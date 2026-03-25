15 Most Expensive Sun and Moon Cards 2026: The Ultimate Pokémon Collector’s Guide

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The most expensive Sun and Moon cards are some of the last pieces you’ll add to your Pokémon Trading Card Game collection. In addition to their high prices, they are extremely rare, especially if you’re looking for a pristine copy.

I’ve been trying to collect them all for years and got lucky with some pretty nice deals, but it’s always hard to keep track of them. Prices shift frequently. Special events, social media, and recent sales can drive up value and demand overnight.

If you want to stay updated on the most valuable Sun and Moon cards, I’ve got you covered with this collecting guide. Take a look at current market prices and discover what makes each card special.

15 Most Expensive Sun and Moon Cards: Ranked by Price

Prices are never set in stone for the most expensive Sun and Moon cards. If you’re looking for a specific card, it’s important to stay updated on market prices so you know when to open your wallet.

Note: Listed prices are based on TCGplayer and are accurate as of March 24, 2026.

1. Latias & Latios GX (Alt Art / Team Up) ≈ $2,306.82

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Team Up Rarity Alternate Full Art (#170) Artist Sanosuke Sakuma 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$10,000 – $11,000 Market Status S-Tier Modern Grail

This ultra-rare card featuring the Lati twins is the most valuable among the most expensive Sun and Moon chase cards. It dwarfs almost all other cards listed here in terms of market price, which is driven by its extremely high demand and low supply. Its memorable artwork shows Latias and Latios forming a heart shape that captures their powerful and emotional bond.

Why we chose it We selected this card as our number one pick because analysis of the Team Up era confirms it’s the rarest pull from a notoriously low-print-run expansion. Sanosuke Sakuma’s “heart-shaped” composition is a masterclass in technical art that has consistently outperformed almost every other Sun & Moon-era asset in market value. We consider this card a “blue-chip” cornerstone because it represents the perfect intersection of extreme scarcity and the deep emotional legacy of the Pokémon Heroes film.

With its beautiful illustration of the Eon Duo, this card transcends the typical aesthetic of standard Pokémon cards. It’s often mentioned as one of the best-looking cards in the modern era, which makes it an essential centerpiece for any collection.

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2. Gengar & Mimikyu GX (Alt Art / Team Up) ≈ $1,376.70

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Team Up Rarity Alternate Full Art (#165) Artist Midori Harada 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$1,400 – $1,800 Market Status Blue-Chip Essential

An ultra-rare card, this Alternate Art print is the most valuable variant of the Gengar & Mimikyu GX card. It benefits from Gengar’s enduring popularity and Mimikyu’s fan appeal, and the two look spooky together on the artwork. It’s not as expensive as Latias & Latios GX above, but it’s still significantly pricier than even the best cards in the Sun and Moon base set.

Why we chose it We chose this card because it serves as the historical anchor for the Tag Team era, carrying a level of prestige that standard GX cards simply can’t match. Market trends highlight Midori Harada’s unique illustrative style as the primary driver for its status and sustained collector demand. It’s on our list due to its low high-grade population and its proven ability to maintain price stability even during broader market corrections.

Featuring Midori Harada’s quirky yet eerie illustration of Gengar looming over Mimikyu, this card perfectly captures the synergy between two of the most popular Ghost-type Pokémon. It’s a true modern grail with top-tier artwork and real scarcity, so it’s not surprising it’s way up on this list of the most expensive Sun and Moon cards.

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3. Gardevoir & Sylveon GX (Alt Art / Unbroken Bonds) ≈ $542.17

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Team Up Rarity Alternate Full Art (#165) Artist Midori Harada 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$1,400 – $1,800 Market Status Blue-Chip Essential

Featuring a Fairy-type pairing, this card has become one of the most expensive Sun and Moon cards due to high collector demand and rarity. The popularity of both Gardevoir and Sylveon is also a big factor, and the bright artwork captures the two Pokémon in a cute and enchanting moment that appeals strongly to fans.

Why we chose it For us, this card is the “true prize” of Unbroken Bonds because data shows its organic demand significantly eclipses the “rarer” Rainbow Rare version. Atsuko Nishida’s expert character design has turned this card into a premier “waifu” chase with huge cross-generational appeal. We value this specific print for its difficult pull rate and its status as an authoritative example of high-end aesthetic value in a mature collecting market.

