How To Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Fallout 4 (GOTY) is Bethesda Game Studios’ open-world action RPG set in the irradiated ruins of Boston. This edition bundles the base game with every official add-on released for it. The series is known for dark comedy, moral ambiguity, and a wasteland that rewards curiosity, and this entry turns that formula loose on a fully explorable city and its surrounding wilderness.

You play the Sole Survivor, a parent who emerges from cryogenic stasis in Vault 111 to find the world destroyed and an infant son missing. The search for him pulls you through the Commonwealth’s warring factions, each pitching its own vision for rebuilding civilization.

HUB15 makes it easier to get Fallout 4 (GOTY) cheap, and the price drops the moment you apply it at checkout.

Fallout 4 (GOTY) Overview

Fallout 4 (GOTY) drops you into the Commonwealth two centuries after Vault 111 sealed you inside, cryogenically frozen while raiders, mutants, and radiation reshaped Massachusetts into collapsed highways and scrap-built settlements. The Sole Survivor wakes to find a spouse murdered and a son, Shaun, taken by figures in unmarked hazmat suits, and that abduction sets the main questline in motion from the opening minutes.

Diamond City, built inside Fenway Park’s old stadium bowl, anchors the Commonwealth as its closest thing to a safe, functioning town, while the Institute operates from hidden tunnels beneath it and produces synthetic humans that blur the line between person and machine. The Brotherhood of Steel arrives by airship to hunt the same technology, and the Railroad works in the shadows to free synths it considers enslaved. Synth sightings across the region hint at how far the conflict has spread.

Companions like Piper, Nick Valentine, and Preston Garvey each pull the story toward a different faction’s worldview, and the choices you make with them shape which group eventually controls the Commonwealth’s future. Dogmeat, the loyal canine companion, rounds out the cast as a constant presence no matter which path you choose.

Settlement building lets you turn the ruins of the Commonwealth into working towns, with crops, defenses, and trade routes connecting the people you recruit. The Game of the Year edition folds in every add-on released for the base game, including Far Harbor and Nuka-World, and both extend the map once the main plot wraps up. Nuka-World adds a raider-run amusement park to the map as well.

Game Info Details Genre Action RPG Release date 2017-09-26 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Metacritic Rating N/A Franchise (if applicable) Fallout Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks

Fallout 4 (GOTY) Best Features

Settlement Building Across the Commonwealth

Scavenge scrap from the wasteland and turn abandoned lots into working settlements with crops and defenses. Recruit settlers and connect outposts with supply lines to grow your influence across Massachusetts. Defense turrets and guard posts keep raiders from undoing your progress overnight. Settlement happiness improvements unlock better trade routes with neighboring outposts.

Deep Weapon and Armor Crafting

Modify weapons piece by piece and swap barrels, sights, and stocks to match your preferred playstyle. Power armor frames accept interchangeable parts, so you can patch damaged plating with whatever you’ve salvaged. Legendary weapon drops add unique perks on top of whatever mods you’ve installed.

A Fully Voiced Sole Survivor

Dialogue choices come with full voice acting for the first time in the series, and every conversation carries more weight as a result. Companions react differently depending on the choices you make, and their loyalty rises or falls with each one. Branching dialogue wheels let you play the Sole Survivor as diplomatic or openly hostile, depending on the moment.

Cheaper Fallout 4 (GOTY) Key Price

Buy the Fallout 4 (GOTY) key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this action RPG without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Fallout 4 (GOTY)

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945 3.0 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7870

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD FX-9590 4.7 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 290X

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

How To Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Fallout 4 (GOTY) cheap on Eneba starts with picking the right listing for your platform, since the Game of the Year edition sometimes sits as a separate listing from the base game. Browse the available keys, confirm the region matches your account, and select the edition that bundles every add-on you want before moving further, since the right choice up front makes the Fallout 4 (GOTY) discount easier to apply later. Double-check the platform tag on the listing too, since the Commonwealth’s DLC roster only unlocks correctly when the key matches your target storefront.

Add the key to your cart and head to checkout, where you’ll find a field for promotional codes. Enter HUB15 exactly as written and apply it before you finalize the order, then check the updated total to confirm the Fallout 4 (GOTY) discount went through. Codes like this one only need to be entered once per order, so there’s no risk of double-dipping on the discount.

Once the discount is applied, choose a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key arrives through Eneba’s standard delivery process, usually tied to your account or order history. Redeeming it on the matching platform adds the game to your library within minutes, ready to play without any extra setup, which is the easiest way to land Fallout 4 (GOTY) cheap without digging through seasonal sales. If you run into delivery delays, Eneba’s support team can resend the key or walk you through redemption on your platform of choice.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next