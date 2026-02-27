10 Cheapest CS2 Knife Skins in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The cheapest CS2 knife skins let you equip a blade in Counter-Strike 2 without emptying your wallet. Every knife in this FPS shares the same 0.26% Rare Special Item drop rate, but prices vary wildly based on knife model, finish, and condition.

Naturally, the most common question is: What is the cheapest knife in CS2? Most players are usually looking for a Battle-Scarred or Well-Worn copy of an unpopular model – that’s where the real deals sit. Knife prices fluctuate with supply, demand, and new case releases, so today’s CS2 cheapest knife price can shift by next month.

The knives on this list start as low as ~$52 and top out around $113, and most of them drop from cases like the Dreams and Nightmares Case, Fracture Case, and the original CS:GO Weapon Case series. Whether you’re hunting for the cheapest CS2 knife to flex in-game, exploring the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 path, or eyeing the CS2 cheapest Butterfly Knife alternative, this guide ranks the most affordable options by real market pricing.

Our Top Picks for the Cheapest CS2 Knife Skins

I’ve compared current market listings to identify the cheapest CS2 knife in each model category. These ten represent the lowest-priced knife skins in Counter-Strike 2 right now.

1. Shadow Daggers Freehand – The cheapest CS2 knife on this list, starting at ~$54.96 in Battle-Scarred from the Dreams and Nightmares Case.

2. Gut Knife Night – A dark, clean finish on the most budget-friendly knife model, with BS copies under $56.

3. Gut Knife Bright Water – A blue-toned Gut Knife with a tight price range of $61–$95 across all exteriors.

4. Survival Knife Night Stripe – A rugged tactical blade starting at ~$56.15 in Battle-Scarred, with steep FN premiums.

5. Huntsman Knife Scorched – A large blade with a weathered look, starting at ~$70.76 from the Huntsman Weapon Case.

6. Navaja Knife Blue Steel – The cheapest Talon knife CS2 alternative, with a compact frame and prices from ~$54.93.

7. Bowie Knife Scorched – A long, imposing blade at ~$59.37 in BS – solid value for the CS2 cheapest knife price tier.

8. Flip Knife Stained – A popular knife model at entry pricing, starting at ~$113.15 from the CS:GO Weapon Case series.

9. Falchion Knife Scorched – A curved single-edge blade from ~$66.58, one of the most reliable and cheapest CS2 knife options.

10. Paracord Knife Scorched – The absolute lowest CS2 cheapest knife price on this list at ~$52.36 in Battle-Scarred.

Every knife on this list sits at Covert rarity and drops from the Rare Special Item (Gold) pool at 0.26% odds. The low prices come from a combination of less-popular knife models (Gut, Navaja, Paracord), common finishes (Scorched, Night, Stained), and worn conditions (Battle-Scarred, Well-Worn). These are the cheapest CS2 knife skins, where you get a real knife animation and inspect without paying Karambit or Butterfly premiums.

Condition heavily impacts pricing. All ten knives are available in multiple exteriors, meaning Battle-Scarred copies trade at a fraction of Factory New. If you’re wondering what the cheapest knife in CS2 is and how condition affects the CS2 cheapest knife price, the sections below break down each knife’s full range. Players exploring the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 strategy can also use lower-tier finishes as stepping stones toward pricier blades.

Case Rarity Probabilities

Even the cheapest CS2 knife drops from the same Rare Special Item (Gold) tier as a $10,000 Butterfly Emerald. The drop probabilities are identical across every weapon case in Counter-Strike 2 – only the knife model and finish vary.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These probabilities are derived from community-tracking sites aggregating 10,000+ case openings per type. At 0.26%, you’ll see roughly 1 knife per 385 openings. The cheapest CS2 knife skins aren’t cheaper because they drop more often – the odds are identical. They’re affordable because the knife model and finish carry less collector demand.

That’s why buying the cheapest CS2 knife directly from the market is almost always more cost-effective than trying to unbox one. Players researching the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 path should factor in key cost and case price before opening. For a breakdown of which cases give the best value, see our guide to the best cases to open in CS2.

The Cheapest CS2 Knife Skins

Each one of the cheapest CS2 knife options below was selected based on current market pricing across all available conditions. The picks balance skin condition and CS2 cheapest knife prices to show the most affordable entry points into knife ownership in Counter-Strike 2.

These knives are cheap, compared to other Covert-rarity blades, because they combine less-popular knife models with common finishes. A Gut Knife Night won’t carry the same prestige as a Butterfly Fade, but it gives you the same knife slot, animation, and in-game presence at a fraction of the cost.