Beyond aesthetics, this card was once a dominant force in competition. Its Magical Miracle GX attack, which could force your opponent to shuffle their entire hand away, remains legendary.

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4. Charizard GX (Shiny / Hidden Fates: Shiny Vault) ≈ $604.57

Feature Details Set Hidden Fates Rarity Shiny Holo Rare (SV49) Artist 5ban Graphics 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$1,350 – $1,550 Market Status Modern Catalyst

Popularity is considered a big factor in Pokémon card prices, and Charizard is easily recognizable in this roster of the most expensive Sun and Moon cards. This is due to its prominence in other media. If you’re a big Charizard fan, this card is one of the top Sun and Moon cards you can add to your collection. It stands out as the most desirable card from Hidden Fates: Shiny Vault.

Why we chose it Hidden Fates Charizard is the card that reignited the modern Pokémon collecting boom in 2019. This Shiny Vault variant is a historic powerhouse, defined by a punishingly low pull rate and the lack of traditional booster box distribution. We view this card as an essential portfolio asset that perfectly blends Charizard’s legacy prestige with a modern, high-tier technical finish.

If you’re looking to get a pristine copy of this card, you’ll need lots of luck and patience. Since the foil goes all the way to the edges, it’s prone to chipping. Finding a copy with perfect centering and no chipping on the edges is a significant challenge for collectors.

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5. Mewtwo GX (Secret Shining / Shining Legends) ≈ $530.72

Feature Details Set Shining Legends Rarity Secret Rare (#78) Artist Mitsuhiro Arita 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$1,100 – $1,300 Market Status Narrative Masterpiece

Mewtwo’s popularity and fan nostalgia are big factors in making this Secret Rare card one of the most valuable among the most expensive Sun and Moon cards. As one of the original Legendary Pokémon, Mewtwo is an iconic character that makes rare Mewtwo cards highly coveted by both collectors and longtime Pokémon fans.

Why we chose it We selected the Mewtwo GX (Secret Rare) from Shining Legends because Mitsuhiro Arita’s laboratory illustration is the most narratively significant piece of the Sun & Moon era. Our team prioritizes this specific variant for its direct homage to Mewtwo’s cinematic origin, a factor that drives sustained demand among high-tier collectors and legacy fans alike. We consider this a premier “blue-chip” asset due to its restrictive specialty set distribution and its proven ability to command a massive premium over standard GX prints.

The illustration by renowned Japanese artist Mitsuhiro Arita shows Mewtwo inside a tank in a laboratory. It directly references its origin story from Pokémon: The First Movie, the first installment in the anime film series.

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6. Magikarp & Wailord GX (Alt Art / Team Up) ≈ $981.40

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Team Up Rarity Alternate Full Art (#161) Artist Tomokazu Komiya 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$2,800 – $3,200 Market Status Artistic Benchmark

Included in the Pokémon S&M Series Team Up set, this valuable Pokémon card features an unusual pairing of two very different characters, and not just in terms of size. Its humorous artwork, which shows the tiny Magikarp launched skyward by the massive Wailord, gives it a playful charm that makes Pokémon TCG a fun trading card game for collecting.

Why we chose it We selected this card because it represents a pivotal shift where the community began prioritizing whimsical, story-driven art over traditional battle poses. Our analysis of Tomokazu Komiya’s “art-house” style reveals that this specific illustration has become a benchmark for assets that rely on artistic risk rather than just Pokémon popularity. This is an elite-tier inclusion due to its scarcity within the Team Up set and its massive influence on the “Alt Art” trend that followed.

Aside from its rarity and comedic artwork, this card also holds historical significance. It was the first officially printed, non-promotional card to reach 300 HP, which makes it desirable for players and collectors interested in the most expensive Sun and Moon cards.

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Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Cosmic Eclipse Rarity Alternate Full Art (#221) Artist Kouki Saitou 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$2,500 – $2,800 Market Status Lore Pillar

With control over existence, time, and space, Arceus, Dialga, and Palkia stand out among Legendaries and are essentially deities in Pokémon lore. This very rare and powerful Pokémon card from the Pokémon S&M Series highlights their status by featuring them in a stone-statue aesthetic that gives off a mythological vibe instead of the usual illustration.

