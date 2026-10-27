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How To Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Cheap in 2026

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is the definitive version of Undead Labs’ open-world zombie survival game, folding in every major update and the Heartland campaign. It’s part of the State of Decay series, built around scavenging and base-building rather than one hero’s story.

Civilization has already collapsed, and you lead a handful of survivors across open maps in search of supplies and shelter. Every choice, from who you recruit to where you build, decides if your people make it.

Losing a favorite survivor still stings, and the undead grow more dangerous as your group’s reputation rises. If you want State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition cheap, the HUB15 code applied at checkout lowers the price before you dive in.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Overview

Set after a zombie plague has already torn through small-town America, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition drops you into the aftermath with a few survivors and whatever you can carry. You scout nearby roads and neighborhoods for supplies and weigh how much risk each haul is worth. The world keeps moving when you’re not looking, so an area cleared yesterday can fill back up overnight.

Instead of one scripted hero, you control a roster of playable survivors, each with their own skills and traits. One might be a sharpshooter, another a mechanic who keeps the cars running, and losing someone to the infection costs the group for good.

Growing your base means choosing which facilities to add, from a workshop to a garden plot, and splitting limited beds and resources among a growing community. Plague hearts scattered across the map are the source of the infestation, and clearing them pushes the zombie threat back for good. Vehicles, weapons, and gear all wear down with use, so scavenging for parts and ammunition never really stops.

The Juggernaut Edition folds in the Heartland prequel campaign, an updated engine, and years of balance changes on top of the original release. It plays as the fuller way to experience the State of Decay franchise than the 2018 launch version, and picking it up with a State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition discount bundles all of that content into one purchase.

Game Info Details Genre Open-world zombie survival Release date 2020-05-22 Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 69/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) State of Decay Developer Undead Labs Publisher Xbox Game Studios

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Best Features

Build a Community, Not Just a Character

You recruit and manage a whole roster of survivors instead of controlling one fixed hero, and each one brings their own strengths into every mission. Losing someone in the field actually costs you, since the game never brings them back.

Multiple Sprawling Maps to Scavenge

Explore distinct regions packed with abandoned towns, farmland, and overrun outposts, each hiding its own supply caches and side missions. Moving your base between maps changes what resources and threats you’re dealing with.

Co-op Survival With Friends

Drop in and out of a friend’s world to help scavenge, fight, or build, with the loot and progress you earn carrying back into your own game when the session ends.

Plague Hearts and a Living Zombie Threat

Clearing the plague hearts that spawn the infected is the only way to shrink the threat long-term, and ignoring them for too long lets the zombie population creep back up around your base.

Cheaper State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Key Price

Buy the State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this open-world survival game without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-2500 @2.7Ghz / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2 GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5 4570 @ 3.2Ghz / AMD FX-8350

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB / AMD Radeon R9 380

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

How To Get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Cheaper at Eneba

To get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and checking the platform, region, and edition before you commit. Add the one that matches your account to your cart and move on to checkout.

At checkout, look for the field where you can enter a discount code and type in HUB15. Confirm that the discount shows up in your order total before you pay, since that’s how you know the code was accepted.

Once the payment goes through, your key becomes available through your order or account page, ready for redemption on the matching platform. Follow that platform’s instructions to add State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition to your library, and you’ll be loading into your first community within minutes.

Checking out this way only takes a few minutes, and the HUB15 savings apply automatically once you enter the code. It’s the simplest way to land a State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition discount without waiting for a separate sale, and it still counts as how you get State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition cheap.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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