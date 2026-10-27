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How To Get Tempest Rising Cheap in 2026

Tempest Rising drops you into an alternate 1997, years after the Cuban Missile Crisis tipped into nuclear war. A strange crystalline substance called Tempest erupts from the fallout zones, and two armies, the Global Defense Force and the Dynasty, move in to control it.

You pick a side, build a base, and fight for territory across a campaign built in the mold of the classic real-time strategy games this one openly draws from. Harvesters, build orders, and army composition matter as much as the story beats, and both factions play distinctly enough to reward learning each one.

If you’re after a Tempest Rising discount without digging through seasonal sales, the HUB15 code is the fastest route: enter it at checkout to get Tempest Rising cheap right now.

Tempest Rising Overview

The war didn’t end with the missiles. It mutated the landscape and left behind Tempest, a volatile resource that reshaped the balance of power almost overnight. The Global Defense Force steps in to contain the damage and keep Tempest out of the wrong hands, while the Dynasty sees the same crystal as fuel for a new empire. Both factions build their doctrine, their units, and their propaganda around how they answer that one question.

Each campaign follows its faction’s soldiers and commanders through a string of missions that escalate from local skirmishes to full base-on-base warfare. Mission briefings and in-engine cutscenes carry the plot forward between battles, and the two campaigns cross paths more than once as both sides chase the same Tempest deposits. Commanders on each side get their own personalities and priorities, giving the two stories a different feel even when they cover the same ground.

On the ground, that translates into base building, resource harvesting, and unit production that will feel immediately familiar to anyone who grew up on 1990s and 2000s strategy games, rebuilt with modern visuals and pathing. Maps reward scouting and map control as much as raw unit numbers, and the Tempest fields themselves act as contested objectives rather than passive scenery.

Slipgate Ironworks built the game on Unreal Engine 5, and that engine does a lot of work in selling the scale of the Tempest fields and the damage both factions leave behind as they fight over them. Weather, lighting, and the slow spread of Tempest crystal across a map all shift as a battle drags on, so the terrain tells its own part of the story.

Game Info Details Genre Real-Time Strategy Release date April 17, 2025 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating 80/100 (PC) Developer Slipgate Ironworks Publisher 3D Realms, Knights Peak

Tempest Rising Best Features

Two Full Campaigns, Two Philosophies

Play through the Global Defense Force’s containment-driven missions or the Dynasty’s push to seize Tempest for its own ends. Each side gets its own units, mission structure, and tone.

Tempest as a Live Resource

Harvesting the title resource exposes your crews to the same hazards that reshaped the world, so expansion always comes with a risk-versus-reward call to make.

Classic Base Building, Rebuilt

Build orders, tech trees, and unit counters run on systems built for genre veterans, while Unreal Engine 5 handles the explosions and terrain damage.

Skirmish and Multiplayer Replayability

Custom matches and online multiplayer extend play well past the campaigns, letting you test faction match-ups against other commanders on maps built around the Tempest resource.

Cheaper Tempest Rising Key Price

Buy the Tempest Rising key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this real-time strategy game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Tempest Rising

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or better

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 1060 3 GB/6 GB / AMD RX 580 8 GB or better

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64 bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-11700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB / AMD 7600 XT 16 GB or better

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64 bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

How To Get Tempest Rising Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Tempest Rising cheap at Eneba starts the same way any purchase does: browse the listing, then pick the platform, region, and edition that match your account. That last step matters more than it sounds, since picking the wrong region can make a key unusable, so take a moment to confirm it before moving on.

Once the listing is right, add it to your cart and head to checkout. Look for the discount code field before you pay, drop in HUB15, and apply it. The order total should update right away to reflect the Tempest Rising discount, so double check it before confirming your order.

From there, pick a payment method and finish the purchase. Your key shows up through Eneba’s normal delivery process, usually on your account or order page, and you redeem it on Steam to add Tempest Rising to your library and jump into either campaign.

The whole process takes only a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and there’s no need to wait around for a seasonal sale once HUB15 is in your cart.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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