Why we chose it We selected this Arceus & Dialga & Palkia GX because it marks the pinnacle of the Tag Team era within the Cosmic Eclipse expansion. Kouki Saitou’s mythological “stone-statue” illustration is a premier “blue-chip” asset that uniquely departs from standard TCG aesthetics. We chose this card for its authoritative status as the only Tag Team to unite all three Sinnoh deities in a single, high-rarity masterpiece.

Famously known as “ADP” in the community, this card is also notable for being one of the most dominant, game-breaking cards ever, with its Altered Creation GX attack allowing you to end matches quickly when used correctly.

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8. Lillie (Full Art / Ultra Prism) ≈ $500.00

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Ultra Prism Rarity Full Art Trainer (#151) Artist Naoki Saito 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$1,800 – $2,200 Market Status Trainer Gold Standard

Lillie is one of the most beloved and well-developed characters in the Pokémon games and anime, so it’s not surprising that this card ranks high as one of the best and most expensive Sun and Moon cards to collect. It’s proof that Trainer cards can also hold serious value if the character is very popular, in addition to card rarity.

Why we chose it The Lillie Full Art (#151) is the undisputed “blue-chip” anchor that single-handedly defined the modern “waifu” collecting movement. Naoki Saito’s masterful illustration is a high-tier technical achievement that has consistently outperformed almost every other Trainer card in market resilience. We consider this card a requirement for any elite collection, as its extreme scarcity within the Ultra Prism expansion perfectly complements Lillie’s status as the emotional heart of the Sun and Moon era.

The card was illustrated by Naoki Saito, known for creating some of the most beautiful Trainer cards in Pokémon TCG, and features Lillie in her Z-Powered outfit as seen in the Pokémon Sun and Moon games.

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9. Reshiram & Zekrom GX (Full Art / Cosmic Eclipse) ≈ $419.97

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Cosmic Eclipse Rarity Alternate Full Art (#222) Artist Naoki Saito 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$700 – $900 Market Status Dual-Mascot Essential

Reshiram and Zekrom play central roles in the Pokémon Black/White story, which is considered one of the best in the video game series. This rare card, which also features the character N, beautifully depicts the dynamic contrast between the two Legendary Pokémon that makes it one of the top and most expensive Sun and Moon cards to collect.

Why we chose it We chose the Reshiram & Zekrom GX because it’s the definitive Tag Team tribute to the Unova region’s legendary mascots. Naoki Saito’s high-energy illustration is a premier asset with exceptional market resilience within the Cosmic Eclipse expansion. We view this as essential for elite portfolios, uniquely capturing a pivotal historical pairing with a level of technical rarity that few modern prints can match.

Drawn again by artist Naoki Saito, this card is very hard to find in perfect shape. It is rare to get from packs. Unopened boxes of Cosmic Eclipse, the final set of the Sun and Moon series, are now very rare.

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10. Mewtwo & Mew GX (Rainbow Rare / Unified Minds) ≈ $376.14

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Unified Minds Rarity Secret Rainbow Rare (#242) Artist Mitsuhiro Arita 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$650 – $800 Market Status Technical Pull

This Secret Rare card is one of the most expensive Sun and Moon cards that pairs two iconic Pokémon with a shared history. It features a clean and memorable illustration of Mewtwo and Mew that shows the contrast between the former’s raw power and the latter’s playful innocence. It’s also a useful card when playing Pokémon TCG, which adds to its appeal.

Why we chose it We chose this Rainbow Rare because it’s one of the most mathematically difficult pulls in modern history, given the massive 236-card checklist of Unified Minds. Our team prioritizes its legendary “Perfection” ability, which fundamentally redefined the competitive landscape and secured the card’s status as a dual-threat asset for both elite players and high-end investors. We view this piece as capturing the shared cinematic legacy of these iconic Psychic types in a premium, high-luster finish.

