’s Treasure free stops being a question and becomes a checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free Get Another Crab’s Treasure Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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