Here’s a breakdown of the cheapest CS2 knife skins available now, ranked by accessibility, finish popularity, and overall market value.

Price Range: $54.96–$104.99 / €50.56–€96.59 / £43.42–£82.94

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Dreams and Nightmares Case or Operation Riptide Case

Respective Key: Dreams and Nightmares Case Key or Operation Riptide Case Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Shadow Daggers Freehand is the best option from the cheapest CS2 knife category, with Battle-Scarred copies starting at just $54.96 and Factory New topping out at $104.99. The Freehand finish features hand-drawn doodle patterns across both blades, giving it a distinctive look despite the low CS2 cheapest knife price. At Covert rarity, it drops from the Dreams and Nightmares Case or Operation Riptide Case at the same 0.26% Gold-tier odds as any other knife.

Why we chose it The Shadow Daggers Freehand offers the lowest entry price of any knife in Counter-Strike 2, making it the cheapest CS2 knife for players who want a blade without breaking the bank – dual-wield animation included.

Shadow Daggers are one of the least popular knife models in Counter-Strike 2 due to their compact size and dual-wield animation that some players find less satisfying than single-blade knives. That low demand is exactly what keeps the price this affordable.

For players exploring the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 route, the Shadow Daggers Freehand makes a solid base – you can trade up from here as your budget grows.

What do players say?

WarOwl ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Shadow Daggers get a bad rep, but the Freehand looks way better than the price suggests. If you just want a knife in Counter-Strike 2 without spending hundreds, this is the move. Best cheapest CS2 knife for new players.

2. Gut Knife Night

Price Range: $55.64–$272.85 / €51.19–€251.02 / £43.96–£215.55

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: CS:GO Weapon Case 2 and CS:GO Weapon Case 3

Respective Key: CS:GO Weapon Case 2 Key and CS:GO Weapon Case 3 Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Gut Knife Night is the cheapest CS2 knife option with a clean, dark look. Battle-Scarred copies start at $55.64, while Factory New jumps to $272.85 – a wide spread that rewards buyers who don’t mind wear. The Night finish’s matte black surface hides scratches well in lower exteriors, making BS and WW copies look better than their CS2 cheapest knife price might suggest.

It drops from the CS:GO Weapon Case 2 and CS:GO Weapon Case 3, both discontinued. The Gut Knife is consistently one of the most affordable knife models in Counter-Strike 2 because it lacks the visual flair of Butterfly or Karambit animations. For players asking about the cheapest knife in CS2 with a stealthy aesthetic, the Gut Knife Night is the answer.

Price Range: $61.22–$95.60 / €56.32–€87.95 / £48.36–£75.52

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Gamma 2 Case or Gamma Case

Respective Key: Gamma 2 Case Key or Gamma Case Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Gut Knife Bright Water has the tightest price range of any cheapest CS2 knife on this list – $61.22 to $95.60 across all five exteriors. That narrow spread means even a Factory New copy won’t cost much more than a Battle-Scarred one. The Bright Water finish adds a blue-toned aquatic pattern that looks sharp at any wear level, making it a strong pick for players comparing the CS2 cheapest knife price across conditions.

It drops from the Gamma 2 Case or Gamma Case, both discontinued. Among popular tactical shooters, Counter-Strike 2 knife skins hold real resale value – and the Gut Knife Bright Water’s tight range makes it one of the most predictable, cheapest CS2 knife picks for budget buyers. If you want the CS2 cheapest Butterfly Knife alternative that still has visual appeal, this is a solid step down in price.

4. Survival Knife Night Stripe

Price Range: $56.15–$455.61 / €51.66–€419.16 / £44.36–£359.93

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Respective Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Survival Knife Night Stripe is the cheapest CS2 knife with a rugged, military-grade aesthetic. BS copies start at just $56.15, but Factory New jumps to $455.61 – the widest condition gap on this list. That makes exterior selection critical: Well-Worn and Field-Tested copies at ~$60–$80 offer the best balance between look and price. The Night Stripe’s dark base with subtle striping hides wear well.

It drops from the Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case. The Survival Knife model was introduced during Operation Shattered Web and offers a unique fixed-blade animation that stands apart from folding knives. For players exploring the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 route, the low BS entry price makes this a practical starting point before graduating to pricier models.

5. Huntsman Knife Scorched

Price Range: $70.76–$325.06 / €65.10–€299.06 / £55.90–£256.80

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Huntsman Weapon Case

Respective Key: Huntsman Weapon Case Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Huntsman Knife Scorched is the cheapest CS2 knife pick for players who want a large, imposing blade on a budget. BS copies start at $70.76, and Factory New climbs to $325.06. The Scorched finish gives it a charred, weathered look that actually suits the Huntsman’s oversized blade profile. It drops exclusively from the Huntsman Weapon Case.