In the competitive scene, the card was notable for its Perfection ability, which allowed it to use the attacks of any Pokémon-GX or Pokémon-EX on your Bench or in your discard pile. This was one of the most powerful abilities and allowed players to build decks that could adapt to any situation.

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11. Blastoise & Piplup GX (Alt Art / Cosmic Eclipse) ≈ $361.21

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Cosmic Eclipse Rarity Alternate Full Art (#215) Artist Akira Komayama 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$900 – $1,200 Market Status Aesthetic Favorite

Featuring two fan-favorite starters in a water-themed artwork, this card offers double the nostalgia for collectors. It comes from the final main expansion in the Sun and Moon Series that is no longer in production, and has a very low pull rate, which makes it one of the rarest, most valuable, and most expensive Sun and Moon cards.

Why we chose it This Alt Art serves as the aesthetic peak of the Cosmic Eclipse expansion, capturing a rare, high-detail interaction between two generations of fan-favorite starters. Our team highlights Akira Komayama’s technical mastery in this water-themed composition, which has propelled the card into a premier position for collectors. We include this card for its extreme scarcity following the limited print run of the Sun and Moon finale.

Illustrated by Akira Komayama, the card shows the original Water-type starter Blastoise using its cannons to create bubbles for fan-favorite Sinnoh starter Piplup. It’s also quite useful in competition, thanks to its Bubble Launcher GX attack, which further adds to its desirability and market value.

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12. Charizard GX (Rainbow Rare / Burning Shadows) ≈ $22.28

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Burning Shadows Rarity Secret Rainbow Rare (#150) Artist 5ban Graphics 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$4,500 – $5,500 Market Status Condition Grail

This one is different from the Charizard GX variant mentioned earlier in this list of Sun and Moon chase cards. It’s a Secret Rare card with a shimmering rainbow finish that makes it stand out from other variants. Like other rare Charizard cards, this card is coveted by collectors, which keeps prices consistently high.

Why we chose it We chose this “Hyper Rare” Charizard because it established the Rainbow Rare craze within the modern TCG market. Our team emphasizes the card’s notorious technical difficulty, as Burning Shadows suffered from legendary quality control issues that make high-grade, PSA 10 copies statistically anomalous and highly prestigious. We view this as an authoritative “grail” asset that remains the ultimate test of condition-based rarity for any serious Charizard investor.

The card is also notorious for being one of the most difficult cards to find in perfect condition because of the terrible quality control issues of the Burning Shadows set. This is why PSA 10 graded copies of the card are significantly more expensive than raw copies.

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13. Solgaleo & Lunala GX (Full Art / Cosmic Eclipse) ≈ $310.10

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Cosmic Eclipse Rarity Full Art (#216) Artist Hitoshi Ariga 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$850 – $1,050 Market Status Story-Driven Anchor

Solgaleo and Lunala are notable for their celestial lore and clean designs with limited color palettes. This very rare Pokémon card, which also features fan-favorite Lillie in the artwork, shows off the simple but harmonious designs of the two Legendary Pokémon.

Why we chose it We selected this specific print because our team recognizes the “Lillie cameo” as a massive driver of high-tier collector demand that transcends standard Legendary rarity. This card is the narrative climax of the Alolan era, offering a level of story-driven value that is rarely achieved in traditional Full Art compositions. It’s an essential “blue-chip” asset due to its restrictive pull rate in Cosmic Eclipse and its proven resilience as a top-tier “waifu-adjacent” chase card.

It’s difficult to find new copies of this card due to its low pull rate and the limited print run of Cosmic Eclipse. That and the Lillie cameo have guaranteed its demand and value stays consistently high.

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14. Gengar & Mimikyu GX (Rainbow Rare / Team Up) ≈ $333.80

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Team Up Rarity Secret Rainbow Rare (#186) Artist 5ban Graphics 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$750 – $950 Market Status Meta Powerhouse

This Gengar & Mimikyu GX card is different from the other variant listed above. It’s a Rainbow Rare print that depicts Gengar’s mischievous personality contrasting with Mimikyu’s quiet, creepy charm. It’s not as valuable as other rare Gengar cards like Gengar VMAX from the popular Fusion Strike set, but it’s still more expensive than many of the best and most expensive Sun and Moon cards in the base set.

