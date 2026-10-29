How To Get Satisfactory Cheap in 2026

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Satisfactory puts you in the boots of a new recruit for FICSIT Inc, dropped onto an uncharted alien planet with orders to build an automated factory from nothing. You start with raw resources and a handful of tools, then expand into production lines that stretch further across the map with every new tier of machine you unlock.

There’s no fixed path through the game. You decide where to settle, how to route your conveyor belts and trains, and when to push into new biomes for better resources, all while dealing with hostile wildlife and your own factory bottlenecks.

Coffee Stain Studios built the whole experience around that kind of open-ended planning, and it holds up solo or with friends in co-op. The simplest way to get Satisfactory cheap is entering the HUB15 code at checkout, which cuts the price before you ever set foot on the planet.

Satisfactory Overview

Satisfactory sets you down on an unnamed planet far from known space, working for a shadowy multi-planetary corporation called FICSIT Inc. Your only real contact is ADA, an onboard AI that guides you through milestones over the radio and drip-feeds blueprints for new machines as you unlock them. There’s no crew, no town, just you and whatever you manage to build out of the terrain around your landing pod.

The job starts simple: harvest basic ores, smelt them into plates and rods, and ship them up a space elevator so FICSIT can judge your progress. Within a few hours that small operation grows into refineries, foundries, and trains connecting resource nodes scattered across forests, deserts, and underground caves. Later tiers add oil processing, particle accelerators, and factories large enough to dwarf your starting base several times over.

A loose narrative runs through collectible logs and radio chatter from workers who came before you, hinting at what FICSIT is actually doing with everything you ship off-world. It’s never the focus, but it gives the planet a sense of history beyond your own factory floor, and finding those logs rewards players who like to wander off the beaten path.

Combat exists mostly as a hazard to manage rather than a core pillar. Local wildlife, toxic spores, and the occasional environmental threat push you to plan defenses and supply routes carefully as your factory spreads further from home base and deeper into unexplored territory.

Game Info Details Genre Factory Building Simulation Release date 2024-09-10 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating 91/100 (PC) Developer Coffee Stain Studios Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing Protagonist The Pioneer

Satisfactory Best Features

Deep Factory Automation

Conveyor belts, pipelines, and train networks let you automate everything from raw ore mining to finished product shipments. Each production tier unlocks new machines that make earlier bottlenecks obsolete, pushing your factory further across the map.

A Planet Built for Exploration

Biomes ranging from dense jungles to arid canyons hide resource nodes, collectibles, and hostile creatures. Jetpacks, hoverpacks, and zip lines give you new ways to reach cliffs and caves that were out of range earlier in a run.

Four-Player Co-op

Friends can join your save and split the workload across separate production lines or team up on the same factory floor. Shared blueprints and vehicles keep large-scale projects manageable even when everyone’s building at once.

Cheaper Satisfactory Key Price

Buy the Satisfactory key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this factory building simulation without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Satisfactory

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: i5-3570 3.4 GHz 4 Core

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 1650/GTX 1050-ti, or AMD RX 470/RX 570, or equivalent performance & VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600X﻿ or ﻿i5-12400 ﻿or equivalent performance, 6 physical cores minimum

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia RTX 2070﻿ or RX 5700, or equivalent performance & VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 or later (64-Bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

How To Get Satisfactory Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Satisfactory cheap on Eneba starts with browsing the store listing and picking the correct platform and region for your account. Steam keys can be region-locked in some cases, so double-check that detail before you add anything to your cart and move on to payment. It only takes a minute, and it saves you a support ticket later if the wrong region ends up tied to your library.

Once you’ve confirmed the right edition, add it to your cart and head to checkout. Eneba’s checkout page has a field for promo codes, which is where you’ll enter HUB15 to apply your Satisfactory discount before you pay, so don’t skip past it on the way to your card details.

After the code is applied, review your order total to confirm your Satisfactory discount went through, then choose a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key shows up in your Eneba account almost immediately, ready to redeem on Steam whenever you’re ready to start building.

Redeeming is just a matter of activating the key through Steam’s own redeem-a-product menu, and Satisfactory downloads like any other game already in your library. From there it’s the same install process as any Steam title, so you’ll be dropped onto the planet within minutes of pulling the key from your orders page.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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