The Huntsman model offers one of the most satisfying draw animations in Counter-Strike 2 – a quick spin that competitive players appreciate. It’s a regular sight in Counter-Strike esports pro inventories. As one of the cheapest CS2 knife options, the Huntsman Scorched delivers blade presence that smaller models like the Navaja or Gut can’t match at this price range.

Price Range: $54.93–$300.00 / €50.54–€276.00 / £43.39–£237.00

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Danger Zone Case or Horizon Case

Respective Key: Danger Zone Case Key or Horizon Case Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Navaja Knife Blue Steel is the cheapest Talon knife CS2 alternative on this list, with BS copies at just $54.93. The Blue Steel finish adds a bluish-gray patina that deepens with wear – some players actually prefer the Battle-Scarred look for its darker tones. It drops from the Danger Zone Case or Horizon Case. The Navaja’s compact, curved blade and fast deploy animation make it a lightweight knife that doesn’t feel like a budget pick in-game.

For players searching specifically for the cheapest Talon knife CS2 offers, the Navaja is the closest in blade shape and animation style. The Talon Knife itself starts at significantly higher prices, making the Navaja Blue Steel the practical budget substitute. It’s one of the lowest CS2 knife price options that still offers a curved-blade aesthetic – ideal for players who like the Talon look but not the Talon cost.

Price Range: $59.37–$199.90 / €54.62–€183.91 / £46.90–£157.92

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Wildfire Case

Respective Key: Operation Wildfire Case Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Bowie Knife Scorched is the cheapest CS2 knife that brings serious blade length at a budget price. BS copies start at $59.37, with Factory New reaching $199.90. The Scorched finish’s burnt texture works well on the Bowie’s long, clip-point blade. It drops from the Operation Wildfire Case, a discontinued case that also houses the popular AK-47 Fuel Injector.

The Bowie Knife was introduced during Operation Wildfire and remains one of the longest blades in Counter-Strike 2. Its draw animation is slower than compact knives, which some players view as a downside – but the visual impact is undeniable. For players who want the cheapest CS2 knife with the most screen presence, the Bowie Scorched delivers more blade per dollar than any other option on this list.

Price Range: $113.15–$295.19 / €104.10–€271.57 / £89.39–£233.20

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: CS:GO Weapon Case, CS:GO Weapon Case 2, and CS:GO Weapon Case 3

Respective Key: CS:GO Weapon Case Key, CS:GO Weapon Case 2 Key, CS:GO Weapon Case 3 Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Flip Knife Stained carries the highest entry price among the cheapest CS2 knife options on this list, with BS copies at $113.15 and FN reaching $295.19. The higher floor reflects the Flip Knife’s popularity – it’s one of the original knife models, and its smooth flip animation remains a community favorite. The Stained finish gives it a rust-toned patina that looks intentionally worn at lower exteriors.

It drops from the CS:GO Weapon Case, CS:GO Weapon Case 2, and CS:GO Weapon Case 3 – all discontinued. While the price on this one is higher than Gut or Navaja options, the Flip Knife carries more resale appeal. If you’re considering the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 approach, a Flip Knife holds value better than less-popular models when you’re ready to upgrade.

9. Falchion Knife Scorched

Price Range: $66.58–$144.74 / €61.25–€133.16 / £52.60–£114.34

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Falchion Case

Respective Key: Falchion Case Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Falchion Knife Scorched is the cheapest CS2 knife with a single-edge curved blade and a distinctive fidget-spin inspect animation that’s unique to the Falchion model. Priced between $66.58 and $144.74, it offers a moderate range across all five exteriors. The Scorched finish keeps the price low while the Falchion’s animation gives it character that flat-priced knives often lack.

It drops exclusively from the Falchion Case. The Falchion Knife sits between Gut and Flip in community popularity – more respected than budget models, but still far cheaper than Butterfly or Karambit. For players who want the cheapest CS2 knife with a unique inspect animation and aren’t chasing the absolute lowest CS2 cheapest knife price, the Falchion Scorched is a balanced choice. It’s also a viable option for the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 approach.

Price Range: $52.36–$128.53 / €48.17–€118.25 / £41.36–£101.54

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case

Respective Key: Fracture Case Key or Shattered Web Case Key

Condition: Available in all exteriors

The Paracord Knife Scorched holds the absolute lowest knife price on this list at $52.36 in Battle-Scarred. Factory New reaches $128.53, keeping the full range under $130. The Paracord’s wrapped handle and fixed-blade design give it a utilitarian, survival-knife feel that matches the Scorched finish naturally. It drops from the Fracture Case or Shattered Web Case.

