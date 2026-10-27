How To Get Outlast 2 Cheap in 2026

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Outlast 2 is Red Barrels’ sequel to the found-footage horror game Outlast, trading the first game’s asylum for the deserts and canyons of rural Arizona. There’s still no weapon to rely on, just a camera and your own legs.

Journalists Blake and Lynn Langermann fly out to investigate a woman’s murder, but their helicopter crashes and separates them in the desert. Blake wakes up near Temple Gate, a cut-off settlement where a preacher named Sullivan Knoth has been waiting for him.

As Blake searches Temple Gate for his wife, the cult’s delusions start bleeding into his own grip on reality. HUB15 knocks the price down, so you can get Outlast 2 cheap before you find out what’s waiting there.

Outlast 2 Overview

Temple Gate is an off-the-grid settlement in the Arizona desert, run by a self-proclaimed prophet named Sullivan Knoth and his followers, the Testament of the New Ark. It doesn’t appear on any current map, and Knoth likes it that way. Cornfields and canyons surround the village, lit mostly by bonfires and whatever light Blake’s camcorder throws into the dark. Outside the fence line sits an abandoned school that the game returns to more than once, its empty classrooms hiding their own share of the settlement’s history.

Blake Langermann is a cameraman, not a soldier, and his only tools are his legs, his hiding spots, and a battery-powered camera. Its night vision mode drains fast and turns every dark barn or tunnel into a gamble between sight and visibility. He spends most of the game alone, and pieces together recordings and notes to work out what happened to his wife. Every encounter with Knoth’s followers plays out the same way: stay hidden, stay quiet, and keep moving toward the next landmark.

Lynn, his wife and the trip’s other journalist, is taken by the cult early on and spends most of the game just out of reach, glimpsed in visions and old recordings. Val, a schismatic who broke away from Temple Gate, leads her own armed followers in open war against Knoth. The two factions are locked in a conflict that Blake keeps getting pulled into, and neither side has much patience for an outsider carrying a camera.

Flashbacks pull Blake back to his own childhood at a parochial school, where a nun named Sister Blackwood ran her own crueler version of discipline. Those memories connect to the present-day horror in ways that reshape what the cult’s beliefs actually mean. By the time Blake reaches the end of his search for Lynn, the line between his past and Temple Gate’s has mostly disappeared, and so has any certainty about what in that desert was ever real to begin with.

Game Info Details Genre Psychological survival horror Release date 2017-04-25 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Metacritic Rating 75/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Outlast Developer Red Barrels Publisher Red Barrels Protagonist Blake Langermann

Outlast 2 Best Features

Camcorder Night Vision

Blake’s camera turns pitch-black barns and tunnels visible through a grainy night vision mode, but the battery burns down fast and forces you to ration every use.

Stealth Without Weapons

There’s no gun to fall back on here. Survival means slipping past the cult on foot, hiding in cornfields, and sprinting the moment a hiding spot runs out.

A Cult-Controlled Desert Town

Temple Gate’s cornfields, canyons, and makeshift shrines give the game a setting that trades asylum corridors for open, exposed ground where danger can come from any direction.

Static, color grain, and the sound of your own breathing come straight from Blake’s camera. The horror never leaves that single unreliable lens.

Cheaper Outlast 2 Key Price

Buy the Outlast 2 key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this survival horror without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Outlast 2 discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Outlast 2

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-530

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: 1 GB VRAM, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 260 / ATI Radeon HD 4870

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10, 64-bits

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: 1.5 GB VRAM, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 / ATI Radeon HD 7850

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1536 MB

OS: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10, 64-bits

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

How To Get Outlast 2 Cheaper at Eneba

To get Outlast 2 cheap at Eneba, start by browsing the listing and checking which platform, region, and edition match your account. A PC key and a console key aren’t interchangeable, so confirm the details before anything goes into your cart.

Once you’ve picked the right listing, move it to your cart and head to checkout. Look for the discount code field on the payment page and enter HUB15 before you finalize the order, then check that the total has dropped before you pay.

Pick your payment method and complete the purchase once the discount shows up in your order total. Your key arrives through Eneba’s normal delivery process, usually in your account or order history, so you don’t need to go hunting for a separate Outlast 2 discount anywhere else. Redeem it on the right platform and add Outlast 2 to your library from there.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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