Why we chose it We chose this Rainbow Rare variant because it represents the peak of early Tag Team prestige before Alternate Arts fully shifted the collector spotlight. Our team prioritizes its historical significance in the competitive meta, where its “Horror House GX” attack established it as an authoritative powerhouse for strategic players and collectors alike. We view this card as a premier Ghost-type asset, offering a level of scarcity and market stability that remains a benchmark for the highly sought-after Team Up expansion.

Although its aesthetics and rarity are the main drivers of its value, the card was also known for its immense potential in competition. With the right strategy, its Horror House GX and Poltergeist attacks could effectively paralyze your opponent.

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15. Mega Sableye & Tyranitar GX (Alt Art / Unified Minds) ≈ $328.36

Feature Details Set Sun & Moon: Unified Minds Rarity Alternate Full Art (#226) Artist Mitsuhiro Arita 2026 Value (PSA 10) ~$1,000 – $1,300 Market Status Niche Powerhouse

This rare piece from Unified Minds is one of the most expensive Sun and Moon cards that displays the unique appeal of dark-themed cards. Its bold artwork shows a Mega Sableye greedily shoving gems into its mouth, while a massive Tyranitar roars in the background.

Why we chose it We selected this Alt Art as a standout because it is one of the rare instances where our team can highlight a Mega Evolution integrated into the prestigious Tag Team format. The Unified Minds checklist reveals this card as a statistically improbable pull, making pristine copies a high-value target for high-end “Dark-type” specialists. We consider this a premier collector’s asset due to its bold, non-traditional artwork and its status as a definitive example of the technical rarity found in the late Sun and Moon era.

As with other Alternate Art cards from Unified Minds, the pull rate for this specific card is frustratingly low, mainly due to the large number of cards included in the set. Mint or near-mint copies are also extremely difficult to find.

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Buyer’s Guide to the Most Expensive Sun and Moon Cards

Buying a high-end Pokémon card is exciting, but it comes with real risks. Prices fluctuate, fakes exist, and small flaws can have a big impact on value. Use this guide to buy smarter and avoid costly mistakes when collecting the top Sun and Moon cards.

Check Market Prices

Prices can change quickly. Before buying, check TCGplayer, PriceCharting, and eBay sold listings to see what buyers actually paid. Use 130 Point to reveal hidden “Best Offer” prices. Don’t rely on active listings alone; they reflect asking prices, not the real market value found on Cardmarket or the Collectr app.

Understand Price Drivers

For the top Sun and Moon cards, the “average” price doesn’t tell the whole story. Check the PSA Population Report; “low pop” cards (few copies in high grades) command much higher, more volatile premiums. Also, factor in Meta Playability. While the best Sun and Moon cards like Lillie or Umbreon GX are prized for art, others are expensive staples in the Expanded format. If a card’s value is driven by utility rather than collectibility, the price may drop quickly if it is replaced in the meta or if tournament rules change.

How to Use the Average Price

Once you find the average price, use it as a negotiating ceiling, not a starting point.

When Buying: Aim to pay the “Market Price” on TCGplayer or slightly less. If you are buying in a Facebook or Discord group , you should expect to pay 10% less than the average since the seller is avoiding platform fees.

Aim to pay the “Market Price” on TCGplayer or slightly less. If you are buying in a Facebook or Discord group than the average since the seller is avoiding platform fees. When Selling: Use the average to set a fair “Buy It Now” price, but be prepared to offer a “Best Offer” option. Realize that high-value cards often sell for 5-10% below the tracked average if a buyer is paying with immediate cash.

Spot Fake Cards

Unfortunately, even with the best cards in Sun and Moon base set, counterfeit Pokémon cards are common, especially for the most valuable Sun and Moon cards. Authentic cards use high-quality cardstock and printing, while fakes can appear overly glossy, blurry, or poorly colored.

A quick way to check fakes is by looking at the texts. Check for spelling or grammatical errors, wrong font sizes, and incorrect HP values. For example, if the word “Pokémon” has no accent over the letter e, it’s a big red flag.

Inspect the Condition

Condition greatly affects value. Look closely for whitening, which are tiny white chips on the back edges of the best Sun and Moon cards. Use a bright light to check the front for hidden surface scratches and make sure the artwork is perfectly centered within the borders.