If you’re asking, “What is the cheapest knife in CS2 by raw price?”, this is it. The Paracord model lacks the flashy animations of folding knives, which suppresses demand and keeps pricing at the floor. For players who want any knife in Counter-Strike 2 at the absolute minimum spend, the Paracord Scorched is the way to go. It’s also the most affordable starting point for the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 strategy – buy this, play with it, and trade up later on. When you’re ready to cash out, here’s how to trade CS2 skins for money.

The Cheapest CS2 Knives To Own

The table below is a stats-led snapshot of the cheapest CS2 knife options on this list. Columns cover product name, rarity, price range, and a short description of why the skin stays affordable among the cheapest CS2 knives in the game.

Prices accurate as of 02/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Shadow Daggers Freehand Covert $54–$104 Lowest entry; dual-wield animation; low model demand Gut Knife Night Covert $55–$272 Dark finish hides wear; budget Gut Knife model Gut Knife Bright Water Covert $61–$95 Tightest range; FN under $100; blue-toned pattern Survival Knife Night Stripe Covert $56–$455 Widest range; tactical fixed blade; steep FN premium Huntsman Knife Scorched Covert $70–$325 Large blade; satisfying draw animation; single case Navaja Knife Blue Steel Covert $54–$300 Cheapest talon-style blade; compact, curved design Bowie Knife Scorched Covert $59–$199 Longest blade; imposing visual; Wildfire Case origin Flip Knife Stained Covert $113–$295 Most popular model on the list; stronger resale; OG case Falchion Knife Scorched Covert $66–$144 Unique inspect animation; moderate price; single case Paracord Knife Scorched Covert $52–$128 Absolute lowest price; fixed blade; survival aesthetic

Price floor: The Paracord Scorched and Shadow Daggers Freehand sit under $55 – the cheapest CS2 knife options on this list. The Flip Knife Stained starts at $113, reflecting stronger model demand. For context, the CS2 cheapest Butterfly Knife starts well above $300, putting it in a different category entirely.

What keeps prices low: The CS2 cheapest knife tier is dominated by Scorched and Night finishes – common patterns with the least collector premium.

Condition matters more than pattern: Unlike Case Hardened or Crimson Web, most knives here aren’t pattern-driven. Exterior does most of the pricing work – a Battle-Scarred copy can cost 50–70% less than Factory New on the same blade. For the cheapest CS2 knife, BS and WW are the sweet spots. CS2 isn’t the only tactical shooter with a skin economy – check out other games like Counter-Strike if you want similar experiences.

Trade-up starting points: For anyone considering the cheapest knife trade-up CS2 strategy, starting sub-$60 and upgrading over time is the proven approach. The cheapest Talon knife CS2 buyers can afford – the Navaja Blue Steel – and the Flip Knife Stained both hold resale value better than Gut or Paracord models, making them the stronger foundations if you plan to upgrade later. When it’s time to sell, learn how to sell CS2 skins for real money.

My Overall Verdict on the Cheapest CS2 Knife Skins

Budget doesn’t have to mean boring – the right model and condition combo gets you a real knife without the premium markup. These are the top three cheapest CS2 knife skins by entry price:

Shadow Daggers Freehand – The cheapest CS2 knife in Battle-Scarred at $54.96 . A patterned Freehand finish with dual-wield animation and a tight $55–$105 range across all exteriors.

– The cheapest CS2 knife in Battle-Scarred at . A patterned Freehand finish with dual-wield animation and a tight range across all exteriors. Gut Knife Night – At $55.64 BS, the cheapest CS2 knife with a clean, dark aesthetic. The Night finish hides wear well at lower exteriors, making BS and WW copies look better than the CS2 cheapest knife price suggests.

– At BS, the cheapest CS2 knife with a clean, dark aesthetic. The Night finish hides wear well at lower exteriors, making BS and WW copies look better than the CS2 cheapest knife price suggests. Gut Knife Bright Water – The tightest price range on the list at $61–$96, meaning even Factory New costs under $100. For players who want the cheapest CS2 knife without sacrificing visual quality across conditions, the Bright Water is the most predictable buy.

Knife prices in Counter-Strike 2 shift with market conditions, so always check current listings before buying. Whether you’re after the absolute lowest spend or a cheapest knife trade-up CS2 stepping stone, these ten deliver real knife ownership at the lowest prices on the market.