Even a tiny bit of wear or a slightly off-center artwork can significantly decrease the value of the best Sun and Moon cards if you intend to resell them or have them graded.

Graded vs. Raw Copies

For the top Sun and Moon cards, graded cards are authenticated and sealed by companies like PSA, CGC, or Beckett (BGS), which makes them safer to buy for most collectors. Raw cards are ungraded and often cheaper, but they are much riskier for beginners who are not yet familiar with checking card authenticity and the condition of the best cards in Sun and Moon base set.

Where To Buy

Stick to reputable places. Local card shops are great because you can see the card in person, and you don’t have to worry about shipping-related issues like poor packaging. When shopping online for the most expensive Sun and Moon cards, use websites with excellent buyer protection like eBay or TCGplayer. For the most valuable Sun and Moon cards, consider elite auction houses like Heritage Auctions or Goldin, which provide absolute guarantees on authenticity and detailed documentation.

What Makes Sun and Moon Pokémon Cards Expensive?

Like the most expensive Pokémon cards, Sun and Moon cards are expensive due to a mix of several factors, including rarity, artwork, and popularity.

Tag Team GX Cards – Featuring multiple Pokémon in the artwork, these unique cards are rare and quite powerful, which allows them to command higher prices.

– Featuring multiple Pokémon in the artwork, these unique cards are rare and quite powerful, which allows them to command higher prices. Alternate Art and Secret Rare Variants – Alternate Art and Secret Rare cards have very low pull rates and often feature more desirable artwork for collectors.

– Alternate Art and Secret Rare cards have very low pull rates and often feature more desirable artwork for collectors. Pokémon Popularity – Demand for popular Pokémon like Mewtwo, Gengar, and Charizard is much higher, which pushes prices up fast.

– Demand for popular Pokémon like Mewtwo, Gengar, and Charizard is much higher, which pushes prices up fast. Set Availability and Print Runs – As supply drops, prices rise over time, and this is often the case with low-print sets and older sets no longer in production.

– As supply drops, prices rise over time, and this is often the case with low-print sets and older sets no longer in production. Artwork and Visual Impact – Sun and Moon chase cards with memorable or iconic illustrations have higher demand, which results in higher prices.

– Sun and Moon chase cards with memorable or iconic illustrations have higher demand, which results in higher prices. Condition and Grading – Raw copies in pristine condition and professionally graded cards sell for more. Even the tiniest bit of flaw can affect the price.

– Raw copies in pristine condition and professionally graded cards sell for more. Even the tiniest bit of flaw can affect the price. Nostalgia and Historical Context – Cards based on characters with a long history across different Pokémon media are often more expensive due to higher demand, especially from older collectors.

The most expensive Sun and Moon cards usually meet most, if not all, of these conditions, which explains their eye-popping prices.

My Overall Verdict on the Most Expensive Sun and Moon Cards

If you’re not sure which card to buy to start your high-end collecting, go for these cards, which are the cream of the crop.

For grail collectors → Latias & Latios GX . This extremely rare card is the most prized card you can add to your Sun and Moon Series collection and stands out with a stunning design that represents the peak of the era’s art direction.

. This extremely rare card is the most prized card you can add to your Sun and Moon Series collection and stands out with a stunning design that represents the peak of the era’s art direction. For Ghost-type fans → Gengar & Mimikyu GX . The ultimate trophy for fans of Ghost-type Pokémon, this card features a grinning Gengar and an eerie-looking Mimikyu in a dark, atmospheric illustration that will stand out in your binder.

. The ultimate trophy for fans of Ghost-type Pokémon, this card features a grinning Gengar and an eerie-looking Mimikyu in a dark, atmospheric illustration that will stand out in your binder. For Eeveelution completionists → Gardevoir & Sylveon GX. A must-have for Eeveelution fans, this card is the crown jewel of any Sylveon set and also doubles as a coveted piece for collectors of Fairy-type cards, which are no longer being printed.

In my years of collecting, I often find it better to get the biggest pieces out of the way first and then work on the smaller ones, which is certainly doable if you’re collecting the most expensive Sun and Moon cards.

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